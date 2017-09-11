Carlton County Court Report: July 25-26, 2017

Duluth, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2228

Citation: 090000001759 Badge #: 65509

1

07/02/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HAMILTON, JAMES LARRY

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-14-3280

Citation: 000700000323 Badge #: 69411

1

11/08/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ALIYI, NURADIN JEMAL

Age 23

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1926

Citation: 881703870540 Badge #: 387

1

07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOVEE, ELIZABETH SPENCER

Age 31

Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2145

Citation: 881703870623 Badge #: 387

1

07/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BREDEN, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age 55

Red Wing, MN 55066

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1969

Citation: 881701770359 Badge #: 177

1

06/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROWN, JESSE MICHAEL

Age 21

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1838

Citation: 881701180351 Badge #: 118

1

06/25/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DOWNS-WANG, HELEN MARIE

Age 48

Minneapolis, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1980

Citation: 881705230417 Badge #: 523

1

07/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRAM, MARGARET ELIZABETH

Age 39

Mendota Heights, MN 55118

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2120

Citation: 881703870612 Badge #: 387

1

07/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KLINGSPORN, KARTER JOSEPH

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1775

Citation: 881704100282 Badge #: 410

1

06/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Continued

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/25/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LEES, JESSI MARIE

Age 35

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1507

Citation: 881703010390 Badge #: 301

1

05/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MACK, KYLE JAMES

Age 32

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1858

Citation: 881705560743 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/24/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/18/2017 Dismissed

MASSARO, CAMERON RONALD

Age 19

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2080

Citation: 881704100338 Badge #: 410

1

07/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSEN, DONNA RAE

Age 57

Burleson, TX 76028

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1698

Citation: 881705560665 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 85/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCANLAN, CASSIDY DONNA-HOEFT

Age 18

Lakeland Shores, MN 55043

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1910

Citation: 881703520250 Badge #: 352

1

06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRETTER, DENNIS ALAN

Age 46

Little Falls, MN 56345

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1818

Citation: 881716110041 Badge #: 1611

1

06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

YELEY, LAURA MARGARET

Age 26

Minneapolis, MN 55401

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1878

Citation: 881702090356 Badge #: 209

1

06/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHAMBERS, TRAVIS FRANKLIN

Age 39

Kettle River, MN 55757

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-439

Citation: 090000001614 Badge #: 62248

1

02/20/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

FREE, JOHN EDWARD

Age 50

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1136

1

05/30/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 07/26/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, successfully complete the DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) 07/26/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 07/26/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/26/2017

Random testing, 07/26/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 07/26/2017

No threats of violence, or acts; no same or similar and remain law abiding 07/26/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 2. Abide by any OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 07/26/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/26/2017

Contact with probation, 07/26/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/26/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/26/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/26/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/26/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/26/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/26/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/26/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/26/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/26/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

FREE, JOHN EDWARD

Age 50

Carlton, MN 55718-8252

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-974

Citation: 090016710101 Badge #: 62254

1

04/11/2017 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension/

(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017

No same or similar, 07/26/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

SCHRIER, BRIDGET MARY

Age 49

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2098

Citation: 090101719907 Badge #: 65521

1

07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COOK, TRISTAN JOHN

Age 17

Hermantown, MN 55811

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1832

Citation: 000700004606 Badge #: 1FD123

1

06/25/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ENTSMINGER, KELLY LYNN

Age 34

Ramsey, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1350

Citation: 881705560485 Badge #: 556

1

05/13/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/13/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRUTH, SCOTT RONALD

Age 52

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2048

Citation: 881716110051 Badge #: 1611

1

07/13/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

GREGO, TEDDI JO

Age 22

New Auburn, MN 55366

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1981

Citation: 881705230419 Badge #: 523

1

07/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HIETALA, RODNEY EDWARD

Age 51

Proctor, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1669

Citation: 881705560684 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KELLAR, ANTHONY LEE

Age 34

Shakopee, MN 55379

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1339

Citation: 881705560476 Badge #: 556

1

05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KIMBALL, JUSTIN THOMAS

Age 27

St. Paul, MN 55128

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1337

Citation: 881705560465 Badge #: 556

1

05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/12/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LEE, DAVID ALLEN

Age 59

Colfax, WI 54730

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1992

Citation: 881701770363 Badge #: 177

1

07/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIVADAROS, JASON MICHAEL

Age 40

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1329

Citation: 881705560464 Badge #: 556

1

05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/12/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed

MAGNUSON, JESSICA ANN

Age 34

Hastings, MN 55033

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1348

Citation: 881705560490 Badge #: 556

1

05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PERA, SAM CHANYUT

Age 27

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1355

Citation: 881705560499 Badge #: 556

1

05/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, ABIGAIL ELIZABETH

Age 36

Culver, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1362

Citation: 881705560468 Badge #: 556

1

05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROBB, ASHLEY MARIE

Age 34

Apple Valley, MN 55124

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1898

Citation: 881705560757 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TENPAS, SIDNEY BETH

Age 18

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2014

Citation: 881701770383 Badge #: 177

1

07/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILDER, ANDREW PHILIP

Age 20

Albert Lea, MN 56007

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1892

Citation: 881705560771 Badge #: 556

1

06/27/2017 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WODNY, JOHN PATRICK

Age 50

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3545

Citation: 881503872830 Badge #: 387

1

11/20/2015 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 12/28/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/26/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/28/2015 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/28/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2015)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

YOUNGBERG, BRYAN LEE

Age 61

Willow River, MN 55795

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1793

Citation: 881717010024 Badge #: 1701

1

06/20/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/26/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CAHOON, ALEX RAY

Age 17

Duluth, MN 55804

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2153

Citation: 090201720301 Badge #: 63863

1

07/22/2017 TRAFFIC-Fail to Yield ROW turning left

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/26/2017 Dismissed

FOGELBERG, KEITH EVAN

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-808

Citation: 090201711301 Badge #: 63867

1

04/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

JOHNSON, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age 43

Sandstone, MN 55072

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-767

1

07/01/2016 Misd Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 01/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $1,212.00

Fee Totals: $1,347.00

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/26/2017

No theft, 07/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor