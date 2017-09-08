Search
    Carlton County Court Report: July 23-24, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 23-24, 2017:

    GIERSDORF, NATHANIEL DEAN

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2094

    Citation: 090101719903 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 44/35

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEWITT, MATTHEW LEIGH

    Age 44

    Blaine, MN 55434

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2055

    Citation: 881717010027 Badge #: 1701

    1

    07/14/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/23/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KRAUTKREMER, TREY MATTHEW

    Age 19

    Montgomery, MN 56069

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1985

    Citation: 881703520254 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MO, EVELYN CLAIR

    Age 28

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1955

    Citation: 881704100320 Badge #: 410

    1

    07/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHENDEREY, MIKHAIL LEONIDOVICH

    Age 36

    Washington, DC 20002-1528

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1945

    Citation: 881703410012 Badge #: 341

    1

    07/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/23/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLIAMS, TERRAN RAELYNN

    Age 17

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1705

    Citation: 881703870468 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DELCARO, DOMINIC JOSEPH

    Age 37

    Virginia, MN 55792

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-14-314

    1

    02/22/2014 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

    (Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 08/13/2014

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/13/2014

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 08/13/2014

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2014

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2014

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2014

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2014

    Random testing, 08/13/2014

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA and document attendance to probation 08/13/2014

    Counseling, 08/13/2014

    Complete treatment, 08/13/2014

    Sign all releases of information, 08/13/2014)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Serve As:

    Sentence To Serve

    Comment: STS in home county

    Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 20 days and serve with credit for 13 days for September violation of probation, time complete.

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 120 days jail, may serve at NERCC.

    11/24/14 Probation Violation Review Hearing – remand back to NERCC to continue serving previously ordered 120 day sentence until defendant can be released to inpatient treatment at which time the balance of jail will be stayed.

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, complete any and all programming available while at NERCC 10/16/2014)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    2

    02/22/2014 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 352 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Due 09/30/2014

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    02/22/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

    4

    02/22/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

    KITTO, ZACHARY RYAN

    Age 29

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1510

    1

    07/24/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Extradition waived

    MARTIN, DENNY ARNOLD

    Age 29

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1312

    Citation: 090000002880 Badge #: 62253

    1

    05/15/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 11/30/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, JEREMY DORLAND

    Age 25

    Ely, MN 55731-1705

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2873

    Citation: 090007622302 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/10/2016 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDERSON, DARREN MARTIN

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-981

    Citation: 090106710101 Badge #: 65507

    1

    04/11/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLMES, TAMRA ROSE-MARIE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-848

    Citation: 090102611901 Badge #: 65505

    1

    04/28/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by bann from super one for 1 year 07/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    WALTHER, ALEXANDER JEFFREY

    Age 19

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2093

    Citation: 090101719902 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOWNS, STEVEN MICHAEL, Jr.

    Age 25

    Superior, WI 54880

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-555

    1

    03/01/2017 Pattern of Stalking

    (Felony) 609.749.5(a) 6097495a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, within 30 days make an appointment and follow recommendations. 07/20/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fee, and document to probation (enroll within 30 days). 07/20/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense 07/20/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 07/20/2017

    No threats of violence, 07/20/2017

    No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/20/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/20/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/20/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/20/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/20/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 1. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 2. Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Make all future court appearances, October 25, 2017 at 3:30 07/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/01/2017 Stalking

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.749.2(4) 60974924

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    03/01/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    HOLMES, TAMRA ROSE-MARIE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-128

    Citation: 000700001769 Badge #: 6427

    1

    01/18/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class Type

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017

    No same or similar, 07/24/2017

    Conditions, other, court will waive 1/2 of the fine if proof of obtaining license is provided to the courts within 60 days 07/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/18/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

    3

    01/18/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 07/24/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 07/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WEBSTER, DANIELLE LEE

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2288

    1

    11/14/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/14/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

    CAO, AMY Z

    Age 45

    Lake Zurich, IL 60047

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2061

    Citation: 881704100336 Badge #: 410

    1

    07/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 70/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FELTUS, SHAWN HERMAN

    Age 44

    Richmond, TX 77406

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1872

    Citation: 881701770345 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUERTIN, KEVIN BLASE

    Age 51

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2016

    Citation: 881701770388 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JENSEN, BRADLEY ALLAN

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1303

    Citation: 881705230313 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAIGE, RICHARD MANSFIELD

    Age 59

    Farmington, MN 55024

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2106

    Citation: 881716110052 Badge #: 1611

    1

    07/19/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812                 

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SCHULTE, THEODORE PAUL

    Age 55

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2103

    Citation: 881717010028 Badge #: 1701

    1

    07/18/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    07/18/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TOCCHIO, CODY JOSEPH

    Age 28

    Gilbert, MN 55741-0000

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1304

    Citation: 881701180269 Badge #: 118

    1

    05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BEYER, THOMAS CARLO

    Age 63

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-216

    Citation: 090200000053 Badge #: 63863

    1

    02/02/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities

    (Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-257

    Citation: 090200000080 Badge #: 3858

    1

    02/06/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 09/01/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00 Waived

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-301

    Citation: 090200000082 Badge #: 63866

    1

    02/09/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 09/01/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

