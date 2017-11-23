Carlton County Court Report: October 13-15, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 13-15, 2017:
Marohn, Cari Ann
Birth Date: 05/27/1972
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-15-2553
Citation: 090000001090 Badge #: 2249
1
03/28/2014 Falsely Reporting Crime
(Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051
Offense: Carlton
Amended Plea 03/17/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/17/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Carlton Prosecution Costs $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/17/2016
No same or similar, 03/17/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MEHLE, MICHELLE MARIE
Birth Date: 06/19/1983
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-2173
1
06/12/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/13/2017 Extradition waived
WISE, RYAN ERIC
Birth Date: 10/31/1989
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2306
1
11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 10/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 2,000.00
Stay $ 1,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $470.00
Fee Totals: $1,130.00
Fee Totals:
Restitution $1,676.36
Fee Totals: $1,676.36
Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Comment: 03/20/17 Probation Violation Hearing
10/13/2017 Defendant may be released from custody on October 20th 2017 directly to the treatment facility per Judge
Beiers
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
3
11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
BUKOWIEC, MARGARET ELIZABETH
Birth Date: 09/19/1985
Duluth, MN 55807-2526
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2242
Citation: 881703870641 Badge #: 387
1
07/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/13/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COTNER, JAMES WARD
Birth Date: 05/04/1990
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2271
Citation: 881705560823 Badge #: 556
1
08/03/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/13/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CRONKY, SEAN MATHEW
Birth Date: 03/28/1967
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2799
Citation: 881705561074 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/13/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GAYAN, ALEXIS MARIE
Birth Date: 06/12/1995
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-1524
Citation: 881605230300 Badge #: 523
1
05/23/2016 No MN Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/13/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
REYNOLDS, STEVEN PATRICK
Birth Date: 09/05/1995
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2314
Citation: 881705560843 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2017 Open Bottle In Mv (Consume)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/13/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TRIBBY, JORDAN ANNE
Birth Date: 07/15/1997
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2246
Citation: 881704100381 Badge #: 410
1
08/02/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 70/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/13/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JAEGER, ROBERT RAY
Birth Date: 04/15/1969
Luck, WI 54853
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2867
Citation: 881702090525 Badge #: 209
1
09/26/2017 No Minnesota Driver's License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/14/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
09/26/2017 CMV - Breakaway Braking Requirements For Trailers Violations - No Breakaway Brake System
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 393.43(d) 49CFR39343d
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/14/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MAHLBERG, STEPHAN JAMES
Birth Date: 12/07/1966
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2790
Citation: 881703870920 Badge #: 387
1
09/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ORTON, BARBIE ANN
Birth Date: 10/14/1983
Princeton, MN 55371
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2959
Citation: 881705561178 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POGREBA, MAGGIE LOUISE
Birth Date: 11/11/1953
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2980
Citation: 881704100561 Badge #: 410
1
10/08/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YOUNG, JESSE PAUL
Birth Date: 06/27/1992
Kettle River, MN 55757
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2674
Citation: 090201724601 Badge #: 63867
1
09/03/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Rear Lamps-Required on all Motor Vehicles
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.50.1 169501
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor