Carlton County Court Report: July 1-5, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 1-5, 2017:
PETERS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Age 25
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1623
Citation: 090000002886 Badge #: 62253
1
06/02/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/1/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RIPP, NOLAN PATRICK
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1584
Citation: 090112715204 Badge #: 65521
1
06/01/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/1/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOW, ROBERT TROY
Age 45
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1624
Citation: 090000002743 Badge #: 62111
1
06/01/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/01/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph Or Posted on Highway 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
06/01/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GERARD, DYLAN EDWARD
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1158
Citation: 090000002906 Badge #: 62108
1
04/30/2017 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHALBERG, ALISSA FLORENCE
Age 19
Mahtowa, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1809
Citation: 881703870490 Badge #: 387
1
06/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DANIEL, CHRISTINE RENEE
Age 43
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1597
Citation: 881703520218 Badge #: 352
1
05/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEMARRE, PERRY ALLEN
Age 50
Savage, MN 55378
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1525
Citation: 881701770269 Badge #: 177
1
05/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GREGORY, KEVIN BERNARD
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1473
Citation: 881701280646 Badge #: 128
1
05/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUSTAFSON, ALEXANDER LEE
Age 20
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1228
Citation: 881705560422 Badge #: 556
1
04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, MICHAEL PATRICK
Age 54
Minneapolis, MN 55402
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1602
Citation: 881703520220 Badge #: 352
1
06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCALLISTER, JASMINE SIMS
Age 44
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1341
Citation: 881705560479 Badge #: 556
1
05/13/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/13/2017 Child Passenger Restraint System-Child Under 8 And Under 57 Inches Not Fastened
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCORMICK, ANDREW ROBERT
Age 28
Elk River, MN 55330
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1611
Citation: 881703870438 Badge #: 387
1
06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PIELA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age 44
Edina, MN 55424
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1867
Citation: 881701770337 Badge #: 177
1
06/25/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLERT, LEVI BRANDON
Age 21
Hudson, WI 54016
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1896
Citation: 881705560782 Badge #: 556
1
06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROE, RILEY JON
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2224
1
10/08/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit with a review hearing same date & time.
7/3/17 – Staggered Review – in compliance/deferred
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,300.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 05/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/04/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/04/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/04/2017
DWI clinic, 05/04/2017
Victim impact panel, 05/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/04/2017
Contact with probation, 05/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/04/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
10/08/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed
STROM, AARON THOMAS
Age 35
Hudson, WI 54016
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-14-1710
1
08/07/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/03/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/03/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr 1 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 11/03/2014
Maintain Insurance, 11/03/2014
No driving without insurance, 11/03/2014
Make all future court appearances, 1/14/15 at 9am – must provide proof of driver’s license to State and Court Admin – hearing can be stricken if proof is provided. 11/03/2014
Obtain driver’s license, - and provide proof to the State prior to January 14, 2015 hearing 11/03/2014)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
2
08/07/2014 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 51/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/03/2014 Dismissed
WEGLEITNER, ROYCE LYLE
Age 60
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources - Forestry, Trails & Park
09-VB-17-1319
Citation: 890100010041 Badge #: 2205
1
04/28/2017 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials
(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 7/3/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ADELSGRUBER, MADELYN CAROL
Age 83
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1381
Citation: 881701770235 Badge #: 177
1
05/17/2017 Fail to Yield Upon Entering Roadway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.4 169204
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLATNIK, GAYLE ANN
Age 60
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1826
Citation: 881703870525 Badge #: 387
1
06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CURRY, DOMINIQUE VARDON
Age 28
Redby, MN 56670
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1928
Citation: 881703870546 Badge #: 387
1
07/01/2017 Impeding Traffic
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.15.1 169151
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed
2
07/01/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed
3
07/01/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Due 08/02/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/03/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUNDY, HARRY NORRIS
Age 36
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-315
1
12/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 01/04/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: staggered with report date of July 3, 2017 with a hearing prior at 9:00 am 7/3/17 Staggered Review – in compliance/deferred
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017
Random testing, 01/04/2017
No same or similar, 01/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home state 01/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 am 01/04/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
MOE, GOODWIN MARTIN
Age 74
Pengilly, MN 55775
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1689
Citation: 881705560673 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/3/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REISS, ALYSSA ANN
Age 27
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1546
Citation: 881703010402 Badge #: 301
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FLAADA, JORDYN KAY
Age 33
Makinen, MN 55763
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1836
Citation: 000700005215 Badge #: 9427
1
06/24/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/4/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, KEVIN DALE
Age 48
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1652
Citation: 881705230361 Badge #: 523
1
06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/4/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNBAR, TERRY RYAN
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1801
Citation: 881702250057 Badge #: 225
1
06/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/4/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1472
Citation: 090000002943 Badge #: 62254
1
05/25/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Seatbelt Fines $25.00
Fee Totals: $110.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSEN, JENNIFER AUTUMN
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55808
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1103
Citation: 090112711001 Badge #: 65511
1
04/20/2017 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit of 30 mph-Urban District- MS 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MABRIER, VICKIE JO
Age 41
Hermantown, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2342
1
11/22/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 8 days credit. Report to serve July 10, 2017 before noon.
Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, Sign releases of information for Pioneer Recovery and aftercare plan. 07/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/05/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/05/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/05/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/05/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/05/2017
Contact with probation, 07/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Follow all institution programming rules and expectations. 07/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1114
Citation: 090101714501 Badge #: 65513
1
05/25/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, banned from L&M for one year 07/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
OFANOA, SAMSON SIOKIVAHA
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-532
1
01/25/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Theft
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed
2
01/25/2017 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $569.99
Fee Totals: $779.99
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/05/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/05/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/05/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 07/05/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/05/2017
Contact with probation, 07/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/05/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
DEL ORBE MARTINEZ, AMELL JOSE
Age 23
San Antonio, TX 78216
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1111
Citation: 881705560347 Badge #: 556
1
04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DELAROSA, JAIME RENE
Age 24
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1448
Citation: 881716110028 Badge #: 1611
1
05/23/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/23/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ENGSTAD, JENELLE MARIE
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720-9269
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1117
Citation: 881705560356 Badge #: 556
1
04/19/2017 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving (2nd or Subsequent Offense)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(b) 1694752b
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $360.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $275.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GORSKI, LESLIE GOODELL
Age 53
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2853
Citation: 881503872578 Badge #: 387
1
09/14/2015 Traffic – Inattentive Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 12/07/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 07/05/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/07/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
HOLLOWAY, DEMETRIUS REGINALD
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1092
Citation: 881701770184 Badge #: 177
1
04/20/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEMKE, WYATT JOSEPH
Age 25
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1562
Citation: 881705560629 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ONSONGO, JARED NYATANGI
Age 34
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1883
Citation: 881705560753 Badge #: 556
1
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PARKER, JESSE R
Age 37
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1109
Citation: 881702090161 Badge #: 209
1
04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PHIPPS, DEVON JOHN
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1287
Citation: 881705230308 Badge #: 523
1
05/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PORISCH, KAYLEE MARIE
Age 18
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1119
Citation: 881705560358 Badge #: 556
1
04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REITER, JOHN RUSSELL
Age 49
Arden Hills, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1840
Citation: 881701770334 Badge #: 177
1
06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WEISBROD, LIND FRANK
Age 56
Cambridge, MN 55008
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1702
Citation: 881703870465 Badge #: 387
1
06/08/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 7/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor