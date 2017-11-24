Carlton County Court Report: October 16, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 16, 2017:
BERGLUND, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age 72
Sawyer, MN 55780
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2996
Citation: 090019728401 Badge #: 62250
1
10/11/2017 Traffic Regulation – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Cross Traffic
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1© 169201c
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAMBERT, CARAMEL CAMILLA
Age 50
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2764
Citation: 090107725902 Badge #: 65528
1
09/16/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/16/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAICE, LEE VINCENT
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-203
Citation: 090106702801 Badge #: 65513
1
09/25/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
2
09/25/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (51 Days Credit for time served: 34 Days)
Comment: sentence executed
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1534
Citation: 090107720701 Badge #: 65522
1
07/25/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
2
07/25/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1791
Citation: 090107723701 Badge #: 65519
1
08/23/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 68 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a Mental Health Diagnostic Assessment and follow recommendations, sign all releases 10/16/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017
Random testing, 10/16/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017
Pay costs, 10/16/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/16/2017 No threats of violence, or acts of violence: not be involved in any same or similar behavior and
remain law abiding 10/16/2017
Complete treatment, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017
Contact with probation, 10/16/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
08/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 68 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $0.00
Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a Mental Health Assessment and follow recommendations, sign all releases 10/16/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017
Random testing, 10/16/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017
Pay costs, 10/16/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/16/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence, not be involved in any same or similar behavior and remain law abiding 10/16/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017
Contact with probation, 10/16/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
08/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault ASLT-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
4
08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
5
08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
6
08/23/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
7
08/23/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
8
08/23/2017 Criminal Dam Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
9
08/23/2017 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
JUBIE, COTY JAMES
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-942
1
05/07/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (91 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare; document to probation. 10/16/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017
Random testing, 10/16/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 10/16/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, make appointment with physician to get back on medications in dosage needed and sign necessary releases of information 10/16/2017
Obtain employment, or maintain 10/16/2017
Counseling, and sign necessary releases 10/16/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017
Contact with probation, 10/16/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/16/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/16/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
05/07/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed
3
05/07/2017 Trespass
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed
PORTER, NATHAN MICHAEL
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55805
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1596
1
08/16/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/31/2016 Dismissed
2
08/16/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (123 Days Credit for time served: 82 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/16/2017
Contact with probation, 10/16/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/16/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/16/2017
No same or similar, 10/16/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/16/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/16/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/16/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/16/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/16/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/16/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/16/2017
Random testing, 10/16/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow recommendations of the Chemical Dependency Evaluation, including treatment and aftercare 10/16/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 10/16/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, Obtain a Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation and follow recommendations from assessment. To be complete within two months of sentencing- provide verification 10/16/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/16/2017
Pay costs, 10/16/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense: prior approval needed from probation officer to attend social gatherings 10/16/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/16/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/16/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
CHEIF, TERESA KNIFE
Age 46
Cook, MN 55723
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2810
Citation: 881705561092 Badge #: 556
1
09/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FERGUSON, DALILA
Age 52
Spring Valley, WI 54767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2891
Citation: 881703870954 Badge #: 387
1
09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRANVILLE, MARIA LUZ
Age 19
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2859
Citation: 881705561127 Badge #: 556
1
09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAUSCH, RAYMOND CHARLES
Age 56
Maplewood, MN 55119
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2944
Citation: 881705561164 Badge #: 556
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KASSING, WADE EMORY
Age 46
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2468
Citation: 881701770477 Badge #: 177
1
08/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MATTINAS, MISTY LOUISE
Age 23
Brainerd, MN 56401
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2270
Citation: 881705560822 Badge #: 556
1
08/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAUNA, BOCEPHUS WISE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2278
Citation: 090201721501 Badge #: 63863
1
08/03/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, DARYL PATRICK
Age 51
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-91
1
11/08/2016 Child Endangerment
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)
Due 03/31/2018
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/16/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
11/08/2016 Child Endangerment
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed
3
11/08/2016 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/16/2017 Dismissed