Carlton County Court Report: July 23-24, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 23-24, 2017:
GIERSDORF, NATHANIEL DEAN
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2094
Citation: 090101719903 Badge #: 65521
1
07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 44/35
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEWITT, MATTHEW LEIGH
Age 44
Blaine, MN 55434
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2055
Citation: 881717010027 Badge #: 1701
1
07/14/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/23/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KRAUTKREMER, TREY MATTHEW
Age 19
Montgomery, MN 56069
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1985
Citation: 881703520254 Badge #: 352
1
07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MO, EVELYN CLAIR
Age 28
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1955
Citation: 881704100320 Badge #: 410
1
07/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHENDEREY, MIKHAIL LEONIDOVICH
Age 36
Washington, DC 20002-1528
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1945
Citation: 881703410012 Badge #: 341
1
07/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/23/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLIAMS, TERRAN RAELYNN
Age 17
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1705
Citation: 881703870468 Badge #: 387
1
06/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DELCARO, DOMINIC JOSEPH
Age 37
Virginia, MN 55792
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-14-314
1
02/22/2014 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell
(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 08/13/2014
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/13/2014
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 08/13/2014
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2014
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2014
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2014
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2014
Random testing, 08/13/2014
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA and document attendance to probation 08/13/2014
Counseling, 08/13/2014
Complete treatment, 08/13/2014
Sign all releases of information, 08/13/2014)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Serve As:
Sentence To Serve
Comment: STS in home county
Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 20 days and serve with credit for 13 days for September violation of probation, time complete.
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 120 days jail, may serve at NERCC.
11/24/14 Probation Violation Review Hearing – remand back to NERCC to continue serving previously ordered 120 day sentence until defendant can be released to inpatient treatment at which time the balance of jail will be stayed.
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, complete any and all programming available while at NERCC 10/16/2014)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
2
02/22/2014 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 352 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Due 09/30/2014
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
02/22/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed
4
02/22/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed
KITTO, ZACHARY RYAN
Age 29
Proctor, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1510
1
07/24/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/24/2017 Extradition waived
MARTIN, DENNY ARNOLD
Age 29
Sawyer, MN 55780
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1312
Citation: 090000002880 Badge #: 62253
1
05/15/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 11/30/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, JEREMY DORLAND
Age 25
Ely, MN 55731-1705
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2873
Citation: 090007622302 Badge #: 62249
1
08/10/2016 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDERSON, DARREN MARTIN
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-981
Citation: 090106710101 Badge #: 65507
1
04/11/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLMES, TAMRA ROSE-MARIE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-848
Citation: 090102611901 Badge #: 65505
1
04/28/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by bann from super one for 1 year 07/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
WALTHER, ALEXANDER JEFFREY
Age 19
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2093
Citation: 090101719902 Badge #: 65521
1
07/18/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOWNS, STEVEN MICHAEL, Jr.
Age 25
Superior, WI 54880
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-555
1
03/01/2017 Pattern of Stalking
(Felony) 609.749.5(a) 6097495a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)
Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, within 30 days make an appointment and follow recommendations. 07/20/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fee, and document to probation (enroll within 30 days). 07/20/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense 07/20/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 07/20/2017
No threats of violence, 07/20/2017
No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/20/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/20/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/20/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017
Contact with probation, 07/20/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/20/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 1. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 2. Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017
Make all future court appearances, October 25, 2017 at 3:30 07/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/01/2017 Stalking
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.749.2(4) 60974924
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
3
03/01/2017 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
HOLMES, TAMRA ROSE-MARIE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-128
Citation: 000700001769 Badge #: 6427
1
01/18/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class Type
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017
No same or similar, 07/24/2017
Conditions, other, court will waive 1/2 of the fine if proof of obtaining license is provided to the courts within 60 days 07/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/18/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed
3
01/18/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 07/24/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 07/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WEBSTER, DANIELLE LEE
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2288
1
11/14/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed
2
11/14/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed
CAO, AMY Z
Age 45
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2061
Citation: 881704100336 Badge #: 410
1
07/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 70/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FELTUS, SHAWN HERMAN
Age 44
Richmond, TX 77406
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1872
Citation: 881701770345 Badge #: 177
1
06/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUERTIN, KEVIN BLASE
Age 51
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2016
Citation: 881701770388 Badge #: 177
1
07/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JENSEN, BRADLEY ALLAN
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1303
Citation: 881705230313 Badge #: 523
1
05/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAIGE, RICHARD MANSFIELD
Age 59
Farmington, MN 55024
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2106
Citation: 881716110052 Badge #: 1611
1
07/19/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SCHULTE, THEODORE PAUL
Age 55
Lindstrom, MN 55045
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2103
Citation: 881717010028 Badge #: 1701
1
07/18/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
07/18/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TOCCHIO, CODY JOSEPH
Age 28
Gilbert, MN 55741-0000
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1304
Citation: 881701180269 Badge #: 118
1
05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BEYER, THOMAS CARLO
Age 63
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-216
Citation: 090200000053 Badge #: 63863
1
02/02/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities
(Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Dismissed
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-257
Citation: 090200000080 Badge #: 3858
1
02/06/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities
(Petty Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 09/01/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00 Waived
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-301
Citation: 090200000082 Badge #: 63866
1
02/09/2016 Landlord Tenant-Intentional Ouster and Interruption of Utilities
(Petty Misdemeanor) 504B.225 504B225
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 09/01/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)