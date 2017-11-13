Carlton County Court Report: October 1-2, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 1-2, 2017:
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DAVID
Age 18
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2369
Citation: 090016722202 Badge #: 62254
1
08/10/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 75/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/1/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, GARY JOE EDWARD
Age 25
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-2355
Citation: 000700004580 Badge #: 1FD142
1
08/11/2017 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/1/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DAVID
Age 18
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2776
Citation: 881704100509 Badge #: 410
1
09/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/1/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, ANNE KAMILAR
Age 29
St. Michael, MN 55376
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2627
Citation: 881703010623 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/1/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRIEDMAN, MICHAEL JAMES, SR.
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-509
1
03/11/2017 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 08/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 232 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 133 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/02/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/02/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017
Random testing, 10/02/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017
Pay costs, 10/02/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/02/2017
Contact with probation, 10/02/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/02/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/02/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
03/11/2017 Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 08/24/2017 Dismissed
PERA, WILLIAM DAVID
Age 52
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-347
1
12/11/2015 Theft By Check/False Representation
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(3)(i) 609522a3i
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $365.22
Fee Totals: $575.22
Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/02/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/02/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017
Make all future court appearances, October 3, 2018 at 1:30 10/02/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/02/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/02/2017
Contact with probation, 10/02/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules
10/02/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/11/2015 Attempted Theft By Check/False Representation
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(3)(i) 609522a3i
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 08/23/2017 Dismissed
WARD, JERAH ELIJAH
Age 25
Minneapolis, MN 55426
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2864
Citation: 090000002746 Badge #: 62111
1
09/22/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulations-Change of course
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COFFIN, ADAM DAVID
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1789
1
08/29/2015 Possession of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine in the Third Degree
(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
2
08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
3
08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
4
08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
5
08/29/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
6
08/29/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1858
1
09/08/2015 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
2
09/08/2015 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
3
09/08/2015 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Previous Felony Conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
4
09/08/2015 Felons ineliglible to receive, ship or transport weapons/ammo are guilty of a gross misdemeanor
(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1a 6247131a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
HANSON, LEANN JUNE
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2653
Citation: 090112724501 Badge #: 65521
1
09/02/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MITCHELL, TREY EVAN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1960
1
09/05/2015 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $479.00
Fee Totals: $604.00
Local Confinement (42 Days Credit for time served: 28 Days)
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 10/02/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 10/02/2017
No threats of violence, 10/02/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017
Random testing, 10/02/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation officer needed to attend social gatherings 10/02/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/02/2017
Obtain employment, Make 3 job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation officer 10/02/2017
Psychological evaluation/treatment, obtain evaluation- follow any and all recommendations including counseling 10/02/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, $479 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-561
1
03/09/2016 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 10/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOSTO, LARISSA ROSE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1224
Citation: 000700000510 Badge #: 1FD108
1
05/21/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 21 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 07/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1274
Citation: 000700005227 Badge #: 1FD123
1
06/19/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (12 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1430
1
07/09/2017 Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(6) 609522a6
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 177 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/02/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 9, 2017 at 1:30 10/02/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
MARTINEAU, JOEL WILLIAM
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720-3375
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-965
1
05/09/2017 Theft of Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (9 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)
SEBOE, LOEL JASON
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1410
Citation: 000700004477 Badge #: 1FD140
1
07/06/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, Successfully complete outpatient treatment-follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 10/02/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete- pay required fees- and document to probation as required- Enroll on October 27th, 2017 10/02/2017
Pay costs, 10/02/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017
Random testing, 10/02/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense- prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 10/02/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/02/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence, no same or similar behavior- and remain law abiding 10/02/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/02/2017
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017
Domestic No Contact (DANCO), 10/02/2017 – 10/02/2019)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
2
07/06/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/07/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 08/24/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, JASON LEE
Age 32
West St. Paul, MN 55118
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2349
Citation: 881705230483 Badge #: 523
1
08/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BALL, JOSEPHINE MICHELLE
Age 49
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2262
Citation: 881703870654 Badge #: 387
1
08/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed
BOYER, JAMIE LYNN
Age 38
Gilbert, MN 55741
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2818
Citation: 881705561108 Badge #: 556
1
09/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 75/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, KIMBERLY JANET
Age 41
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2740
Citation: 881703870859 Badge #: 387
1
09/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLEMENTS, JANE KATHRYN
Age 72
St. Paul, MN 55105
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2806
Citation: 881705561082 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DANIELSON, STEPHANIE ANN
Age 37
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2827
Citation: 881703870941 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIVINE, MICHAEL MARTIN
Age 27
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2607
Citation: 881705561052 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIX, CHARLES RONALD
Age 52
Rock Island, IL 61201
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2876
Citation: 881705561133 Badge #: 556
1
09/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GALLAGHER, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
Age 31
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2785
Citation: 881703870901 Badge #: 387
1
09/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HILL, JAMES EARL
Age 37
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2430
Citation: 881705560906 Badge #: 556
1
08/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HTOO, ENOCH NYAN
Age 39
St. Anthony, MN 55418
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2464
Citation: 881703010577 Badge #: 301
1
08/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOEN, MARIAH MARIE
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2625
Citation: 881705561029 Badge #: 556
1
08/31/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/31/2017 Operate Vehicle/ Illegal H/L or T/L Covers (Except Stock)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.64.10(a)(2) 1696410a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOEHRER, KEITH RONALD
Age 57
Big Fork, MN 56628
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2802
Citation: 881705561077 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MATTSON, JACOB ANDREW
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1735
1
09/02/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed
2
09/02/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Comment: stagger sentence report date January 24th 2018 at 9 am- 30 days cclec with credit for 5 days
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 12/31/2018
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $900.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, including treatment and aftercare 10/02/2017
DWI clinic, 10/02/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/02/2017
Driver improvement clinic, Complete the Driving With Care Program 10/02/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017
Random testing, 10/02/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, unless pre-approved by probation 10/02/2017
No same or similar, 10/02/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/02/2017
Contact with probation, 10/02/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/02/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/02/2017
Complete treatment, 10/02/2017
Aftercare, 10/02/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/02/2017
No Alcohol Related Offenses, 10/02/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017
Make all future court appearances, attend the review hearing on January 24th at 9 am 10/02/2017
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, if probation deems necessary- comply with the ignition
interlock program with the location tracking capabilities 10/02/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
09/02/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed
4
09/02/2016 Failure to Wear Seat Belt (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed
NGUYEN, KHANH VINH
Age 47
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2661
Citation: 881702090475 Badge #: 209
1
09/04/2017 Speed 60 Zone 81/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RANDALL, JESSICA ANN
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55802
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2860
Citation: 881705561132 Badge #: 556
1
09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROPER, RAYMOND JOSEPH
Age 63
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2780
Citation: 881703870893 Badge #: 387
1
09/19/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROYAL, KRISTIN LEE
Age 34
Marysville, WA 98270
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2602
Citation: 881705561036 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SEBION, REID EARL
Age 32
Prescott, WI 54021
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2866
Citation: 881702090522 Badge #: 209
1
09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age 56
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2630
Citation: 881703010625 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YAPEL, MARIE ANN
Age 49
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2881
Citation: 881505561040 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2015 Following/Close Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 03/04/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/04/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/04/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 03/04/2016
Pay costs, Cost of Prosecution $135 03/04/2016)
Fee Totals:
Moose Lake Prosecution Costs $60.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
HARRIS, CHAUNCEY BILLY
Age 61
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-962
1
03/03/2016 Assault in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
HUNT, BRANDON PAUL
Age 26
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2654
Citation: 090201724603 Badge #: 3858
1
09/03/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/2/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02