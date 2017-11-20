Carlton County Court Report: October 10, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 10, 2017:
GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE
Age 36
Proctor, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1491
1
08/03/2016 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
(Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
2
08/03/2016 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 59 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 31 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, obtain and verify with probation 10/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 10/09/2017
Conditions, other, Do not enter Casino’s or establishments for the purposes of gambling 10/09/2017
Counseling, and document 10/09/2017
Obtain employment, 10/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017
Contact with probation, 10/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/09/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
08/03/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
4
08/03/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
MAUNA, PHILIP JOHN
Age 76
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1626
Citation: 090000000217 Badge #: 4401
1
05/12/2014 Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Restitution $1,500.00
Fee Totals: $1,500.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
12/14/2016
Pay restitution, 12/14/2016)
2
05/12/2014 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
12/14/2016)
BLOMQUIST, MARK ALLEN
Age 44
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2225
Citation: 090107721205 Badge #: 65521
1
07/31/2017 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose/Read/Send Elec
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CISAR, JACOB MICHAEL
Age 23
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2689
Citation: 090101536201 Badge #: 65503
1
12/28/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/14/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/14/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
COUCH, KEVIN GORDON
Age 30
Red Wing, MN 55066-2107
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3858
Citation: 090102634201 Badge #: 65514
1
12/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed
DEVERNEY, JOSEPH WARREN
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-07-2513
Citation: L14117 Badge #: 5507
1
09/05/2007 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 09/13/2007 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/13/2007 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Condition – Adult(No disorderly conduct, 09/13/2007
No same or similar, 09/13/2007
No assault, 09/13/2007
Jail or lockup, 09/13/2007)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE
Age 36
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-306
1
02/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 37 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, obtain and verify with probation 10/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/09/2017
Conditions, other, Do not enter Casino’s or establishments for the purposes of gambling. 10/09/2017
Counseling, and document 10/09/2017
Obtain employment, 10/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017
Contact with probation, 10/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/09/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/09/2017
Make all future court appearances, attend review hearing on 1/11/18 at 1:30 p.m. 10/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2173
1
10/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 10/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Local Confinement (73 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 73 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol, with exception if working 01/09/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 01/09/2017
Obtain employment, make 3 or more job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017
Conditions, other, attend 2 sober support meetings per week 01/09/2017)
Local Confinement (6 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Comment: 5/10/17 Probation Violation - revoke 6 days
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/10/2017
Report to Agent as directed, report to probation on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, beginning 5/11/17 05/10/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - Shakopee, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days )
Comment: 10/9/17 Probation Violation
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, set up pass point at the jail or Bethel, obtain occular scan daily which must not show anything other than current methadone 10/09/2017
Make all future court appearances, review hearing on 11/6/17 at 10:00 am 10/09/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, report to Bethel daily for testing at own expense until UA is clean and only shows prescribed medication, then convert to passpoint 10/10/2017
Sign all releases of information, sign releases at Bethel for results to be given to probation agent 10/10/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
10/15/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
BEZROUKOV, SERGUEI
Age 58
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2943
Citation: 881705561171 Badge #: 556
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLYDE, CINDY MAY
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2318
Citation: 881705560852 Badge #: 556
1
08/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/06/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FONTELA, RYAN RAFAEL
Age 22
Virginia, MN 55792
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2949
Citation: 881705561177 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 80/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRANKLIN, ARIANA ARNEE
Age 21
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2362
Citation: 881703870681 Badge #: 387
1
08/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed
2
08/12/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Barnum
Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2363
Citation: 881705340800 Badge #: 534
1
08/12/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed
HLAVKA, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age 45
Chanhassen, MN 55317
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2801
Citation: 881705561081 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCONNELL, KAYLA MARIE
Age 21
Dryden, MI 48428
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2659
Citation: 881703410015 Badge #: 341
1
09/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MONTOUR-KORBY, DENISE CALISTA
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1764
Citation: 881701770318 Badge #: 177
1
06/15/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PRESSNALL, PETER GILL
Age 27
Prior Lake, MN 55372-2963
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2196
Citation: 881703870627 Badge #: 387
1
07/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHMIDT, KEVIN MARTIN
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2168
Citation: 881705560793 Badge #: 556
1
07/24/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/10/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor