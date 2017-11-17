Carlton County Court Report: October 9, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 9, 2017:
HARMSTON, KAYLA ANN
Age 27
Isanti, MN 55040
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1226
Citation: 090007716102 Badge #: 62249
1
06/10/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/09/2017
Restitution reserved, will keep jurisdiction open for 1 year 10/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)
Due 10/09/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ERIKSON COULTER, VIRGINIA RAE
Age 42
Cloquet ,MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1492
1
07/18/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/28/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed
2
07/18/2017 Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/09/2017
Follow all treatment directions, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017
Random testing, 10/09/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer and pay costs 10/09/2017
Pay costs, 10/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, unless pre-approved by probation officer 10/09/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence, not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 10/09/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use or possession of all alcohol, including 3.2
beer, and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer at own expense 10/09/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and No Contact Orders 10/09/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement ( 5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days )
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)
Due 10/09/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
MONAHAN, SUZANNE ELLEN
Age 70
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1348
Citation: 090106718001 Badge #: 65524
1
06/29/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/03/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed
STRAND, CHRISTINE MARIE
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-13-2068
1
07/11/2013 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/13/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/13/2014 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow all instructions of probation, in Court File 09-CR-13-2601 03/13/2014
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement in Court File 09-CR-13-2601 03/13/2014
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
03/13/2014
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/13/2014
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/13/2014
Pay restitution, $334 03/13/2014)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
ELMER, JAMES THOMAS
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1203
1
06/09/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed
2
06/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 08/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 330 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: or NERCC – first 10 days served at jail with credit for 4 days – remaining balance of 10 days to be served on STS within 60 days – report to serve 20 days 10/19/17 at 9:00 am to serve balance
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 1,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,690.00
Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 10/09/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017
Contact with probation, 10/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/09/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/09/2017
DWI clinic, 10/09/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/09/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 10/09/2017
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, must comply with ARC ignition interlock program with location tracking capabilities 10/09/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
06/09/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed
4
06/09/2017 Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/14/2017 Dismissed
PAZZELLI, ANTONIO MARIO
Age 18
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-2206
Citation: 000700005344 Badge #: 1FD138
1
07/30/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/09/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER TERRY
Age 43
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2521
Citation: 881703870763 Badge #: 387
1
08/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/9/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOULD, CAL JOHN
Age 34
Nickerson, MN 55749
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2831
Citation: 881705561113 Badge #: 556
1
09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 10/9/2017
Fine: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANEY, CAMERON MERRICK
Age 28
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2942
Citation: 881705561172 Badge #: 556
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/9/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NORDINE, JENNIFER LOUISE
Age 42
Hastings, MN 55033
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2800
Citation: 881705561080 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/9/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTBY, SCOTT ALLEN
Age 47
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2720
Citation: 881703870831 Badge #: 387
1
09/09/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/9/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor