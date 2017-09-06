Search
    Carlton County Court Report: July 20, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 20, 2017:

    BERG, TANYA RAE

    Age 40

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1247

    Citation: 090000001790 Badge #: 62252

    1

    05/27/2017 Public Nuisance-Interfere/Obstruct/Render Dangerous Public R

    (Misdemeanor) 609.74(2) 609742

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    FARLEIGH, TABATHA SUE

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1670

    Citation: 090000002551 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/01/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 08/19/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAKALA, TIMOTHY JOHN

    Age 38

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-710

    Citation: 090000002740 Badge #: 62111

    1

    04/06/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    TIMONEN, AMANDA MARIE

    Age 34

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-2059

    1

    09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, obtain chemical assessment and follow recommendations including treatment and aftercare and document to probation 07/20/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by physician 07/20/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/20/2017

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, follow all recommendations of evaluation including treatment and aftercare; attend counseling 07/20/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/20/2017

    Complete Gambling Assessment, complete gambling addiction treatment and verify to Probation. Do not enter into any casino or gambling establishment 07/20/2017

    Maintain employment, make 3 job contacts a week or attend college full-time and document to probation 07/20/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/20/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/20/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/20/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, continue attending the Emily Program and take all psychiatric medication management as prescribed by a physician and in the dosage amount prescribed 07/20/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    4

    09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    5

    09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    6

    09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    CHRISTIANSON, JESSICA RENE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1261

    Citation: 090107716601 Badge #: 65523

    1

    06/15/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 07/20/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COPISKEY, THOMAS RICHARDS

    Age 66

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1260

    Citation: 090101716801 Badge #: 65524

    1

    06/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 08/19/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 07/20/2017

    Pay restitution, 07/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DENZLER, REBECCA ELIZABETH

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2017

    Citation: 090101627601 Badge #: 65520

    1

    10/02/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $34.25

    Fee Totals: $119.25

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017

    Pay restitution, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 07/20/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2389

    Citation: 090102634002 Badge #: 65516

    1

    12/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $222.00

    Fee Totals: $432.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017

    Pay restitution, 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    FARLEIGH, TABATHA SUE

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1210

    Citation: 090101617102 Badge #: 65521

    1

    06/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 08/19/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

    Restitution $15.87

    Fee Totals: $100.87

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HAUSWIRTH, ZOE LYNN

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-796

    Citation: 090100002210 Badge #: 65507

    1

    03/25/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017)

    2

    03/25/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017)

    LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1101

    1

    03/11/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 07/20/2018

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 07/20/2017

    Driver improvement clinic, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1142

    Citation: 090105715101 Badge #: 65521

    1

    05/29/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/29/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 07/20/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    05/29/2017 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2782

    Citation: 090101623101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    MAKI, NINA CHRISTINE

    Birth Date: 10/18/1982

    Lochbuie, CO 80603-6417

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-728

    Citation: 090100001347 Badge #: 65510

    1

    04/09/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 07/20/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-959

    Citation: 090100001285 Badge #: 65522

    1

    05/08/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    No same or similar, 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    05/08/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/08/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    PETERSON, AMANDA MICHELLE

    Age 21

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1267

    Citation: 090101716402 Badge #: 65524

    1

    06/13/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 08/03/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, One year ban from L & M 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PRESTON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

    Age 21

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-913

    1

    05/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 07/20/2017

    Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

    Random testing, at direction of probation, at own expense 07/20/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,085.00)

    Due 07/20/2017

    Fine: $900.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    05/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    SCHINDLER, SHAUN STEVEN

    Age 22

    Hutchinson, MN 55350

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1438

    Citation: 19225 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/11/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 12/22/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/22/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/22/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    2

    07/11/2015 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/06/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/22/2015 Dismissed

    JACKSON, DONNA JEAN

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1482

    Citation: 000700004614 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    07/17/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-3091

    Citation: 000700003405 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    10/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/09/2015 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Seatbelt Fines $25.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SULLIVAN, SEAN PATRICK

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1090

    Citation: 000700001243 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    05/25/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TIMONEN, AMANDA MARIE

    Age 34

    Mahtowa, MN 55792

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-39

    Citation: 000700000502 Badge #: 1FD107

    1

    01/03/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 07/20/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 07/20/2018

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: concurrent – do not have to pay

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-985

    Citation: 000700004530 Badge #: 1FD139

    1

    05/15/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 07/20/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ACKERMANN, DEBORAH ANN

    Age 45

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1670

    Citation: 881705560682 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    AMES, MICAH

    Age 50

    Haverhill, MA 01830

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-13-340

    Citation: 881300660001 Badge #: 66

    1

    02/07/2013 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/07/2013 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced

    Due 08/19/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    02/07/2013 Duty to Drive W/Due Care (Inattentive)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

    CARLSON, HOLLY SVARDAHL

    Age 21

    Roseville, MN 55113

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1781

    Citation: 881705230373 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DURET, BLAKE LINN

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1779

    Citation: 881704100287 Badge #: 410

    1

    06/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FLORY, DANIEL PAUL

    Age 32

    East View, KY 42732

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2057

    Citation: 881702090397 Badge #: 209

    1

    07/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KANG, BENJAMIN WARD

    Age 44

    IL 60607

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2027

    Citation: 881703520274 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAVIGNE, CHRISTOPHER LEE

    Age 33

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1995

    Citation: 881705230421 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAHONEY, PATRICK JOSEPH

    Age 37

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1827

    Citation: 881703870526 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PARKER, JASON EARL

    Age 36

    Long Prairie, MN 56347

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1598

    Citation: 881716110032 Badge #: 1611

    1

    05/31/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/20/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    YASIN, MOHAMMED KAMAAL

    Age 34

    Hopkins, MN 55343

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-15-3018

    Citation: 090201527603 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/03/2015 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Unlawful Passing-Within 100 Ft of Underpa

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(b)(2) 169185b2

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 12/22/2015 None

    Amended Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/22/2015 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/22/2015)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

