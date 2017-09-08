Carlton County Court Report: July 23-24, 2017

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2094

Citation: 090101719903 Badge #: 65521

1

07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 44/35

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEWITT, MATTHEW LEIGH

Age 44

Blaine, MN 55434

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2055

Citation: 881717010027 Badge #: 1701

1

07/14/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/23/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KRAUTKREMER, TREY MATTHEW

Age 19

Montgomery, MN 56069

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1985

Citation: 881703520254 Badge #: 352

1

07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MO, EVELYN CLAIR

Age 28

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1955

Citation: 881704100320 Badge #: 410

1

07/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHENDEREY, MIKHAIL LEONIDOVICH

Age 36

Washington, DC 20002-1528

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1945

Citation: 881703410012 Badge #: 341

1

07/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/23/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLIAMS, TERRAN RAELYNN

Age 17

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1705

Citation: 881703870468 Badge #: 387

1

06/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DELCARO, DOMINIC JOSEPH

Age 37

Virginia, MN 55792

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-14-314

1

02/22/2014 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 08/13/2014

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/13/2014

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 08/13/2014

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2014

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2014

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2014

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2014

Random testing, 08/13/2014

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA and document attendance to probation 08/13/2014

Counseling, 08/13/2014

Complete treatment, 08/13/2014

Sign all releases of information, 08/13/2014)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Serve As:

Sentence To Serve

Comment: STS in home county

Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 20 days and serve with credit for 13 days for September violation of probation, time complete.

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 120 days jail, may serve at NERCC.

11/24/14 Probation Violation Review Hearing – remand back to NERCC to continue serving previously ordered 120 day sentence until defendant can be released to inpatient treatment at which time the balance of jail will be stayed.

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, complete any and all programming available while at NERCC 10/16/2014)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

2

02/22/2014 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 352 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Due 09/30/2014

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

02/22/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

4

02/22/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

KITTO, ZACHARY RYAN

Age 29

Proctor, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1510

1

07/24/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/24/2017 Extradition waived

MARTIN, DENNY ARNOLD

Age 29

Sawyer, MN 55780

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1312

Citation: 090000002880 Badge #: 62253

1

05/15/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 11/30/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, JEREMY DORLAND

Age 25

Ely, MN 55731-1705

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2873

Citation: 090007622302 Badge #: 62249

1

08/10/2016 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANDERSON, DARREN MARTIN

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-981

Citation: 090106710101 Badge #: 65507

1

04/11/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOLMES, TAMRA ROSE-MARIE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-848

Citation: 090102611901 Badge #: 65505

1

04/28/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by bann from super one for 1 year 07/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

WALTHER, ALEXANDER JEFFREY

Age 19

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2093

Citation: 090101719902 Badge #: 65521

1

07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOWNS, STEVEN MICHAEL, Jr.

Age 25

Superior, WI 54880

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-555

1

03/01/2017 Pattern of Stalking

(Felony) 609.749.5(a) 6097495a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)

Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, within 30 days make an appointment and follow recommendations. 07/20/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fee, and document to probation (enroll within 30 days). 07/20/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense 07/20/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 07/20/2017

No threats of violence, 07/20/2017

No same or similar, 07/20/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/20/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/20/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/20/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017

Contact with probation, 07/20/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/20/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 1. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 2. Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Make all future court appearances, October 25, 2017 at 3:30 07/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/01/2017 Stalking

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.749.2(4) 60974924

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

3

03/01/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

HOLMES, TAMRA ROSE-MARIE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-128

Citation: 000700001769 Badge #: 6427

1

01/18/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class Type

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017

No same or similar, 07/24/2017

Conditions, other, court will waive 1/2 of the fine if proof of obtaining license is provided to the courts within 60 days 07/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/18/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

3

01/18/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 07/24/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 07/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WEBSTER, DANIELLE LEE

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2288

1

11/14/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

2

11/14/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

CAO, AMY Z

Age 45

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2061

Citation: 881704100336 Badge #: 410

1

07/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 70/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FELTUS, SHAWN HERMAN

Age 44

Richmond, TX 77406

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1872

Citation: 881701770345 Badge #: 177

1

06/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUERTIN, KEVIN BLASE

Age 51

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2016

Citation: 881701770388 Badge #: 177

1

07/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JENSEN, BRADLEY ALLAN

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1303

Citation: 881705230313 Badge #: 523

1

05/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAIGE, RICHARD MANSFIELD

Age 59

Farmington, MN 55024

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2106

Citation: 881716110052 Badge #: 1611

1

07/19/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SCHULTE, THEODORE PAUL

Age 55

Lindstrom, MN 55045

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2103

Citation: 881717010028 Badge #: 1701

1

07/18/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

07/18/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TOCCHIO, CODY JOSEPH

Age 28

Gilbert, MN 55741-0000

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1304

Citation: 881701180269 Badge #: 118

1

05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BEYER, THOMAS CARLO

Age 63

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-216

Citation: 090200000053 Badge #: 63863

1

02/02/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities

(Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-257

Citation: 090200000080 Badge #: 3858

1

02/06/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities

(Petty Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 09/01/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00 Waived

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-301

Citation: 090200000082 Badge #: 63866

1

02/09/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities

(Petty Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 09/01/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)