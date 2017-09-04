Carlton County Court Report: July 17, 2017

Duluth, MN 55807

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3788

Citation: 090000001636 Badge #: 62253

1

11/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (Obtain driver’s license, 07/17/2017

No same or similar, 07/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

STRAUB, ALLEN WAYNE

Age 53

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-777

1

06/12/2015 Check Forgery

(Felony) 609.631.2(1) 60963121

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed

2

10/01/2015 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 09/15/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $4,759.65

Fee Totals: $4,969.65

Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), Have no contact directly or indirectly, or through third party, or be near their property/ No contact with T. J. 07/17/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/17/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/17/2017

Random testing, 07/17/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/17/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/17/2017

Pay costs, 07/17/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/17/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/17/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/17/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/17/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/17/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/17/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/17/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/17/2017

Contact with probation, 07/17/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/17/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/17/2017

Pay restitution, $4759.65 07/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017

Conditions, other, may not be in any roles during probationary period and no wire transfers to any non-family member/ Read a book on avoiding scams 07/17/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Service – Adult (Community work service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

3

10/01/2015 Theft-By Swindle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), Have no contact directly, indirectly, or through third party or be near their property. No Contact with T.J. 07/17/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/17/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/17/2017

Random testing, 07/17/2017

Pay costs, 07/17/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/17/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/17/2017

Conditions, other, may not be in any roles during probationary period and no wire transfers to any non-family members/ Read a book on avoiding scams 07/17/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/17/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/17/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/17/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/17/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/17/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/17/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017

Pay restitution, $4759.65 07/17/2017)

Service – Adult (Community work service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

BOETTCHER, ALISHA LEE

Age 27

Superior, WI 54880

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-13-1365

1

07/04/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 08/22/2013 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/18/2013 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/18/2013

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/18/2013

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/18/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/18/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/18/2013

No same or similar, 12/18/2013

Make all future court appearances, review hearing set for April 9, 2014 at 9am 12/18/2013

Conditions, other, continue to meet with S. Wysoski at St. Mary’s in Superior, WI 12/18/2013)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Service – Adult (Community work service, 70 Hours For Indeterminate)

2

07/04/2013 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed

3

07/04/2013 Drugs – Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed

4

07/04/2013 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed

DUFAULT, ROGER LEE

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-830

Citation: 090101711501 Badge #: 65515

1

04/25/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

2

04/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-194

Citation: 090100001345 Badge #: 65510

1

01/25/2017 Theft-Gas Drive Off-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Restitution $91.95

Fee Totals: $176.95

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $91.95 07/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-663

Citation: 090106709101 Badge #: 65511

1

04/01/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

04/01/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

DUFAULT, ROGER LEE, JR.

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-888

Citation: 000700005177 Badge #: 1FD141

1

04/29/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Restitution $3.31

Fee Totals: $88.31

Pay restitution, $3.31 07/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

GRINDLE, HARVEY EUGENE

Age 59

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-969

Citation: 000700002783 Badge #: 69411

1

05/08/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/15/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

NOBBS, JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age 29

McGregor, MN 55760

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-3174

Citation: 000700003554 Badge #: 6427

1

10/18/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

PEDERSEN, JAMES PETER

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1716

1

08/20/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

No threats of violence, 12/17/2015

No drug-related traffic offenses, 12/17/2015)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

Due 12/17/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

2

08/20/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(2) 169A2012

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

No threats of violence, 12/17/2015

No drug-related traffic offenses, 12/17/2015)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

Due 12/17/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-628

Citation: 000700003949 Badge #: 1FD138

1

03/26/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

ALTER CAPELL, LISA RUTH

Age 54

Minneapolis, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1436

Citation: 881500340048 Badge #: 34

1

05/17/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

BARBER, NATALIE ANN

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2873

Citation: 881503872588 Badge #: 387

1

09/15/2015 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

BLAIR, TAIESHA LEANNA

Age 28

Hopkins, MN 55343

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1253

Citation: 881702250028 Badge #: 225

1

05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOTZ, DEREK JOSEPH

Age 28

Minneapolis, MN 55404

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2955

Citation: 881503872615 Badge #: 387

1

09/26/2015 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

BRICKLEY, ANGELA JOAN

Age 56

Eagan, MN 55121

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1569

Citation: 881705560637 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 67/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Due 08/16/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOOIMAN, ROSS ALLEN

Age 58

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1815

Citation: 881703870514 Badge #: 387

1

06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEARY, THOMAS JOHN

Age 53

Alexandria, MN 56308

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1258

Citation: 881705230290 Badge #: 523

1

05/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LU, JIAXI

Age 35

Lakeville, MN 55044

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3113

Citation: 881503872676 Badge #: 387

1

10/11/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

MARSCHEL, HANNAH RUTH

Age 19

Howard Lake, MN 55349

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1890

Citation: 881705560766 Badge #: 556

1

06/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PRESS, TIMOTHY BERNARD

Age 51

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3333

Citation: 881503872771 Badge #: 387

1

10/30/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

RICHARDSON, THOMAS KEVIN

Age 60

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1237

1

05/20/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed

2

05/20/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: or NERCC:

Due 08/16/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/17/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

07/17/2017

DWI clinic, 07/17/2017

Victim impact panel, 07/17/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/17/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/17/2017

Conditions, other, Attend Review Hearing on 10/23/17 at 9 am 07/17/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SHARMA, ROHIT

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2607

Citation: 881502680783 Badge #: 268

1

08/29/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015

SHYKES, CODY VINCENT

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1250

Citation: 881705230286 Badge #: 523

1

05/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SIMONSON, TRAVIS DALE

Age 21

Goodhue, MN 55027

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1856

Citation: 881705560746 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

UNDERWOOD, JESSICA ASHLEY

Age 38

Coralville, IA 52241

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1790

Citation: 881705230378 Badge #: 523

1

06/20/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MCLEMORE, LEVAR EUGENE DARNELL

Age 19

Coleraine, MN 55722

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-682

Citation: 090201707702 Badge #: 3858

1

03/18/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/17/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02