Carlton County Court Report: October 12, 2017

Age 20

35 Sea Trail

Palm Coast, FL 32164-5551

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1718

Citation: 090000002751 Badge #: 62250

1

07/20/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $150.00

Fee Totals: $150.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MRAZ, SAMANTHA JOYCE

Age 27

Minneapolis, MN 55401-1396

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1851

Citation: 090000001622 Badge #: 248

1

08/17/2017 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Pay restitution, joint & several with Ward $118.33 10/12/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WARD, HANNAH MAE

Age 18

South St. Paul, MN 55075

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-1812

Citation: 090000001623 Badge #: 62248

1

08/17/2017 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Pay restitution, 10/12/2017)

Fee Totals:

Restitution $118.33

Fee Totals: $118.33

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BAUER, CHELSEA MAE

Age 28

Ramsey, MN 55303

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1954

Citation: 090101726001 Badge #: 65524

1

09/16/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/18/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

2

09/16/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Individual Therapy, follow therapy recommendations 10/12/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

BEGAN, ALEXANDER PATRICK

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1882

Citation: 090112725101 Badge #: 65522

1

09/07/2017 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $610.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $310.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Prosecution Costs: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, Follow all recommendations of the chemical use assessment including treatment and aftercare. 10/12/2017

DWI clinic, 10/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/07/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

DAY, MATTHEW RYAN

Age 21

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1857

Citation: 090107724501 Badge #: 65528

1

09/02/2017 Drugs-Use of Toxic Substitution For Intoxication

(Misdemeanor) 609.684.3 6096843

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

2

09/02/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Due 02/09/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Conditions, other, Abide by 1 year ban from Walmart 10/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HALDER, PATRICIA LONI

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1722

Citation: 090112722802 Badge #: 65520

1

08/16/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/12/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $14.75

Fee Totals: $149.75

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOWE, AARON ONEIL

Age 38

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-2134

Citation: 090112728101 Badge #: 65519

1

10/08/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 13 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/12/2017

No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LAMBERT, JAMIE

Age 60

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1818

Citation: 090107724201 Badge #: 65528

1

08/30/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/12/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017 – 12/12/2018)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LORENZ, SAMANTHA SUE

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1820

Citation: 090100001785 Badge #: 65522

1

08/28/2017 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 days 10/12/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LUECK, KYLE THOMAS

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1255

Citation: 090106617802 Badge #: 65521

1

06/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 08/18/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

Random testing, 10/13/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 10/13/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/13/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation. 10/13/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain

law abiding. 10/13/2016

Make all future court appearances, Attend Review Hearing on January 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm. 10/13/2016

No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, No Contact Orders. 10/13/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

MESSENGER, MICHAEL JOHN

Age 37

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2755

Citation: 090112725602 Badge #: 65513

1

09/13/2017 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TUCKER, SHAUNA DOROTHY

Age 42

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-10-2025

Citation: 090100161020302 Badge #: 65516

1

07/22/2010 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

GASKILL, GUY ROBERT

Age 45

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1604

Citation: 000700004638 Badge #: 1FD139

1

08/02/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Conditions, other, Abide by ban from Black Bear Casino 10/12/2017

No same or similar, 10/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, GABRIELLE AGNES

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-2164

1

10/10/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

No same or similar, 10/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

OLSON, JUSTINE SARA ANNE

Age 27

Esko, MN 55733

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2086

Citation: 000700002997 Badge #: 69429

1

10/20/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $685.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

DWI clinic, 10/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, JARED BRYCE

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55802

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1272

Citation: 000700004676 Badge #: 1FD120

1

06/14/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017 – 10/12/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SHEFF, JOHN ALAN

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-2770

Citation: 890574725801 Badge #: 574

1

09/14/2017 Fishing – Take or Possess Fish Over Limit

(Misdemeanor) 6262.0200 62620200

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,970.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $1,575.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $395.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

CARLSTED-GILLIS, KIM ANN

Age 58

Grand Marais, MN 55604

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2895

Citation: 881703870962 Badge #: 387

1

09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHEUNG, WAI YIN

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2226

Citation: 881701830260 Badge #: 183

1

08/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOCHERTY, JETTA ZAGEL

Age 55

Minneapolis, MN 55419

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2898

Citation: 881703870966 Badge #: 387

1

09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone77/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNN, KYHAM LAVON

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3615

Citation: 881602090580 Badge #: 209

1

11/10/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, April 5, 2018 at 9:30 am.

10/12/2017

No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

FOSTER, NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age 34

Maplewood, MN 55109

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2723

Citation: 881703870835 Badge #: 387

1

09/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GREENE, DARRAN LEE

Age 37

Burnsville, MN 55337

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2883

Citation: 881705561147 Badge #: 556

1

09/26/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HARPSTER, ZACHERIAH PAUL

Age 28

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1587

Citation: 881702090424 Badge #: 209

1

07/30/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

2

07/30/2017 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/12/2017

DWI clinic, in home county & provide verification of completion. 10/12/2017

Victim impact panel, in home county and provide verification of completion 10/12/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOFFMAN, LUKE SEAVER

Age 33

Minnetonka, MN 55343

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2930

Citation: 881703871000 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOUDE, DEREK JAMES

Age 22

Brainerd, MN 56401

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1602

Citation: 881716110057 Badge #: 1611

1

07/31/2017 CMV – Driver on Duty in Possession, Under the Influence of, or Using Drugs or Other Substances

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 392.4(a) 49CFR3924a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LOPEZ FLORES, ALEXANDER OMAR

Age 26

Minneapolis, MN 55408

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2364

Citation: 881705230485 Badge #: 523

1

08/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Due 10/12/2017

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POPPLER, VICTOR WILLIAM

Age 32

Champlin, MN 55316

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2979

Citation: 881704100559 Badge #: 410

1

10/08/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSELAND, KENNETH ARNOLD

Age 70

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-3

Citation: 881602090656 Badge #: 209

1

12/31/2016 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

2

12/31/2016 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, Chemical Use Assessment 11/3 at 10:30, 10/12/2017

DWI clinic, 10/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017)

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ST MARIE, ALEXIS MARIE

Age 21

Woodbury, MN 55125

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2940

Citation: 881705561165 Badge #: 556

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STARK, JEFFORY BILL

Age 65

Alta, IA 51002

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2915

Citation: 881703870986 Badge #: 387

1

10/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RANDA, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1845

Citation: 090200000097 Badge #: 63866

1

08/14/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 36

Moose Lake, MN 55808

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1985

Citation: 090201724201 Badge #: 3858

1

08/25/2017 Drugs - Possess of Drug Paraphernalia - Use/Possession - Vio

(Misdemeanor) 152.092(b) 152092b

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

No same or similar, 10/12/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

08/25/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 10/12/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

08/25/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

4

08/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed

5

08/25/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed