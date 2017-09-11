Carlton County Court Report: July 25-26, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 25-26, 2017:
BENNETT, BRANDI LYNN
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2228
Citation: 090000001759 Badge #: 65509
1
07/02/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HAMILTON, JAMES LARRY
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-14-3280
Citation: 000700000323 Badge #: 69411
1
11/08/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ALIYI, NURADIN JEMAL
Age 23
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1926
Citation: 881703870540 Badge #: 387
1
07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOVEE, ELIZABETH SPENCER
Age 31
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2145
Citation: 881703870623 Badge #: 387
1
07/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BREDEN, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age 55
Red Wing, MN 55066
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1969
Citation: 881701770359 Badge #: 177
1
06/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROWN, JESSE MICHAEL
Age 21
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1838
Citation: 881701180351 Badge #: 118
1
06/25/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DOWNS-WANG, HELEN MARIE
Age 48
Minneapolis, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1980
Citation: 881705230417 Badge #: 523
1
07/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRAM, MARGARET ELIZABETH
Age 39
Mendota Heights, MN 55118
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2120
Citation: 881703870612 Badge #: 387
1
07/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KLINGSPORN, KARTER JOSEPH
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1775
Citation: 881704100282 Badge #: 410
1
06/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Continued
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/25/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/25/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LEES, JESSI MARIE
Age 35
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1507
Citation: 881703010390 Badge #: 301
1
05/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MACK, KYLE JAMES
Age 32
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1858
Citation: 881705560743 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/24/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/18/2017 Dismissed
MASSARO, CAMERON RONALD
Age 19
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2080
Citation: 881704100338 Badge #: 410
1
07/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSEN, DONNA RAE
Age 57
Burleson, TX 76028
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1698
Citation: 881705560665 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 85/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCANLAN, CASSIDY DONNA-HOEFT
Age 18
Lakeland Shores, MN 55043
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1910
Citation: 881703520250 Badge #: 352
1
06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRETTER, DENNIS ALAN
Age 46
Little Falls, MN 56345
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1818
Citation: 881716110041 Badge #: 1611
1
06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
YELEY, LAURA MARGARET
Age 26
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1878
Citation: 881702090356 Badge #: 209
1
06/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHAMBERS, TRAVIS FRANKLIN
Age 39
Kettle River, MN 55757
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-439
Citation: 090000001614 Badge #: 62248
1
02/20/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
FREE, JOHN EDWARD
Age 50
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1136
1
05/30/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 07/26/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, successfully complete the DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) 07/26/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 07/26/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/26/2017
Random testing, 07/26/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 07/26/2017
No threats of violence, or acts; no same or similar and remain law abiding 07/26/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 2. Abide by any OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 07/26/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/26/2017
Contact with probation, 07/26/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/26/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/26/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/26/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/26/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/26/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/26/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/26/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/26/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/26/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
FREE, JOHN EDWARD
Age 50
Carlton, MN 55718-8252
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-974
Citation: 090016710101 Badge #: 62254
1
04/11/2017 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension/
(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017
No same or similar, 07/26/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SCHRIER, BRIDGET MARY
Age 49
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2098
Citation: 090101719907 Badge #: 65521
1
07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COOK, TRISTAN JOHN
Age 17
Hermantown, MN 55811
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1832
Citation: 000700004606 Badge #: 1FD123
1
06/25/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ENTSMINGER, KELLY LYNN
Age 34
Ramsey, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1350
Citation: 881705560485 Badge #: 556
1
05/13/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/13/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRUTH, SCOTT RONALD
Age 52
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2048
Citation: 881716110051 Badge #: 1611
1
07/13/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GREGO, TEDDI JO
Age 22
New Auburn, MN 55366
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1981
Citation: 881705230419 Badge #: 523
1
07/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIETALA, RODNEY EDWARD
Age 51
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1669
Citation: 881705560684 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KELLAR, ANTHONY LEE
Age 34
Shakopee, MN 55379
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1339
Citation: 881705560476 Badge #: 556
1
05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KIMBALL, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age 27
St. Paul, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1337
Citation: 881705560465 Badge #: 556
1
05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/12/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LEE, DAVID ALLEN
Age 59
Colfax, WI 54730
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1992
Citation: 881701770363 Badge #: 177
1
07/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIVADAROS, JASON MICHAEL
Age 40
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1329
Citation: 881705560464 Badge #: 556
1
05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/12/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed
MAGNUSON, JESSICA ANN
Age 34
Hastings, MN 55033
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1348
Citation: 881705560490 Badge #: 556
1
05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERA, SAM CHANYUT
Age 27
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1355
Citation: 881705560499 Badge #: 556
1
05/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, ABIGAIL ELIZABETH
Age 36
Culver, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1362
Citation: 881705560468 Badge #: 556
1
05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBB, ASHLEY MARIE
Age 34
Apple Valley, MN 55124
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1898
Citation: 881705560757 Badge #: 556
1
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TENPAS, SIDNEY BETH
Age 18
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2014
Citation: 881701770383 Badge #: 177
1
07/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILDER, ANDREW PHILIP
Age 20
Albert Lea, MN 56007
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1892
Citation: 881705560771 Badge #: 556
1
06/27/2017 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WODNY, JOHN PATRICK
Age 50
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3545
Citation: 881503872830 Badge #: 387
1
11/20/2015 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 12/28/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/26/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/28/2015 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/28/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2015)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
YOUNGBERG, BRYAN LEE
Age 61
Willow River, MN 55795
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1793
Citation: 881717010024 Badge #: 1701
1
06/20/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/26/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CAHOON, ALEX RAY
Age 17
Duluth, MN 55804
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2153
Citation: 090201720301 Badge #: 63863
1
07/22/2017 TRAFFIC-Fail to Yield ROW turning left
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/26/2017 Dismissed
FOGELBERG, KEITH EVAN
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-808
Citation: 090201711301 Badge #: 63867
1
04/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
JOHNSON, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age 43
Sandstone, MN 55072
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-767
1
07/01/2016 Misd Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 01/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $1,212.00
Fee Totals: $1,347.00
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017
No theft, 07/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor