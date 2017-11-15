Carlton County Court Report: October 5, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 5, 2017:
DELEON, TONY
Age 48
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-2887
Citation: 090016727001 Badge #: 62254
1
09/27/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOORE, DAKOTA WILLIAM
Age 20
Brookston, MN 55711
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-236
Citation: 090000002530 Badge #: 62254
1
01/31/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/31/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSEN, RYAN WILLIAM
Age 30
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1927
Citation: 090007725101 Badge #: 62249
1
09/08/2017 Theft-Theft of motor fuel from retailer-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(18) 609522a18
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 29 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $12.00
Fee Totals: $147.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/08/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
RUSSELL, CASH STEVEN
Age 18
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1725
Citation: 090007722603 Badge #: 62249
1
08/14/2017 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage
(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, no traffic offences 10/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/05/2017
DWI clinic, 10/05/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/05/2017
Make all future court appearances, review on 2/22/18 at 8:15 10/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
CREWS, NICHOLAS ALLEN
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3435
Citation: 090102531101 Badge #: 65504
1
11/07/2015 TRAFFIC-Drivers Licenses-Driving Without A Valid License End
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.2 171022
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/09/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/09/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 12/10/2015
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, 03/09/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
GINGRAS, AMANDA SHAREE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1302
Citation: 090112717501 Badge #: 65503
1
06/23/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MULLEN, ZACHARY DANIEL
Age 27
403 Doddridge AVE APT 303
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1783
Citation: 090112721403 Badge #: 65507
1
08/02/2017 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $285.00)
Additional Court Costs: $285.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: stay of adj; $285 court costs
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
2
08/02/2017 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $210.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
3
08/02/2017 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
4
08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Speeding
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(1) 8479541
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
5
08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Operate Careless/Reckless
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(2) 8479542
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
SANCHEZ-ENO, NATHANAEL JOEL
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1307
Citation: 090112717502 Badge #: 65523
1
06/24/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
2
06/24/2017 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 10/05/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SKOGLUND, RICHARD ANDREW
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1876
Citation: 090112724901 Badge #: 65522
1
09/06/2017 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/05/2017
DWI clinic, 10/05/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/05/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/05/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/06/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
TILLEMANS, DYLAN HARMON
Age 22
Bemidji, MN 56601
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1782
Citation: 090112721402 Badge #: 65507
1
08/02/2017 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $285.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
08/02/2017 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/05/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $285.00)
Additional Court Costs: $210.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: stay of adj; court costs & diversion surcharge for 169.
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)
3
08/02/2017 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
4
08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Speeding
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(1) 8479541
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
5
08/02/2017 Off-Highway Motorcycle-Operate Careless/Reckless
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.4(2) 8479542
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE
Age 36
Randall, MN 56475
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3497
Citation: 000700003472 Badge #: 69429
1
10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
2
10/28/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
DIVER, CARISSA GRACE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-165
1
01/22/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,410.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and complete the treatment court program-pay required fees 10/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General
Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017
Contact with probation, 10/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/04/2017
No same or similar, 10/04/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017
Random testing, 10/04/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
2
01/22/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed
HANSON, RICK ALLEN
Age 48
Esko, MN 55733
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1968
1
09/17/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017
Driver improvement clinic, Cooperate with Saint Louis County driver diversion program 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
JACOBS, SHAUN MARTIN
Age 46
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1795
Citation: 000700004730 Badge #: 1FD138
1
08/26/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 10/05/2017
Conditions, other, abide by ban from Black Bear 10/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, JACOB JORDAN
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1764
Citation: 000700004585 Badge #: 1FD142
1
08/23/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 01/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017
Conditions, other, abide by ban from Black Bear 10/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PETERSEN, RYAN WILLIAM
Age 30
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-215
Citation: 000700004461 Badge #: 1FD123
1
01/30/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/05/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, KEVIN LEE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-684
Citation: 000700004250 Badge #: 1FD140
1
04/04/2017 Theft-Theft of Services-$500 or Less
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3)(ii) 609522a3ii
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 10/05/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $17.00
Fee Totals: $152.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2017
Pay restitution, 10/05/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE
Age 36
Randall, MN 56475
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-175
Citation: 881701770037 Badge #: 177
1
01/23/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
2
01/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
FISHER, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age 42
Woodbury, MN 55125
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2090
Citation: 881703870586 Badge #: 387
1
07/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
KLINKER, JOLEEN ELAINE
Age 20
Becker, MN 55308
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2795
Citation: 881703380852 Badge #: 338
1
09/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEWIS, DANIEL RICHARD
Age 64
North Oaks, MN 55127
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2638
Citation: 881705561051 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LINDQUIST, CODY SPENCER
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2575
Citation: 881705560997 Badge #: 556
1
08/28/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAMIREZ, COLE JEFFREY
Age 19
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2908
Citation: 881705230571 Badge #: 523
1
10/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOLOMON, AMARE GURMU
Age 34
Roseville, MN 55113
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2463
Citation: 881703010580 Badge #: 301
1
08/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 10/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
STEEN, KRISTA LYNN
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2777
Citation: 881703870886 Badge #: 387
1
09/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ZHANG, JING
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55802
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2892
Citation: 881703870950 Badge #: 387
1
09/29/2017 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSEN, RUDOLPH JOHN
Age 71
Sandstone, MN 55072
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2904
Citation: 090201727401 Badge #: 63866
1
10/01/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, LUKE CLARE
Age 36
Homeless
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-15-2923
Citation: 090203526401 Badge #: 63866
1
09/21/2015 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
09/21/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2017 Dismissed