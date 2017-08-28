Carlton County Court Report: July 1-5, 2017

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1623

Citation: 090000002886 Badge #: 62253

1

06/02/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/1/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RIPP, NOLAN PATRICK

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1584

Citation: 090112715204 Badge #: 65521

1

06/01/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/1/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOW, ROBERT TROY

Age 45

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1624

Citation: 090000002743 Badge #: 62111

1

06/01/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/01/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph Or Posted on Highway 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

06/01/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

GERARD, DYLAN EDWARD

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1158

Citation: 090000002906 Badge #: 62108

1

04/30/2017 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHALBERG, ALISSA FLORENCE

Age 19

Mahtowa, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1809

Citation: 881703870490 Badge #: 387

1

06/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DANIEL, CHRISTINE RENEE

Age 43

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1597

Citation: 881703520218 Badge #: 352

1

05/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEMARRE, PERRY ALLEN

Age 50

Savage, MN 55378

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1525

Citation: 881701770269 Badge #: 177

1

05/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GREGORY, KEVIN BERNARD

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1473

Citation: 881701280646 Badge #: 128

1

05/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUSTAFSON, ALEXANDER LEE

Age 20

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1228

Citation: 881705560422 Badge #: 556

1

04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, MICHAEL PATRICK

Age 54

Minneapolis, MN 55402

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1602

Citation: 881703520220 Badge #: 352

1

06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCALLISTER, JASMINE SIMS

Age 44

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1341

Citation: 881705560479 Badge #: 556

1

05/13/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/13/2017 Child Passenger Restraint System-Child Under 8 And Under 57 Inches Not Fastened

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCORMICK, ANDREW ROBERT

Age 28

Elk River, MN 55330

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1611

Citation: 881703870438 Badge #: 387

1

06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PIELA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age 44

Edina, MN 55424

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1867

Citation: 881701770337 Badge #: 177

1

06/25/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLERT, LEVI BRANDON

Age 21

Hudson, WI 54016

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1896

Citation: 881705560782 Badge #: 556

1

06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROE, RILEY JON

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2224

1

10/08/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit with a review hearing same date & time.

7/3/17 – Staggered Review – in compliance/deferred

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,300.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 05/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/04/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/04/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/04/2017

DWI clinic, 05/04/2017

Victim impact panel, 05/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/04/2017

Contact with probation, 05/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/04/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/08/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

STROM, AARON THOMAS

Age 35

Hudson, WI 54016

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-14-1710

1

08/07/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/03/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/03/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr 1 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 11/03/2014

Maintain Insurance, 11/03/2014

No driving without insurance, 11/03/2014

Make all future court appearances, 1/14/15 at 9am – must provide proof of driver’s license to State and Court Admin – hearing can be stricken if proof is provided. 11/03/2014

Obtain driver’s license, - and provide proof to the State prior to January 14, 2015 hearing 11/03/2014)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

2

08/07/2014 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 51/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/03/2014 Dismissed

WEGLEITNER, ROYCE LYLE

Age 60

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources - Forestry, Trails & Park

09-VB-17-1319

Citation: 890100010041 Badge #: 2205

1

04/28/2017 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 7/3/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ADELSGRUBER, MADELYN CAROL

Age 83

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1381

Citation: 881701770235 Badge #: 177

1

05/17/2017 Fail to Yield Upon Entering Roadway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.4 169204

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLATNIK, GAYLE ANN

Age 60

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1826

Citation: 881703870525 Badge #: 387

1

06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CURRY, DOMINIQUE VARDON

Age 28

Redby, MN 56670

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1928

Citation: 881703870546 Badge #: 387

1

07/01/2017 Impeding Traffic

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.15.1 169151

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed

2

07/01/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed

3

07/01/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Due 08/02/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUNDY, HARRY NORRIS

Age 36

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-315

1

12/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 01/04/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: staggered with report date of July 3, 2017 with a hearing prior at 9:00 am 7/3/17 Staggered Review – in compliance/deferred

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

Random testing, 01/04/2017

No same or similar, 01/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home state 01/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017

Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 am 01/04/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

MOE, GOODWIN MARTIN

Age 74

Pengilly, MN 55775

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1689

Citation: 881705560673 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/3/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REISS, ALYSSA ANN

Age 27

Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1546

Citation: 881703010402 Badge #: 301

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FLAADA, JORDYN KAY

Age 33

Makinen, MN 55763

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1836

Citation: 000700005215 Badge #: 9427

1

06/24/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/4/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, KEVIN DALE

Age 48

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1652

Citation: 881705230361 Badge #: 523

1

06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/4/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNBAR, TERRY RYAN

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1801

Citation: 881702250057 Badge #: 225

1

06/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/4/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1472

Citation: 090000002943 Badge #: 62254

1

05/25/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Seatbelt Fines $25.00

Fee Totals: $110.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSEN, JENNIFER AUTUMN

Age 38

Duluth, MN 55808

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1103

Citation: 090112711001 Badge #: 65511

1

04/20/2017 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit of 30 mph-Urban District- MS 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MABRIER, VICKIE JO

Age 41

Hermantown, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2342

1

11/22/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 8 days credit. Report to serve July 10, 2017 before noon.

Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, Sign releases of information for Pioneer Recovery and aftercare plan. 07/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/05/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/05/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/05/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/05/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/05/2017

Contact with probation, 07/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Follow all institution programming rules and expectations. 07/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1114

Citation: 090101714501 Badge #: 65513

1

05/25/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, banned from L&M for one year 07/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

OFANOA, SAMSON SIOKIVAHA

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-532

1

01/25/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Theft

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed

2

01/25/2017 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $569.99

Fee Totals: $779.99

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/05/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/05/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/05/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 07/05/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/05/2017

Contact with probation, 07/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/05/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

DEL ORBE MARTINEZ, AMELL JOSE

Age 23

San Antonio, TX 78216

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1111

Citation: 881705560347 Badge #: 556

1

04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DELAROSA, JAIME RENE

Age 24

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1448

Citation: 881716110028 Badge #: 1611

1

05/23/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

05/23/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ENGSTAD, JENELLE MARIE

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720-9269

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1117

Citation: 881705560356 Badge #: 556

1

04/19/2017 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving (2nd or Subsequent Offense)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(b) 1694752b

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $360.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $275.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GORSKI, LESLIE GOODELL

Age 53

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2853

Citation: 881503872578 Badge #: 387

1

09/14/2015 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 12/07/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 07/05/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/07/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

HOLLOWAY, DEMETRIUS REGINALD

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1092

Citation: 881701770184 Badge #: 177

1

04/20/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEMKE, WYATT JOSEPH

Age 25

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1562

Citation: 881705560629 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ONSONGO, JARED NYATANGI

Age 34

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1883

Citation: 881705560753 Badge #: 556

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PARKER, JESSE R

Age 37

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1109

Citation: 881702090161 Badge #: 209

1

04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PHIPPS, DEVON JOHN

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1287

Citation: 881705230308 Badge #: 523

1

05/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PORISCH, KAYLEE MARIE

Age 18

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1119

Citation: 881705560358 Badge #: 556

1

04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REITER, JOHN RUSSELL

Age 49

Arden Hills, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1840

Citation: 881701770334 Badge #: 177

1

06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WEISBROD, LIND FRANK

Age 56

Cambridge, MN 55008

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1702

Citation: 881703870465 Badge #: 387

1

06/08/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 7/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor