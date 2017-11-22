Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 12, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 12, 2017:

    CARLSON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

    Age 20

    35 Sea Trail

    Palm Coast, FL 32164-5551

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1718

    Citation: 090000002751 Badge #: 62250

    1

    07/20/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $150.00

    Fee Totals: $150.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MRAZ, SAMANTHA JOYCE

    Age 27

    Minneapolis, MN 55401-1396

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1851

    Citation: 090000001622 Badge #: 248

    1

    08/17/2017 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    Pay restitution, joint & several with Ward $118.33 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WARD, HANNAH MAE

    Age 18

    South St. Paul, MN 55075

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-1812

    Citation: 090000001623 Badge #: 62248

    1

    08/17/2017 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    Pay restitution, 10/12/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $118.33

    Fee Totals: $118.33

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BAUER, CHELSEA MAE

    Age 28

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1954

    Citation: 090101726001 Badge #: 65524

    1

    09/16/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/18/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/16/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    Individual Therapy, follow therapy recommendations 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    BEGAN, ALEXANDER PATRICK

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1882

    Citation: 090112725101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/07/2017 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $610.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $310.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Prosecution Costs: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, Follow all recommendations of the chemical use assessment including treatment and aftercare. 10/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/07/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    DAY, MATTHEW RYAN

    Age 21

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1857

    Citation: 090107724501 Badge #: 65528

    1

    09/02/2017 Drugs-Use of Toxic Substitution For Intoxication

    (Misdemeanor) 609.684.3 6096843

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/02/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Due 02/09/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by 1 year ban from Walmart 10/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HALDER, PATRICIA LONI

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1722

    Citation: 090112722802 Badge #: 65520

    1

    08/16/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $14.75

    Fee Totals: $149.75

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOWE, AARON ONEIL

    Age 38

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-2134

    Citation: 090112728101 Badge #: 65519

    1

    10/08/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 13 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LAMBERT, JAMIE

    Age 60

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1818

    Citation: 090107724201 Badge #: 65528

    1

    08/30/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017 – 12/12/2018)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LORENZ, SAMANTHA SUE

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1820

    Citation: 090100001785 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/28/2017 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 days 10/12/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LUECK, KYLE THOMAS

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1255

    Citation: 090106617802 Badge #: 65521

    1

    06/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 08/18/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

    Random testing, 10/13/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 10/13/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/13/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation. 10/13/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain

    law abiding. 10/13/2016

    Make all future court appearances, Attend Review Hearing on January 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm. 10/13/2016

    No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, No Contact Orders. 10/13/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    MESSENGER, MICHAEL JOHN

    Age 37

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2755

    Citation: 090112725602 Badge #: 65513

    1

    09/13/2017 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TUCKER, SHAUNA DOROTHY

    Age 42

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-10-2025

    Citation: 090100161020302 Badge #: 65516

    1

    07/22/2010 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GASKILL, GUY ROBERT

    Age 45

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1604

    Citation: 000700004638 Badge #: 1FD139

    1

    08/02/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by ban from Black Bear Casino 10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, GABRIELLE AGNES

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-2164

    1

    10/10/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    OLSON, JUSTINE SARA ANNE

    Age 27

    Esko, MN 55733

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2086

    Citation: 000700002997 Badge #: 69429

    1

    10/20/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $685.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, JARED BRYCE

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55802

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1272

    Citation: 000700004676 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    06/14/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017 – 10/12/2018

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SHEFF, JOHN ALAN

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-2770

    Citation: 890574725801 Badge #: 574

    1

    09/14/2017 Fishing – Take or Possess Fish Over Limit

    (Misdemeanor) 6262.0200 62620200

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,970.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $1,575.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $395.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    CARLSTED-GILLIS, KIM ANN

    Age 58

    Grand Marais, MN 55604

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2895

    Citation: 881703870962 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHEUNG, WAI YIN

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2226

    Citation: 881701830260 Badge #: 183

    1

    08/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOCHERTY, JETTA ZAGEL

    Age 55

    Minneapolis, MN 55419

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2898

    Citation: 881703870966 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone77/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNN, KYHAM LAVON

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3615

    Citation: 881602090580 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/10/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, April 5, 2018 at 9:30 am.

    10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    FOSTER, NICHOLAS SCOTT

    Age 34

    Maplewood, MN 55109

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2723

    Citation: 881703870835 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GREENE, DARRAN LEE

    Age 37

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2883

    Citation: 881705561147 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/26/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARPSTER, ZACHERIAH PAUL

    Age 28

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1587

    Citation: 881702090424 Badge #: 209

    1

    07/30/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/30/2017 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/12/2017

    DWI clinic, in home county & provide verification of completion. 10/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, in home county and provide verification of completion 10/12/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOFFMAN, LUKE SEAVER

    Age 33

    Minnetonka, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2930

    Citation: 881703871000 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOUDE, DEREK JAMES

    Age 22

    Brainerd, MN 56401

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1602

    Citation: 881716110057 Badge #: 1611

    1

    07/31/2017 CMV – Driver on Duty in Possession, Under the Influence of, or Using Drugs or Other Substances

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 392.4(a) 49CFR3924a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LOPEZ FLORES, ALEXANDER OMAR

    Age 26

    Minneapolis, MN 55408

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2364

    Citation: 881705230485 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POPPLER, VICTOR WILLIAM

    Age 32

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2979

    Citation: 881704100559 Badge #: 410

    1

    10/08/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSELAND, KENNETH ARNOLD

    Age 70

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-3

    Citation: 881602090656 Badge #: 209

    1

    12/31/2016 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/31/2016 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, Chemical Use Assessment 11/3 at 10:30, 10/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017)

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ST MARIE, ALEXIS MARIE

    Age 21

    Woodbury, MN 55125

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2940

    Citation: 881705561165 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STARK, JEFFORY BILL

    Age 65

    Alta, IA 51002

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2915

    Citation: 881703870986 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RANDA, CRYSTAL MARIE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1845

    Citation: 090200000097 Badge #: 63866

    1

    08/14/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 36

    Moose Lake, MN 55808

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1985

    Citation: 090201724201 Badge #: 3858

    1

    08/25/2017 Drugs - Possess of Drug Paraphernalia - Use/Possession - Vio

    (Misdemeanor) 152.092(b) 152092b

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017

    No same or similar, 10/12/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    08/25/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 10/12/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    08/25/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

    5

    08/25/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

