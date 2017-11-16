Carlton County Court Report: October 6-8, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 6-8, 2017:
EWING, FREDERICK
Age 41
Davenport, IA 52807
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-2119
1
08/08/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/06/2017 Extradition waived
GAY, MONICA LOUISE
Age 52
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2870
Citation: 090000002920 Badge #: 62108
1
09/26/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHAAF, ANDREW JOEL
Age 39
Deer River, MN 56636
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-754
1
04/14/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed
2
04/14/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed
BOSTO, WAYNE JOSEPH
Age 34
Homeless
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2533
1
12/23/2016 Murder – 2nd Degree
(Felony) 609.19.1 609191
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 426 Mo)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 10/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/23/2016 Felon in Possession of Ammunition or a Firearm
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/28/2017 Dismissed
JUNGBAUER, JOHN JEDLICKA
Age 35
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2192
Citation: 090109529202 Badge #: 65521
1
10/19/2015 Motor Vehicle Registration – Operation without registration-
(Misdemeanor) 168.013.3(d)(4) 1680133d4
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/10/2016 Dismissed
2
10/19/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/10/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/10/2016
Obtain driver’s license, provide verification to Cout and Counsel 03/10/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 03/10/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $200.00)
Prosecution Costs: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
LINDEVIG, THOMAS CARL
Age 58
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2203
Citation: 090112720904 Badge #: 65524
1
07/28/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 08/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 08/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
07/28/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 08/09/2017 Dismissed
MOORE, DAKOTA WILLIAM
Age 20
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-229
Citation: 090102602101 Badge #: 65516
1
01/21/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/10/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/10/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SCHULTZ, DARIAN ELIZABETH MAE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1094
Citation: 090109711101 Badge #: 65522
1
03/23/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21 –M
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/23/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DELANG, SARAH A
Age 42
Superior, WI 54880
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-274
Citation: 000700003355 Badge #: 69411
1
02/11/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/10/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (Pay costs, $50 costs or prosecution pay today, March 10 03/10/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 03/10/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BIRDSEYE, DANIEL RYAN
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2243
Citation: 881705230463 Badge #: 523
1
08/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/6/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLOM, CYNTHIA ELAINE
Age 58
Alborn, MN 55702
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2814
Citation: 881705561104 Badge #: 556
1
09/13/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 87/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/6/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ELFUNDI, JELANI RAE
Age 21
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-606
Citation: 881703520056 Badge #: 352
1
03/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $140.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $70.00)
Additional Court Costs: $70.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: speeding surcharge
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/09/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/06/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
03/09/2017 No MN Registration
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
4
03/09/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
5
03/09/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/06/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRANCISCO, NICHOLAS CRAIG
Age 32
Poplar, WI 54864
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2784
Citation: 881703870892 Badge #: 387
1
09/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOONS, SAMANTHA RENEE
Age 16
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2815
Citation: 881705561105 Badge #: 556
1
09/13/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, ALMA MAY
Age 19
Barnum, MN 55707-9603
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2389
Citation: 881705230494 Badge #: 523
1
08/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHASE, LAURA LEE
Age 46
Bena, MN 56626
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2797
Citation: 881705561075 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FETSCH, GERALD EUGENE
Age 66
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2322
Citation: 881705560867 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KIMINSKI, NICHOLAS ADAM
Age 30
Blaine, MN 55434
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2933
Citation: 881705561154 Badge #: 556
1
10/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEMASTER, JEFFREY JAY
Age 57
New Prague, MN 56071
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2889
Citation: 881703870951 Badge #: 387
1
09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 77/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, ZACHARY ALEXANDER
Age 21
Prescott, WI 54021
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2540
Citation: 881704100454 Badge #: 410
1
08/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMITH, JESSICA LEA
Age 26
New Hope, MN 55428
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2807
Citation: 881705561084 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMITH, REGAN MAXWELL
Age 20
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2868
Citation: 881704100535 Badge #: 410
1
09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POWELL, NATHAN RYAN
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2910
Citation: 090106727601 Badge #: 65520
1
10/03/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/8/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FREEMAN, NICOLE
Age 40
Duluth, MN 55805-1638
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2440
Citation: 881705560923 Badge #: 556
1
08/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/8/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor