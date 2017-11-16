Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 6-8, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 6-8, 2017:

    EWING, FREDERICK

    Age 41

    Davenport, IA 52807

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-2119

    1

    08/08/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Extradition waived

    GAY, MONICA LOUISE

    Age 52

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2870

    Citation: 090000002920 Badge #: 62108

    1

    09/26/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHAAF, ANDREW JOEL

    Age 39

    Deer River, MN 56636

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-754

    1

    04/14/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/14/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed

    BOSTO, WAYNE JOSEPH

    Age 34

    Homeless

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2533

    1

    12/23/2016 Murder – 2nd Degree

    (Felony) 609.19.1 609191

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 426 Mo)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 10/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/23/2016 Felon in Possession of Ammunition or a Firearm

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/28/2017 Dismissed

    JUNGBAUER, JOHN JEDLICKA

    Age 35

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2192

    Citation: 090109529202 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/19/2015 Motor Vehicle Registration – Operation without registration-

    (Misdemeanor) 168.013.3(d)(4) 1680133d4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/10/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/19/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/10/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/10/2016

    Obtain driver’s license, provide verification to Cout and Counsel 03/10/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 03/10/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $200.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    LINDEVIG, THOMAS CARL

    Age 58

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2203

    Citation: 090112720904 Badge #: 65524

    1

    07/28/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 08/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    07/28/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 08/09/2017 Dismissed

    MOORE, DAKOTA WILLIAM

    Age 20

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-229

    Citation: 090102602101 Badge #: 65516

    1

    01/21/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/10/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/10/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SCHULTZ, DARIAN ELIZABETH MAE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1094

    Citation: 090109711101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    03/23/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21 –M

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/23/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DELANG, SARAH A

    Age 42

    Superior, WI 54880

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-274

    Citation: 000700003355 Badge #: 69411

    1

    02/11/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 10/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/10/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (Pay costs, $50 costs or prosecution pay today, March 10 03/10/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 03/10/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BIRDSEYE, DANIEL RYAN

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2243

    Citation: 881705230463 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/6/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLOM, CYNTHIA ELAINE

    Age 58

    Alborn, MN 55702

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2814

    Citation: 881705561104 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/13/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 87/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/6/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ELFUNDI, JELANI RAE

    Age 21

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-606

    Citation: 881703520056 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $140.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $70.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $70.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: speeding surcharge

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/09/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/06/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    03/09/2017 No MN Registration

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    4

    03/09/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    5

    03/09/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/06/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRANCISCO, NICHOLAS CRAIG

    Age 32

    Poplar, WI 54864

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2784

    Citation: 881703870892 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOONS, SAMANTHA RENEE

    Age 16

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2815

    Citation: 881705561105 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/13/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, ALMA MAY

    Age 19

    Barnum, MN 55707-9603

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2389

    Citation: 881705230494 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHASE, LAURA LEE

    Age 46

    Bena, MN 56626

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2797

    Citation: 881705561075 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FETSCH, GERALD EUGENE

    Age 66

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2322

    Citation: 881705560867 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KIMINSKI, NICHOLAS ADAM

    Age 30

    Blaine, MN 55434

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2933

    Citation: 881705561154 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEMASTER, JEFFREY JAY

    Age 57

    New Prague, MN 56071

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2889

    Citation: 881703870951 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 77/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, ZACHARY ALEXANDER

    Age 21

    Prescott, WI 54021

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2540

    Citation: 881704100454 Badge #: 410

    1

    08/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMITH, JESSICA LEA

    Age 26

    New Hope, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2807

    Citation: 881705561084 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMITH, REGAN MAXWELL

    Age 20

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2868

    Citation: 881704100535 Badge #: 410

    1

    09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POWELL, NATHAN RYAN

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2910

    Citation: 090106727601 Badge #: 65520

    1

    10/03/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/8/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FREEMAN, NICOLE

    Age 40

    Duluth, MN 55805-1638

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2440

    Citation: 881705560923 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/8/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

