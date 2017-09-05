Search
    Carlton County Court Report: July 18-19, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 18-19, 2017:

    PEDERSEN, JAMES ALLEN

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-24

    Citation: 090000002698 Badge #: 62251

    1

    01/03/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Sentenced

    Due 08/17/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COOMBS, JEWEL AMANDA

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1939

    Citation: 000700005336 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    07/02/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    NELSON, TANYA MARIE

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1285

    Citation: 000700001238 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    05/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 44/35

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TIDABACK, TERRI ANN

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-1189

    1

    06/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 01/08/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/18/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 05/06/2015 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 26 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence; report to serve balance of 30 days on May 6, 2015 @ 9:00 a.m. with a Review Hearing on the same date & time.

    5/6/15 – Staggered review – defendant in compliance, jail does not have to be served.

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/28/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/28/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/28/2015

    Random testing, 01/28/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/28/2015

    Contact with probation, 01/28/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/28/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/28/2015

    Conditions, other, continue working with ARMHS worker and therapist through CAIR 01/28/2015

    Submit to Random Searches, random warrantless search of person, vehicle, or residence at the request of agent 01/28/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/28/2015

    Make all future court appearances, Review hearing May 6, 2015 @ 9:00 a.m. 01/28/2015)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    2

    06/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/08/2015 Dismissed

    3

    06/27/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/08/2015 Dismissed

    BECHTOLD, JEREMY ANTHONY

    Age 31

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2033

    Citation: 881703520281 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/11/2017 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BURINGRUD, ERIC AUSTIN

    Age 36

    Anoka, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1876

    Citation: 881701770349 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CASTLE, SEAN MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Faribault, MN 55021

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1691

    Citation: 881705560678 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CRANNY, ROBERT ALAN

    Age 53

    Longmont, CO 80503

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1986

    Citation: 881703520256 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FIELDS, MALCOLM LAMARR

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1283

    Citation: 881701830227 Badge #: 183

    1

    05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FIGARO, RASHEEM AKEEM

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-160

    1

    01/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (157 Days Credit for time served: 105 Days)

    Comment: file to be closed

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 07/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: PD fee waived per LEB

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    2

    01/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

    3

    01/24/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

    4

    01/24/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process With Force

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    5

    01/24/2016 Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.6(d) 1520276d

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

    6

    01/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    HAMMERLIND, SANDRA SUE

    Age 68

    St. Paul, MN 55108

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2066

    Citation: 881703870573 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, TOMMY CARL

    Age 70

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1975

    Citation: 881701770358 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEPAK, JACOB JOSEPH

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1277

    Citation: 881705230304 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MACGREGOR, RANDY SCOTT

    Age 54

    Mankato, MN 56001

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1627

    Citation: 881703870442 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, PATRICIA ELLEN

    Age 64

    Edina, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2020

    Citation: 881703010503 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PATTEE, KEVIN CURTIS

    Age 31

    Minneapolis, MN 55413

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1271

    Citation: 881701280520 Badge #: 128

    1

    05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REED, SHANNON BLANE

    Age 53

    Paoli, IN 47454-1405

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1973

    Citation: 881701770360 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/06/2017 Fail to Obey Traffic Control Device

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHIFFMAN, KELLY KATHLEEN

    Age 47

    Waconia, MN 55387

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1912

    Citation: 881703520251 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WEATHERLY, JOSEPH RYAN

    Age 22

    Bloomington, MN 55420

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1882

    Citation: 881705560751 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WRIGHT, JASON ANDREW

    Age 35

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1284

    Citation: 881701830226 Badge #: 183

    1

    05/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EKBERG, JORDAN LEE

    Age 21

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2561

    Citation: 090004621303 Badge #: 62229

    1

    07/31/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SOUKKALA, TRENT GERALD

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-963

    Citation: 090000001518 Badge #: 62248

    1

    04/07/2017 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions–Non-alcohol/Controlled

    (Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(2) 171091f2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WILLING, DONALD NEIL, JR.

    Age 44

    Maple Valley, WA 66038

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1484

    1

    07/19/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Extradition waived

    BEST, DAMIAN MARK

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-793

    1

    04/23/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/23/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Eichenwald, Jill

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr 1 Mo 26 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

    Age 36

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2201

    1

    10/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/10/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    OJIBWAY, MIRANDA

    Age 38

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-571

    1

    02/22/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 172 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Fine $ 400.00

    Imposed Fine $ 400.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $400.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $560.00

    Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 07/19/2017

    No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017

    No moving violations, 07/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1052

    1

    04/30/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 172 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $400.00)

    Due 07/19/2017

    Fine: $400.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: concurrent to other file

    Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 07/19/2017

    No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017

    No moving violations, 07/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-850

    1

    04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence - serve 30 days with 13 days credit - report to serve the balance of the jail sentence November 15 @ 9:00 with a review hearing the same date & time.

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 07/10/2017

    Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 07/10/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am 07/10/2017

    Complete treatment, complete treatment program currently participating in and comply with all aftercare recommendations. 07/10/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $690.00)

    Due 07/10/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)

    Chemical Dependancy Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Prosecution Costs: $200.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: 7/19/17 Violation hearing - revoke 10 days - credit 4 days - release early to treatment

    Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, at Birch Tree and follow recommendations 07/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment and mental health assessment 07/19/2017

    Make all future court appearances, 11/15/17 at 9:00 a.m. 07/19/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2492

    1

    12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment and mental health evaluation 07/19/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, at Birch Tree and follow recommendations - document to probation agent 07/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 07/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/19/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, and social gatherings without approval from probation 07/19/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with institution and program rules 07/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

    2

    12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/17/2016 Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 69 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    12/17/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

    5

    12/17/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

    6

    12/17/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

    VEIT, NATHANIEL STEVEN

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-312

    Citation: 090107704001 Badge #: 65525

    1

    02/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 07/19/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $40.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $40 07/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/19/2017

    Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 07/19/2017

    No same or similar, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1391

    Citation: 000700004655 Badge #: 1FD142

    1

    07/04/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: may be released early to treatment

    Due 02/28/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    07/04/2017 Disturb-Public Nuisance

    (Misdemeanor) 609.74(1) 609741

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/10/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    SOBCZYK, EDWARD TIMOTHY

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-2011

    Citation: 890390718612 Badge #: 390

    1

    07/04/2017 PWC – Operate without PFD

    (Misdemeanor) 86B.313.1(a)(1) 86B3131a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BLAHOWSKI, JONATHON ROGER

    Age 26

    St. Francis, MN 55070

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1984

    Citation: 881703520255 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRINKER, DARREN JOHN

    Age 45

    Cold Spring, MN 56320

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1795

    Citation: 881716110039 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHRISTNER, DONALD JAMES

    Age 54

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2035

    Citation: 881717010026 Badge #: 1701

    1

    07/11/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DUARTE, BERNABE LOPEZ

    Age 32

    Glen Burnie, MD 21061

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2065

    Citation: 881703870570 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/15/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

    Age 36

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1667

    1

    08/24/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

    OJIBWAY, MIRANDA

    Age 38

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1016

    1

    01/02/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 357 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (No moving violations, 07/19/2017

    No driver license violations, 07/19/2017

    No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    PERRAULT, ANTHONY LANGSETH

    Age 21

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2032

    Citation: 881701770395 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

