Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: July 10-11, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 10-11, 2017:

    SODERBLOOM, BRENDA JUNE

    Age 685

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1679

    Citation: 090000002189 Badge #: 2251

    1

    08/15/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

    Offense: Cromwell

    Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/10/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

    Age 23

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-2167

    Citation: 090000001783 Badge #: 62252

    1

    10/28/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (89 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 59 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-850

    1

    04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence – serve 30 days with 13 days credit – report to serve the balance of the jail sentence November 15 @ 9:00 with a review hearing the same date & time.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 07/10/2017

    Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 07/10/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am 07/10/2017

    Complete treatment, complete treatment program currently participating in and comply with all aftercare recommendations. 07/10/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $690.00)

    Due 07/10/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)

    Chemical Dependancy Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Prosecution Costs: $200.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

    Age 23

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1

    Citation: 000700002538 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    01/02/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 310 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 37 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/10/2017

    Complete diagnostic assessment, obtain diagnostic assessment, cooperate fully. Follow any and all recommendations. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 07/10/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/10/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 07/10/2017

    No threats of violence, 07/10/2017

    No same or similar, 07/10/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

    Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017

    Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/10/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/10/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-553

    1

    03/18/2017 Assault in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/07/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/18/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 326 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/10/2017

    Complete diagnostic assessment, obtain diagnostic assessment, cooperate fully. Follow any and all recommendations. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 07/10/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/10/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 07/10/2017

    No threats of violence, 07/10/2017

    No same or similar, 07/10/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017

    Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/10/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/10/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    DOWD, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-CR-16-2411

    1

    10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle – Wetland Disturbance – Carelessly upset the natural and ecological balance

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 84.773.2(2) 8477322

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Due 08/09/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle/Snowmobile – State Lands – Seasonal Restrictions – During firearms deer season

    (Misdemeanor) 84.777.2(a) 847772a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, SPENCER ALLEN

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-CR-16-2410

    1

    10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle - Wetland Disturbance - Carelessly Upset the Natural and Ecological Balance

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 84.773.2(2) 8477322

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Due 08/09/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle/Snowmobile - State Lands - Seasonal Restrictions - During firearms deer season

    (Misdemeanor) 84.777.2(a) 847772a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, STEVEN DEAN

    Age 68

    Stanchfield, MN 55080

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1895

    Citation: 881705560750 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Driving on The Shoulder

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4(4) 1691844

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAGA, JOHN JAMES

    Age 57

    Bloomington, MN 55431

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1271

    1

    06/02/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence – Serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Report to serve balance of jail sentence

    November 15, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing the same date and time.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. Complete all programming and document to agent as required. 07/10/2017

    DWI clinic, in home county 07/10/2017

    Victim impact panel, in home county 07/10/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/10/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/10/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/10/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,015.00)

    Due 07/10/2017

    Fine: $900.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    06/02/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

    3

    06/02/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

    GONZALES, OLGA MARIA

    Age 57

    St. Paul, MN 55116

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1924

    Citation: 881703870548 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/01/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

     (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOVLAND, JENNIFER LEA

    Age 42

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1900

    Citation: 881705560758 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/10/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROCK, KRISTINA ROSE

    Age 28

    Willow River, MN 55795

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2676

    Citation: 881503520427 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/31/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015)

    ROYER, ALYSSA MARY

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1916

    Citation: 881705230387 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TEAL, JUSTIN JAMES

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1914

    Citation: 881703870531 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCGUIRE, PATRICK JOSEPH

    Age 52

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-15-1958

    Citation: 090200000800 Badge #: 63866

    1

    06/29/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/15/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/10/2015 Dismissed

    2

    06/29/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015)

    VANG, CHEE

    Age 20

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-192

    1

    01/26/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 12 Mo For 2 Yr)

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    01/26/2017 Underage Consumption

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, SEAN KEITH

    Age 29

    Proctor, MN 55801

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-59

    Citation: 090000000386 Badge #: 62108

    1

    01/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/11/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Comment: Stay of adj; 90 days cclec with 60 days credit. Time served. No further conditions.

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Days)

    HALL, DEMITREE JASPER

    Age 17

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-JV-17-121

    1

    06/18/2017 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Adjudicated delinquent

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Juvenile Disposition Imposed Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 07/11/2017, - 07/11/2018)

    Service – Juvenile (Community work service, 60 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Juvenile (Complete treatment, enter and complete Tag Wii progtam: follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/11/2017

    Complete diagnostic assessment, complete as part of programming at Tag Wii: follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/11/2017

    Sign all releases of information, 07/11/2017

    Write letter of apology, 07/11/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/11/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/11/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/11/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/11/2017

    Hall, Demitree Jasper)

    Juvenile Facility (Group/Shelter-Correctional)

    2

    06/18/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed

    HAVERKAMP, SARA JEAN

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3617

    Citation: 090102533201 Badge #: 65516

    1

    11/28/2015 Expiration of Driver’s License - Under 21-M

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(b) 17127b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GAULT, TODD EDWARD

    Age 55

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-1961

    Citation: 890393718305 Badge #: 393

    1

    07/02/2017 Fish and Game – Take fish without angling license

    (Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BERQUAM, ANDREW DALE

    Age 27

    Rogers, MN 55374

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1662

    Citation: 881705230368 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COLLINS, AMANDA JO

    Age 27

    Hermantown, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1175

    Citation: 881705560384 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/21/2017 Suspended Object

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAHL, RUSSELL RAYMOND

    Age 55

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1650

    Citation: 881703870453 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEYER, HAL BRADLEY

    Age 61

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1919

    Citation: 881701770354 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/30/2017 Unsafe Passing

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HULETT, AARON THOMAS

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720-9217

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1176

    Citation: 881705560388 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, JOSHUA DANIEL

    Age 42

    Askov, MN 55704

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1748

    Citation: 881703870481 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCDOWELL, DUANE MOORE

    Age 55

    Roseville, MN 55113

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1761

    Citation: 881701770314 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/15/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCQUADE, ROBERT RAY

    Age 22

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1185

    Citation: 881705560399 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OBEIDZINSKI, RANDALL JAMES

    Age 19

    Scanlon, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1428

    Citation: 881702090269 Badge #: 209

    1

    05/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POLOVITZ, NICHOLAS DAVID

    Age 21

    Medina, MN 55340

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1853

    Citation: 881705560741 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PTASNIK, ABIGAIL KRISTINE

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1616

    Citation: 881705230354 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RYSAVY, CATHRYN ANNE

    Age 46

    Minneapolis, MN 55406

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1875

    Citation: 881701770348 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHANE, JEFFREY ALLEN

    Age 39

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1190

    Citation: 881705560412 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VETTER, NICHOLAS ANTHONY

    Age 52

    Minneapolis, MN 55405

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1706

    Citation: 881703870469 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ZAMBORY, BRUCE WAYNE

    Age 54

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-422

    Citation: 090200000454 Badge #: 63800

    1

    02/25/2017 Criminal Damage to Property – 4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed

    09-CR-17-423

    Citation: 090200000453 Badge #: 63800

    1

    02/26/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement