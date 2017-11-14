Carlton County Court Report: October 3-4, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 3-4, 2017:
ANDREASEN, JAN
Age 62
Crosby, MN 56441
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2809
Citation: 881705561090 Badge #: 556
1
09/11/2017 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CONTINENZA, LOUIS MICHAEL
Age 23
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2669
Citation: 881704100485 Badge #: 410
1
09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DULONG, PAUL RICHARD
Age 49
Coleraine, MN 55722
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2161
Citation: 881703010551 Badge #: 301
1
07/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EDIN, RENEE YVONNE
Age 72
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2893
Citation: 881703870956 Badge #: 387
1
09/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GAFFNEY, OLIVIA ANN
Age 18
Mahtowa, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2839
Citation: 881702090508 Badge #: 209
1
09/24/2017 Speed 60 Zone 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Continued
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/03/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/03/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/03/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
HOYOS, NANCY RAMONA
Age 39
Minneapolis, MN 55419
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2667
Citation: 881703010650 Badge #: 301
1
09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KEARNEY, NICHOLE ANN
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2817
Citation: 881705561107 Badge #: 556
1
09/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KIRK, AMY LEE
Age 39
Minneapolis, MN 55411
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-184
Citation: 881602090037 Badge #: 209
1
01/16/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
01/16/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAW, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age 45
St. Paul, MN 55105
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2823
Citation: 881703870928 Badge #: 387
1
09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MUSECH, BRIAN JAMES
Age 48
Clearwater, MN 55320
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2897
Citation: 881703870965 Badge #: 387
1
09/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STURM, DESTINEY ANN
Age 17
Superior, WI 54880-1150
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2115
Citation: 881703010535 Badge #: 301
1
07/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCGATH, JOHN HOWARD
Age 49
Duluth, MN 55805
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2717
Citation: 090201725301 Badge #: 3858
1
09/10/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/3/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LAHTI, ZACHARY JACOB
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2849
Citation: 090100001903 Badge #: 65529
1
09/21/2017 TRAFFIC-No MN Regisration/No Plates
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PANCHOTT, RYAN CARTER
Age 36
Duluth, MN 55807-1324
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2681
1
12/01/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: staggered – balance to be served on interlock or at CCLEC with a report date of October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am with review hearing prior
10/4/17 Staggered Review Hearing – defendant to provide verification of installation of ignition interlock to prosecutor. Sentence is deferred.
Due 07/31/2017
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 05/17/2017
No same or similar, 05/17/2017
DWI clinic, September 11-12. 2017 05/17/2017
Victim impact panel, June 13, 2017 05/17/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/17/2017
Make all future court appearances, October 4, 2017 at 9:00 am 05/17/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/17/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/17/2017
Random testing, 05/17/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
12/01/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
RUSSELL, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age 19
Barnum, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1376
Citation: 090112713801 Badge #: 65522
1
05/18/2017 TRAFFIC-INSURANCE-UNINSURED VEHICLE
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ST JOHN, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1543
1
07/26/2017 Possession of Shoplifting Gear
(Felony) 609.521(b) 609521b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed
2
07/26/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
3
07/26/2017 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017
Restitution reserved, 10/04/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/30/2018
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
ST JOHN, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1043
Citation: 000700002787 Badge #: 1FD141
1
05/20/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
AGIUS, STEPHANIE LEE
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2330
Citation: 881705560878 Badge #: 556
1
08/09/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COLORADO, JULIO CESAR
Age 36
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2379
Citation: 881702090438 Badge #: 209
1
08/13/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DAUGAARD, SABRINA ANNETTE
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1532
1
08/07/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (187 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 125 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017
Random testing, as directed at own expense 10/04/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/04/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/04/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/04/2017
Psychological evaluation/treatment, Follow all recommendations and document to probation as required. 10/04/2017
Counseling, Attend counseling as directed and provide documentation to probation. 10/04/2017
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation. 10/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/04/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017
Contact with probation, 10/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
08/07/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed
3
08/07/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed
4
08/07/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/15/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 08/02/2017 Dismissed
DOREE, ALEXANDRA MARIE
Age 25
South St. Paul, MN 55075
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2825
Citation: 881703870937 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUDLEY, ALEXANDER JAMES
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2686
Citation: 881702090484 Badge #: 209
1
09/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HESTERA, LEONARD
Age 72
Moorhead, MN 56560
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2391
Citation: 881716450050 Badge #: 1645
1
08/16/2017 CMV – Driver Has No Record of Duty Status In Possession (Log Book)
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(a) 49CFR3958a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOOGSTRAAT-DILDAY, CHANLER MATTHE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2666
Citation: 881704100489 Badge #: 410
1
09/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUER, KAREN ANN
Age 69
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2828
Citation: 881703870945 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEUBAUER, CARL FREDRICK
Age 86
Tamarack, MN 55787
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2372
Citation: 881703870692 Badge #: 387
1
08/13/2017 Keep To The Right (Over Center Line)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.1 169181
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/04/2017 Dismissed
RAVEILL, CURTISS ALLEN
Age 55
McGregor, MN 55760
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2405
Citation: 881701770470 Badge #: 177
1
08/18/2017 Fail To Signal Lane Change
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/4/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CURTISS, NOLAN LYLE
Age 42
Barnum, MN 55707
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1753
1
07/19/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, comply with ARC Ignition Interlock Program with location tracking capabilities. 10/04/2017
Victim impact panel, October 17, 2017 10/04/2017
No driver license violations, 10/04/2017
No registration violation, 10/04/2017
No driving without insurance, 10/04/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/04/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/04/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/04/2017
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA/NA weekly and document to probation as required. 10/04/2017
Conditions, other, only drive vehicle equipped with ignition interlock. 10/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/04/2017
Contact with probation, 10/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/04/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $565.00)
Due 10/04/2017
Fine: $900.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Stay of $450.00 for 2 Yr
Restitution: $0.00
2
07/19/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/23/2017 Dismissed