Carlton County Court Report: July 14-16, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 14-16, 2017:
COUTURE, TRAVIS TIMOTHY
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-1864
Citation: 090000002873 Badge #: 62250
1
06/22/2017 Traffic Regulation - Littering-Dangerous Object on Highway-M
(Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/22/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Vehicle Load Not Secured Properly-Leaking
(Misdemeanor) 169.81.5 169815
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $60.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $60.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
06/22/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Relectors Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.50.3 169503
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANG, JERRY KONG
Age 39
Sandstone, MN 55072
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-14-300
1
02/19/2014 Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree
(Felony) 152.021.1(1) 15202111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/02/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed
2
02/19/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/02/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed
LARSON, SHANE RAYMOND
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1153
1
06/09/2016 Burglary in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed
2
06/09/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed
3
06/09/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 10/20/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, follow recommendations of the CUA 04/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017
Pay costs, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017
Random testing, 04/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 04/19/2017
No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017
Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017
Contact with probation, 04/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017
No assault, 04/19/2017
No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017
No same or similar, 04/19/2017
Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place: Canceled on 07/14/2017 per REM 04/19/2017 – 07/14/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 4, Other Case)
Local Confinement (60 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Comment: 06/28/2017 Probation Violation Hearing: May be released to inpatient treatment
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
4
06/09/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017
Pay costs, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017
Random testing, 04/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017
No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017
Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017
Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place: Probationary DANCO Canceled per REM on 07/14/2017 04/19/2017 – 07/14/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017
Contact with probation, 04/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017
No assault, 04/19/2017
No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017
No same or similar, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)
Local Confinement (60 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Comment: 06/28/2017 Probation Violation Hearing: May be released to inpatient treatment
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, DELBERT GARY
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1450
1
06/10/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed
VANG, JERRY KONG
Age 39
Sandstone, MN 55072
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-487
1
03/18/2014 Controlled Substance Crime/2nd Degree (Poss. 6g cocaine, heroin or meth)
(Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed
BELLMONT, KURTIS ROBERT
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1996
Citation: 881701770373 Badge #: 177
1
07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CAMERON, JESSICA CREE
Age 27
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1246
Citation: 881703520179 Badge #: 352
1
05/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CRISPIN, NANCEE JENKO
Age 67
Honolulu, HI 96815
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1824
Citation: 881703010449 Badge #: 301
1
06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOEDE, JEROME RYAN
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1574
Citation: 881705560643 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
DRISKELL, ZOEY BEA
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1206
Citation: 881701770205 Badge #: 177
1
04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FISHER, CHELSEY MARIE
Age 16
Askov, MN 55704
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1233
Citation: 881705560432 Badge #: 556
1
05/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOLLETT, DUSTIN KENNETH
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1789
Citation: 881705230377 Badge #: 523
1
06/20/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUSTAVE DAHLIN, SAMUEL CRAIG
Age 28
La Pointe, WI 54850
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1908
Citation: 881701770351 Badge #: 177
1
06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIPPOLT, CODY RAY
Age 27
St. Cloud, MN 56303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1909
Citation: 881701770352 Badge #: 177
1
06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HURLEY, MASON ALLEN
Age 23
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1682
Citation: 881705560700 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 75/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HVIDSTEN, SAMANTHA RAY
Age 20
New Prague, MN 56071
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1220
Citation: 881703520176 Badge #: 352
1
05/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KUNPHEL, TENZIN
Age 28
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1958
Citation: 881705230414 Badge #: 523
1
07/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCLELLAN, JULIET HANNAH
Age 19
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1946
Citation: 881703870551 Badge #: 387
1
07/03/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MURTO, JOSHUA LEE
Age 41
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1243
Citation: 881701770220 Badge #: 177
1
05/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MURTO, PATRICIA LILA
Age 67
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1245
Citation: 881701770221 Badge #: 177
1
05/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, MAGGEE THERESE
Age 33
Delano, MN 55328
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1737
Citation: 881705560714 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SANDE, CHAD MICHAEL
Age 48
Orono, MN 55356
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1225
Citation: 881705560423 Badge #: 556
1
04/30/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STORM, RICKY ROY
Age 56
St. Charles, MN 55972
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1783
Citation: 881716110037 Badge #: 1611
1
06/19/2017 Police Scanner In Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 299C.37.1(a) 299C371a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/19/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SWEENEY, ANGELA MICHELE
Age 45
Isanti, MN 55040
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1794
Citation: 881705230383 Badge #: 523
1
06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/14/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ARON-JONES, NICOLAS LADELL
Age 23
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1282
1
06/21/2017 Assault in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/03/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed
2
06/21/2017 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Demonstrable Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 07/14/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/14/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
STRAND, JASON DEAN
Age 36
Mankato, MN 56001
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1382
1
06/11/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(1) 169A201b1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 05/31/2017 Dismissed
2
06/11/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(5) 169A201b5
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/31/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: Remaining balance to be served on the Electric Home Monitor
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 06/30/2017
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
ATVDUI Fines-DNR & Sheriff $900.00
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,010.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/31/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/31/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/31/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/31/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/31/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/31/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/31/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/31/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with transfer to home county 05/31/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/31/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/31/2017
Contact with probation, 05/31/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/31/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/31/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/31/2017
DWI clinic, in Home County 05/31/2017
Victim impact panel, in Home County 05/31/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/31/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/31/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/31/2017
Random testing, 05/31/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 05/31/2017
Follow all treatment directions, for treatment and aftercare 05/31/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 05/31/2017)
Home MonitorLElectronic)
For Indeterminate
Status: Active 05/31/2017
Comment: serve 29 days on the monitor. Start in October 2017
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
GRAVES, NICOLETTE LEE
Age 16
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1595
Citation: 881703520216 Badge #: 352
1
05/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HORN, SOPHIA BAYLEIGH
Age 19
Eagan, MN 55122
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1848
Citation: 881705560729 Badge #: 556
1
06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JACOBS, MITCHELL ALBERT
Age 24
Ham Lake, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1115
Citation: 881705560350 Badge #: 556
1
04/18/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/18/2017 No Front Plate Foreign State If State Requires It
(Misdemeanor) 168.181.1(2) 16818112
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1295
Citation: 881704670320 Badge #: 467
1
05/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCGRAW, MATTHEW RYAN
Age 20
Victoria, MN 55386
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1998
Citation: 881703520263 Badge #: 352
1
07/08/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PEDER-WALCZYNSKI, SHAWN HEIDI
Age 50
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1930
Citation: 881705230399 Badge #: 523
1
07/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PFROMM, AMBER LYNNE
Age 22
White Bear Lake, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1812
Citation: 881703870496 Badge #: 387
1
06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PIERSAK, CAYLEE ANN
Age 18
Elk River, MN 55330
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1999
Citation: 881703520260 Badge #: 352
1
07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1837
Citation: 090000002954 Badge #: 62254
1
06/23/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 77/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/16/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1644
Citation: 090101715301 Badge #: 65520
1
06/02/2017 Traffic Regulations-Failure to Stop For Traffic Control Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(3)(i) 169065a3i
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WATSICK, KIM MARIE
Age 48
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2006
Citation: 090112718807 Badge #: 65519
1
07/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 35/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAURSEN, KIERAN ELLIOT
Age 20
Traverse City, MI 49684-5533
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-1967
Citation: 890390718611 Badge #: 390
1
07/03/2017 Fish and Game – Take Fish Without Angling License
(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/16/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
VOGEL-BLOOMQUIST, MICHELLE L
Age 44
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1297
Citation: 881703870396 Badge #: 387
1
05/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor