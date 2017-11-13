Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 1-2, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 1:25 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 1-2, 2017:

    JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DAVID

    Age 18

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2369

    Citation: 090016722202 Badge #: 62254

    1

    08/10/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 75/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/1/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, GARY JOE EDWARD

    Age 25

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-2355

    Citation: 000700004580 Badge #: 1FD142

    1

    08/11/2017 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/1/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DAVID

    Age 18

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2776

    Citation: 881704100509 Badge #: 410

    1

    09/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/1/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, ANNE KAMILAR

    Age 29

    St. Michael, MN 55376

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2627

    Citation: 881703010623 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/1/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRIEDMAN, MICHAEL JAMES, SR.

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-509

    1

    03/11/2017 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 232 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 133 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/02/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/02/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

    Random testing, 10/02/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

    Pay costs, 10/02/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/02/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/02/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/02/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/02/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    03/11/2017 Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 08/24/2017 Dismissed

    PERA, WILLIAM DAVID

    Age 52

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-347

    1

    12/11/2015 Theft By Check/False Representation

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(3)(i) 609522a3i

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $365.22

    Fee Totals: $575.22

    Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/02/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/02/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

    Make all future court appearances, October 3, 2018 at 1:30 10/02/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/02/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/02/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/02/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules

    10/02/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/11/2015 Attempted Theft By Check/False Representation

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(3)(i) 609522a3i

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/23/2017 Dismissed

    WARD, JERAH ELIJAH

    Age 25

    Minneapolis, MN 55426

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2864

    Citation: 090000002746 Badge #: 62111

    1

    09/22/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulations-Change of course

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COFFIN, ADAM DAVID

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1789

    1

    08/29/2015 Possession of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    3

    08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    5

    08/29/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    6

    08/29/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1858

    1

    09/08/2015 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/08/2015 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    3

    09/08/2015 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Previous Felony Conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    4

    09/08/2015 Felons ineliglible to receive, ship or transport weapons/ammo are guilty of a gross misdemeanor

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1a 6247131a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    HANSON, LEANN JUNE

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2653

    Citation: 090112724501 Badge #: 65521

    1

    09/02/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MITCHELL, TREY EVAN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1960

    1

    09/05/2015 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

    (Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $479.00

    Fee Totals: $604.00

    Local Confinement (42 Days Credit for time served: 28 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 10/02/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 10/02/2017

    No threats of violence, 10/02/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

    Random testing, 10/02/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation officer needed to attend social gatherings 10/02/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/02/2017

    Obtain employment, Make 3 job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation officer 10/02/2017

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, obtain evaluation- follow any and all recommendations including counseling 10/02/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, $479 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-561

    1

    03/09/2016 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 10/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOSTO, LARISSA ROSE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1224

    Citation: 000700000510 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    05/21/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 21 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 07/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1274

    Citation: 000700005227 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    06/19/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (12 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1430

    1

    07/09/2017 Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(6) 609522a6

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 177 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/02/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 9, 2017 at 1:30 10/02/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    MARTINEAU, JOEL WILLIAM

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720-3375

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-965

    1

    05/09/2017 Theft of Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (9 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

    SEBOE, LOEL JASON

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1410

    Citation: 000700004477 Badge #: 1FD140

    1

    07/06/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, Successfully complete outpatient treatment-follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 10/02/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete- pay required fees- and document to probation as required- Enroll on October 27th, 2017 10/02/2017

    Pay costs, 10/02/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

    Random testing, 10/02/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense- prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 10/02/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 10/02/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence, no same or similar behavior- and remain law abiding 10/02/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/02/2017

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/02/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017

    Domestic No Contact (DANCO), 10/02/2017 – 10/02/2019)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    2

    07/06/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/07/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, JASON LEE

    Age 32

    West St. Paul, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2349

    Citation: 881705230483 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BALL, JOSEPHINE MICHELLE

    Age 49

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2262

    Citation: 881703870654 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed

    BOYER, JAMIE LYNN

    Age 38

    Gilbert, MN 55741

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2818

    Citation: 881705561108 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 75/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, KIMBERLY JANET

    Age 41

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2740

    Citation: 881703870859 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLEMENTS, JANE KATHRYN

    Age 72

    St. Paul, MN 55105

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2806

    Citation: 881705561082 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DANIELSON, STEPHANIE ANN

    Age 37

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2827

    Citation: 881703870941 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIVINE, MICHAEL MARTIN

    Age 27

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2607

    Citation: 881705561052 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIX, CHARLES RONALD

    Age 52

    Rock Island, IL 61201

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2876

    Citation: 881705561133 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GALLAGHER, MICHAEL ALEXANDER

    Age 31

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2785

    Citation: 881703870901 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HILL, JAMES EARL

    Age 37

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2430

    Citation: 881705560906 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HTOO, ENOCH NYAN

    Age 39

    St. Anthony, MN 55418

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2464

    Citation: 881703010577 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOEN, MARIAH MARIE

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2625

    Citation: 881705561029 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/31/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/31/2017 Operate Vehicle/ Illegal H/L or T/L Covers (Except Stock)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.64.10(a)(2) 1696410a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOEHRER, KEITH RONALD

    Age 57

    Big Fork, MN 56628

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2802

    Citation: 881705561077 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MATTSON, JACOB ANDREW

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1735

    1

    09/02/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/02/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Comment: stagger sentence report date January 24th 2018 at 9 am- 30 days cclec with credit for 5 days

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2018

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $900.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, including treatment and aftercare 10/02/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/02/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/02/2017

    Driver improvement clinic, Complete the Driving With Care Program 10/02/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/02/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/02/2017

    Random testing, 10/02/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/02/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, unless pre-approved by probation 10/02/2017

    No same or similar, 10/02/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/02/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/02/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/02/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/02/2017

    Complete treatment, 10/02/2017

    Aftercare, 10/02/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/02/2017

    No Alcohol Related Offenses, 10/02/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/02/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/02/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/02/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017

    Make all future court appearances, attend the review hearing on January 24th at 9 am 10/02/2017

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, if probation deems necessary- comply with the ignition

    interlock program with the location tracking capabilities 10/02/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    09/02/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

    4

    09/02/2016 Failure to Wear Seat Belt (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

    NGUYEN, KHANH VINH

    Age 47

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2661

    Citation: 881702090475 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/04/2017 Speed 60 Zone 81/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RANDALL, JESSICA ANN

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55802

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2860

    Citation: 881705561132 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROPER, RAYMOND JOSEPH

    Age 63

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2780

    Citation: 881703870893 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/19/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROYAL, KRISTIN LEE

    Age 34

    Marysville, WA 98270

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2602

    Citation: 881705561036 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SEBION, REID EARL

    Age 32

    Prescott, WI 54021

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2866

    Citation: 881702090522 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, JEFFERY WAYNE

    Age 56

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2630

    Citation: 881703010625 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YAPEL, MARIE ANN

    Age 49

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2881

    Citation: 881505561040 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2015 Following/Close Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 03/04/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/04/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/04/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 03/04/2016

    Pay costs, Cost of Prosecution $135 03/04/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Moose Lake Prosecution Costs $60.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    HARRIS, CHAUNCEY BILLY

    Age 61

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-962

    1

    03/03/2016 Assault in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 08/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/02/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    HUNT, BRANDON PAUL

    Age 26

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2654

    Citation: 090201724603 Badge #: 3858

    1

    09/03/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/2/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

