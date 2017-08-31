Carlton County Court Report: July 12-13, 2017

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-630

Citation: 090000002540 Badge #: 62254

1

03/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TOWSLEE, BETHANY HELEN

Age 38

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-1435

1

06/17/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

2

06/17/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 1 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/12/2017

DWI clinic, 9/11/17 and 9/12/17 07/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 8/22/17 07/12/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/12/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ABBETT, HEATHER LYNN

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55808

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-380

1

02/21/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 322 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 43 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

02/21/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

BURKE, ELLEN ANDREA

Age 37

Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1870

Citation: 000700004607 Badge #: 1FD123

1

06/26/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HASSAN BARRE, ABDIAZIZ

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-392

Citation: 000700003942 Badge #: 1FD138

1

02/15/2017 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 07/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, ROBERT MELVIN, SR.

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1134

1

05/29/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 178 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

HOLIEN, LAURA ELISABETH

Age 26

Ramsey, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1918

Citation: 881705230391 Badge #: 523

1

07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUANG, JUN JUN

Age 26

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1458

Citation: 881704100258 Badge #: 410

1

05/24/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

IMPOLA, BRAD CARL

Age 19

Minnetonka, MN 55305

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1762

Citation: 881701770320 Badge #: 177

1

06/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KERSTEN, DARBY MARGARET

Age 20

Excelsior, MN 55331

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2000

Citation: 881703520264 Badge #: 352

1

07/08/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LANNING, RYAN DAVID

Age 38

Floodwood, MN 55736

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1943

Citation: 881704100310 Badge #: 410

1

07/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, LEROY ROGER

Age 77

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1993

Citation: 881703870569 Badge #: 387

1

07/05/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEWLON, JACOB ROBERT

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1851

Citation: 881705560737 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NOYES, CODEY LUCIEN

Age 28

North Branch, MN 55056

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1731

Citation: 881705560710 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTROUSHKO, NATHANIEL PETER

Age 30

Farmington, MN 55024

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1987

Citation: 881703520253 Badge #: 352

1

07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, DANA HENRY

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1441

Citation: 881702090283 Badge #: 209

1

05/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THIPHASENG, CHRIS

Age 22

St. Cloud, MN 56301

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1997

Citation: 881703520258 Badge #: 352

1

07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VEGAR, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55802-2008

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1203

Citation: 881701770204 Badge #: 177

1

04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WITTMAN, MAXWELL JAMES

Age 18

Kansas City, MO 64157

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1804

Citation: 881702250061 Badge #: 225

1

06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/12/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WEINERT, MORGAN DECOURTIEN

Age 43

Edina, MN 55424

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1201

1

04/24/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

2

04/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 600.00

Imposed Fine $ 600.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $600.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $715.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, Of chemical assessment 07/12/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/12/2017

Contact with probation, 07/12/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/12/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/12/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/12/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., And cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/12/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/12/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/12/2017

Conditions, other, Attend 1 day program in home county and document completion to agent. 07/12/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Or mood altering substances not prescribed by a physician. 07/12/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/12/2017

Random testing, At own expense 07/12/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/12/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

04/24/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21

(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

4

04/24/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

CROFT, JODI ELIZABETH

Age 44

Blaine, MN 55449

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-751

Citation: 090000002591 Badge #: 62253

1

04/16/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 11/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017

No same or similar, 07/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

04/16/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

3

04/16/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

MILLER-PERFETTI, KIAYA GAIL

Age 21

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-550

Citation: 090000001712 Badge #: 62232

1

03/20/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

03/20/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

NEEDHAM, THOMAS CLIFFORD

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1775

Citation: 090000001657 Badge #: 62251

1

08/18/2016 THEFT-Obtain Services-No Payment- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(13) 609522a13

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

SMITH, JESSICA RUTH

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-13-2346

Citation: 090000000131 Badge #: 2250

1

08/18/2013 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/13/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BIRD, C J

Age 56

McGrath, MN 56350

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-932

Citation: 090109712502 Badge #: 65511

1

05/05/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2338

Citation: 090109632701 Badge #: 65524

1

11/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

2

11/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

BURBUL, KATHLEEN ANN

Age 67

Kettle River, MN 55757

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1139

Citation: 090101715102 Badge #: 65515

1

05/31/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/07/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

HANSON, CURTIS LEE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1542

Citation: 090106614401 Badge #: 65521

1

05/23/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SMITH, DONOVAN ALAN

Age 22

Brookston, MN 55711

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1210

Citation: 090112716001 Badge #: 65524

1

06/09/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 07/13/2017

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by end of September, 2017 – if no affidavit received,

must proceed with civil remedies. 07/13/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

THOMPSON, SHELDON JAMES

Age 30

Carlton,MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-138

1

01/08/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 24 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 07/13/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 135 Days)

Comment: upon serving time this file to close

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, Any restitution reduced to a civil judgment 07/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

VICHOREK, JESTINA MARIE

Age 26

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1204

Citation: 090106716101 Badge #: 65523

1

06/10/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Fails to Stop for STOP Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017

Restitution reserved, Restitution reserved through 9/30/17/ 07/13/2017)

ZACHER, JESSE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1124

1

06/05/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 07/12/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00

Fee Totals: $1,200.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete Treatment Court: comply with standard conditions of the Treatment Court. 07/07/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/07/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/07/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/07/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/07/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/07/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/07/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/07/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/07/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/07/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, for treatment and aftercare 07/07/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/12/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 07/12/2017

Random testing, 07/12/2017

Pay costs, 07/12/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 07/12/2017

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 07/12/2017

No same or similar, 07/12/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/12/2017

Complete treatment, Enter and successfully complete treatment court 07/12/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/12/2017)

HOGLUND, JEREMY SCOTT

Age 34

Marble, MN 55764

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-79

1

12/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol use, Abstain from the use or possession of all alcohol ( to include 3.2 beer) and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer or designee at own expense 07/13/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances (to include bath salts and synthetics) unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer or designee at own expense 07/13/2017

Pay costs, 07/13/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/13/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/13/2017

Random testing, 07/13/2017

Complete Gambling Assessment, follow recommendations from assessment for treatment and aftercare: document to probation as requested: Complete Gambling addiction treatment, follow recommendations, and verify to Probation: Do not enter any casino or gambling establishments 07/13/2017

No Gambling, 07/13/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/13/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/13/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/13/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/13/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/13/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/13/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/13/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/13/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/13/2017

Contact with probation, 07/13/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/13/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/13/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

12/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

3

12/03/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

MORGAN, ERICA LYNN

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-357

1

12/21/2016 Malicious Punishment of a Child

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.377.1 6093771

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Continue to follow the social service plan in place in St. Louis County 07/12/2017

Make all future court appearances, December 13, 2017 at 1:30 pm 07/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017)

WHITE, DEANDRE MICHAEL

Age 24

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-427

Citation: 000700005821 Badge #: 6427

1

02/20/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 07/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

DANSKY, BENJAMIN CHARLES

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1673

Citation: 881705560692 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOEDE, JEROME RYAN

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1574

Citation: 881705560643 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

HANSON, CURTIS LEE

Age 24

Walker, MN 56484

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-935

Citation: 881702090135 Badge #: 209

1

04/07/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HEGGE, WYATT JAMES

Age 18

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1212

Citation: 881703520235 Badge #: 352

1

06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 108/70

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $150.00

Fee Totals: $225.00

Condition – Adult (No speeding, for one year 07/13/2017

No same or similar, 07/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

KHOKHAR, ANWAR SAEED

Age 41

Minnetonka, MN 55305

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-449

Citation: 881701770106 Badge #: 177

1

02/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/21/2017 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

3

02/21/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

NAGLE, BRADY JOHN

Age 25

North Branch, MN 55056

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-918

Citation: 881704670287 Badge #: 467

1

04/22/2017 Hit & Run Driver Required to Provide Information

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.3 169093

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017

Restitution reserved, Restitution left open through 9/30/17. 07/13/2017

No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

NAWAZ, M RENEE

Age 46

Stacy, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1256

Citation: 881702250030 Badge #: 225

1

05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/13/2017 None

Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

WEST, CARL BERT

Age 49

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-444

Citation: 881705560135 Badge #: 556

1

02/20/2017 Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)