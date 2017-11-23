Carlton County Court Report: October 13-15, 2017

Marohn, Cari Ann

Birth Date: 05/27/1972

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-15-2553

Citation: 090000001090 Badge #: 2249

1

03/28/2014 Falsely Reporting Crime

(Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051

Offense: Carlton

Amended Plea 03/17/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/17/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Carlton Prosecution Costs $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/17/2016

No same or similar, 03/17/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MEHLE, MICHELLE MARIE

Birth Date: 06/19/1983

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-2173

1

06/12/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/13/2017 Extradition waived

WISE, RYAN ERIC

Birth Date: 10/31/1989

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2306

1

11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 10/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 2,000.00

Stay $ 1,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $470.00

Fee Totals: $1,130.00

Fee Totals:

Restitution $1,676.36

Fee Totals: $1,676.36

Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Comment: 03/20/17 Probation Violation Hearing

10/13/2017 Defendant may be released from custody on October 20th 2017 directly to the treatment facility per Judge

Beiers

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

3

11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

BUKOWIEC, MARGARET ELIZABETH

Birth Date: 09/19/1985

Duluth, MN 55807-2526

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2242

Citation: 881703870641 Badge #: 387

1

07/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/13/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COTNER, JAMES WARD

Birth Date: 05/04/1990

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2271

Citation: 881705560823 Badge #: 556

1

08/03/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/13/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CRONKY, SEAN MATHEW

Birth Date: 03/28/1967

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2799

Citation: 881705561074 Badge #: 556

1

09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/13/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GAYAN, ALEXIS MARIE

Birth Date: 06/12/1995

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-1524

Citation: 881605230300 Badge #: 523

1

05/23/2016 No MN Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/13/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

REYNOLDS, STEVEN PATRICK

Birth Date: 09/05/1995

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2314

Citation: 881705560843 Badge #: 556

1

08/05/2017 Open Bottle In Mv (Consume)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/13/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TRIBBY, JORDAN ANNE

Birth Date: 07/15/1997

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2246

Citation: 881704100381 Badge #: 410

1

08/02/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 70/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/13/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JAEGER, ROBERT RAY

Birth Date: 04/15/1969

Luck, WI 54853

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2867

Citation: 881702090525 Badge #: 209

1

09/26/2017 No Minnesota Driver's License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/14/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

09/26/2017 CMV - Breakaway Braking Requirements For Trailers Violations - No Breakaway Brake System

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 393.43(d) 49CFR39343d

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/14/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MAHLBERG, STEPHAN JAMES

Birth Date: 12/07/1966

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2790

Citation: 881703870920 Badge #: 387

1

09/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ORTON, BARBIE ANN

Birth Date: 10/14/1983

Princeton, MN 55371

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2959

Citation: 881705561178 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POGREBA, MAGGIE LOUISE

Birth Date: 11/11/1953

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2980

Citation: 881704100561 Badge #: 410

1

10/08/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

YOUNG, JESSE PAUL

Birth Date: 06/27/1992

Kettle River, MN 55757

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2674

Citation: 090201724601 Badge #: 63867

1

09/03/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Rear Lamps-Required on all Motor Vehicles

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.50.1 169501

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor