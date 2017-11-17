Carlton County Court Report: October 9, 2017

Isanti, MN 55040

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1226

Citation: 090007716102 Badge #: 62249

1

06/10/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/09/2017

Restitution reserved, will keep jurisdiction open for 1 year 10/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)

Due 10/09/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ERIKSON COULTER, VIRGINIA RAE

Age 42

Cloquet ,MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1492

1

07/18/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/28/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed

2

07/18/2017 Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/09/2017

Follow all treatment directions, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

Random testing, 10/09/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer and pay costs 10/09/2017

Pay costs, 10/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, unless pre-approved by probation officer 10/09/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence, not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 10/09/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use or possession of all alcohol, including 3.2

beer, and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer at own expense 10/09/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and No Contact Orders 10/09/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement ( 5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days )

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)

Due 10/09/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

MONAHAN, SUZANNE ELLEN

Age 70

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1348

Citation: 090106718001 Badge #: 65524

1

06/29/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed

STRAND, CHRISTINE MARIE

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-13-2068

1

07/11/2013 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/13/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/13/2014 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow all instructions of probation, in Court File 09-CR-13-2601 03/13/2014

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement in Court File 09-CR-13-2601 03/13/2014

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

03/13/2014

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/13/2014

Pay restitution, $334 03/13/2014)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

ELMER, JAMES THOMAS

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1203

1

06/09/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed

2

06/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 08/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 330 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: or NERCC – first 10 days served at jail with credit for 4 days – remaining balance of 10 days to be served on STS within 60 days – report to serve 20 days 10/19/17 at 9:00 am to serve balance

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 1,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,690.00

Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 10/09/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017

Contact with probation, 10/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017

DWI clinic, 10/09/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/09/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, must comply with ARC ignition interlock program with location tracking capabilities 10/09/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

06/09/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed

4

06/09/2017 Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed

PAZZELLI, ANTONIO MARIO

Age 18

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-2206

Citation: 000700005344 Badge #: 1FD138

1

07/30/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/09/2017

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER TERRY

Age 43

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2521

Citation: 881703870763 Badge #: 387

1

08/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/9/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOULD, CAL JOHN

Age 34

Nickerson, MN 55749

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2831

Citation: 881705561113 Badge #: 556

1

09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 10/9/2017

Fine: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANEY, CAMERON MERRICK

Age 28

Eden Prairie, MN 55346

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2942

Citation: 881705561172 Badge #: 556

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/9/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NORDINE, JENNIFER LOUISE

Age 42

Hastings, MN 55033

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2800

Citation: 881705561080 Badge #: 556

1

09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/9/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTBY, SCOTT ALLEN

Age 47

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2720

Citation: 881703870831 Badge #: 387

1

09/09/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/9/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor