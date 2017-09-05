Carlton County Court Report: July 18-19, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-24

Citation: 090000002698 Badge #: 62251

1

01/03/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Sentenced

Due 08/17/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/18/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COOMBS, JEWEL AMANDA

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1939

Citation: 000700005336 Badge #: 1FD138

1

07/02/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

NELSON, TANYA MARIE

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1285

Citation: 000700001238 Badge #: 1FD120

1

05/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 44/35

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TIDABACK, TERRI ANN

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-1189

1

06/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 01/08/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/18/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 05/06/2015 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 26 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence; report to serve balance of 30 days on May 6, 2015 @ 9:00 a.m. with a Review Hearing on the same date & time.

5/6/15 – Staggered review – defendant in compliance, jail does not have to be served.

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/28/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/28/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/28/2015

Random testing, 01/28/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/28/2015

Contact with probation, 01/28/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/28/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/28/2015

Conditions, other, continue working with ARMHS worker and therapist through CAIR 01/28/2015

Submit to Random Searches, random warrantless search of person, vehicle, or residence at the request of agent 01/28/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/28/2015

Make all future court appearances, Review hearing May 6, 2015 @ 9:00 a.m. 01/28/2015)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

2

06/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/08/2015 Dismissed

3

06/27/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/08/2015 Dismissed

BECHTOLD, JEREMY ANTHONY

Age 31

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2033

Citation: 881703520281 Badge #: 352

1

07/11/2017 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BURINGRUD, ERIC AUSTIN

Age 36

Anoka, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1876

Citation: 881701770349 Badge #: 177

1

06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CASTLE, SEAN MICHAEL

Age 24

Faribault, MN 55021

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1691

Citation: 881705560678 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CRANNY, ROBERT ALAN

Age 53

Longmont, CO 80503

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1986

Citation: 881703520256 Badge #: 352

1

07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FIELDS, MALCOLM LAMARR

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1283

Citation: 881701830227 Badge #: 183

1

05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FIGARO, RASHEEM AKEEM

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-160

1

01/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (157 Days Credit for time served: 105 Days)

Comment: file to be closed

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 07/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: PD fee waived per LEB

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

2

01/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

3

01/24/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

4

01/24/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process With Force

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

5

01/24/2016 Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.6(d) 1520276d

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

6

01/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

HAMMERLIND, SANDRA SUE

Age 68

St. Paul, MN 55108

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2066

Citation: 881703870573 Badge #: 387

1

07/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, TOMMY CARL

Age 70

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1975

Citation: 881701770358 Badge #: 177

1

06/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEPAK, JACOB JOSEPH

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1277

Citation: 881705230304 Badge #: 523

1

05/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MACGREGOR, RANDY SCOTT

Age 54

Mankato, MN 56001

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1627

Citation: 881703870442 Badge #: 387

1

06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, PATRICIA ELLEN

Age 64

Edina, MN 55343

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2020

Citation: 881703010503 Badge #: 301

1

07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PATTEE, KEVIN CURTIS

Age 31

Minneapolis, MN 55413

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1271

Citation: 881701280520 Badge #: 128

1

05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REED, SHANNON BLANE

Age 53

Paoli, IN 47454-1405

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1973

Citation: 881701770360 Badge #: 177

1

07/06/2017 Fail to Obey Traffic Control Device

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHIFFMAN, KELLY KATHLEEN

Age 47

Waconia, MN 55387

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1912

Citation: 881703520251 Badge #: 352

1

06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WEATHERLY, JOSEPH RYAN

Age 22

Bloomington, MN 55420

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1882

Citation: 881705560751 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WRIGHT, JASON ANDREW

Age 35

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1284

Citation: 881701830226 Badge #: 183

1

05/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EKBERG, JORDAN LEE

Age 21

Saginaw, MN 55779

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2561

Citation: 090004621303 Badge #: 62229

1

07/31/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SOUKKALA, TRENT GERALD

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-963

Citation: 090000001518 Badge #: 62248

1

04/07/2017 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions–Non-alcohol/Controlled

(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(2) 171091f2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WILLING, DONALD NEIL, JR.

Age 44

Maple Valley, WA 66038

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1484

1

07/19/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/19/2017 Extradition waived

BEST, DAMIAN MARK

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-793

1

04/23/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

2

04/23/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Eichenwald, Jill

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr 1 Mo 26 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

Age 36

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2201

1

10/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

2

10/10/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

OJIBWAY, MIRANDA

Age 38

Sawyer, MN 55780

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-571

1

02/22/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 172 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Fine $ 400.00

Imposed Fine $ 400.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $400.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $560.00

Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 07/19/2017

No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017

No moving violations, 07/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1052

1

04/30/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 172 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $400.00)

Due 07/19/2017

Fine: $400.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: concurrent to other file

Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 07/19/2017

No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017

No moving violations, 07/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-850

1

04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

2

04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence - serve 30 days with 13 days credit - report to serve the balance of the jail sentence November 15 @ 9:00 with a review hearing the same date & time.

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 07/10/2017

Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 07/10/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am 07/10/2017

Complete treatment, complete treatment program currently participating in and comply with all aftercare recommendations. 07/10/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $690.00)

Due 07/10/2017

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)

Chemical Dependancy Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Prosecution Costs: $200.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: 7/19/17 Violation hearing - revoke 10 days - credit 4 days - release early to treatment

Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, at Birch Tree and follow recommendations 07/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment and mental health assessment 07/19/2017

Make all future court appearances, 11/15/17 at 9:00 a.m. 07/19/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2492

1

12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment and mental health evaluation 07/19/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, at Birch Tree and follow recommendations - document to probation agent 07/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 07/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/19/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, and social gatherings without approval from probation 07/19/2017

Conditions, other, comply with institution and program rules 07/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/19/2017

Contact with probation, 07/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

2

12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

3

12/17/2016 Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 69 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

12/17/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

5

12/17/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

6

12/17/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

VEIT, NATHANIEL STEVEN

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55808

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-312

Citation: 090107704001 Badge #: 65525

1

02/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 07/19/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $40.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $40 07/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/19/2017

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 07/19/2017

No same or similar, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1391

Citation: 000700004655 Badge #: 1FD142

1

07/04/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: may be released early to treatment

Due 02/28/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

07/04/2017 Disturb-Public Nuisance

(Misdemeanor) 609.74(1) 609741

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/10/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

SOBCZYK, EDWARD TIMOTHY

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-2011

Citation: 890390718612 Badge #: 390

1

07/04/2017 PWC – Operate without PFD

(Misdemeanor) 86B.313.1(a)(1) 86B3131a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BLAHOWSKI, JONATHON ROGER

Age 26

St. Francis, MN 55070

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1984

Citation: 881703520255 Badge #: 352

1

07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRINKER, DARREN JOHN

Age 45

Cold Spring, MN 56320

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1795

Citation: 881716110039 Badge #: 1611

1

06/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHRISTNER, DONALD JAMES

Age 54

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2035

Citation: 881717010026 Badge #: 1701

1

07/11/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DUARTE, BERNABE LOPEZ

Age 32

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2065

Citation: 881703870570 Badge #: 387

1

07/15/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE

Age 36

Proctor, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1667

1

08/24/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed

OJIBWAY, MIRANDA

Age 38

Sawyer, MN 55780

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1016

1

01/02/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 357 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (No moving violations, 07/19/2017

No driver license violations, 07/19/2017

No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

PERRAULT, ANTHONY LANGSETH

Age 21

Sandstone, MN 55072

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2032

Citation: 881701770395 Badge #: 177

1

07/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor