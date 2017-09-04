Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: July 17, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 17, 2017:

    MAHLUM, ELSIE REBECCA

    Age 43

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3788

    Citation: 090000001636 Badge #: 62253

    1

    11/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (Obtain driver’s license, 07/17/2017

    No same or similar, 07/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    STRAUB, ALLEN WAYNE

    Age 53

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-777

    1

    06/12/2015 Check Forgery

    (Felony) 609.631.2(1) 60963121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/01/2015 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 09/15/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $4,759.65

    Fee Totals: $4,969.65

    Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), Have no contact directly or indirectly, or through third party, or be near their property/ No contact with T. J. 07/17/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/17/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/17/2017

    Random testing, 07/17/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/17/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/17/2017

    Pay costs, 07/17/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/17/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/17/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/17/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/17/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/17/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/17/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/17/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/17/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/17/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/17/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017

    Pay restitution, $4759.65 07/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017

    Conditions, other, may not be in any roles during probationary period and no wire transfers to any non-family member/ Read a book on avoiding scams 07/17/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Service – Adult (Community work service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

    3

    10/01/2015 Theft-By Swindle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), Have no contact directly, indirectly, or through third party or be near their property. No Contact with T.J. 07/17/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/17/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/17/2017

    Random testing, 07/17/2017

    Pay costs, 07/17/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/17/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/17/2017

    Conditions, other, may not be in any roles during probationary period and no wire transfers to any non-family members/ Read a book on avoiding scams 07/17/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/17/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/17/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/17/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/17/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/17/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/17/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017

    Pay restitution, $4759.65 07/17/2017)

    Service – Adult (Community work service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    BOETTCHER, ALISHA LEE

    Age 27

    Superior, WI 54880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-13-1365

    1

    07/04/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 08/22/2013 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/18/2013 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/18/2013

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/18/2013

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/18/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/18/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/18/2013

    No same or similar, 12/18/2013

    Make all future court appearances, review hearing set for April 9, 2014 at 9am 12/18/2013

    Conditions, other, continue to meet with S. Wysoski at St. Mary’s in Superior, WI 12/18/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Service – Adult (Community work service, 70 Hours For Indeterminate)

    2

    07/04/2013 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed

    3

    07/04/2013 Drugs – Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed

    4

    07/04/2013 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed

    DUFAULT, ROGER LEE

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-830

    Citation: 090101711501 Badge #: 65515

    1

    04/25/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-194

    Citation: 090100001345 Badge #: 65510

    1

    01/25/2017 Theft-Gas Drive Off-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Restitution $91.95

    Fee Totals: $176.95

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $91.95 07/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-663

    Citation: 090106709101 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/01/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    04/01/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

    DUFAULT, ROGER LEE, JR.

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-888

    Citation: 000700005177 Badge #: 1FD141

    1

    04/29/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Restitution $3.31

    Fee Totals: $88.31

    Condition - Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017

    Pay restitution, $3.31 07/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    GRINDLE, HARVEY EUGENE

    Age 59

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-969

    Citation: 000700002783 Badge #: 69411

    1

    05/08/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/15/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

    NOBBS, JOSEPH MICHAEL

    Age 29

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-3174

    Citation: 000700003554 Badge #: 6427

    1

    10/18/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    PEDERSEN, JAMES PETER

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1716

    1

    08/20/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

    No threats of violence, 12/17/2015

    No drug-related traffic offenses, 12/17/2015)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

    Due 12/17/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    2

    08/20/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(2) 169A2012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

    No threats of violence, 12/17/2015

    No drug-related traffic offenses, 12/17/2015)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

    Due 12/17/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-628

    Citation: 000700003949 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    03/26/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

    ALTER CAPELL, LISA RUTH

    Age 54

    Minneapolis, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1436

    Citation: 881500340048 Badge #: 34

    1

    05/17/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    BARBER, NATALIE ANN

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2873

    Citation: 881503872588 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/15/2015 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)

    BLAIR, TAIESHA LEANNA

    Age 28

    Hopkins, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1253

    Citation: 881702250028 Badge #: 225

    1

    05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOTZ, DEREK JOSEPH

    Age 28

    Minneapolis, MN 55404

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2955

    Citation: 881503872615 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/26/2015 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

    12/17/2015)

    BRICKLEY, ANGELA JOAN

    Age 56

    Eagan, MN 55121

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1569

    Citation: 881705560637 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 67/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Due 08/16/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOOIMAN, ROSS ALLEN

    Age 58

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1815

    Citation: 881703870514 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEARY, THOMAS JOHN

    Age 53

    Alexandria, MN 56308

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1258

    Citation: 881705230290 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LU, JIAXI

    Age 35

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3113

    Citation: 881503872676 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/11/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)

    MARSCHEL, HANNAH RUTH

    Age 19

    Howard Lake, MN 55349

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1890

    Citation: 881705560766 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PRESS, TIMOTHY BERNARD

    Age 51

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3333

    Citation: 881503872771 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/30/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)

    RICHARDSON, THOMAS KEVIN

    Age 60

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1237

    1

    05/20/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/20/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: or NERCC:

    Due 08/16/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/17/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    07/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017

    DWI clinic, 07/17/2017

    Victim impact panel, 07/17/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/17/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/17/2017

    Conditions, other, Attend Review Hearing on 10/23/17 at 9 am 07/17/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SHARMA, ROHIT

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2607

    Citation: 881502680783 Badge #: 268

    1

    08/29/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)

    SHYKES, CODY VINCENT

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1250

    Citation: 881705230286 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SIMONSON, TRAVIS DALE

    Age 21

    Goodhue, MN 55027

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1856

    Citation: 881705560746 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    UNDERWOOD, JESSICA ASHLEY

    Age 38

    Coralville, IA 52241

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1790

    Citation: 881705230378 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/20/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MCLEMORE, LEVAR EUGENE DARNELL

    Age 19

    Coleraine, MN 55722

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-682

    Citation: 090201707702 Badge #: 3858

    1

    03/18/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/17/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness