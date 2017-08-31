Search
    Carlton County Court Report: July 12-13, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 12-13, 2017:

    OLSON, JUSTINE SARA ANNE

    Age 27

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-630

    Citation: 090000002540 Badge #: 62254

    1

    03/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TOWSLEE, BETHANY HELEN

    Age 38

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-1435

    1

    06/17/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/17/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 1 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 9/11/17 and 9/12/17 07/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 8/22/17 07/12/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/12/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ABBETT, HEATHER LYNN

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-380

    1

    02/21/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 322 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 43 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

    No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    02/21/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

    BURKE, ELLEN ANDREA

    Age 37

    Yorba Linda, CA 92887

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1870

    Citation: 000700004607 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    06/26/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HASSAN BARRE, ABDIAZIZ

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-392

    Citation: 000700003942 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    02/15/2017 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 07/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, ROBERT MELVIN, SR.

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1134

    1

    05/29/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 178 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

    No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    HOLIEN, LAURA ELISABETH

    Age 26

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1918

    Citation: 881705230391 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUANG, JUN JUN

    Age 26

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1458

    Citation: 881704100258 Badge #: 410

    1

    05/24/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    IMPOLA, BRAD CARL

    Age 19

    Minnetonka, MN 55305

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1762

    Citation: 881701770320 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KERSTEN, DARBY MARGARET

    Age 20

    Excelsior, MN 55331

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2000

    Citation: 881703520264 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/08/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LANNING, RYAN DAVID

    Age 38

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1943

    Citation: 881704100310 Badge #: 410

    1

    07/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, LEROY ROGER

    Age 77

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1993

    Citation: 881703870569 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/05/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEWLON, JACOB ROBERT

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1851

    Citation: 881705560737 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NOYES, CODEY LUCIEN

    Age 28

    North Branch, MN 55056

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1731

    Citation: 881705560710 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTROUSHKO, NATHANIEL PETER

    Age 30

    Farmington, MN 55024

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1987

    Citation: 881703520253 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, DANA HENRY

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1441

    Citation: 881702090283 Badge #: 209

    1

    05/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THIPHASENG, CHRIS

    Age 22

    St. Cloud, MN 56301

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1997

    Citation: 881703520258 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VEGAR, JOSHUA ROBERT

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55802-2008

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1203

    Citation: 881701770204 Badge #: 177

    1

    04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WITTMAN, MAXWELL JAMES

    Age 18

    Kansas City, MO 64157

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1804

    Citation: 881702250061 Badge #: 225

    1

    06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/12/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WEINERT, MORGAN DECOURTIEN

    Age 43

    Edina, MN 55424

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1201

    1

    04/24/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 600.00

    Imposed Fine $ 600.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $600.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $715.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, Of chemical assessment 07/12/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/12/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/12/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/12/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/12/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/12/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., And cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/12/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/12/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/12/2017

    Conditions, other, Attend 1 day program in home county and document completion to agent. 07/12/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Or mood altering substances not prescribed by a physician. 07/12/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/12/2017

    Random testing, At own expense 07/12/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/12/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    04/24/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

    4

    04/24/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed

    CROFT, JODI ELIZABETH

    Age 44

    Blaine, MN 55449

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-751

    Citation: 090000002591 Badge #: 62253

    1

    04/16/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 11/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017

    No same or similar, 07/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    04/16/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    3

    04/16/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    MILLER-PERFETTI, KIAYA GAIL

    Age 21

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-550

    Citation: 090000001712 Badge #: 62232

    1

    03/20/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

    No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    03/20/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    NEEDHAM, THOMAS CLIFFORD

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1775

    Citation: 090000001657 Badge #: 62251

    1

    08/18/2016 THEFT-Obtain Services-No Payment- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(13) 609522a13

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    SMITH, JESSICA RUTH

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-13-2346

    Citation: 090000000131 Badge #: 2250

    1

    08/18/2013 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/13/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BIRD, C J

    Age 56

    McGrath, MN 56350

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-932

    Citation: 090109712502 Badge #: 65511

    1

    05/05/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2338

    Citation: 090109632701 Badge #: 65524

    1

    11/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    BURBUL, KATHLEEN ANN

    Age 67

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1139

    Citation: 090101715102 Badge #: 65515

    1

    05/31/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/07/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    HANSON, CURTIS LEE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1542

    Citation: 090106614401 Badge #: 65521

    1

    05/23/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SMITH, DONOVAN ALAN

    Age 22

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1210

    Citation: 090112716001 Badge #: 65524

    1

    06/09/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 07/13/2017

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by end of September, 2017 – if no affidavit received,

    must proceed with civil remedies. 07/13/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    THOMPSON, SHELDON JAMES

    Age 30

    Carlton,MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-138

    1

    01/08/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 24 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 07/13/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 135 Days)

    Comment: upon serving time this file to close

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, Any restitution reduced to a civil judgment 07/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017

    No same or similar, 07/12/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    VICHOREK, JESTINA MARIE

    Age 26

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1204

    Citation: 090106716101 Badge #: 65523

    1

    06/10/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Fails to Stop for STOP Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017

    Restitution reserved, Restitution reserved through 9/30/17/ 07/13/2017)

    ZACHER, JESSE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1124

    1

    06/05/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 07/12/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00

    Fee Totals: $1,200.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete Treatment Court: comply with standard conditions of the Treatment Court. 07/07/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/07/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/07/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/07/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/07/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/07/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/07/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/07/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/07/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/07/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, for treatment and aftercare 07/07/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/12/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 07/12/2017

    Random testing, 07/12/2017

    Pay costs, 07/12/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 07/12/2017

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 07/12/2017

    No same or similar, 07/12/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/12/2017

    Complete treatment, Enter and successfully complete treatment court 07/12/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/12/2017)

    HOGLUND, JEREMY SCOTT

    Age 34

    Marble, MN 55764

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-79

    1

    12/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol use, Abstain from the use or possession of all alcohol ( to include 3.2 beer) and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer or designee at own expense 07/13/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances (to include bath salts and synthetics) unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer or designee at own expense 07/13/2017

    Pay costs, 07/13/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/13/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/13/2017

    Random testing, 07/13/2017

    Complete Gambling Assessment, follow recommendations from assessment for treatment and aftercare: document to probation as requested: Complete Gambling addiction treatment, follow recommendations, and verify to Probation: Do not enter any casino or gambling establishments 07/13/2017

    No Gambling, 07/13/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/13/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/13/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/13/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/13/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/13/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/13/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/13/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/13/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/13/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/13/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/13/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/13/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    12/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/03/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    MORGAN, ERICA LYNN

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-357

    1

    12/21/2016 Malicious Punishment of a Child

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.377.1 6093771

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Continue to follow the social service plan in place in St. Louis County 07/12/2017

    Make all future court appearances, December 13, 2017 at 1:30 pm 07/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017)

    WHITE, DEANDRE MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-427

    Citation: 000700005821 Badge #: 6427

    1

    02/20/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    DANSKY, BENJAMIN CHARLES

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1673

    Citation: 881705560692 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOEDE, JEROME RYAN

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1574

    Citation: 881705560643 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    HANSON, CURTIS LEE

    Age 24

    Walker, MN 56484

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-935

    Citation: 881702090135 Badge #: 209

    1

    04/07/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HEGGE, WYATT JAMES

    Age 18

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1212

    Citation: 881703520235 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 108/70

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $150.00

    Fee Totals: $225.00

    Condition – Adult (No speeding, for one year 07/13/2017

    No same or similar, 07/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    KHOKHAR, ANWAR SAEED

    Age 41

    Minnetonka, MN 55305

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-449

    Citation: 881701770106 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/21/2017 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    3

    02/21/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    NAGLE, BRADY JOHN

    Age 25

    North Branch, MN 55056

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-918

    Citation: 881704670287 Badge #: 467

    1

    04/22/2017 Hit & Run Driver Required to Provide Information

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.3 169093

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017

    Restitution reserved, Restitution left open through 9/30/17. 07/13/2017

    No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    NAWAZ, M RENEE

    Age 46

    Stacy, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1256

    Citation: 881702250030 Badge #: 225

    1

    05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/13/2017 None

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed

    WEST, CARL BERT

    Age 49

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-444

    Citation: 881705560135 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/20/2017 Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

