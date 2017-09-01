Search
    Carlton County Court Report: July 14-16, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 11:16 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 14-16, 2017:

    COUTURE, TRAVIS TIMOTHY

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-1864

    Citation: 090000002873 Badge #: 62250

    1

    06/22/2017 Traffic Regulation - Littering-Dangerous Object on Highway-M

    (Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/22/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Vehicle Load Not Secured Properly-Leaking

    (Misdemeanor) 169.81.5 169815

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $60.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    06/22/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Relectors Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.50.3 169503

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANG, JERRY KONG

    Age 39

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-14-300

    1

    02/19/2014 Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree

    (Felony) 152.021.1(1) 15202111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/02/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/19/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/02/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

    LARSON, SHANE RAYMOND

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1153

    1

    06/09/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/09/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

    3

    06/09/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 10/20/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, follow recommendations of the CUA 04/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017

    Pay costs, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017

    Random testing, 04/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 04/19/2017

    No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

    No assault, 04/19/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

    No same or similar, 04/19/2017

    Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place: Canceled on 07/14/2017 per REM 04/19/2017 – 07/14/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 4, Other Case)

    Local Confinement (60 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Comment: 06/28/2017 Probation Violation Hearing: May be released to inpatient treatment

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    4

    06/09/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017

    Pay costs, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

    Random testing, 04/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017

    No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

    Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place: Probationary DANCO Canceled per REM on 07/14/2017 04/19/2017 – 07/14/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

    No assault, 04/19/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

    No same or similar, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

    Local Confinement (60 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Comment: 06/28/2017 Probation Violation Hearing: May be released to inpatient treatment

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, DELBERT GARY

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1450

    1

    06/10/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

    VANG, JERRY KONG

    Age 39

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-487

    1

    03/18/2014 Controlled Substance Crime/2nd Degree (Poss. 6g cocaine, heroin or meth)

    (Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

    BELLMONT, KURTIS ROBERT

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1996

    Citation: 881701770373 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CAMERON, JESSICA CREE

    Age 27

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1246

    Citation: 881703520179 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CRISPIN, NANCEE JENKO

    Age 67

    Honolulu, HI 96815

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1824

    Citation: 881703010449 Badge #: 301

    1

    06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOEDE, JEROME RYAN

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1574

    Citation: 881705560643 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    DRISKELL, ZOEY BEA

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1206

    Citation: 881701770205 Badge #: 177

    1

    04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FISHER, CHELSEY MARIE

    Age 16

    Askov, MN 55704

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1233

    Citation: 881705560432 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOLLETT, DUSTIN KENNETH

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1789

    Citation: 881705230377 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/20/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUSTAVE DAHLIN, SAMUEL CRAIG

    Age 28

    La Pointe, WI 54850

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1908

    Citation: 881701770351 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIPPOLT, CODY RAY

    Age 27

    St. Cloud, MN 56303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1909

    Citation: 881701770352 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HURLEY, MASON ALLEN

    Age 23

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1682

    Citation: 881705560700 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 75/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HVIDSTEN, SAMANTHA RAY

    Age 20

    New Prague, MN 56071

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1220

    Citation: 881703520176 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KUNPHEL, TENZIN

    Age 28

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1958

    Citation: 881705230414 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCLELLAN, JULIET HANNAH

    Age 19

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1946

    Citation: 881703870551 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/03/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MURTO, JOSHUA LEE

    Age 41

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1243

    Citation: 881701770220 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MURTO, PATRICIA LILA

    Age 67

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1245

    Citation: 881701770221 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, MAGGEE THERESE

    Age 33

    Delano, MN 55328

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1737

    Citation: 881705560714 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SANDE, CHAD MICHAEL

    Age 48

    Orono, MN 55356

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1225

    Citation: 881705560423 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/30/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STORM, RICKY ROY

    Age 56

    St. Charles, MN 55972

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1783

    Citation: 881716110037 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/19/2017 Police Scanner In Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 299C.37.1(a) 299C371a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/19/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SWEENEY, ANGELA MICHELE

    Age 45

    Isanti, MN 55040

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1794

    Citation: 881705230383 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/14/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ARON-JONES, NICOLAS LADELL

    Age 23

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1282

    1

    06/21/2017 Assault in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/03/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/21/2017 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Demonstrable Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 07/14/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/14/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    STRAND, JASON DEAN

    Age 36

    Mankato, MN 56001

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1382

    1

    06/11/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(1) 169A201b1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/31/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/11/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(5) 169A201b5

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/31/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: Remaining balance to be served on the Electric Home Monitor

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 06/30/2017

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    ATVDUI Fines-DNR & Sheriff $900.00

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,010.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/31/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/31/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/31/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/31/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/31/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/31/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/31/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/31/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with transfer to home county 05/31/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/31/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/31/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/31/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/31/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/31/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/31/2017

    DWI clinic, in Home County 05/31/2017

    Victim impact panel, in Home County 05/31/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/31/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/31/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/31/2017

    Random testing, 05/31/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 05/31/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, for treatment and aftercare 05/31/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 05/31/2017)

    Home MonitorLElectronic)

    For Indeterminate

    Status: Active 05/31/2017

    Comment: serve 29 days on the monitor. Start in October 2017

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    GRAVES, NICOLETTE LEE

    Age 16

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1595

    Citation: 881703520216 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HORN, SOPHIA BAYLEIGH

    Age 19

    Eagan, MN 55122

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1848

    Citation: 881705560729 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JACOBS, MITCHELL ALBERT

    Age 24

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1115

    Citation: 881705560350 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/18/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/18/2017 No Front Plate Foreign State If State Requires It

    (Misdemeanor) 168.181.1(2) 16818112

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1295

    Citation: 881704670320 Badge #: 467

    1

    05/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCGRAW, MATTHEW RYAN

    Age 20

    Victoria, MN 55386

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1998

    Citation: 881703520263 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/08/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PEDER-WALCZYNSKI, SHAWN HEIDI

    Age 50

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1930

    Citation: 881705230399 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PFROMM, AMBER LYNNE

    Age 22

    White Bear Lake, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1812

    Citation: 881703870496 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PIERSAK, CAYLEE ANN

    Age 18

    Elk River, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1999

    Citation: 881703520260 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1837

    Citation: 090000002954 Badge #: 62254

    1

    06/23/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 77/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/16/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1644

    Citation: 090101715301 Badge #: 65520

    1

    06/02/2017 Traffic Regulations-Failure to Stop For Traffic Control Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(3)(i) 169065a3i

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WATSICK, KIM MARIE

    Age 48

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2006

    Citation: 090112718807 Badge #: 65519

    1

    07/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 35/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAURSEN, KIERAN ELLIOT

    Age 20

    Traverse City, MI 49684-5533

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-1967

    Citation: 890390718611 Badge #: 390

    1

    07/03/2017 Fish and Game – Take Fish Without Angling License

    (Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/16/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    VOGEL-BLOOMQUIST, MICHELLE L

    Age 44

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1297

    Citation: 881703870396 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

