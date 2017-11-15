Carlton County Court Report: October 5, 2017

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-2887

Citation: 090016727001 Badge #: 62254

1

09/27/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOORE, DAKOTA WILLIAM

Age 20

Brookston, MN 55711

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-236

Citation: 090000002530 Badge #: 62254

1

01/31/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/31/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSEN, RYAN WILLIAM

Age 30

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1927

Citation: 090007725101 Badge #: 62249

1

09/08/2017 Theft-Theft of motor fuel from retailer-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(18) 609522a18

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 29 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $12.00

Fee Totals: $147.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/08/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

RUSSELL, CASH STEVEN

Age 18

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1725

Citation: 090007722603 Badge #: 62249

1

08/14/2017 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, no traffic offences 10/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/05/2017

DWI clinic, 10/05/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/05/2017

Make all future court appearances, review on 2/22/18 at 8:15 10/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

CREWS, NICHOLAS ALLEN

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3435

Citation: 090102531101 Badge #: 65504

1

11/07/2015 TRAFFIC-Drivers Licenses-Driving Without A Valid License End

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.2 171022

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/09/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/09/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 12/10/2015

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, 03/09/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

GINGRAS, AMANDA SHAREE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1302

Citation: 090112717501 Badge #: 65503

1

06/23/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MULLEN, ZACHARY DANIEL

Age 27

403 Doddridge AVE APT 303

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1783

Citation: 090112721403 Badge #: 65507

1

08/02/2017 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $285.00)

Additional Court Costs: $285.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: stay of adj; $285 court costs

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

2

08/02/2017 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $210.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

3

08/02/2017 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

4

08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Speeding

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(1) 8479541

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

5

08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Operate Careless/Reckless

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(2) 8479542

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

SANCHEZ-ENO, NATHANAEL JOEL

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1307

Citation: 090112717502 Badge #: 65523

1

06/24/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

2

06/24/2017 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 10/05/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SKOGLUND, RICHARD ANDREW

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1876

Citation: 090112724901 Badge #: 65522

1

09/06/2017 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/05/2017

DWI clinic, 10/05/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/05/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/05/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/06/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

TILLEMANS, DYLAN HARMON

Age 22

Bemidji, MN 56601

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1782

Citation: 090112721402 Badge #: 65507

1

08/02/2017 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $285.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

08/02/2017 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/05/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $285.00)

Additional Court Costs: $210.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: stay of adj; court costs & diversion surcharge for 169.

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

3

08/02/2017 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

4

08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Speeding

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(1) 8479541

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

5

08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Operate Careless/Reckless

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(2) 8479542

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE

Age 36

Randall, MN 56475

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3497

Citation: 000700003472 Badge #: 69429

1

10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

2

10/28/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

DIVER, CARISSA GRACE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-165

1

01/22/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,410.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and complete the treatment court program-pay required fees 10/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017

Contact with probation, 10/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/04/2017

No same or similar, 10/04/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017

Random testing, 10/04/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

2

01/22/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed

HANSON, RICK ALLEN

Age 48

Esko, MN 55733

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1968

1

09/17/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017

Driver improvement clinic, Cooperate with Saint Louis County driver diversion program 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

JACOBS, SHAUN MARTIN

Age 46

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1795

Citation: 000700004730 Badge #: 1FD138

1

08/26/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 10/05/2017

Conditions, other, abide by ban from Black Bear 10/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, JACOB JORDAN

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1764

Citation: 000700004585 Badge #: 1FD142

1

08/23/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 01/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017

Conditions, other, abide by ban from Black Bear 10/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PETERSEN, RYAN WILLIAM

Age 30

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-215

Citation: 000700004461 Badge #: 1FD123

1

01/30/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/05/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, KEVIN LEE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-684

Citation: 000700004250 Badge #: 1FD140

1

04/04/2017 Theft-Theft of Services-$500 or Less

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3)(ii) 609522a3ii

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 10/05/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $17.00

Fee Totals: $152.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

Pay restitution, 10/05/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE

Age 36

Randall, MN 56475

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-175

Citation: 881701770037 Badge #: 177

1

01/23/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

2

01/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

FISHER, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age 42

Woodbury, MN 55125

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2090

Citation: 881703870586 Badge #: 387

1

07/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

KLINKER, JOLEEN ELAINE

Age 20

Becker, MN 55308

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2795

Citation: 881703380852 Badge #: 338

1

09/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEWIS, DANIEL RICHARD

Age 64

North Oaks, MN 55127

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2638

Citation: 881705561051 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LINDQUIST, CODY SPENCER

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2575

Citation: 881705560997 Badge #: 556

1

08/28/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAMIREZ, COLE JEFFREY

Age 19

Lake Elmo, MN 55042

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2908

Citation: 881705230571 Badge #: 523

1

10/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOLOMON, AMARE GURMU

Age 34

Roseville, MN 55113

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2463

Citation: 881703010580 Badge #: 301

1

08/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

STEEN, KRISTA LYNN

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2777

Citation: 881703870886 Badge #: 387

1

09/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ZHANG, JING

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55802

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2892

Citation: 881703870950 Badge #: 387

1

09/29/2017 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSEN, RUDOLPH JOHN

Age 71

Sandstone, MN 55072

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2904

Citation: 090201727401 Badge #: 63866

1

10/01/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE

Age 36

Homeless

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-15-2923

Citation: 090203526401 Badge #: 63866

1

09/21/2015 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

09/21/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed