    Carlton County Court Report: October 10, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 10, 2017:

    GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

    Age 36

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1491

    1

    08/03/2016 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine

    (Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/03/2016 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin

    (Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 59 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 31 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, obtain and verify with probation 10/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 10/09/2017

    Conditions, other, Do not enter Casino’s or establishments for the purposes of gambling 10/09/2017

    Counseling, and document 10/09/2017

    Obtain employment, 10/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/09/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    08/03/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/03/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    MAUNA, PHILIP JOHN

    Age 76

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1626

    Citation: 090000000217 Badge #: 4401

    1

    05/12/2014 Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $1,500.00

    Fee Totals: $1,500.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    12/14/2016

    Pay restitution, 12/14/2016)

    2

    05/12/2014 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    12/14/2016)

    BLOMQUIST, MARK ALLEN

    Age 44

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2225

    Citation: 090107721205 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/31/2017 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose/Read/Send Elec

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CISAR, JACOB MICHAEL

    Age 23

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2689

    Citation: 090101536201 Badge #: 65503

    1

    12/28/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/14/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/14/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    COUCH, KEVIN GORDON

    Age 30

    Red Wing, MN 55066-2107

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3858

    Citation: 090102634201 Badge #: 65514

    1

    12/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

    DEVERNEY, JOSEPH WARREN

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-07-2513

    Citation: L14117 Badge #: 5507

    1

    09/05/2007 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 09/13/2007 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/13/2007 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Condition – Adult(No disorderly conduct, 09/13/2007

    No same or similar, 09/13/2007

    No assault, 09/13/2007

    Jail or lockup, 09/13/2007)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

    Age 36

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-306

    1

    02/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 37 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, obtain and verify with probation 10/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/09/2017

    Conditions, other, Do not enter Casino’s or establishments for the purposes of gambling. 10/09/2017

    Counseling, and document 10/09/2017

    Obtain employment, 10/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/09/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/09/2017

    Make all future court appearances, attend review hearing on 1/11/18 at 1:30 p.m. 10/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2173

    1

    10/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 10/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Local Confinement (73 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 73 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, 01/09/2017

    No same or similar, 01/09/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol, with exception if working 01/09/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 01/09/2017

    Obtain employment, make 3 or more job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

    Conditions, other, attend 2 sober support meetings per week 01/09/2017)

    Local Confinement (6 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Comment: 5/10/17 Probation Violation - revoke 6 days

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/10/2017

    Report to Agent as directed, report to probation on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, beginning 5/11/17 05/10/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - Shakopee, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days )

    Comment: 10/9/17 Probation Violation

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, set up pass point at the jail or Bethel, obtain occular scan daily which must not show anything other than current methadone 10/09/2017

    Make all future court appearances, review hearing on 11/6/17 at 10:00 am 10/09/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, report to Bethel daily for testing at own expense until UA  is clean and only shows prescribed medication, then convert to passpoint 10/10/2017

    Sign all releases of information, sign releases at Bethel for results to be given to probation agent 10/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    10/15/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    BEZROUKOV, SERGUEI

    Age 58

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2943

    Citation: 881705561171 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLYDE, CINDY MAY

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2318

    Citation: 881705560852 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/06/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FONTELA, RYAN RAFAEL

    Age 22

    Virginia, MN 55792

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2949

    Citation: 881705561177 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 80/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRANKLIN, ARIANA ARNEE

    Age 21

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2362

    Citation: 881703870681 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/12/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Barnum

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2363

    Citation: 881705340800 Badge #: 534

    1

    08/12/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Dismissed

    HLAVKA, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

    Age 45

    Chanhassen, MN 55317

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2801

    Citation: 881705561081 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCONNELL, KAYLA MARIE

    Age 21

    Dryden, MI 48428

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2659

    Citation: 881703410015 Badge #: 341

    1

    09/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MONTOUR-KORBY, DENISE CALISTA

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1764

    Citation: 881701770318 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/15/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PRESSNALL, PETER GILL

    Age 27

    Prior Lake, MN 55372-2963

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2196

    Citation: 881703870627 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHMIDT, KEVIN MARTIN

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2168

    Citation: 881705560793 Badge #: 556

    1

    07/24/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/10/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

