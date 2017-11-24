Carlton County Court Report: October 16, 2017

Sawyer, MN 55780

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2996

Citation: 090019728401 Badge #: 62250

1

10/11/2017 Traffic Regulation – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Cross Traffic

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1© 169201c

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAMBERT, CARAMEL CAMILLA

Age 50

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2764

Citation: 090107725902 Badge #: 65528

1

09/16/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/16/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SAICE, LEE VINCENT

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-203

Citation: 090106702801 Badge #: 65513

1

09/25/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

2

09/25/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (51 Days Credit for time served: 34 Days)

Comment: sentence executed

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1534

Citation: 090107720701 Badge #: 65522

1

07/25/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

2

07/25/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1791

Citation: 090107723701 Badge #: 65519

1

08/23/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 68 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a Mental Health Diagnostic Assessment and follow recommendations, sign all releases 10/16/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

Random testing, 10/16/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017

Pay costs, 10/16/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/16/2017 No threats of violence, or acts of violence: not be involved in any same or similar behavior and

remain law abiding 10/16/2017

Complete treatment, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

08/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 68 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $0.00

Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a Mental Health Assessment and follow recommendations, sign all releases 10/16/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

Random testing, 10/16/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017

Pay costs, 10/16/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/16/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence, not be involved in any same or similar behavior and remain law abiding 10/16/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

08/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault ASLT-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

4

08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

5

08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

6

08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

7

08/23/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

8

08/23/2017 Criminal Dam Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

9

08/23/2017 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

JUBIE, COTY JAMES

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-942

1

05/07/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (91 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare; document to probation. 10/16/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

Random testing, 10/16/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 10/16/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, make appointment with physician to get back on medications in dosage needed and sign necessary releases of information 10/16/2017

Obtain employment, or maintain 10/16/2017

Counseling, and sign necessary releases 10/16/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/16/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/16/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

05/07/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed

3

05/07/2017 Trespass

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed

PORTER, NATHAN MICHAEL

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55805

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1596

1

08/16/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/31/2016 Dismissed

2

08/16/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (123 Days Credit for time served: 82 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017

Contact with probation, 10/16/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017

No same or similar, 10/16/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/16/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017

Random testing, 10/16/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow recommendations of the Chemical Dependency Evaluation, including treatment and aftercare 10/16/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 10/16/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, Obtain a Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation and follow recommendations from assessment. To be complete within two months of sentencing- provide verification 10/16/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017

Pay costs, 10/16/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

CHEIF, TERESA KNIFE

Age 46

Cook, MN 55723

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2810

Citation: 881705561092 Badge #: 556

1

09/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FERGUSON, DALILA

Age 52

Spring Valley, WI 54767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2891

Citation: 881703870954 Badge #: 387

1

09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRANVILLE, MARIA LUZ

Age 19

Robbinsdale, MN 55422

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2859

Citation: 881705561127 Badge #: 556

1

09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAUSCH, RAYMOND CHARLES

Age 56

Maplewood, MN 55119

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2944

Citation: 881705561164 Badge #: 556

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KASSING, WADE EMORY

Age 46

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2468

Citation: 881701770477 Badge #: 177

1

08/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MATTINAS, MISTY LOUISE

Age 23

Brainerd, MN 56401

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2270

Citation: 881705560822 Badge #: 556

1

08/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAUNA, BOCEPHUS WISE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2278

Citation: 090201721501 Badge #: 63863

1

08/03/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/16/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, DARYL PATRICK

Age 51

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-91

1

11/08/2016 Child Endangerment

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)

Due 03/31/2018

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/16/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

11/08/2016 Child Endangerment

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed

3

11/08/2016 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed