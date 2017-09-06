Carlton County Court Report: July 20, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 20, 2017:
BERG, TANYA RAE
Age 40
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1247
Citation: 090000001790 Badge #: 62252
1
05/27/2017 Public Nuisance-Interfere/Obstruct/Render Dangerous Public R
(Misdemeanor) 609.74(2) 609742
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
FARLEIGH, TABATHA SUE
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1670
Citation: 090000002551 Badge #: 62108
1
08/01/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 08/19/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAKALA, TIMOTHY JOHN
Age 38
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-710
Citation: 090000002740 Badge #: 62111
1
04/06/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Barnum
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply - see case 09-CR-16-1670])
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
TIMONEN, AMANDA MARIE
Age 34
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-2059
1
09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, obtain chemical assessment and follow recommendations including treatment and aftercare and document to probation 07/20/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by physician 07/20/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/20/2017
Psychological evaluation/treatment, follow all recommendations of evaluation including treatment and aftercare; attend counseling 07/20/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/20/2017
Complete Gambling Assessment, complete gambling addiction treatment and verify to Probation. Do not enter into any casino or gambling establishment 07/20/2017
Maintain employment, make 3 job contacts a week or attend college full-time and document to probation 07/20/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017
Contact with probation, 07/20/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/20/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/20/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017
Conditions, other, continue attending the Emily Program and take all psychiatric medication management as prescribed by a physician and in the dosage amount prescribed 07/20/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
3
09/07/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
4
09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
5
09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
6
09/07/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
CHRISTIANSON, JESSICA RENE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1261
Citation: 090107716601 Badge #: 65523
1
06/15/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 07/20/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply])
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COPISKEY, THOMAS RICHARDS
Age 66
Duluth, MN 55808
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1260
Citation: 090101716801 Badge #: 65524
1
06/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 08/19/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 07/20/2017
Pay restitution, 07/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 07/20/2017
Pay restitution, 07/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply])
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DENZLER, REBECCA ELIZABETH
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2017
Citation: 090101627601 Badge #: 65520
1
10/02/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $34.25
Fee Totals: $119.25
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017
Pay restitution, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017
Pay restitution, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply]
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017)
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 07/20/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2389
Citation: 090102634002 Badge #: 65516
1
12/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $222.00
Fee Totals: $432.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply]
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017
Pay restitution, 07/20/2017)
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017
Pay restitution, 07/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
FARLEIGH, TABATHA SUE
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1210
Citation: 090101617102 Badge #: 65521
1
06/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 08/19/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived
Restitution $15.87
Fee Totals: $100.87
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply])
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HAUSWIRTH, ZOE LYNN
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-796
Citation: 090100002210 Badge #: 65507
1
03/25/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017)
2
03/25/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/20/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017)
LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1101
1
03/11/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 07/20/2018
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 07/20/2017
Driver improvement clinic, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 07/20/2017
Driver improvement clinic, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply])
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1142
Citation: 090105715101 Badge #: 65521
1
05/29/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
2
05/29/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 07/20/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply])
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
05/29/2017 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2782
Citation: 090101623101 Badge #: 65522
1
08/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
2
08/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
MAKI, NINA CHRISTINE
Birth Date: 10/18/1982
Lochbuie, CO 80603-6417
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-728
Citation: 090100001347 Badge #: 65510
1
04/09/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply])
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 07/20/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-959
Citation: 090100001285 Badge #: 65522
1
05/08/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply]
No same or similar, 07/20/2017)
No same or similar, 07/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
05/08/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/08/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
PETERSON, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age 21
Kettle River, MN 55757
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1267
Citation: 090101716402 Badge #: 65524
1
06/13/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 08/03/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply]
Conditions, other, One year ban from L & M 07/20/2017)
Conditions, other, One year ban from L & M 07/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PRESTON, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age 21
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-913
1
05/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 07/20/2017
Victim impact panel, 07/20/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017
Random testing, at direction of probation, at own expense 07/20/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017
Random testing, at direction of probation, at own expense 07/20/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply]
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017)
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,085.00)
Due 07/20/2017
Fine: $900.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
05/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
SCHINDLER, SHAUN STEVEN
Age 22
Hutchinson, MN 55350
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1438
Citation: 19225 Badge #: 65521
1
07/11/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 12/22/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/22/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply])
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
2
07/11/2015 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/06/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 12/22/2015 Dismissed
JACKSON, DONNA JEAN
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1482
Citation: 000700004614 Badge #: 1FD123
1
07/17/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
LAVAMAKI, JASON ROBERT
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-3091
Citation: 000700003405 Badge #: 1FD120
1
10/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
2
10/09/2015 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Seatbelt Fines $25.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply])
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SULLIVAN, SEAN PATRICK
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1090
Citation: 000700001243 Badge #: 1FD120
1
05/25/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply])
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TIMONEN, AMANDA MARIE
Age 34
Mahtowa, MN 55792
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-39
Citation: 000700000502 Badge #: 1FD107
1
01/03/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 07/20/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply]
Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 07/20/2018
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: concurrent – do not have to pay
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-985
Citation: 000700004530 Badge #: 1FD139
1
05/15/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 07/20/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/20/2017
[Standard payment terms apply]
Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 07/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ACKERMANN, DEBORAH ANN
Age 45
Ramsey, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1670
Citation: 881705560682 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply])
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
AMES, MICAH
Age 50
Haverhill, MA 01830
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-13-340
Citation: 881300660001 Badge #: 66
1
02/07/2013 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
2
02/07/2013 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Sentenced
Due 08/19/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult ([Standard payment terms apply])
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
02/07/2013 Duty to Drive W/Due Care (Inattentive)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed
CARLSON, HOLLY SVARDAHL
Age 21
Roseville, MN 55113
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1781
Citation: 881705230373 Badge #: 523
1
06/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DURET, BLAKE LINN
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1779
Citation: 881704100287 Badge #: 410
1
06/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FLORY, DANIEL PAUL
Age 32
East View, KY 42732
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2057
Citation: 881702090397 Badge #: 209
1
07/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KANG, BENJAMIN WARD
Age 44
IL 60607
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2027
Citation: 881703520274 Badge #: 352
1
07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAVIGNE, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age 33
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1995
Citation: 881705230421 Badge #: 523
1
07/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAHONEY, PATRICK JOSEPH
Age 37
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1827
Citation: 881703870526 Badge #: 387
1
06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PARKER, JASON EARL
Age 36
Long Prairie, MN 56347
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1598
Citation: 881716110032 Badge #: 1611
1
05/31/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/20/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
YASIN, MOHAMMED KAMAAL
Age 34
Hopkins, MN 55343
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-15-3018
Citation: 090201527603 Badge #: 63866
1
10/03/2015 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Unlawful Passing-Within 100 Ft of Underpa
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(b)(2) 169185b2
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 12/22/2015 None
Amended Disposition 07/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/22/2015 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/22/2015)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)