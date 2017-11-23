Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 13-15, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 13-15, 2017:

    Change bold

     

    Marohn, Cari Ann

    Birth Date: 05/27/1972

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-15-2553

    Citation: 090000001090 Badge #: 2249

    1

    03/28/2014 Falsely Reporting Crime

    (Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051

    Offense: Carlton

    Amended Plea 03/17/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/17/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/17/2016

    No same or similar, 03/17/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MEHLE, MICHELLE MARIE

    Birth Date: 06/19/1983

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-2173

    1

    06/12/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Extradition waived

    WISE, RYAN ERIC

    Birth Date: 10/31/1989

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2306

    1

    11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 10/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 2,000.00

    Stay $ 1,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $470.00

    Fee Totals: $1,130.00

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $1,676.36

    Fee Totals: $1,676.36

    Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Comment: 03/20/17 Probation Violation Hearing

    10/13/2017 Defendant may be released from custody on October 20th 2017 directly to the treatment facility per Judge

    Beiers

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    BUKOWIEC, MARGARET ELIZABETH

    Birth Date: 09/19/1985

    Duluth, MN 55807-2526

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2242

    Citation: 881703870641 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/13/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COTNER, JAMES WARD

    Birth Date: 05/04/1990

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2271

    Citation: 881705560823 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/03/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/13/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CRONKY, SEAN MATHEW

    Birth Date: 03/28/1967

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2799

    Citation: 881705561074 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/13/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GAYAN, ALEXIS MARIE

    Birth Date: 06/12/1995

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-1524

    Citation: 881605230300 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/23/2016 No MN Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/13/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    REYNOLDS, STEVEN PATRICK

    Birth Date: 09/05/1995

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2314

    Citation: 881705560843 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2017 Open Bottle In Mv (Consume)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/13/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TRIBBY, JORDAN ANNE

    Birth Date: 07/15/1997

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2246

    Citation: 881704100381 Badge #: 410

    1

    08/02/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 70/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/13/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JAEGER, ROBERT RAY

    Birth Date: 04/15/1969

    Luck, WI 54853

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2867

    Citation: 881702090525 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/26/2017 No Minnesota Driver's License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/14/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    09/26/2017 CMV - Breakaway Braking Requirements For Trailers Violations - No Breakaway Brake System

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 393.43(d) 49CFR39343d

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/14/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

     

    MAHLBERG, STEPHAN JAMES

    Birth Date: 12/07/1966

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2790

    Citation: 881703870920 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ORTON, BARBIE ANN

    Birth Date: 10/14/1983

    Princeton, MN 55371

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2959

    Citation: 881705561178 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POGREBA, MAGGIE LOUISE

    Birth Date: 11/11/1953

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2980

    Citation: 881704100561 Badge #: 410

    1

    10/08/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YOUNG, JESSE PAUL

    Birth Date: 06/27/1992

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2674

    Citation: 090201724601 Badge #: 63867

    1

    09/03/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Rear Lamps-Required on all Motor Vehicles

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.50.1 169501

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

