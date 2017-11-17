Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 9, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 9, 2017:

    HARMSTON, KAYLA ANN

    Age 27

    Isanti, MN 55040

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1226

    Citation: 090007716102 Badge #: 62249

    1

    06/10/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/09/2017

    Restitution reserved, will keep jurisdiction open for 1 year 10/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

    Due 10/09/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ERIKSON COULTER, VIRGINIA RAE

    Age 42

    Cloquet ,MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1492

    1

    07/18/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/28/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/18/2017 Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/09/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

    Random testing, 10/09/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer and pay costs 10/09/2017

    Pay costs, 10/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, unless pre-approved by probation officer 10/09/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence, not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 10/09/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use or possession of all alcohol, including 3.2

    beer, and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer at own expense 10/09/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and No Contact Orders 10/09/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement ( 5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days )

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)

    Due 10/09/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    MONAHAN, SUZANNE ELLEN

    Age 70

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1348

    Citation: 090106718001 Badge #: 65524

    1

    06/29/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed

    STRAND, CHRISTINE MARIE

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-13-2068

    1

    07/11/2013 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

    (Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/13/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/13/2014 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all instructions of probation, in Court File 09-CR-13-2601 03/13/2014

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement in Court File 09-CR-13-2601 03/13/2014

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    03/13/2014

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/13/2014

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/13/2014

    Pay restitution, $334 03/13/2014)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    ELMER, JAMES THOMAS

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1203

    1

    06/09/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 08/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 330 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: or NERCC – first 10 days served at jail with credit for 4 days – remaining balance of 10 days to be served on STS within 60 days – report to serve 20 days 10/19/17 at 9:00 am to serve balance

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 1,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,690.00

    Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 10/09/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/09/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/09/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, must comply with ARC ignition interlock program with location tracking capabilities 10/09/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    06/09/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed

    4

    06/09/2017 Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed

    PAZZELLI, ANTONIO MARIO

    Age 18

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-2206

    Citation: 000700005344 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    07/30/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER TERRY

    Age 43

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2521

    Citation: 881703870763 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/9/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOULD, CAL JOHN

    Age 34

    Nickerson, MN 55749

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2831

    Citation: 881705561113 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 10/9/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANEY, CAMERON MERRICK

    Age 28

    Eden Prairie, MN 55346

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2942

    Citation: 881705561172 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/9/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NORDINE, JENNIFER LOUISE

    Age 42

    Hastings, MN 55033

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2800

    Citation: 881705561080 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/9/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTBY, SCOTT ALLEN

    Age 47

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2720

    Citation: 881703870831 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/09/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/9/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

