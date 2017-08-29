Search
    Carlton County Court Report: July 6-9, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 6-9, 2017:

    GILCHRIST, ISAAC CLIFTON

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1108

    Citation: 090005714801 Badge #: 62252

    1

    05/28/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    HERNESMAN, MARCUS ANDREW

    Age 45

    Bessemer, MI 49911

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1221

    1

    05/08/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/08/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 07/06/2018

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00 Until 07/06/2018

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/06/2017

    DWI clinic, 07/06/2017

    Victim impact panel, 07/06/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/06/2017

    Driver improvement clinic, 07/06/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    05/08/2017 No Valid Driver’s License (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    4

    05/08/2017 Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    LINDER, NATHAN FRANCIS

    Age 22

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1740

    Citation: 090000001548 Badge #: 62250

    1

    08/24/2015 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)

    LOISEL, ELISHA KATHLEEN

    Age 29

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-506

    Citation: 090000002504 Badge #: 62234

    1

    03/07/2017 Traffic-School Bus-Fail to Stop

    (Misdemeanor) 169.444.2(a) 1694442a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $375.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    No traffic-related charges, 07/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    NELSON, JACOB MATTHEW

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1109

    Citation: 090005714802 Badge #: 62252

    1

    05/28/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    APPLETON, PAIGE MARIE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1124

    Citation: 090106714901 Badge #: 65523

    1

    05/29/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 09/04/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by ban from Walmart 07/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HEY, KAYLEY PATRICIA ANN

    Age 20

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-7442

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-771

    Citation: 090106608501 Badge #: 65513

    1

    03/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MCNAMARA, MIRANDA SUE

    Age 39

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1640

    Citation: 090112715405 Badge #: 65511

    1

    06/03/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, JARED BRYCE

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-750

    Citation: 090109710402 Badge #: 65520

    1

    04/14/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/14/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 07/06/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Restitution $39.99

    Fee Totals: $124.99

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    STRAND, CHRISTINE MARIE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2037

    1

    10/08/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 38 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Due 01/06/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 52 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Review – Report to serve 180 days cclec or Bethel with 52 days credit. Review hearing 1/11/18

    at 1:30.

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/06/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, Comply with institution rules and expectations 07/06/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use or possession of alcohol to include 3.2

    beer and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer or designee at own expense 07/06/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/06/2017

    Random testing, 07/06/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances to include bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of probation officer or designee at own expense 07/06/2017

    No alcohol use, 07/06/2017

    Pay costs, 07/06/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 07/06/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/06/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/06/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/06/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/06/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/06/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/06/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/06/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    10/08/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/22/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    3

    10/08/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/22/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    WILSON, JENNILEE ELAINE

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1127

    Citation: 090112714901 Badge #: 65523

    1

    05/29/2017 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    Pay restitution, 07/06/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 days 07/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOULE, CLINTON ELLIOT, JR.

    Age 20

    (unknown)

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-742

    Citation: 000700002825 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    04/13/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LOOSEN, JORDAN KARL

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1129

    Citation: 000700005205 Badge #: 69411

    1

    05/31/2017 TRAFFIC-Reckless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    05/31/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

    FRUITRAIL, CYNTHIA JEAN

    Age 45

    Apple Valley, MN 55124

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1825

    Citation: 881703870522 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUSET, DANIEL JAMES

    Age 20

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1885

    Citation: 881705560755 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JELINEK, JOSEPH RYAN

    Age 38

    Foxboro, WI 54836

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1733

    Citation: 881705560709 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/11/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    LUND, FREDERICK GUST

    Age 73

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1750

    Citation: 881703870483 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/12/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEWMAN, TERESA JOAN

    Age 61

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1922

    Citation: 881705230392 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OJANEN, MELANIE JOY

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1631

    Citation: 881703870447 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTERHOLZER, STEVEN EDWARD

    Age 49

    Colorado Springs, CO 80951

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1886

    Citation: 881705560759 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PURDY, ALYSSA ANNE

    Age 42

    St. Paul, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1693

    Citation: 881705560702 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOUTHERTON, TAYLOR-LEE ARCHIE

    Age 21

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1463

    Citation: 881705560547 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/18/2017 Marijuana in M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 7/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MICKELSON, TODD AARON

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1133

    Citation: 090201714802 Badge #: 63866

    1

    05/28/2017 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

    No same or similar, 07/06/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 Days 07/06/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017

    Pay restitution, 07/06/2017)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WISE, JEFFREY ADAM

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-791

    Citation: 090102611501 Badge #: 65504

    1

    04/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/09/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/09/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 06/09/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/09/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 06/09/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 6 Mo)

    ZACHER, JESSE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1124

    1

    06/05/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00

    Fee Totals: $1,200.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete Treatment Court: comply with standard conditions of the Treatment Court. 07/07/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/07/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/07/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/07/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/07/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/07/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/07/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/07/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/07/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/07/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, for treatment and aftercare 07/07/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    WALKER, PENNY LYNNE

    Age 41

    Roseville, MN 55113

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3962

    Citation: 000700003740 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    12/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 08/06/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/07/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ZACHER, JESSE RANDYL

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-148

    1

    01/20/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-685

    Citation: 000700003448 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    04/04/2017 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed

    AXTELL, JOSHUA JAY

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1863

    Citation: 881705560738 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLONDO, ELIZABETH CLAIRE

    Age 39

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1630

    Citation: 881703870445 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHAMBERS, JASON WILLIAM

    Age 37

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1831

    Citation: 881701770329 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/24/2017 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MAHABADUGE, HASITHA PADMIKA

    Age 33

    Milledgeville, GA 31061

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1944

    Citation: 881705230405 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PATIL, JAYANT ASHOK

    Age 40

    St. Paul, MN 55119

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1932

    Citation: 881705230396 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REYES, JUAN COLIN

    Age 50

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1752

    Citation: 881716110036 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHOGREN, GRETCHEN LOUISE

    Age 59

    Edina, MN 55435

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1814

    Citation: 881703870513 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/22/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STIDGER, DONALD WAYNE

    Age 66

    Bloomington, MN 55437

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1820

    Citation: 881717010025 Badge #: 1701

    1

    06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SWANBY, WILLIAM FRANCIS

    Age 59

    Prior Lake, MN 55372

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1901

    Citation: 881705560774 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VAIT, MARK LOWELL

    Age 43

    Foley, MN 56329

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1902

    Citation: 881716450044 Badge #: 1645

    1

    06/29/2017 No MN Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WETHERILLE, RANDALL LEE

    Age 62

    Minnetrista, MN 55359

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1765

    Citation: 881701770317 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAKER, STEPHEN JACOB

    Age 39

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1687

    Citation: 881705560662 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/02/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/02/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BONN, CHRISTINE MARIE

    Age 45

    Arden Hills, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1208

    Citation: 881703520168 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROWN, RICKY ALFRED

    Age 60

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1301

    Citation: 881703520187 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FURMAN, SCOTT DAVID

    Age 39

    Carver, MN 55315

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1728

    Citation: 881705560707 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOODROAD, JOHN THOMAS

    Age 52

    Shafer, MN 55074

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1690

    Citation: 881705560677 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEMPHILL, RYAN MATTHEW

    Age 38

    Colona, IL 61241

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1830

    Citation: 881701770328 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, ROBERT AUGUST

    Age 35

    Hermantown, MN 55811-4341

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1236

    Citation: 881705560436 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/01/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, JEFFREY THOMAS

    Age 59

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1850

    Citation: 881705560739 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 79/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SNOEYENBOS, WILLIAM ROBERT

    Age 59

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1920

    Citation: 881703870529 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/29/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANPUYMBROUCK, RYAN SELDER

    Age 27

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1697

    Citation: 881705560686 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/8/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERTLER, ANDERS THOMSON

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1720

    Citation: 090112716301 Badge #: 65507

    1

    06/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 7/9/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LANG, JULIA ANNE

    Age 25

    Minneapolis, MN 55418

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1951

    Citation: 881703870554 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PECK, STEVEN DENNIS

    Age 42

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1552

    Citation: 881703520209 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

