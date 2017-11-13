Carlton County Court Report: October 1-2, 2017

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2369

Citation: 090016722202 Badge #: 62254

1

08/10/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 75/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/1/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, GARY JOE EDWARD

Age 25

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-2355

Citation: 000700004580 Badge #: 1FD142

1

08/11/2017 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/1/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DAVID

Age 18

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2776

Citation: 881704100509 Badge #: 410

1

09/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/1/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, ANNE KAMILAR

Age 29

St. Michael, MN 55376

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2627

Citation: 881703010623 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/1/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRIEDMAN, MICHAEL JAMES, SR.

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-509

1

03/11/2017 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 08/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 232 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 133 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/02/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/02/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

Random testing, 10/02/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

Pay costs, 10/02/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/02/2017

Contact with probation, 10/02/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/02/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/02/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

03/11/2017 Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 08/24/2017 Dismissed

PERA, WILLIAM DAVID

Age 52

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-347

1

12/11/2015 Theft By Check/False Representation

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(3)(i) 609522a3i

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $365.22

Fee Totals: $575.22

Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/02/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/02/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

Make all future court appearances, October 3, 2018 at 1:30 10/02/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/02/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/02/2017

Contact with probation, 10/02/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules

10/02/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/11/2015 Attempted Theft By Check/False Representation

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(3)(i) 609522a3i

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 08/23/2017 Dismissed

WARD, JERAH ELIJAH

Age 25

Minneapolis, MN 55426

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2864

Citation: 090000002746 Badge #: 62111

1

09/22/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulations-Change of course

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COFFIN, ADAM DAVID

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1789

1

08/29/2015 Possession of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine in the Third Degree

(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

2

08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

3

08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

4

08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

5

08/29/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

6

08/29/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1858

1

09/08/2015 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

2

09/08/2015 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

3

09/08/2015 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Previous Felony Conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

4

09/08/2015 Felons ineliglible to receive, ship or transport weapons/ammo are guilty of a gross misdemeanor

(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1a 6247131a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

HANSON, LEANN JUNE

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2653

Citation: 090112724501 Badge #: 65521

1

09/02/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MITCHELL, TREY EVAN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1960

1

09/05/2015 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $479.00

Fee Totals: $604.00

Local Confinement (42 Days Credit for time served: 28 Days)

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 10/02/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 10/02/2017

No threats of violence, 10/02/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

Random testing, 10/02/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation officer needed to attend social gatherings 10/02/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/02/2017

Obtain employment, Make 3 job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation officer 10/02/2017

Psychological evaluation/treatment, obtain evaluation- follow any and all recommendations including counseling 10/02/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, $479 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-561

1

03/09/2016 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 10/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOSTO, LARISSA ROSE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1224

Citation: 000700000510 Badge #: 1FD108

1

05/21/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 21 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 07/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1274

Citation: 000700005227 Badge #: 1FD123

1

06/19/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (12 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1430

1

07/09/2017 Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(6) 609522a6

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 177 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/02/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 9, 2017 at 1:30 10/02/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

MARTINEAU, JOEL WILLIAM

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720-3375

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-965

1

05/09/2017 Theft of Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (9 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

SEBOE, LOEL JASON

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1410

Citation: 000700004477 Badge #: 1FD140

1

07/06/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, Successfully complete outpatient treatment-follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 10/02/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete- pay required fees- and document to probation as required- Enroll on October 27th, 2017 10/02/2017

Pay costs, 10/02/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

Random testing, 10/02/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense- prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 10/02/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/02/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence, no same or similar behavior- and remain law abiding 10/02/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/02/2017

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017

Domestic No Contact (DANCO), 10/02/2017 – 10/02/2019)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

2

07/06/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/07/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 08/24/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, JASON LEE

Age 32

West St. Paul, MN 55118

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2349

Citation: 881705230483 Badge #: 523

1

08/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BALL, JOSEPHINE MICHELLE

Age 49

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2262

Citation: 881703870654 Badge #: 387

1

08/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

BOYER, JAMIE LYNN

Age 38

Gilbert, MN 55741

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2818

Citation: 881705561108 Badge #: 556

1

09/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 75/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, KIMBERLY JANET

Age 41

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2740

Citation: 881703870859 Badge #: 387

1

09/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLEMENTS, JANE KATHRYN

Age 72

St. Paul, MN 55105

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2806

Citation: 881705561082 Badge #: 556

1

09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DANIELSON, STEPHANIE ANN

Age 37

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2827

Citation: 881703870941 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIVINE, MICHAEL MARTIN

Age 27

Burnsville, MN 55337

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2607

Citation: 881705561052 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIX, CHARLES RONALD

Age 52

Rock Island, IL 61201

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2876

Citation: 881705561133 Badge #: 556

1

09/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GALLAGHER, MICHAEL ALEXANDER

Age 31

Proctor, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2785

Citation: 881703870901 Badge #: 387

1

09/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HILL, JAMES EARL

Age 37

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2430

Citation: 881705560906 Badge #: 556

1

08/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HTOO, ENOCH NYAN

Age 39

St. Anthony, MN 55418

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2464

Citation: 881703010577 Badge #: 301

1

08/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOEN, MARIAH MARIE

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2625

Citation: 881705561029 Badge #: 556

1

08/31/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/31/2017 Operate Vehicle/ Illegal H/L or T/L Covers (Except Stock)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.64.10(a)(2) 1696410a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOEHRER, KEITH RONALD

Age 57

Big Fork, MN 56628

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2802

Citation: 881705561077 Badge #: 556

1

09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MATTSON, JACOB ANDREW

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1735

1

09/02/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

2

09/02/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Comment: stagger sentence report date January 24th 2018 at 9 am- 30 days cclec with credit for 5 days

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 12/31/2018

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $900.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, including treatment and aftercare 10/02/2017

DWI clinic, 10/02/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/02/2017

Driver improvement clinic, Complete the Driving With Care Program 10/02/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

Random testing, 10/02/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, unless pre-approved by probation 10/02/2017

No same or similar, 10/02/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/02/2017

Contact with probation, 10/02/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/02/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/02/2017

Complete treatment, 10/02/2017

Aftercare, 10/02/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/02/2017

No Alcohol Related Offenses, 10/02/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017

Make all future court appearances, attend the review hearing on January 24th at 9 am 10/02/2017

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, if probation deems necessary- comply with the ignition

interlock program with the location tracking capabilities 10/02/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

09/02/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

4

09/02/2016 Failure to Wear Seat Belt (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

NGUYEN, KHANH VINH

Age 47

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2661

Citation: 881702090475 Badge #: 209

1

09/04/2017 Speed 60 Zone 81/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RANDALL, JESSICA ANN

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55802

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2860

Citation: 881705561132 Badge #: 556

1

09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROPER, RAYMOND JOSEPH

Age 63

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2780

Citation: 881703870893 Badge #: 387

1

09/19/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROYAL, KRISTIN LEE

Age 34

Marysville, WA 98270

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2602

Citation: 881705561036 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SEBION, REID EARL

Age 32

Prescott, WI 54021

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2866

Citation: 881702090522 Badge #: 209

1

09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, JEFFERY WAYNE

Age 56

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2630

Citation: 881703010625 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

YAPEL, MARIE ANN

Age 49

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2881

Citation: 881505561040 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2015 Following/Close Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 03/04/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/04/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/04/2016

No same or similar, 1 year 03/04/2016

Pay costs, Cost of Prosecution $135 03/04/2016)

Fee Totals:

Moose Lake Prosecution Costs $60.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

HARRIS, CHAUNCEY BILLY

Age 61

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-962

1

03/03/2016 Assault in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

HUNT, BRANDON PAUL

Age 26

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2654

Citation: 090201724603 Badge #: 3858

1

09/03/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/2/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02