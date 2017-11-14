Search
Cloquet schools want community members to fill out online survey

    Carlton County Court Report: October 3-4, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 3-4, 2017:

    ANDREASEN, JAN

    Age 62

    Crosby, MN 56441

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2809

    Citation: 881705561090 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/11/2017 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CONTINENZA, LOUIS MICHAEL

    Age 23

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2669

    Citation: 881704100485 Badge #: 410

    1

    09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DULONG, PAUL RICHARD

    Age 49

    Coleraine, MN 55722

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2161

    Citation: 881703010551 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EDIN, RENEE YVONNE

    Age 72

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2893

    Citation: 881703870956 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GAFFNEY, OLIVIA ANN

    Age 18

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2839

    Citation: 881702090508 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/24/2017 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Continued

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/03/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/03/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    HOYOS, NANCY RAMONA

    Age 39

    Minneapolis, MN 55419

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2667

    Citation: 881703010650 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KEARNEY, NICHOLE ANN

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2817

    Citation: 881705561107 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KIRK, AMY LEE

    Age 39

    Minneapolis, MN 55411

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-184

    Citation: 881602090037 Badge #: 209

    1

    01/16/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    01/16/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAW, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

    Age 45

    St. Paul, MN 55105

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2823

    Citation: 881703870928 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MUSECH, BRIAN JAMES

    Age 48

    Clearwater, MN 55320

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2897

    Citation: 881703870965 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STURM, DESTINEY ANN

    Age 17

    Superior, WI 54880-1150

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2115

    Citation: 881703010535 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCGATH, JOHN HOWARD

    Age 49

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2717

    Citation: 090201725301 Badge #: 3858

    1

    09/10/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/3/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LAHTI, ZACHARY JACOB

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2849

    Citation: 090100001903 Badge #: 65529

    1

    09/21/2017 TRAFFIC-No MN Regisration/No Plates

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PANCHOTT, RYAN CARTER

    Age 36

    Duluth, MN 55807-1324

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2681

    1

    12/01/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: staggered – balance to be served on interlock or at CCLEC with a report date of October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am with review hearing prior

    10/4/17 Staggered Review Hearing – defendant to provide verification of installation of ignition interlock to prosecutor. Sentence is deferred.

    Due 07/31/2017

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 05/17/2017

    No same or similar, 05/17/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11-12. 2017 05/17/2017

    Victim impact panel, June 13, 2017 05/17/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/17/2017

    Make all future court appearances, October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am 05/17/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/17/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/17/2017

    Random testing, 05/17/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    12/01/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    RUSSELL, STEPHANIE MARIE

    Age 19

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1376

    Citation: 090112713801 Badge #: 65522

    1

    05/18/2017 TRAFFIC-INSURANCE-UNINSURED VEHICLE

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ST JOHN, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1543

    1

    07/26/2017 Possession of Shoplifting Gear

    (Felony) 609.521(b) 609521b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/26/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    3

    07/26/2017 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017

    Restitution reserved, 10/04/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    ST JOHN, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1043

    Citation: 000700002787 Badge #: 1FD141

    1

    05/20/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    AGIUS, STEPHANIE LEE

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2330

    Citation: 881705560878 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/09/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COLORADO, JULIO CESAR

    Age 36

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2379

    Citation: 881702090438 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/13/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DAUGAARD, SABRINA ANNETTE

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1532

    1

    08/07/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (187 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 125 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017

    Random testing, as directed at own expense 10/04/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/04/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/04/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/04/2017

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, Follow all recommendations and document to probation as required. 10/04/2017

    Counseling, Attend counseling as directed and provide documentation to probation. 10/04/2017

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation. 10/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/04/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    08/07/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed

    3

    08/07/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/07/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed

    DOREE, ALEXANDRA MARIE

    Age 25

    South St. Paul, MN 55075

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2825

    Citation: 881703870937 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUDLEY, ALEXANDER JAMES

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2686

    Citation: 881702090484 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HESTERA, LEONARD

    Age 72

    Moorhead, MN 56560

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2391

    Citation: 881716450050 Badge #: 1645

    1

    08/16/2017 CMV – Driver Has No Record of Duty Status In Possession (Log Book)

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(a) 49CFR3958a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOOGSTRAAT-DILDAY, CHANLER MATTHE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2666

    Citation: 881704100489 Badge #: 410

    1

    09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUER, KAREN ANN

    Age 69

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2828

    Citation: 881703870945 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEUBAUER, CARL FREDRICK

    Age 86

    Tamarack, MN 55787

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2372

    Citation: 881703870692 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/13/2017 Keep To The Right (Over Center Line)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.1 169181

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed

    RAVEILL, CURTISS ALLEN

    Age 55

    McGregor, MN 55760

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2405

    Citation: 881701770470 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/18/2017 Fail To Signal Lane Change

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/4/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CURTISS, NOLAN LYLE

    Age 42

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1753

    1

    07/19/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, comply with ARC Ignition Interlock Program with location tracking capabilities. 10/04/2017

    Victim impact panel, October 17, 2017 10/04/2017

    No driver license violations, 10/04/2017

    No registration violation, 10/04/2017

    No driving without insurance, 10/04/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/04/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/04/2017

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA/NA weekly and document to probation as required. 10/04/2017

    Conditions, other, only drive vehicle equipped with ignition interlock. 10/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $565.00)

    Due 10/04/2017

    Fine: $900.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Stay of $450.00 for 2 Yr

    Restitution: $0.00

    2

    07/19/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/23/2017 Dismissed

