Carlton County Court Report: October 3-4, 2017

Crosby, MN 56441

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2809

Citation: 881705561090 Badge #: 556

1

09/11/2017 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CONTINENZA, LOUIS MICHAEL

Age 23

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2669

Citation: 881704100485 Badge #: 410

1

09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DULONG, PAUL RICHARD

Age 49

Coleraine, MN 55722

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2161

Citation: 881703010551 Badge #: 301

1

07/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EDIN, RENEE YVONNE

Age 72

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2893

Citation: 881703870956 Badge #: 387

1

09/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GAFFNEY, OLIVIA ANN

Age 18

Mahtowa, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2839

Citation: 881702090508 Badge #: 209

1

09/24/2017 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Continued

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/03/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/03/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

HOYOS, NANCY RAMONA

Age 39

Minneapolis, MN 55419

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2667

Citation: 881703010650 Badge #: 301

1

09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KEARNEY, NICHOLE ANN

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2817

Citation: 881705561107 Badge #: 556

1

09/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KIRK, AMY LEE

Age 39

Minneapolis, MN 55411

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-184

Citation: 881602090037 Badge #: 209

1

01/16/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

01/16/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAW, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age 45

St. Paul, MN 55105

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2823

Citation: 881703870928 Badge #: 387

1

09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MUSECH, BRIAN JAMES

Age 48

Clearwater, MN 55320

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2897

Citation: 881703870965 Badge #: 387

1

09/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STURM, DESTINEY ANN

Age 17

Superior, WI 54880-1150

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2115

Citation: 881703010535 Badge #: 301

1

07/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCGATH, JOHN HOWARD

Age 49

Duluth, MN 55805

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2717

Citation: 090201725301 Badge #: 3858

1

09/10/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/3/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LAHTI, ZACHARY JACOB

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2849

Citation: 090100001903 Badge #: 65529

1

09/21/2017 TRAFFIC-No MN Regisration/No Plates

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PANCHOTT, RYAN CARTER

Age 36

Duluth, MN 55807-1324

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2681

1

12/01/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: staggered – balance to be served on interlock or at CCLEC with a report date of October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am with review hearing prior

10/4/17 Staggered Review Hearing – defendant to provide verification of installation of ignition interlock to prosecutor. Sentence is deferred.

Due 07/31/2017

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 05/17/2017

No same or similar, 05/17/2017

DWI clinic, September 11-12. 2017 05/17/2017

Victim impact panel, June 13, 2017 05/17/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/17/2017

Make all future court appearances, October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am 05/17/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/17/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/17/2017

Random testing, 05/17/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/17/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

12/01/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

RUSSELL, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age 19

Barnum, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1376

Citation: 090112713801 Badge #: 65522

1

05/18/2017 TRAFFIC-INSURANCE-UNINSURED VEHICLE

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ST JOHN, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1543

1

07/26/2017 Possession of Shoplifting Gear

(Felony) 609.521(b) 609521b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed

2

07/26/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

3

07/26/2017 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017

Restitution reserved, 10/04/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/30/2018

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

ST JOHN, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1043

Citation: 000700002787 Badge #: 1FD141

1

05/20/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

AGIUS, STEPHANIE LEE

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2330

Citation: 881705560878 Badge #: 556

1

08/09/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COLORADO, JULIO CESAR

Age 36

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2379

Citation: 881702090438 Badge #: 209

1

08/13/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DAUGAARD, SABRINA ANNETTE

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1532

1

08/07/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (187 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 125 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017

Random testing, as directed at own expense 10/04/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/04/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/04/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/04/2017

Psychological evaluation/treatment, Follow all recommendations and document to probation as required. 10/04/2017

Counseling, Attend counseling as directed and provide documentation to probation. 10/04/2017

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation. 10/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/04/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017

Contact with probation, 10/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

08/07/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed

3

08/07/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed

4

08/07/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed

DOREE, ALEXANDRA MARIE

Age 25

South St. Paul, MN 55075

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2825

Citation: 881703870937 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUDLEY, ALEXANDER JAMES

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2686

Citation: 881702090484 Badge #: 209

1

09/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HESTERA, LEONARD

Age 72

Moorhead, MN 56560

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2391

Citation: 881716450050 Badge #: 1645

1

08/16/2017 CMV – Driver Has No Record of Duty Status In Possession (Log Book)

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(a) 49CFR3958a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOOGSTRAAT-DILDAY, CHANLER MATTHE

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2666

Citation: 881704100489 Badge #: 410

1

09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUER, KAREN ANN

Age 69

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2828

Citation: 881703870945 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEUBAUER, CARL FREDRICK

Age 86

Tamarack, MN 55787

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2372

Citation: 881703870692 Badge #: 387

1

08/13/2017 Keep To The Right (Over Center Line)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.1 169181

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed

RAVEILL, CURTISS ALLEN

Age 55

McGregor, MN 55760

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2405

Citation: 881701770470 Badge #: 177

1

08/18/2017 Fail To Signal Lane Change

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/4/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CURTISS, NOLAN LYLE

Age 42

Barnum, MN 55707

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1753

1

07/19/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, comply with ARC Ignition Interlock Program with location tracking capabilities. 10/04/2017

Victim impact panel, October 17, 2017 10/04/2017

No driver license violations, 10/04/2017

No registration violation, 10/04/2017

No driving without insurance, 10/04/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/04/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/04/2017

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA/NA weekly and document to probation as required. 10/04/2017

Conditions, other, only drive vehicle equipped with ignition interlock. 10/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017

Contact with probation, 10/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $565.00)

Due 10/04/2017

Fine: $900.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Stay of $450.00 for 2 Yr

Restitution: $0.00

2

07/19/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/23/2017 Dismissed