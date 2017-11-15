Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 5, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 5, 2017:

    DELEON, TONY

    Age 48

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-2887

    Citation: 090016727001 Badge #: 62254

    1

    09/27/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOORE, DAKOTA WILLIAM

    Age 20

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-236

    Citation: 090000002530 Badge #: 62254

    1

    01/31/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/31/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSEN, RYAN WILLIAM

    Age 30

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1927

    Citation: 090007725101 Badge #: 62249

    1

    09/08/2017 Theft-Theft of motor fuel from retailer-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(18) 609522a18

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 29 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $12.00

    Fee Totals: $147.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/08/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    RUSSELL, CASH STEVEN

    Age 18

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1725

    Citation: 090007722603 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/14/2017 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, no traffic offences 10/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/05/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/05/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/05/2017

    Make all future court appearances, review on 2/22/18 at 8:15 10/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    CREWS, NICHOLAS ALLEN

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3435

    Citation: 090102531101 Badge #: 65504

    1

    11/07/2015 TRAFFIC-Drivers Licenses-Driving Without A Valid License End

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.2 171022

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/09/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/09/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 12/10/2015

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, 03/09/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    GINGRAS, AMANDA SHAREE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1302

    Citation: 090112717501 Badge #: 65503

    1

    06/23/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MULLEN, ZACHARY DANIEL

    Age 27

    403 Doddridge AVE APT 303

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1783

    Citation: 090112721403 Badge #: 65507

    1

    08/02/2017 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $285.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $285.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: stay of adj; $285 court costs

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    2

    08/02/2017 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $210.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    3

    08/02/2017 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Speeding

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(1) 8479541

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    5

    08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Operate Careless/Reckless

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(2) 8479542

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    SANCHEZ-ENO, NATHANAEL JOEL

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1307

    Citation: 090112717502 Badge #: 65523

    1

    06/24/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/24/2017 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 10/05/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SKOGLUND, RICHARD ANDREW

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1876

    Citation: 090112724901 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/06/2017 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/05/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/05/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/05/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/05/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/06/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    TILLEMANS, DYLAN HARMON

    Age 22

    Bemidji, MN 56601

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1782

    Citation: 090112721402 Badge #: 65507

    1

    08/02/2017 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $285.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    08/02/2017 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/05/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $285.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $210.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: stay of adj; court costs & diversion surcharge for 169.

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

    3

    08/02/2017 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Speeding

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(1) 8479541

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    5

    08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Operate Careless/Reckless

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(2) 8479542

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE

    Age 36

    Randall, MN 56475

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3497

    Citation: 000700003472 Badge #: 69429

    1

    10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/28/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    DIVER, CARISSA GRACE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-165

    1

    01/22/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,410.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and complete the treatment court program-pay required fees 10/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

    Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/04/2017

    No same or similar, 10/04/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017

    Random testing, 10/04/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    2

    01/22/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed

    HANSON, RICK ALLEN

    Age 48

    Esko, MN 55733

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1968

    1

    09/17/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017

    Driver improvement clinic, Cooperate with Saint Louis County driver diversion program 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    JACOBS, SHAUN MARTIN

    Age 46

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1795

    Citation: 000700004730 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    08/26/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 10/05/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by ban from Black Bear 10/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, JACOB JORDAN

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1764

    Citation: 000700004585 Badge #: 1FD142

    1

    08/23/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 01/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by ban from Black Bear 10/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PETERSEN, RYAN WILLIAM

    Age 30

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-215

    Citation: 000700004461 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    01/30/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/05/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, KEVIN LEE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-684

    Citation: 000700004250 Badge #: 1FD140

    1

    04/04/2017 Theft-Theft of Services-$500 or Less

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3)(ii) 609522a3ii

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 10/05/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $17.00

    Fee Totals: $152.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017

    Pay restitution, 10/05/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE

    Age 36

    Randall, MN 56475

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-175

    Citation: 881701770037 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/23/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    FISHER, ANTHONY SCOTT

    Age 42

    Woodbury, MN 55125

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2090

    Citation: 881703870586 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    KLINKER, JOLEEN ELAINE

    Age 20

    Becker, MN 55308

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2795

    Citation: 881703380852 Badge #: 338

    1

    09/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEWIS, DANIEL RICHARD

    Age 64

    North Oaks, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2638

    Citation: 881705561051 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LINDQUIST, CODY SPENCER

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2575

    Citation: 881705560997 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/28/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAMIREZ, COLE JEFFREY

    Age 19

    Lake Elmo, MN 55042

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2908

    Citation: 881705230571 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOLOMON, AMARE GURMU

    Age 34

    Roseville, MN 55113

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2463

    Citation: 881703010580 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    STEEN, KRISTA LYNN

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2777

    Citation: 881703870886 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ZHANG, JING

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55802

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2892

    Citation: 881703870950 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/29/2017 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSEN, RUDOLPH JOHN

    Age 71

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2904

    Citation: 090201727401 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/01/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE

    Age 36

    Homeless

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-15-2923

    Citation: 090203526401 Badge #: 63866

    1

    09/21/2015 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    09/21/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed

