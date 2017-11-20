Carlton County Court Report: October 10, 2017

Proctor, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1491

1

08/03/2016 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine

(Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

2

08/03/2016 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin

(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 59 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 31 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, obtain and verify with probation 10/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 10/09/2017

Conditions, other, Do not enter Casino’s or establishments for the purposes of gambling 10/09/2017

Counseling, and document 10/09/2017

Obtain employment, 10/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017

Contact with probation, 10/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/09/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

08/03/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

4

08/03/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

MAUNA, PHILIP JOHN

Age 76

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1626

Citation: 090000000217 Badge #: 4401

1

05/12/2014 Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Restitution $1,500.00

Fee Totals: $1,500.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

12/14/2016

Pay restitution, 12/14/2016)

2

05/12/2014 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

12/14/2016)

BLOMQUIST, MARK ALLEN

Age 44

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2225

Citation: 090107721205 Badge #: 65521

1

07/31/2017 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose/Read/Send Elec

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CISAR, JACOB MICHAEL

Age 23

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2689

Citation: 090101536201 Badge #: 65503

1

12/28/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/14/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/14/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

COUCH, KEVIN GORDON

Age 30

Red Wing, MN 55066-2107

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3858

Citation: 090102634201 Badge #: 65514

1

12/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

DEVERNEY, JOSEPH WARREN

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-07-2513

Citation: L14117 Badge #: 5507

1

09/05/2007 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 09/13/2007 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/13/2007 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Condition – Adult(No disorderly conduct, 09/13/2007

No same or similar, 09/13/2007

No assault, 09/13/2007

Jail or lockup, 09/13/2007)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

Age 36

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-306

1

02/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 37 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, obtain and verify with probation 10/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/09/2017

Conditions, other, Do not enter Casino’s or establishments for the purposes of gambling. 10/09/2017

Counseling, and document 10/09/2017

Obtain employment, 10/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017

Contact with probation, 10/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/09/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/09/2017

Make all future court appearances, attend review hearing on 1/11/18 at 1:30 p.m. 10/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2173

1

10/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 10/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Local Confinement (73 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 73 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, 01/09/2017

No same or similar, 01/09/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol, with exception if working 01/09/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 01/09/2017

Obtain employment, make 3 or more job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

Conditions, other, attend 2 sober support meetings per week 01/09/2017)

Local Confinement (6 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Comment: 5/10/17 Probation Violation - revoke 6 days

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/10/2017

Report to Agent as directed, report to probation on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, beginning 5/11/17 05/10/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - Shakopee, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days )

Comment: 10/9/17 Probation Violation

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, set up pass point at the jail or Bethel, obtain occular scan daily which must not show anything other than current methadone 10/09/2017

Make all future court appearances, review hearing on 11/6/17 at 10:00 am 10/09/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, report to Bethel daily for testing at own expense until UA is clean and only shows prescribed medication, then convert to passpoint 10/10/2017

Sign all releases of information, sign releases at Bethel for results to be given to probation agent 10/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

10/15/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

BEZROUKOV, SERGUEI

Age 58

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2943

Citation: 881705561171 Badge #: 556

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLYDE, CINDY MAY

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2318

Citation: 881705560852 Badge #: 556

1

08/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/06/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FONTELA, RYAN RAFAEL

Age 22

Virginia, MN 55792

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2949

Citation: 881705561177 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 80/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRANKLIN, ARIANA ARNEE

Age 21

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2362

Citation: 881703870681 Badge #: 387

1

08/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

2

08/12/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Barnum

Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2363

Citation: 881705340800 Badge #: 534

1

08/12/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

HLAVKA, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age 45

Chanhassen, MN 55317

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2801

Citation: 881705561081 Badge #: 556

1

09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCONNELL, KAYLA MARIE

Age 21

Dryden, MI 48428

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2659

Citation: 881703410015 Badge #: 341

1

09/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MONTOUR-KORBY, DENISE CALISTA

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1764

Citation: 881701770318 Badge #: 177

1

06/15/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PRESSNALL, PETER GILL

Age 27

Prior Lake, MN 55372-2963

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2196

Citation: 881703870627 Badge #: 387

1

07/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHMIDT, KEVIN MARTIN

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2168

Citation: 881705560793 Badge #: 556

1

07/24/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/10/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor