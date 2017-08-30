Carlton County Court Report: July 10-11, 2017

Cromwell, MN 55726

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1679

Citation: 090000002189 Badge #: 2251

1

08/15/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

Offense: Cromwell

Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015

No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/10/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

Age 23

Sawyer, MN 55780

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-2167

Citation: 090000001783 Badge #: 62252

1

10/28/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (89 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 59 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-850

1

04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

2

04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence – serve 30 days with 13 days credit – report to serve the balance of the jail sentence November 15 @ 9:00 with a review hearing the same date & time.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 07/10/2017

Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 07/10/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am 07/10/2017

Complete treatment, complete treatment program currently participating in and comply with all aftercare recommendations. 07/10/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $690.00)

Due 07/10/2017

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)

Chemical Dependancy Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Prosecution Costs: $200.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

Age 23

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1

Citation: 000700002538 Badge #: 1FD109

1

01/02/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 310 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 37 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/10/2017

Complete diagnostic assessment, obtain diagnostic assessment, cooperate fully. Follow any and all recommendations. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 07/10/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/10/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 07/10/2017

No threats of violence, 07/10/2017

No same or similar, 07/10/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017

Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/10/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/10/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-553

1

03/18/2017 Assault in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/07/2017 Dismissed

2

03/18/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 326 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/10/2017

Complete diagnostic assessment, obtain diagnostic assessment, cooperate fully. Follow any and all recommendations. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 07/10/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/10/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 07/10/2017

No threats of violence, 07/10/2017

No same or similar, 07/10/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017

Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/10/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/10/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

DOWD, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-CR-16-2411

1

10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle – Wetland Disturbance – Carelessly upset the natural and ecological balance

(Gross Misdemeanor) 84.773.2(2) 8477322

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Due 08/09/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle/Snowmobile – State Lands – Seasonal Restrictions – During firearms deer season

(Misdemeanor) 84.777.2(a) 847772a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

JOHNSON, SPENCER ALLEN

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55811

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-CR-16-2410

1

10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle - Wetland Disturbance - Carelessly Upset the Natural and Ecological Balance

(Gross Misdemeanor) 84.773.2(2) 8477322

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Due 08/09/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle/Snowmobile - State Lands - Seasonal Restrictions - During firearms deer season

(Misdemeanor) 84.777.2(a) 847772a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, STEVEN DEAN

Age 68

Stanchfield, MN 55080

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1895

Citation: 881705560750 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Driving on The Shoulder

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4(4) 1691844

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAGA, JOHN JAMES

Age 57

Bloomington, MN 55431

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1271

1

06/02/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence – Serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Report to serve balance of jail sentence

November 15, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing the same date and time.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. Complete all programming and document to agent as required. 07/10/2017

DWI clinic, in home county 07/10/2017

Victim impact panel, in home county 07/10/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017

Contact with probation, 07/10/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/10/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/10/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,015.00)

Due 07/10/2017

Fine: $900.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

06/02/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

3

06/02/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

GONZALES, OLGA MARIA

Age 57

St. Paul, MN 55116

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1924

Citation: 881703870548 Badge #: 387

1

07/01/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOVLAND, JENNIFER LEA

Age 42

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1900

Citation: 881705560758 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/10/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROCK, KRISTINA ROSE

Age 28

Willow River, MN 55795

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2676

Citation: 881503520427 Badge #: 352

1

08/31/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015)

ROYER, ALYSSA MARY

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1916

Citation: 881705230387 Badge #: 523

1

06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TEAL, JUSTIN JAMES

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1914

Citation: 881703870531 Badge #: 387

1

06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCGUIRE, PATRICK JOSEPH

Age 52

Cromwell, MN 55726

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-15-1958

Citation: 090200000800 Badge #: 63866

1

06/29/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/15/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 12/10/2015 Dismissed

2

06/29/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015

No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015)

VANG, CHEE

Age 20

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-192

1

01/26/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 12 Mo For 2 Yr)

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

01/26/2017 Underage Consumption

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, SEAN KEITH

Age 29

Proctor, MN 55801

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-59

Citation: 090000000386 Badge #: 62108

1

01/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

2

01/11/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Comment: Stay of adj; 90 days cclec with 60 days credit. Time served. No further conditions.

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Days)

HALL, DEMITREE JASPER

Age 17

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-JV-17-121

1

06/18/2017 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Adjudicated delinquent

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Juvenile Disposition Imposed Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 07/11/2017, - 07/11/2018)

Service – Juvenile (Community work service, 60 Hours For Indeterminate)

Condition – Juvenile (Complete treatment, enter and complete Tag Wii progtam: follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/11/2017

Complete diagnostic assessment, complete as part of programming at Tag Wii: follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/11/2017

Sign all releases of information, 07/11/2017

Write letter of apology, 07/11/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/11/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/11/2017

Contact with probation, 07/11/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/11/2017

Hall, Demitree Jasper)

Juvenile Facility (Group/Shelter-Correctional)

2

06/18/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed

HAVERKAMP, SARA JEAN

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3617

Citation: 090102533201 Badge #: 65516

1

11/28/2015 Expiration of Driver’s License - Under 21-M

(Misdemeanor) 171.27(b) 17127b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

GAULT, TODD EDWARD

Age 55

Superior, WI 54880

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-1961

Citation: 890393718305 Badge #: 393

1

07/02/2017 Fish and Game – Take fish without angling license

(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BERQUAM, ANDREW DALE

Age 27

Rogers, MN 55374

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1662

Citation: 881705230368 Badge #: 523

1

06/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COLLINS, AMANDA JO

Age 27

Hermantown, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1175

Citation: 881705560384 Badge #: 556

1

04/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/21/2017 Suspended Object

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAHL, RUSSELL RAYMOND

Age 55

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1650

Citation: 881703870453 Badge #: 387

1

06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEYER, HAL BRADLEY

Age 61

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1919

Citation: 881701770354 Badge #: 177

1

06/30/2017 Unsafe Passing

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HULETT, AARON THOMAS

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720-9217

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1176

Citation: 881705560388 Badge #: 556

1

04/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age 42

Askov, MN 55704

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1748

Citation: 881703870481 Badge #: 387

1

06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCDOWELL, DUANE MOORE

Age 55

Roseville, MN 55113

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1761

Citation: 881701770314 Badge #: 177

1

06/15/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCQUADE, ROBERT RAY

Age 22

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1185

Citation: 881705560399 Badge #: 556

1

04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OBEIDZINSKI, RANDALL JAMES

Age 19

Scanlon, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1428

Citation: 881702090269 Badge #: 209

1

05/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POLOVITZ, NICHOLAS DAVID

Age 21

Medina, MN 55340

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1853

Citation: 881705560741 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PTASNIK, ABIGAIL KRISTINE

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1616

Citation: 881705230354 Badge #: 523

1

06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RYSAVY, CATHRYN ANNE

Age 46

Minneapolis, MN 55406

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1875

Citation: 881701770348 Badge #: 177

1

06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHANE, JEFFREY ALLEN

Age 39

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1190

Citation: 881705560412 Badge #: 556

1

04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VETTER, NICHOLAS ANTHONY

Age 52

Minneapolis, MN 55405

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1706

Citation: 881703870469 Badge #: 387

1

06/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ZAMBORY, BRUCE WAYNE

Age 54

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-422

Citation: 090200000454 Badge #: 63800

1

02/25/2017 Criminal Damage to Property – 4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed

09-CR-17-423

Citation: 090200000453 Badge #: 63800

1

02/26/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed