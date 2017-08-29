Carlton County Court Report: July 6-9, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 6-9, 2017:
GILCHRIST, ISAAC CLIFTON
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1108
Citation: 090005714801 Badge #: 62252
1
05/28/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
HERNESMAN, MARCUS ANDREW
Age 45
Bessemer, MI 49911
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1221
1
05/08/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
2
05/08/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Carlton
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 07/06/2018
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00 Until 07/06/2018
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/06/2017
DWI clinic, 07/06/2017
Victim impact panel, 07/06/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/06/2017
Driver improvement clinic, 07/06/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
05/08/2017 No Valid Driver’s License (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
4
05/08/2017 Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
LINDER, NATHAN FRANCIS
Age 22
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1740
Citation: 090000001548 Badge #: 62250
1
08/24/2015 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)
LOISEL, ELISHA KATHLEEN
Age 29
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-506
Citation: 090000002504 Badge #: 62234
1
03/07/2017 Traffic-School Bus-Fail to Stop
(Misdemeanor) 169.444.2(a) 1694442a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $375.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017
No traffic-related charges, 07/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
NELSON, JACOB MATTHEW
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1109
Citation: 090005714802 Badge #: 62252
1
05/28/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
APPLETON, PAIGE MARIE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1124
Citation: 090106714901 Badge #: 65523
1
05/29/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 09/04/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
Conditions, other, abide by ban from Walmart 07/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HEY, KAYLEY PATRICIA ANN
Age 20
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-7442
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-771
Citation: 090106608501 Badge #: 65513
1
03/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MCNAMARA, MIRANDA SUE
Age 39
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1640
Citation: 090112715405 Badge #: 65511
1
06/03/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, JARED BRYCE
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-750
Citation: 090109710402 Badge #: 65520
1
04/14/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
2
04/14/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 07/06/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Restitution $39.99
Fee Totals: $124.99
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
STRAND, CHRISTINE MARIE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2037
1
10/08/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 38 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Due 01/06/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 52 Days)
Comment: Staggered Review – Report to serve 180 days cclec or Bethel with 52 days credit. Review hearing 1/11/18
at 1:30.
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 07/06/2017
Follow all treatment directions, Comply with institution rules and expectations 07/06/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use or possession of alcohol to include 3.2
beer and submit to random testing at the request of the probation officer or designee at own expense 07/06/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/06/2017
Random testing, 07/06/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances to include bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of probation officer or designee at own expense 07/06/2017
No alcohol use, 07/06/2017
Pay costs, 07/06/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 07/06/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/06/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/06/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/06/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/06/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/06/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/06/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/06/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
10/08/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/22/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
3
10/08/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/22/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
WILSON, JENNILEE ELAINE
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1127
Citation: 090112714901 Badge #: 65523
1
05/29/2017 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
Pay restitution, 07/06/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 days 07/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOULE, CLINTON ELLIOT, JR.
Age 20
(unknown)
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-742
Citation: 000700002825 Badge #: 1FD138
1
04/13/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 07/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LOOSEN, JORDAN KARL
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1129
Citation: 000700005205 Badge #: 69411
1
05/31/2017 TRAFFIC-Reckless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
05/31/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 07/06/2017 Dismissed
FRUITRAIL, CYNTHIA JEAN
Age 45
Apple Valley, MN 55124
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1825
Citation: 881703870522 Badge #: 387
1
06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUSET, DANIEL JAMES
Age 20
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1885
Citation: 881705560755 Badge #: 556
1
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JELINEK, JOSEPH RYAN
Age 38
Foxboro, WI 54836
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1733
Citation: 881705560709 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/11/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
LUND, FREDERICK GUST
Age 73
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1750
Citation: 881703870483 Badge #: 387
1
06/12/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEWMAN, TERESA JOAN
Age 61
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1922
Citation: 881705230392 Badge #: 523
1
07/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OJANEN, MELANIE JOY
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1631
Citation: 881703870447 Badge #: 387
1
06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTERHOLZER, STEVEN EDWARD
Age 49
Colorado Springs, CO 80951
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1886
Citation: 881705560759 Badge #: 556
1
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PURDY, ALYSSA ANNE
Age 42
St. Paul, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1693
Citation: 881705560702 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOUTHERTON, TAYLOR-LEE ARCHIE
Age 21
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1463
Citation: 881705560547 Badge #: 556
1
05/18/2017 Marijuana in M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 7/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MICKELSON, TODD AARON
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1133
Citation: 090201714802 Badge #: 63866
1
05/28/2017 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/06/2017
No same or similar, 07/06/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 Days 07/06/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/06/2017
Pay restitution, 07/06/2017)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WISE, JEFFREY ADAM
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-791
Citation: 090102611501 Badge #: 65504
1
04/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/09/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/09/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 06/09/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/09/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 06/09/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 6 Mo)
ZACHER, JESSE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1124
1
06/05/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Carlton Drug Court $1,200.00
Fee Totals: $1,200.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete Treatment Court: comply with standard conditions of the Treatment Court. 07/07/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/07/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/07/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/07/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/07/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/07/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/07/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/07/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/07/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 07/07/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, for treatment and aftercare 07/07/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
WALKER, PENNY LYNNE
Age 41
Roseville, MN 55113
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3962
Citation: 000700003740 Badge #: 1FD138
1
12/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 08/06/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/07/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ZACHER, JESSE RANDYL
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-148
1
01/20/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-685
Citation: 000700003448 Badge #: 1FD109
1
04/04/2017 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Dismissed
AXTELL, JOSHUA JAY
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1863
Citation: 881705560738 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLONDO, ELIZABETH CLAIRE
Age 39
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1630
Citation: 881703870445 Badge #: 387
1
06/04/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHAMBERS, JASON WILLIAM
Age 37
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1831
Citation: 881701770329 Badge #: 177
1
06/24/2017 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MAHABADUGE, HASITHA PADMIKA
Age 33
Milledgeville, GA 31061
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1944
Citation: 881705230405 Badge #: 523
1
07/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PATIL, JAYANT ASHOK
Age 40
St. Paul, MN 55119
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1932
Citation: 881705230396 Badge #: 523
1
07/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REYES, JUAN COLIN
Age 50
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1752
Citation: 881716110036 Badge #: 1611
1
06/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHOGREN, GRETCHEN LOUISE
Age 59
Edina, MN 55435
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1814
Citation: 881703870513 Badge #: 387
1
06/22/2017 Passing Parked Emergency Vehicle – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STIDGER, DONALD WAYNE
Age 66
Bloomington, MN 55437
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1820
Citation: 881717010025 Badge #: 1701
1
06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SWANBY, WILLIAM FRANCIS
Age 59
Prior Lake, MN 55372
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1901
Citation: 881705560774 Badge #: 556
1
06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VAIT, MARK LOWELL
Age 43
Foley, MN 56329
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1902
Citation: 881716450044 Badge #: 1645
1
06/29/2017 No MN Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WETHERILLE, RANDALL LEE
Age 62
Minnetrista, MN 55359
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1765
Citation: 881701770317 Badge #: 177
1
06/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAKER, STEPHEN JACOB
Age 39
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1687
Citation: 881705560662 Badge #: 556
1
06/02/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/02/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BONN, CHRISTINE MARIE
Age 45
Arden Hills, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1208
Citation: 881703520168 Badge #: 352
1
05/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROWN, RICKY ALFRED
Age 60
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1301
Citation: 881703520187 Badge #: 352
1
05/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FURMAN, SCOTT DAVID
Age 39
Carver, MN 55315
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1728
Citation: 881705560707 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOODROAD, JOHN THOMAS
Age 52
Shafer, MN 55074
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1690
Citation: 881705560677 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEMPHILL, RYAN MATTHEW
Age 38
Colona, IL 61241
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1830
Citation: 881701770328 Badge #: 177
1
06/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, ROBERT AUGUST
Age 35
Hermantown, MN 55811-4341
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1236
Citation: 881705560436 Badge #: 556
1
05/01/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, JEFFREY THOMAS
Age 59
Lakeville, MN 55044
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1850
Citation: 881705560739 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 79/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SNOEYENBOS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age 59
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1920
Citation: 881703870529 Badge #: 387
1
06/29/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANPUYMBROUCK, RYAN SELDER
Age 27
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1697
Citation: 881705560686 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/8/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERTLER, ANDERS THOMSON
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1720
Citation: 090112716301 Badge #: 65507
1
06/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 7/9/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LANG, JULIA ANNE
Age 25
Minneapolis, MN 55418
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1951
Citation: 881703870554 Badge #: 387
1
07/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PECK, STEVEN DENNIS
Age 42
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1552
Citation: 881703520209 Badge #: 352
1
05/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor