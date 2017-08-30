Carlton County Court Report: July 10-11, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 10-11, 2017:
SODERBLOOM, BRENDA JUNE
Age 685
Cromwell, MN 55726
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1679
Citation: 090000002189 Badge #: 2251
08/15/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b
Offense: Cromwell
Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015
No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/10/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
WISE, CHARLES GEORGE
Age 23
Sawyer, MN 55780
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-2167
Citation: 090000001783 Badge #: 62252
10/28/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (89 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 59 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-850
04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed
04/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence – serve 30 days with 13 days credit – report to serve the balance of the jail sentence November 15 @ 9:00 with a review hearing the same date & time.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017
DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 07/10/2017
Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 07/10/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am 07/10/2017
Complete treatment, complete treatment program currently participating in and comply with all aftercare recommendations. 07/10/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $690.00)
Due 07/10/2017
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)
Chemical Dependancy Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Prosecution Costs: $200.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
WISE, CHARLES GEORGE
Age 23
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1
Citation: 000700002538 Badge #: 1FD109
01/02/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 310 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 37 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/10/2017
Complete diagnostic assessment, obtain diagnostic assessment, cooperate fully. Follow any and all recommendations. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 07/10/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/10/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 07/10/2017
No threats of violence, 07/10/2017
No same or similar, 07/10/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General
Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017
Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/10/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/10/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/10/2017
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-553
03/18/2017 Assault in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/07/2017 Dismissed
03/18/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 326 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/10/2017
Complete diagnostic assessment, obtain diagnostic assessment, cooperate fully. Follow any and all recommendations. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 07/10/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/10/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 07/10/2017
No threats of violence, 07/10/2017
No same or similar, 07/10/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017
Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 07/10/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/10/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/10/2017
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
DOWD, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-CR-16-2411
1
10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle – Wetland Disturbance – Carelessly upset the natural and ecological balance
(Gross Misdemeanor) 84.773.2(2) 8477322
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Due 08/09/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle/Snowmobile – State Lands – Seasonal Restrictions – During firearms deer season
(Misdemeanor) 84.777.2(a) 847772a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
JOHNSON, SPENCER ALLEN
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55811
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-CR-16-2410
1
10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle - Wetland Disturbance - Carelessly Upset the Natural and Ecological Balance
(Gross Misdemeanor) 84.773.2(2) 8477322
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 6 Mo For 2 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Due 08/09/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
10/24/2015 Off-Highway Vehicle/Snowmobile - State Lands - Seasonal Restrictions - During firearms deer season
(Misdemeanor) 84.777.2(a) 847772a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, STEVEN DEAN
Age 68
Stanchfield, MN 55080
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1895
Citation: 881705560750 Badge #: 556
06/25/2017 Driving on The Shoulder
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4(4) 1691844
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAGA, JOHN JAMES
Age 57
Bloomington, MN 55431
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1271
1
06/02/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence – Serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Report to serve balance of jail sentence
November 15, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing the same date and time.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. Complete all programming and document to agent as required. 07/10/2017
DWI clinic, in home county 07/10/2017
Victim impact panel, in home county 07/10/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/10/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/10/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/10/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/10/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/10/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/10/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/10/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/10/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/10/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/10/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/10/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/10/2017
Contact with probation, 07/10/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/10/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/10/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,015.00)
Due 07/10/2017
Fine: $900.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
06/02/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed
06/02/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed
GONZALES, OLGA MARIA
Age 57
St. Paul, MN 55116
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1924
Citation: 881703870548 Badge #: 387
07/01/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOVLAND, JENNIFER LEA
Age 42
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1900
Citation: 881705560758 Badge #: 556
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/10/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROCK, KRISTINA ROSE
Age 28
Willow River, MN 55795
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2676
Citation: 881503520427 Badge #: 352
08/31/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015
ROYER, ALYSSA MARY
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1916
Citation: 881705230387 Badge #: 523
06/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TEAL, JUSTIN JAMES
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1914
Citation: 881703870531 Badge #: 387
06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCGUIRE, PATRICK JOSEPH
Age 52
Cromwell, MN 55726
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-15-1958
Citation: 090200000800 Badge #: 63866
06/29/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/15/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 12/10/2015 Dismissed
06/29/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 12/10/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
No same or similar, for one year 12/10/2015)
VANG, CHEE
Age 20
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-192
01/26/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 12 Mo For 2 Yr)
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/10/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
01/26/2017 Underage Consumption
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/10/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, SEAN KEITH
Age 29
Proctor, MN 55801
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-59
Citation: 090000000386 Badge #: 62108
01/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
01/11/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Comment: Stay of adj; 90 days cclec with 60 days credit. Time served. No further conditions.
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Days)
HALL, DEMITREE JASPER
Age 17
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-JV-17-121
06/18/2017 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Adjudicated delinquent
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Juvenile Disposition Imposed Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 07/11/2017, - 07/11/2018)
Service – Juvenile (Community work service, 60 Hours For Indeterminate)
Condition – Juvenile (Complete treatment, enter and complete Tag Wii progtam: follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/11/2017
Complete diagnostic assessment, complete as part of programming at Tag Wii: follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/11/2017
Sign all releases of information, 07/11/2017
Write letter of apology, 07/11/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/11/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/11/2017
Contact with probation, 07/11/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/11/2017
Hall, Demitree Jasper)
Juvenile Facility (Group/Shelter-Correctional)
06/18/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed
HAVERKAMP, SARA JEAN
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3617
Citation: 090102533201 Badge #: 65516
11/28/2015 Expiration of Driver’s License - Under 21-M
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(b) 17127b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GAULT, TODD EDWARD
Age 55
Superior, WI 54880
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-1961
Citation: 890393718305 Badge #: 393
07/02/2017 Fish and Game – Take fish without angling license
(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BERQUAM, ANDREW DALE
Age 27
Rogers, MN 55374
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1662
Citation: 881705230368 Badge #: 523
06/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COLLINS, AMANDA JO
Age 27
Hermantown, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1175
Citation: 881705560384 Badge #: 556
04/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
04/21/2017 Suspended Object
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAHL, RUSSELL RAYMOND
Age 55
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1650
Citation: 881703870453 Badge #: 387
06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEYER, HAL BRADLEY
Age 61
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1919
Citation: 881701770354 Badge #: 177
06/30/2017 Unsafe Passing
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HULETT, AARON THOMAS
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720-9217
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1176
Citation: 881705560388 Badge #: 556
04/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age 42
Askov, MN 55704
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1748
Citation: 881703870481 Badge #: 387
06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCDOWELL, DUANE MOORE
Age 55
Roseville, MN 55113
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1761
Citation: 881701770314 Badge #: 177
06/15/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCQUADE, ROBERT RAY
Age 22
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1185
Citation: 881705560399 Badge #: 556
04/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OBEIDZINSKI, RANDALL JAMES
Age 19
Scanlon, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1428
Citation: 881702090269 Badge #: 209
05/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POLOVITZ, NICHOLAS DAVID
Age 21
Medina, MN 55340
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1853
Citation: 881705560741 Badge #: 556
06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PTASNIK, ABIGAIL KRISTINE
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1616
Citation: 881705230354 Badge #: 523
06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RYSAVY, CATHRYN ANNE
Age 46
Minneapolis, MN 55406
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1875
Citation: 881701770348 Badge #: 177
06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHANE, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age 39
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1190
Citation: 881705560412 Badge #: 556
04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VETTER, NICHOLAS ANTHONY
Age 52
Minneapolis, MN 55405
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1706
Citation: 881703870469 Badge #: 387
06/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ZAMBORY, BRUCE WAYNE
Age 54
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-422
Citation: 090200000454 Badge #: 63800
02/25/2017 Criminal Damage to Property – 4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed
09-CR-17-423
Citation: 090200000453 Badge #: 63800
02/26/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 07/11/2017 Dismissed