Carlton County Court Report: July 20, 2017

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1247

Citation: 090000001790 Badge #: 62252

1

05/27/2017 Public Nuisance-Interfere/Obstruct/Render Dangerous Public R

(Misdemeanor) 609.74(2) 609742

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

FARLEIGH, TABATHA SUE

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1670

Citation: 090000002551 Badge #: 62108

1

08/01/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 08/19/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAKALA, TIMOTHY JOHN

Age 38

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-710

Citation: 090000002740 Badge #: 62111

1

04/06/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Barnum

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

TIMONEN, AMANDA MARIE

Age 34

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-2059

1

09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, obtain chemical assessment and follow recommendations including treatment and aftercare and document to probation 07/20/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by physician 07/20/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/20/2017

Psychological evaluation/treatment, follow all recommendations of evaluation including treatment and aftercare; attend counseling 07/20/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/20/2017

Complete Gambling Assessment, complete gambling addiction treatment and verify to Probation. Do not enter into any casino or gambling establishment 07/20/2017

Maintain employment, make 3 job contacts a week or attend college full-time and document to probation 07/20/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017

Contact with probation, 07/20/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/20/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/20/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, continue attending the Emily Program and take all psychiatric medication management as prescribed by a physician and in the dosage amount prescribed 07/20/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

3

09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

4

09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

5

09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

6

09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

CHRISTIANSON, JESSICA RENE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1261

Citation: 090107716601 Badge #: 65523

1

06/15/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 07/20/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COPISKEY, THOMAS RICHARDS

Age 66

Duluth, MN 55808

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1260

Citation: 090101716801 Badge #: 65524

1

06/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 08/19/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 07/20/2017

Pay restitution, 07/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DENZLER, REBECCA ELIZABETH

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2017

Citation: 090101627601 Badge #: 65520

1

10/02/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $34.25

Fee Totals: $119.25

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017

Pay restitution, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 07/20/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2389

Citation: 090102634002 Badge #: 65516

1

12/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $222.00

Fee Totals: $432.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017

Pay restitution, 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

FARLEIGH, TABATHA SUE

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1210

Citation: 090101617102 Badge #: 65521

1

06/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 08/19/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

Restitution $15.87

Fee Totals: $100.87

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HAUSWIRTH, ZOE LYNN

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-796

Citation: 090100002210 Badge #: 65507

1

03/25/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017)

2

03/25/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017)

LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1101

1

03/11/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 07/20/2018

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 07/20/2017

Driver improvement clinic, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1142

Citation: 090105715101 Badge #: 65521

1

05/29/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

2

05/29/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 07/20/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

05/29/2017 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2782

Citation: 090101623101 Badge #: 65522

1

08/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

2

08/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

MAKI, NINA CHRISTINE

Birth Date: 10/18/1982

Lochbuie, CO 80603-6417

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-728

Citation: 090100001347 Badge #: 65510

1

04/09/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 07/20/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-959

Citation: 090100001285 Badge #: 65522

1

05/08/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

No same or similar, 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

05/08/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/08/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

PETERSON, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age 21

Kettle River, MN 55757

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1267

Citation: 090101716402 Badge #: 65524

1

06/13/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 08/03/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, One year ban from L & M 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PRESTON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age 21

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-913

1

05/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 07/20/2017

Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

Random testing, at direction of probation, at own expense 07/20/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,085.00)

Due 07/20/2017

Fine: $900.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

05/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

SCHINDLER, SHAUN STEVEN

Age 22

Hutchinson, MN 55350

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1438

Citation: 19225 Badge #: 65521

1

07/11/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 12/22/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/22/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/22/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

2

07/11/2015 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/06/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 12/22/2015 Dismissed

JACKSON, DONNA JEAN

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1482

Citation: 000700004614 Badge #: 1FD123

1

07/17/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-3091

Citation: 000700003405 Badge #: 1FD120

1

10/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

2

10/09/2015 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Seatbelt Fines $25.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SULLIVAN, SEAN PATRICK

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1090

Citation: 000700001243 Badge #: 1FD120

1

05/25/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TIMONEN, AMANDA MARIE

Age 34

Mahtowa, MN 55792

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-39

Citation: 000700000502 Badge #: 1FD107

1

01/03/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 07/20/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 07/20/2018

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: concurrent – do not have to pay

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-985

Citation: 000700004530 Badge #: 1FD139

1

05/15/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 07/20/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ACKERMANN, DEBORAH ANN

Age 45

Ramsey, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1670

Citation: 881705560682 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

AMES, MICAH

Age 50

Haverhill, MA 01830

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-13-340

Citation: 881300660001 Badge #: 66

1

02/07/2013 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

2

02/07/2013 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced

Due 08/19/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

02/07/2013 Duty to Drive W/Due Care (Inattentive)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed

CARLSON, HOLLY SVARDAHL

Age 21

Roseville, MN 55113

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1781

Citation: 881705230373 Badge #: 523

1

06/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DURET, BLAKE LINN

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1779

Citation: 881704100287 Badge #: 410

1

06/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FLORY, DANIEL PAUL

Age 32

East View, KY 42732

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2057

Citation: 881702090397 Badge #: 209

1

07/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KANG, BENJAMIN WARD

Age 44

IL 60607

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2027

Citation: 881703520274 Badge #: 352

1

07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAVIGNE, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age 33

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1995

Citation: 881705230421 Badge #: 523

1

07/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAHONEY, PATRICK JOSEPH

Age 37

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1827

Citation: 881703870526 Badge #: 387

1

06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PARKER, JASON EARL

Age 36

Long Prairie, MN 56347

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1598

Citation: 881716110032 Badge #: 1611

1

05/31/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/20/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

YASIN, MOHAMMED KAMAAL

Age 34

Hopkins, MN 55343

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-15-3018

Citation: 090201527603 Badge #: 63866

1

10/03/2015 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Unlawful Passing-Within 100 Ft of Underpa

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(b)(2) 169185b2

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 12/22/2015 None

Amended Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/22/2015 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/22/2015)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)