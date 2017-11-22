Carlton County Court Report: October 12, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 12, 2017:
CARLSON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age 20
35 Sea Trail
Palm Coast, FL 32164-5551
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1718
Citation: 090000002751 Badge #: 62250
1
07/20/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $150.00
Fee Totals: $150.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MRAZ, SAMANTHA JOYCE
Age 27
Minneapolis, MN 55401-1396
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1851
Citation: 090000001622 Badge #: 248
1
08/17/2017 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
Pay restitution, joint & several with Ward $118.33 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WARD, HANNAH MAE
Age 18
South St. Paul, MN 55075
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-1812
Citation: 090000001623 Badge #: 62248
1
08/17/2017 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
Pay restitution, 10/12/2017)
Fee Totals:
Restitution $118.33
Fee Totals: $118.33
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BAUER, CHELSEA MAE
Age 28
Ramsey, MN 55303
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1954
Citation: 090101726001 Badge #: 65524
1
09/16/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/18/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
2
09/16/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
Individual Therapy, follow therapy recommendations 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
BEGAN, ALEXANDER PATRICK
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1882
Citation: 090112725101 Badge #: 65522
1
09/07/2017 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $610.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $310.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Prosecution Costs: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, Follow all recommendations of the chemical use assessment including treatment and aftercare. 10/12/2017
DWI clinic, 10/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/07/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
DAY, MATTHEW RYAN
Age 21
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1857
Citation: 090107724501 Badge #: 65528
1
09/02/2017 Drugs-Use of Toxic Substitution For Intoxication
(Misdemeanor) 609.684.3 6096843
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
2
09/02/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Due 02/09/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by 1 year ban from Walmart 10/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HALDER, PATRICIA LONI
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1722
Citation: 090112722802 Badge #: 65520
1
08/16/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $14.75
Fee Totals: $149.75
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOWE, AARON ONEIL
Age 38
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-2134
Citation: 090112728101 Badge #: 65519
1
10/08/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 13 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LAMBERT, JAMIE
Age 60
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1818
Citation: 090107724201 Badge #: 65528
1
08/30/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/12/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017 – 12/12/2018)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LORENZ, SAMANTHA SUE
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1820
Citation: 090100001785 Badge #: 65522
1
08/28/2017 Traffic – Inattentive Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 days 10/12/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LUECK, KYLE THOMAS
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1255
Citation: 090106617802 Badge #: 65521
1
06/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 08/18/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016
Random testing, 10/13/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 10/13/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/13/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation. 10/13/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain
law abiding. 10/13/2016
Make all future court appearances, Attend Review Hearing on January 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm. 10/13/2016
No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, No Contact Orders. 10/13/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
MESSENGER, MICHAEL JOHN
Age 37
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2755
Citation: 090112725602 Badge #: 65513
1
09/13/2017 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TUCKER, SHAUNA DOROTHY
Age 42
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-10-2025
Citation: 090100161020302 Badge #: 65516
1
07/22/2010 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GASKILL, GUY ROBERT
Age 45
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1604
Citation: 000700004638 Badge #: 1FD139
1
08/02/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by ban from Black Bear Casino 10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, GABRIELLE AGNES
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-2164
1
10/10/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
OLSON, JUSTINE SARA ANNE
Age 27
Esko, MN 55733
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2086
Citation: 000700002997 Badge #: 69429
1
10/20/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $685.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
DWI clinic, 10/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, JARED BRYCE
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55802
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1272
Citation: 000700004676 Badge #: 1FD120
1
06/14/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017 – 10/12/2018
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SHEFF, JOHN ALAN
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-2770
Citation: 890574725801 Badge #: 574
1
09/14/2017 Fishing – Take or Possess Fish Over Limit
(Misdemeanor) 6262.0200 62620200
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,970.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $1,575.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $395.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
CARLSTED-GILLIS, KIM ANN
Age 58
Grand Marais, MN 55604
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2895
Citation: 881703870962 Badge #: 387
1
09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHEUNG, WAI YIN
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2226
Citation: 881701830260 Badge #: 183
1
08/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOCHERTY, JETTA ZAGEL
Age 55
Minneapolis, MN 55419
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2898
Citation: 881703870966 Badge #: 387
1
09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone77/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNN, KYHAM LAVON
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3615
Citation: 881602090580 Badge #: 209
1
11/10/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, April 5, 2018 at 9:30 am.
10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
FOSTER, NICHOLAS SCOTT
Age 34
Maplewood, MN 55109
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2723
Citation: 881703870835 Badge #: 387
1
09/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GREENE, DARRAN LEE
Age 37
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2883
Citation: 881705561147 Badge #: 556
1
09/26/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARPSTER, ZACHERIAH PAUL
Age 28
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1587
Citation: 881702090424 Badge #: 209
1
07/30/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
2
07/30/2017 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/12/2017
DWI clinic, in home county & provide verification of completion. 10/12/2017
Victim impact panel, in home county and provide verification of completion 10/12/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOFFMAN, LUKE SEAVER
Age 33
Minnetonka, MN 55343
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2930
Citation: 881703871000 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOUDE, DEREK JAMES
Age 22
Brainerd, MN 56401
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1602
Citation: 881716110057 Badge #: 1611
1
07/31/2017 CMV – Driver on Duty in Possession, Under the Influence of, or Using Drugs or Other Substances
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 392.4(a) 49CFR3924a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LOPEZ FLORES, ALEXANDER OMAR
Age 26
Minneapolis, MN 55408
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2364
Citation: 881705230485 Badge #: 523
1
08/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Due 10/12/2017
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POPPLER, VICTOR WILLIAM
Age 32
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2979
Citation: 881704100559 Badge #: 410
1
10/08/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSELAND, KENNETH ARNOLD
Age 70
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-3
Citation: 881602090656 Badge #: 209
1
12/31/2016 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
2
12/31/2016 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, Chemical Use Assessment 11/3 at 10:30, 10/12/2017
DWI clinic, 10/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/12/2017)
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ST MARIE, ALEXIS MARIE
Age 21
Woodbury, MN 55125
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2940
Citation: 881705561165 Badge #: 556
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STARK, JEFFORY BILL
Age 65
Alta, IA 51002
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2915
Citation: 881703870986 Badge #: 387
1
10/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RANDA, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1845
Citation: 090200000097 Badge #: 63866
1
08/14/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 36
Moose Lake, MN 55808
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1985
Citation: 090201724201 Badge #: 3858
1
08/25/2017 Drugs - Possess of Drug Paraphernalia - Use/Possession - Vio
(Misdemeanor) 152.092(b) 152092b
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2017
No same or similar, 10/12/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
08/25/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 10/12/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
08/25/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
4
08/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed
5
08/25/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 10/12/2017 Dismissed