    Carlton County Court Report: July 25-26, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 25-26, 2017:

    BENNETT, BRANDI LYNN

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2228

    Citation: 090000001759 Badge #: 65509

    1

    07/02/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HAMILTON, JAMES LARRY

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-14-3280

    Citation: 000700000323 Badge #: 69411

    1

    11/08/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ALIYI, NURADIN JEMAL

    Age 23

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1926

    Citation: 881703870540 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOVEE, ELIZABETH SPENCER

    Age 31

    Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2145

    Citation: 881703870623 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BREDEN, JAMES DOUGLAS

    Age 55

    Red Wing, MN 55066

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1969

    Citation: 881701770359 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROWN, JESSE MICHAEL

    Age 21

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1838

    Citation: 881701180351 Badge #: 118

    1

    06/25/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DOWNS-WANG, HELEN MARIE

    Age 48

    Minneapolis, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1980

    Citation: 881705230417 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRAM, MARGARET ELIZABETH

    Age 39

    Mendota Heights, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2120

    Citation: 881703870612 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KLINGSPORN, KARTER JOSEPH

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1775

    Citation: 881704100282 Badge #: 410

    1

    06/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Continued

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/25/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LEES, JESSI MARIE

    Age 35

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1507

    Citation: 881703010390 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MACK, KYLE JAMES

    Age 32

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1858

    Citation: 881705560743 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/24/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Dismissed

    MASSARO, CAMERON RONALD

    Age 19

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2080

    Citation: 881704100338 Badge #: 410

    1

    07/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSEN, DONNA RAE

    Age 57

    Burleson, TX 76028

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1698

    Citation: 881705560665 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 85/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCANLAN, CASSIDY DONNA-HOEFT

    Age 18

    Lakeland Shores, MN 55043

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1910

    Citation: 881703520250 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRETTER, DENNIS ALAN

    Age 46

    Little Falls, MN 56345

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1818

    Citation: 881716110041 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812     

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    YELEY, LAURA MARGARET

    Age 26

    Minneapolis, MN 55401

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1878

    Citation: 881702090356 Badge #: 209

    1

    06/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHAMBERS, TRAVIS FRANKLIN

    Age 39

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-439

    Citation: 090000001614 Badge #: 62248

    1

    02/20/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    FREE, JOHN EDWARD

    Age 50

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1136

    1

    05/30/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 07/26/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, successfully complete the DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) 07/26/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 07/26/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/26/2017

    Random testing, 07/26/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 07/26/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts; no same or similar and remain law abiding 07/26/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 2. Abide by any OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 07/26/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/26/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/26/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/26/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/26/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/26/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/26/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/26/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/26/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/26/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/26/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/26/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    FREE, JOHN EDWARD

    Age 50

    Carlton, MN 55718-8252

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-974

    Citation: 090016710101 Badge #: 62254

    1

    04/11/2017 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension/

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017

    No same or similar, 07/26/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SCHRIER, BRIDGET MARY

    Age 49

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2098

    Citation: 090101719907 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COOK, TRISTAN JOHN

    Age 17

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1832

    Citation: 000700004606 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    06/25/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ENTSMINGER, KELLY LYNN

    Age 34

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1350

    Citation: 881705560485 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/13/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/13/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRUTH, SCOTT RONALD

    Age 52

    Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2048

    Citation: 881716110051 Badge #: 1611

    1

    07/13/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GREGO, TEDDI JO

    Age 22

    New Auburn, MN 55366

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1981

    Citation: 881705230419 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIETALA, RODNEY EDWARD

    Age 51

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1669

    Citation: 881705560684 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KELLAR, ANTHONY LEE

    Age 34

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1339

    Citation: 881705560476 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KIMBALL, JUSTIN THOMAS

    Age 27

    St. Paul, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1337

    Citation: 881705560465 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/12/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LEE, DAVID ALLEN

    Age 59

    Colfax, WI 54730

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1992

    Citation: 881701770363 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIVADAROS, JASON MICHAEL

    Age 40

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1329

    Citation: 881705560464 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/12/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed

    MAGNUSON, JESSICA ANN

    Age 34

    Hastings, MN 55033

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1348

    Citation: 881705560490 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERA, SAM CHANYUT

    Age 27

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1355

    Citation: 881705560499 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, ABIGAIL ELIZABETH

    Age 36

    Culver, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1362

    Citation: 881705560468 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBB, ASHLEY MARIE

    Age 34

    Apple Valley, MN 55124

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1898

    Citation: 881705560757 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TENPAS, SIDNEY BETH

    Age 18

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2014

    Citation: 881701770383 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILDER, ANDREW PHILIP

    Age 20

    Albert Lea, MN 56007

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1892

    Citation: 881705560771 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/27/2017 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WODNY, JOHN PATRICK

    Age 50

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3545

    Citation: 881503872830 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/20/2015 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 12/28/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/26/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/28/2015 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/28/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2015)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    YOUNGBERG, BRYAN LEE

    Age 61

    Willow River, MN 55795

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1793

    Citation: 881717010024 Badge #: 1701

    1

    06/20/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/26/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CAHOON, ALEX RAY

    Age 17

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2153

    Citation: 090201720301 Badge #: 63863

    1

    07/22/2017 TRAFFIC-Fail to Yield ROW turning left

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Dismissed

    FOGELBERG, KEITH EVAN

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-808

    Citation: 090201711301 Badge #: 63867

    1

    04/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    JOHNSON, KIMBERLY LYNN

    Age 43

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-767

    1

    07/01/2016 Misd Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 01/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $1,212.00

    Fee Totals: $1,347.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017

    No theft, 07/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

