Carlton County Court Report: July 14-16, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-1864

Citation: 090000002873 Badge #: 62250

1

06/22/2017 Traffic Regulation - Littering-Dangerous Object on Highway-M

(Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/22/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Vehicle Load Not Secured Properly-Leaking

(Misdemeanor) 169.81.5 169815

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $60.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $60.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

06/22/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Relectors Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.50.3 169503

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANG, JERRY KONG

Age 39

Sandstone, MN 55072

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-14-300

1

02/19/2014 Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree

(Felony) 152.021.1(1) 15202111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/02/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

2

02/19/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/02/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

LARSON, SHANE RAYMOND

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1153

1

06/09/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

2

06/09/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

3

06/09/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 10/20/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, follow recommendations of the CUA 04/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017

Pay costs, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017

Random testing, 04/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 04/19/2017

No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

No assault, 04/19/2017

No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

No same or similar, 04/19/2017

Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place: Canceled on 07/14/2017 per REM 04/19/2017 – 07/14/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 4, Other Case)

Local Confinement (60 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Comment: 06/28/2017 Probation Violation Hearing: May be released to inpatient treatment

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

4

06/09/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017

Pay costs, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

Random testing, 04/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017

No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place: Probationary DANCO Canceled per REM on 07/14/2017 04/19/2017 – 07/14/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

No assault, 04/19/2017

No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

No same or similar, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

Local Confinement (60 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Comment: 06/28/2017 Probation Violation Hearing: May be released to inpatient treatment

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, DELBERT GARY

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1450

1

06/10/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

VANG, JERRY KONG

Age 39

Sandstone, MN 55072

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-487

1

03/18/2014 Controlled Substance Crime/2nd Degree (Poss. 6g cocaine, heroin or meth)

(Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

BELLMONT, KURTIS ROBERT

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1996

Citation: 881701770373 Badge #: 177

1

07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CAMERON, JESSICA CREE

Age 27

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1246

Citation: 881703520179 Badge #: 352

1

05/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CRISPIN, NANCEE JENKO

Age 67

Honolulu, HI 96815

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1824

Citation: 881703010449 Badge #: 301

1

06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOEDE, JEROME RYAN

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1574

Citation: 881705560643 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

DRISKELL, ZOEY BEA

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1206

Citation: 881701770205 Badge #: 177

1

04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FISHER, CHELSEY MARIE

Age 16

Askov, MN 55704

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1233

Citation: 881705560432 Badge #: 556

1

05/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FOLLETT, DUSTIN KENNETH

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1789

Citation: 881705230377 Badge #: 523

1

06/20/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUSTAVE DAHLIN, SAMUEL CRAIG

Age 28

La Pointe, WI 54850

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1908

Citation: 881701770351 Badge #: 177

1

06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HIPPOLT, CODY RAY

Age 27

St. Cloud, MN 56303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1909

Citation: 881701770352 Badge #: 177

1

06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HURLEY, MASON ALLEN

Age 23

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1682

Citation: 881705560700 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 75/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HVIDSTEN, SAMANTHA RAY

Age 20

New Prague, MN 56071

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1220

Citation: 881703520176 Badge #: 352

1

05/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KUNPHEL, TENZIN

Age 28

Minneapolis, MN 55410

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1958

Citation: 881705230414 Badge #: 523

1

07/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCLELLAN, JULIET HANNAH

Age 19

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1946

Citation: 881703870551 Badge #: 387

1

07/03/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MURTO, JOSHUA LEE

Age 41

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1243

Citation: 881701770220 Badge #: 177

1

05/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MURTO, PATRICIA LILA

Age 67

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1245

Citation: 881701770221 Badge #: 177

1

05/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, MAGGEE THERESE

Age 33

Delano, MN 55328

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1737

Citation: 881705560714 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SANDE, CHAD MICHAEL

Age 48

Orono, MN 55356

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1225

Citation: 881705560423 Badge #: 556

1

04/30/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STORM, RICKY ROY

Age 56

St. Charles, MN 55972

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1783

Citation: 881716110037 Badge #: 1611

1

06/19/2017 Police Scanner In Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 299C.37.1(a) 299C371a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/19/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SWEENEY, ANGELA MICHELE

Age 45

Isanti, MN 55040

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1794

Citation: 881705230383 Badge #: 523

1

06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/14/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ARON-JONES, NICOLAS LADELL

Age 23

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1282

1

06/21/2017 Assault in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/03/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Dismissed

2

06/21/2017 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Demonstrable Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 07/14/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/14/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

STRAND, JASON DEAN

Age 36

Mankato, MN 56001

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1382

1

06/11/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(1) 169A201b1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 05/31/2017 Dismissed

2

06/11/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(5) 169A201b5

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/31/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: Remaining balance to be served on the Electric Home Monitor

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 06/30/2017

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

ATVDUI Fines-DNR & Sheriff $900.00

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,010.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/31/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/31/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/31/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/31/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/31/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/31/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/31/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/31/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with transfer to home county 05/31/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/31/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/31/2017

Contact with probation, 05/31/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/31/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/31/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/31/2017

DWI clinic, in Home County 05/31/2017

Victim impact panel, in Home County 05/31/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/31/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/31/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/31/2017

Random testing, 05/31/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 05/31/2017

Follow all treatment directions, for treatment and aftercare 05/31/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 05/31/2017)

Home MonitorLElectronic)

For Indeterminate

Status: Active 05/31/2017

Comment: serve 29 days on the monitor. Start in October 2017

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

GRAVES, NICOLETTE LEE

Age 16

Minneapolis, MN 55410

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1595

Citation: 881703520216 Badge #: 352

1

05/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HORN, SOPHIA BAYLEIGH

Age 19

Eagan, MN 55122

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1848

Citation: 881705560729 Badge #: 556

1

06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JACOBS, MITCHELL ALBERT

Age 24

Ham Lake, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1115

Citation: 881705560350 Badge #: 556

1

04/18/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/18/2017 No Front Plate Foreign State If State Requires It

(Misdemeanor) 168.181.1(2) 16818112

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1295

Citation: 881704670320 Badge #: 467

1

05/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCGRAW, MATTHEW RYAN

Age 20

Victoria, MN 55386

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1998

Citation: 881703520263 Badge #: 352

1

07/08/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PEDER-WALCZYNSKI, SHAWN HEIDI

Age 50

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1930

Citation: 881705230399 Badge #: 523

1

07/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PFROMM, AMBER LYNNE

Age 22

White Bear Lake, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1812

Citation: 881703870496 Badge #: 387

1

06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PIERSAK, CAYLEE ANN

Age 18

Elk River, MN 55330

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1999

Citation: 881703520260 Badge #: 352

1

07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/15/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/15/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1837

Citation: 090000002954 Badge #: 62254

1

06/23/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 77/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/16/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1644

Citation: 090101715301 Badge #: 65520

1

06/02/2017 Traffic Regulations-Failure to Stop For Traffic Control Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(3)(i) 169065a3i

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/16/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WATSICK, KIM MARIE

Age 48

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2006

Citation: 090112718807 Badge #: 65519

1

07/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 35/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAURSEN, KIERAN ELLIOT

Age 20

Traverse City, MI 49684-5533

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-1967

Citation: 890390718611 Badge #: 390

1

07/03/2017 Fish and Game – Take Fish Without Angling License

(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/16/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

VOGEL-BLOOMQUIST, MICHELLE L

Age 44

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1297

Citation: 881703870396 Badge #: 387

1

05/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor