Carlton County Court Report: July 12-13, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 12-13, 2017:
OLSON, JUSTINE SARA ANNE
Age 27
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-630
Citation: 090000002540 Badge #: 62254
1
03/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TOWSLEE, BETHANY HELEN
Age 38
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-1435
1
06/17/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed
2
06/17/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 1 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/12/2017
DWI clinic, 9/11/17 and 9/12/17 07/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 8/22/17 07/12/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/12/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ABBETT, HEATHER LYNN
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55808
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-380
1
02/21/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 322 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 43 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017
No same or similar, 07/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
02/21/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed
BURKE, ELLEN ANDREA
Age 37
Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1870
Citation: 000700004607 Badge #: 1FD123
1
06/26/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HASSAN BARRE, ABDIAZIZ
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-392
Citation: 000700003942 Badge #: 1FD138
1
02/15/2017 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 07/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, ROBERT MELVIN, SR.
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1134
1
05/29/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 178 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017
No same or similar, 07/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
HOLIEN, LAURA ELISABETH
Age 26
Ramsey, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1918
Citation: 881705230391 Badge #: 523
1
07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUANG, JUN JUN
Age 26
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1458
Citation: 881704100258 Badge #: 410
1
05/24/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
IMPOLA, BRAD CARL
Age 19
Minnetonka, MN 55305
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1762
Citation: 881701770320 Badge #: 177
1
06/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KERSTEN, DARBY MARGARET
Age 20
Excelsior, MN 55331
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2000
Citation: 881703520264 Badge #: 352
1
07/08/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LANNING, RYAN DAVID
Age 38
Floodwood, MN 55736
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1943
Citation: 881704100310 Badge #: 410
1
07/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, LEROY ROGER
Age 77
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1993
Citation: 881703870569 Badge #: 387
1
07/05/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEWLON, JACOB ROBERT
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1851
Citation: 881705560737 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NOYES, CODEY LUCIEN
Age 28
North Branch, MN 55056
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1731
Citation: 881705560710 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTROUSHKO, NATHANIEL PETER
Age 30
Farmington, MN 55024
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1987
Citation: 881703520253 Badge #: 352
1
07/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, DANA HENRY
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1441
Citation: 881702090283 Badge #: 209
1
05/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THIPHASENG, CHRIS
Age 22
St. Cloud, MN 56301
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1997
Citation: 881703520258 Badge #: 352
1
07/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VEGAR, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55802-2008
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1203
Citation: 881701770204 Badge #: 177
1
04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WITTMAN, MAXWELL JAMES
Age 18
Kansas City, MO 64157
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1804
Citation: 881702250061 Badge #: 225
1
06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/12/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WEINERT, MORGAN DECOURTIEN
Age 43
Edina, MN 55424
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1201
1
04/24/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed
2
04/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 600.00
Imposed Fine $ 600.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $600.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $715.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, Of chemical assessment 07/12/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/12/2017
Contact with probation, 07/12/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/12/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/12/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/12/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., And cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/12/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/12/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/12/2017
Conditions, other, Attend 1 day program in home county and document completion to agent. 07/12/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Or mood altering substances not prescribed by a physician. 07/12/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/12/2017
Random testing, At own expense 07/12/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/12/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
04/24/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed
4
04/24/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/12/2017 Dismissed
CROFT, JODI ELIZABETH
Age 44
Blaine, MN 55449
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-751
Citation: 090000002591 Badge #: 62253
1
04/16/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 11/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017
No same or similar, 07/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
04/16/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
3
04/16/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
MILLER-PERFETTI, KIAYA GAIL
Age 21
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-550
Citation: 090000001712 Badge #: 62232
1
03/20/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017
No same or similar, 07/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
03/20/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
NEEDHAM, THOMAS CLIFFORD
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1775
Citation: 090000001657 Badge #: 62251
1
08/18/2016 THEFT-Obtain Services-No Payment- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(13) 609522a13
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
SMITH, JESSICA RUTH
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-13-2346
Citation: 090000000131 Badge #: 2250
1
08/18/2013 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/13/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BIRD, C J
Age 56
McGrath, MN 56350
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-932
Citation: 090109712502 Badge #: 65511
1
05/05/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2338
Citation: 090109632701 Badge #: 65524
1
11/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
2
11/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
BURBUL, KATHLEEN ANN
Age 67
Kettle River, MN 55757
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1139
Citation: 090101715102 Badge #: 65515
1
05/31/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/07/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
HANSON, CURTIS LEE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1542
Citation: 090106614401 Badge #: 65521
1
05/23/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SMITH, DONOVAN ALAN
Age 22
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1210
Citation: 090112716001 Badge #: 65524
1
06/09/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 07/13/2017
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by end of September, 2017 – if no affidavit received,
must proceed with civil remedies. 07/13/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
THOMPSON, SHELDON JAMES
Age 30
Carlton,MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-138
1
01/08/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 24 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 07/13/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 135 Days)
Comment: upon serving time this file to close
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, Any restitution reduced to a civil judgment 07/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017
No same or similar, 07/12/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
VICHOREK, JESTINA MARIE
Age 26
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1204
Citation: 090106716101 Badge #: 65523
1
06/10/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Fails to Stop for STOP Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017
Restitution reserved, Restitution reserved through 9/30/17/ 07/13/2017)
ZACHER, JESSE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1124
1
06/05/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 07/12/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00
Fee Totals: $1,200.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete Treatment Court: comply with standard conditions of the Treatment Court. 07/07/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/07/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/07/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/07/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/07/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/07/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/07/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/07/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/07/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/07/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, for treatment and aftercare 07/07/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 07/12/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 07/12/2017
Random testing, 07/12/2017
Pay costs, 07/12/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 07/12/2017
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 07/12/2017
No same or similar, 07/12/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/12/2017
Complete treatment, Enter and successfully complete treatment court 07/12/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 07/12/2017)
HOGLUND, JEREMY SCOTT
Age 34
Marble, MN 55764
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-79
1
12/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol use, Abstain from the use or possession of all alcohol ( to include 3.2 beer) and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer or designee at own expense 07/13/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances (to include bath salts and synthetics) unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer or designee at own expense 07/13/2017
Pay costs, 07/13/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/13/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/13/2017
Random testing, 07/13/2017
Complete Gambling Assessment, follow recommendations from assessment for treatment and aftercare: document to probation as requested: Complete Gambling addiction treatment, follow recommendations, and verify to Probation: Do not enter any casino or gambling establishments 07/13/2017
No Gambling, 07/13/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/13/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/13/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/13/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/13/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/13/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/13/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/13/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/13/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/13/2017
Contact with probation, 07/13/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/13/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/13/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
12/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
3
12/03/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
MORGAN, ERICA LYNN
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-357
1
12/21/2016 Malicious Punishment of a Child
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.377.1 6093771
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Continue to follow the social service plan in place in St. Louis County 07/12/2017
Make all future court appearances, December 13, 2017 at 1:30 pm 07/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/12/2017)
WHITE, DEANDRE MICHAEL
Age 24
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-427
Citation: 000700005821 Badge #: 6427
1
02/20/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 07/13/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
DANSKY, BENJAMIN CHARLES
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1673
Citation: 881705560692 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOEDE, JEROME RYAN
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1574
Citation: 881705560643 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
HANSON, CURTIS LEE
Age 24
Walker, MN 56484
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-935
Citation: 881702090135 Badge #: 209
1
04/07/2017 Open Bottle-18 or Older (Passenger)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HEGGE, WYATT JAMES
Age 18
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1212
Citation: 881703520235 Badge #: 352
1
06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 108/70
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $150.00
Fee Totals: $225.00
Condition – Adult (No speeding, for one year 07/13/2017
No same or similar, 07/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
KHOKHAR, ANWAR SAEED
Age 41
Minnetonka, MN 55305
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-449
Citation: 881701770106 Badge #: 177
1
02/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/21/2017 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
3
02/21/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
NAGLE, BRADY JOHN
Age 25
North Branch, MN 55056
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-918
Citation: 881704670287 Badge #: 467
1
04/22/2017 Hit & Run Driver Required to Provide Information
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.3 169093
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/13/2017
Restitution reserved, Restitution left open through 9/30/17. 07/13/2017
No same or similar, for 1 year 07/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
NAWAZ, M RENEE
Age 46
Stacy, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1256
Citation: 881702250030 Badge #: 225
1
05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/13/2017 None
Disposition 07/13/2017 Dismissed
WEST, CARL BERT
Age 49
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-444
Citation: 881705560135 Badge #: 556
1
02/20/2017 Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/13/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 07/13/2017 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)