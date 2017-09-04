Carlton County Court Report: July 17, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 17, 2017:
MAHLUM, ELSIE REBECCA
Age 43
Duluth, MN 55807
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3788
Citation: 090000001636 Badge #: 62253
1
11/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (Obtain driver’s license, 07/17/2017
No same or similar, 07/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
STRAUB, ALLEN WAYNE
Age 53
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-777
1
06/12/2015 Check Forgery
(Felony) 609.631.2(1) 60963121
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/12/2017 Dismissed
2
10/01/2015 Felony Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 09/15/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $4,759.65
Fee Totals: $4,969.65
Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), Have no contact directly or indirectly, or through third party, or be near their property/ No contact with T. J. 07/17/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/17/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/17/2017
Random testing, 07/17/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/17/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/17/2017
Pay costs, 07/17/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/17/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/17/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/17/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/17/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/17/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/17/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/17/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/17/2017
Contact with probation, 07/17/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/17/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017
Pay restitution, $4759.65 07/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017
Conditions, other, may not be in any roles during probationary period and no wire transfers to any non-family member/ Read a book on avoiding scams 07/17/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Service – Adult (Community work service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)
3
10/01/2015 Theft-By Swindle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (2 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), Have no contact directly, indirectly, or through third party or be near their property. No Contact with T.J. 07/17/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/17/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/17/2017
Random testing, 07/17/2017
Pay costs, 07/17/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/17/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/17/2017
Conditions, other, may not be in any roles during probationary period and no wire transfers to any non-family members/ Read a book on avoiding scams 07/17/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/17/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/17/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/17/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/17/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/17/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/17/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017
Pay restitution, $4759.65 07/17/2017)
Service – Adult (Community work service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
BOETTCHER, ALISHA LEE
Age 27
Superior, WI 54880
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-13-1365
1
07/04/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 08/22/2013 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/18/2013 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/18/2013
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/18/2013
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/18/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/18/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/18/2013
No same or similar, 12/18/2013
Make all future court appearances, review hearing set for April 9, 2014 at 9am 12/18/2013
Conditions, other, continue to meet with S. Wysoski at St. Mary’s in Superior, WI 12/18/2013)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Service – Adult (Community work service, 70 Hours For Indeterminate)
2
07/04/2013 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed
3
07/04/2013 Drugs – Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed
4
07/04/2013 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/18/2013 Dismissed
DUFAULT, ROGER LEE
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-830
Citation: 090101711501 Badge #: 65515
1
04/25/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed
2
04/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-194
Citation: 090100001345 Badge #: 65510
1
01/25/2017 Theft-Gas Drive Off-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Restitution $91.95
Fee Totals: $176.95
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $91.95 07/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-663
Citation: 090106709101 Badge #: 65511
1
04/01/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
04/01/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed
DUFAULT, ROGER LEE, JR.
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-888
Citation: 000700005177 Badge #: 1FD141
1
04/29/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Restitution $3.31
Fee Totals: $88.31
Condition - Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017
Pay restitution, $3.31 07/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
GRINDLE, HARVEY EUGENE
Age 59
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-969
Citation: 000700002783 Badge #: 69411
1
05/08/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/15/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed
NOBBS, JOSEPH MICHAEL
Age 29
McGregor, MN 55760
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-3174
Citation: 000700003554 Badge #: 6427
1
10/18/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015
No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
PEDERSEN, JAMES PETER
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1716
1
08/20/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015
No threats of violence, 12/17/2015
No drug-related traffic offenses, 12/17/2015)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)
Due 12/17/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
2
08/20/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(2) 169A2012
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015
No threats of violence, 12/17/2015
No drug-related traffic offenses, 12/17/2015)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)
Due 12/17/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-628
Citation: 000700003949 Badge #: 1FD138
1
03/26/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed
ALTER CAPELL, LISA RUTH
Age 54
Minneapolis, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1436
Citation: 881500340048 Badge #: 34
1
05/17/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015
No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
BARBER, NATALIE ANN
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2873
Citation: 881503872588 Badge #: 387
1
09/15/2015 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)
BLAIR, TAIESHA LEANNA
Age 28
Hopkins, MN 55343
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1253
Citation: 881702250028 Badge #: 225
1
05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOTZ, DEREK JOSEPH
Age 28
Minneapolis, MN 55404
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2955
Citation: 881503872615 Badge #: 387
1
09/26/2015 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
12/17/2015)
BRICKLEY, ANGELA JOAN
Age 56
Eagan, MN 55121
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1569
Citation: 881705560637 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 67/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Due 08/16/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOOIMAN, ROSS ALLEN
Age 58
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1815
Citation: 881703870514 Badge #: 387
1
06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEARY, THOMAS JOHN
Age 53
Alexandria, MN 56308
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1258
Citation: 881705230290 Badge #: 523
1
05/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LU, JIAXI
Age 35
Lakeville, MN 55044
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3113
Citation: 881503872676 Badge #: 387
1
10/11/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)
MARSCHEL, HANNAH RUTH
Age 19
Howard Lake, MN 55349
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1890
Citation: 881705560766 Badge #: 556
1
06/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PRESS, TIMOTHY BERNARD
Age 51
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3333
Citation: 881503872771 Badge #: 387
1
10/30/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015
No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015)
RICHARDSON, THOMAS KEVIN
Age 60
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1237
1
05/20/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed
2
05/20/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: or NERCC:
Due 08/16/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/17/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
07/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/17/2017
DWI clinic, 07/17/2017
Victim impact panel, 07/17/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/17/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/17/2017
Conditions, other, Attend Review Hearing on 10/23/17 at 9 am 07/17/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SHARMA, ROHIT
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2607
Citation: 881502680783 Badge #: 268
1
08/29/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/17/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)
SHYKES, CODY VINCENT
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1250
Citation: 881705230286 Badge #: 523
1
05/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SIMONSON, TRAVIS DALE
Age 21
Goodhue, MN 55027
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1856
Citation: 881705560746 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
UNDERWOOD, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age 38
Coralville, IA 52241
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1790
Citation: 881705230378 Badge #: 523
1
06/20/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MCLEMORE, LEVAR EUGENE DARNELL
Age 19
Coleraine, MN 55722
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-682
Citation: 090201707702 Badge #: 3858
1
03/18/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/17/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02