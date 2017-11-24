Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 16, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 16, 2017:

    BERGLUND, WILLIAM JOSEPH

    Age 72

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2996

    Citation: 090019728401 Badge #: 62250

    1

    10/11/2017 Traffic Regulation – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Cross Traffic

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1© 169201c

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAMBERT, CARAMEL CAMILLA

    Age 50

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2764

    Citation: 090107725902 Badge #: 65528

    1

    09/16/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/16/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAICE, LEE VINCENT

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-203

    Citation: 090106702801 Badge #: 65513

    1

    09/25/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/25/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (51 Days Credit for time served: 34 Days)

    Comment: sentence executed

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1534

    Citation: 090107720701 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/25/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/25/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1791

    Citation: 090107723701 Badge #: 65519

    1

    08/23/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 68 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a Mental Health Diagnostic Assessment and follow recommendations, sign all releases 10/16/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

    Random testing, 10/16/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017

    Pay costs, 10/16/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/16/2017 No threats of violence, or acts of violence: not be involved in any same or similar behavior and

    remain law abiding 10/16/2017

    Complete treatment, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    08/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 68 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a Mental Health Assessment and follow recommendations, sign all releases 10/16/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

    Random testing, 10/16/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017

    Pay costs, 10/16/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/16/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence, not be involved in any same or similar behavior and remain law abiding 10/16/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    08/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault ASLT-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    5

    08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

     (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    6

    08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    7

    08/23/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    8

    08/23/2017 Criminal Dam Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    9

    08/23/2017 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    JUBIE, COTY JAMES

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-942

    1

    05/07/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (91 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare; document to probation. 10/16/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

    Random testing, 10/16/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 10/16/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, make appointment with physician to get back on medications in dosage needed and sign necessary releases of information 10/16/2017

    Obtain employment, or maintain 10/16/2017

    Counseling, and sign necessary releases 10/16/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/16/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    05/07/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/07/2017 Trespass

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed

    PORTER, NATHAN MICHAEL

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1596

    1

    08/16/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/31/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/16/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (123 Days Credit for time served: 82 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017

    No same or similar, 10/16/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/16/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

    Random testing, 10/16/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow recommendations of the Chemical Dependency Evaluation, including treatment and aftercare 10/16/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 10/16/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, Obtain a Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation and follow recommendations from assessment. To be complete within two months of sentencing- provide verification 10/16/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017

    Pay costs, 10/16/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    CHEIF, TERESA KNIFE

    Age 46

    Cook, MN 55723

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2810

    Citation: 881705561092 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FERGUSON, DALILA

    Age 52

    Spring Valley, WI 54767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2891

    Citation: 881703870954 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRANVILLE, MARIA LUZ

    Age 19

    Robbinsdale, MN 55422

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2859

    Citation: 881705561127 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAUSCH, RAYMOND CHARLES

    Age 56

    Maplewood, MN 55119

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2944

    Citation: 881705561164 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KASSING, WADE EMORY

    Age 46

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2468

    Citation: 881701770477 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MATTINAS, MISTY LOUISE

    Age 23

    Brainerd, MN 56401

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2270

    Citation: 881705560822 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAUNA, BOCEPHUS WISE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2278

    Citation: 090201721501 Badge #: 63863

    1

    08/03/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, DARYL PATRICK

    Age 51

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-91

    1

    11/08/2016 Child Endangerment

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)

    Due 03/31/2018

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    11/08/2016 Child Endangerment

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/08/2016 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

