Carlton County Court Report: July 18-19, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 18-19, 2017:
PEDERSEN, JAMES ALLEN
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-24
Citation: 090000002698 Badge #: 62251
1
01/03/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Sentenced
Due 08/17/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COOMBS, JEWEL AMANDA
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1939
Citation: 000700005336 Badge #: 1FD138
1
07/02/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
NELSON, TANYA MARIE
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1285
Citation: 000700001238 Badge #: 1FD120
1
05/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 44/35
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TIDABACK, TERRI ANN
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-1189
1
06/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 01/08/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/18/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 05/06/2015 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 26 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence; report to serve balance of 30 days on May 6, 2015 @ 9:00 a.m. with a Review Hearing on the same date & time.
5/6/15 – Staggered review – defendant in compliance, jail does not have to be served.
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/28/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/28/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/28/2015
Random testing, 01/28/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/28/2015
Contact with probation, 01/28/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/28/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/28/2015
Conditions, other, continue working with ARMHS worker and therapist through CAIR 01/28/2015
Submit to Random Searches, random warrantless search of person, vehicle, or residence at the request of agent 01/28/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/28/2015
Make all future court appearances, Review hearing May 6, 2015 @ 9:00 a.m. 01/28/2015)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
2
06/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/08/2015 Dismissed
3
06/27/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/08/2015 Dismissed
BECHTOLD, JEREMY ANTHONY
Age 31
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2033
Citation: 881703520281 Badge #: 352
1
07/11/2017 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BURINGRUD, ERIC AUSTIN
Age 36
Anoka, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1876
Citation: 881701770349 Badge #: 177
1
06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CASTLE, SEAN MICHAEL
Age 24
Faribault, MN 55021
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1691
Citation: 881705560678 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CRANNY, ROBERT ALAN
Age 53
Longmont, CO 80503
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1986
Citation: 881703520256 Badge #: 352
1
07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FIELDS, MALCOLM LAMARR
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1283
Citation: 881701830227 Badge #: 183
1
05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FIGARO, RASHEEM AKEEM
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-160
1
01/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (157 Days Credit for time served: 105 Days)
Comment: file to be closed
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 07/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: PD fee waived per LEB
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
2
01/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed
3
01/24/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed
4
01/24/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process With Force
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
5
01/24/2016 Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.6(d) 1520276d
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed
6
01/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
HAMMERLIND, SANDRA SUE
Age 68
St. Paul, MN 55108
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2066
Citation: 881703870573 Badge #: 387
1
07/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, TOMMY CARL
Age 70
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1975
Citation: 881701770358 Badge #: 177
1
06/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEPAK, JACOB JOSEPH
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1277
Citation: 881705230304 Badge #: 523
1
05/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MACGREGOR, RANDY SCOTT
Age 54
Mankato, MN 56001
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1627
Citation: 881703870442 Badge #: 387
1
06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, PATRICIA ELLEN
Age 64
Edina, MN 55343
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2020
Citation: 881703010503 Badge #: 301
1
07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PATTEE, KEVIN CURTIS
Age 31
Minneapolis, MN 55413
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1271
Citation: 881701280520 Badge #: 128
1
05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REED, SHANNON BLANE
Age 53
Paoli, IN 47454-1405
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1973
Citation: 881701770360 Badge #: 177
1
07/06/2017 Fail to Obey Traffic Control Device
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHIFFMAN, KELLY KATHLEEN
Age 47
Waconia, MN 55387
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1912
Citation: 881703520251 Badge #: 352
1
06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WEATHERLY, JOSEPH RYAN
Age 22
Bloomington, MN 55420
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1882
Citation: 881705560751 Badge #: 556
1
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WRIGHT, JASON ANDREW
Age 35
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1284
Citation: 881701830226 Badge #: 183
1
05/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EKBERG, JORDAN LEE
Age 21
Saginaw, MN 55779
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2561
Citation: 090004621303 Badge #: 62229
1
07/31/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SOUKKALA, TRENT GERALD
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-963
Citation: 090000001518 Badge #: 62248
1
04/07/2017 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions–Non-alcohol/Controlled
(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(2) 171091f2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WILLING, DONALD NEIL, JR.
Age 44
Maple Valley, WA 66038
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1484
1
07/19/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/19/2017 Extradition waived
BEST, DAMIAN MARK
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-793
1
04/23/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
2
04/23/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Eichenwald, Jill
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr 1 Mo 26 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE
Age 36
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2201
1
10/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
2
10/10/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
OJIBWAY, MIRANDA
Age 38
Sawyer, MN 55780
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-571
1
02/22/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 172 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Fine $ 400.00
Imposed Fine $ 400.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $400.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $560.00
Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 07/19/2017
No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017
No moving violations, 07/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1052
1
04/30/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 172 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $400.00)
Due 07/19/2017
Fine: $400.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: concurrent to other file
Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 07/19/2017
No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017
No moving violations, 07/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-850
1
04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed
2
04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence - serve 30 days with 13 days credit - report to serve the balance of the jail sentence November 15 @ 9:00 with a review hearing the same date & time.
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017
DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 07/10/2017
Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 07/10/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am 07/10/2017
Complete treatment, complete treatment program currently participating in and comply with all aftercare recommendations. 07/10/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $690.00)
Due 07/10/2017
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)
Chemical Dependancy Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Prosecution Costs: $200.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: 7/19/17 Violation hearing - revoke 10 days - credit 4 days - release early to treatment
Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, at Birch Tree and follow recommendations 07/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment and mental health assessment 07/19/2017
Make all future court appearances, 11/15/17 at 9:00 a.m. 07/19/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2492
1
12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment and mental health evaluation 07/19/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, at Birch Tree and follow recommendations - document to probation agent 07/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 07/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/19/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, and social gatherings without approval from probation 07/19/2017
Conditions, other, comply with institution and program rules 07/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/19/2017
Contact with probation, 07/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)
2
12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed
3
12/17/2016 Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 69 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
12/17/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed
5
12/17/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed
6
12/17/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed
VEIT, NATHANIEL STEVEN
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55808
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-312
Citation: 090107704001 Badge #: 65525
1
02/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 07/19/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $40.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $40 07/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/19/2017
Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 07/19/2017
No same or similar, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1391
Citation: 000700004655 Badge #: 1FD142
1
07/04/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: may be released early to treatment
Due 02/28/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
07/04/2017 Disturb-Public Nuisance
(Misdemeanor) 609.74(1) 609741
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/10/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
SOBCZYK, EDWARD TIMOTHY
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-2011
Citation: 890390718612 Badge #: 390
1
07/04/2017 PWC – Operate without PFD
(Misdemeanor) 86B.313.1(a)(1) 86B3131a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BLAHOWSKI, JONATHON ROGER
Age 26
St. Francis, MN 55070
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1984
Citation: 881703520255 Badge #: 352
1
07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRINKER, DARREN JOHN
Age 45
Cold Spring, MN 56320
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1795
Citation: 881716110039 Badge #: 1611
1
06/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHRISTNER, DONALD JAMES
Age 54
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2035
Citation: 881717010026 Badge #: 1701
1
07/11/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DUARTE, BERNABE LOPEZ
Age 32
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2065
Citation: 881703870570 Badge #: 387
1
07/15/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GADBAW-KAPAUN, KATIE ANNE
Age 36
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1667
1
08/24/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/19/2017 Dismissed
OJIBWAY, MIRANDA
Age 38
Sawyer, MN 55780
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1016
1
01/02/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 357 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (No moving violations, 07/19/2017
No driver license violations, 07/19/2017
No driving without insurance, 07/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
PERRAULT, ANTHONY LANGSETH
Age 21
Sandstone, MN 55072
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2032
Citation: 881701770395 Badge #: 177
1
07/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor