Carlton County Court Report: July 6-9, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1108

Citation: 090005714801 Badge #: 62252

1

05/28/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

HERNESMAN, MARCUS ANDREW

Age 45

Bessemer, MI 49911

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1221

1

05/08/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

2

05/08/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Carlton

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 07/06/2018

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00 Until 07/06/2018

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/06/2017

DWI clinic, 07/06/2017

Victim impact panel, 07/06/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/06/2017

Driver improvement clinic, 07/06/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

05/08/2017 No Valid Driver’s License (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

4

05/08/2017 Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

LINDER, NATHAN FRANCIS

Age 22

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1740

Citation: 090000001548 Badge #: 62250

1

08/24/2015 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)

LOISEL, ELISHA KATHLEEN

Age 29

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-506

Citation: 090000002504 Badge #: 62234

1

03/07/2017 Traffic-School Bus-Fail to Stop

(Misdemeanor) 169.444.2(a) 1694442a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $375.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

No traffic-related charges, 07/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

NELSON, JACOB MATTHEW

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1109

Citation: 090005714802 Badge #: 62252

1

05/28/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

APPLETON, PAIGE MARIE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1124

Citation: 090106714901 Badge #: 65523

1

05/29/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 09/04/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

Conditions, other, abide by ban from Walmart 07/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HEY, KAYLEY PATRICIA ANN

Age 20

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-7442

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-771

Citation: 090106608501 Badge #: 65513

1

03/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

03/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MCNAMARA, MIRANDA SUE

Age 39

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1640

Citation: 090112715405 Badge #: 65511

1

06/03/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, JARED BRYCE

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-750

Citation: 090109710402 Badge #: 65520

1

04/14/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

2

04/14/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 07/06/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Restitution $39.99

Fee Totals: $124.99

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

STRAND, CHRISTINE MARIE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2037

1

10/08/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 38 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Due 01/06/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 52 Days)

Comment: Staggered Review – Report to serve 180 days cclec or Bethel with 52 days credit. Review hearing 1/11/18

at 1:30.

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/06/2017

Follow all treatment directions, Comply with institution rules and expectations 07/06/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use or possession of alcohol to include 3.2

beer and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer or designee at own expense 07/06/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/06/2017

Random testing, 07/06/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances to include bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of probation officer or designee at own expense 07/06/2017

No alcohol use, 07/06/2017

Pay costs, 07/06/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 07/06/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/06/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/06/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/06/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/06/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/06/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/06/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/06/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

10/08/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/22/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

3

10/08/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/22/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

WILSON, JENNILEE ELAINE

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1127

Citation: 090112714901 Badge #: 65523

1

05/29/2017 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

Pay restitution, 07/06/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 days 07/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOULE, CLINTON ELLIOT, JR.

Age 20

(unknown)

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-742

Citation: 000700002825 Badge #: 1FD138

1

04/13/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LOOSEN, JORDAN KARL

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1129

Citation: 000700005205 Badge #: 69411

1

05/31/2017 TRAFFIC-Reckless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

05/31/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed

FRUITRAIL, CYNTHIA JEAN

Age 45

Apple Valley, MN 55124

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1825

Citation: 881703870522 Badge #: 387

1

06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUSET, DANIEL JAMES

Age 20

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1885

Citation: 881705560755 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JELINEK, JOSEPH RYAN

Age 38

Foxboro, WI 54836

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1733

Citation: 881705560709 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/11/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

LUND, FREDERICK GUST

Age 73

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1750

Citation: 881703870483 Badge #: 387

1

06/12/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEWMAN, TERESA JOAN

Age 61

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1922

Citation: 881705230392 Badge #: 523

1

07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OJANEN, MELANIE JOY

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1631

Citation: 881703870447 Badge #: 387

1

06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTERHOLZER, STEVEN EDWARD

Age 49

Colorado Springs, CO 80951

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1886

Citation: 881705560759 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PURDY, ALYSSA ANNE

Age 42

St. Paul, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1693

Citation: 881705560702 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOUTHERTON, TAYLOR-LEE ARCHIE

Age 21

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1463

Citation: 881705560547 Badge #: 556

1

05/18/2017 Marijuana in M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 7/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MICKELSON, TODD AARON

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1133

Citation: 090201714802 Badge #: 63866

1

05/28/2017 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017

No same or similar, 07/06/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 Days 07/06/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017

Pay restitution, 07/06/2017)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WISE, JEFFREY ADAM

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-791

Citation: 090102611501 Badge #: 65504

1

04/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/09/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/09/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 06/09/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/09/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 06/09/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 6 Mo)

ZACHER, JESSE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1124

1

06/05/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00

Fee Totals: $1,200.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete Treatment Court: comply with standard conditions of the Treatment Court. 07/07/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/07/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/07/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/07/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/07/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/07/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/07/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/07/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/07/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/07/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, for treatment and aftercare 07/07/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

WALKER, PENNY LYNNE

Age 41

Roseville, MN 55113

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3962

Citation: 000700003740 Badge #: 1FD138

1

12/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 08/06/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/07/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ZACHER, JESSE RANDYL

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-148

1

01/20/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-685

Citation: 000700003448 Badge #: 1FD109

1

04/04/2017 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed

AXTELL, JOSHUA JAY

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1863

Citation: 881705560738 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLONDO, ELIZABETH CLAIRE

Age 39

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1630

Citation: 881703870445 Badge #: 387

1

06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHAMBERS, JASON WILLIAM

Age 37

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1831

Citation: 881701770329 Badge #: 177

1

06/24/2017 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MAHABADUGE, HASITHA PADMIKA

Age 33

Milledgeville, GA 31061

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1944

Citation: 881705230405 Badge #: 523

1

07/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PATIL, JAYANT ASHOK

Age 40

St. Paul, MN 55119

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1932

Citation: 881705230396 Badge #: 523

1

07/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REYES, JUAN COLIN

Age 50

Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1752

Citation: 881716110036 Badge #: 1611

1

06/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHOGREN, GRETCHEN LOUISE

Age 59

Edina, MN 55435

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1814

Citation: 881703870513 Badge #: 387

1

06/22/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STIDGER, DONALD WAYNE

Age 66

Bloomington, MN 55437

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1820

Citation: 881717010025 Badge #: 1701

1

06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SWANBY, WILLIAM FRANCIS

Age 59

Prior Lake, MN 55372

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1901

Citation: 881705560774 Badge #: 556

1

06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VAIT, MARK LOWELL

Age 43

Foley, MN 56329

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1902

Citation: 881716450044 Badge #: 1645

1

06/29/2017 No MN Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WETHERILLE, RANDALL LEE

Age 62

Minnetrista, MN 55359

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1765

Citation: 881701770317 Badge #: 177

1

06/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/7/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAKER, STEPHEN JACOB

Age 39

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1687

Citation: 881705560662 Badge #: 556

1

06/02/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/02/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BONN, CHRISTINE MARIE

Age 45

Arden Hills, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1208

Citation: 881703520168 Badge #: 352

1

05/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROWN, RICKY ALFRED

Age 60

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1301

Citation: 881703520187 Badge #: 352

1

05/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FURMAN, SCOTT DAVID

Age 39

Carver, MN 55315

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1728

Citation: 881705560707 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOODROAD, JOHN THOMAS

Age 52

Shafer, MN 55074

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1690

Citation: 881705560677 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEMPHILL, RYAN MATTHEW

Age 38

Colona, IL 61241

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1830

Citation: 881701770328 Badge #: 177

1

06/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, ROBERT AUGUST

Age 35

Hermantown, MN 55811-4341

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1236

Citation: 881705560436 Badge #: 556

1

05/01/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, JEFFREY THOMAS

Age 59

Lakeville, MN 55044

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1850

Citation: 881705560739 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 79/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SNOEYENBOS, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age 59

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1920

Citation: 881703870529 Badge #: 387

1

06/29/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANPUYMBROUCK, RYAN SELDER

Age 27

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1697

Citation: 881705560686 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/8/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PERTLER, ANDERS THOMSON

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1720

Citation: 090112716301 Badge #: 65507

1

06/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 7/9/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LANG, JULIA ANNE

Age 25

Minneapolis, MN 55418

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1951

Citation: 881703870554 Badge #: 387

1

07/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PECK, STEVEN DENNIS

Age 42

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1552

Citation: 881703520209 Badge #: 352

1

05/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor