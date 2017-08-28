Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: July 1-5, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on July 1-5, 2017:

    PETERS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

    Age 25

    Minneapolis, MN 55417

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1623

    Citation: 090000002886 Badge #: 62253

    1

    06/02/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/1/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RIPP, NOLAN PATRICK

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1584

    Citation: 090112715204 Badge #: 65521

    1

    06/01/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/1/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOW, ROBERT TROY

    Age 45

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1624

    Citation: 090000002743 Badge #: 62111

    1

    06/01/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/01/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph Or Posted on Highway 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    06/01/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GERARD, DYLAN EDWARD

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1158

    Citation: 090000002906 Badge #: 62108

    1

    04/30/2017 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHALBERG, ALISSA FLORENCE

    Age 19

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1809

    Citation: 881703870490 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DANIEL, CHRISTINE RENEE

    Age 43

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1597

    Citation: 881703520218 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEMARRE, PERRY ALLEN

    Age 50

    Savage, MN 55378

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1525

    Citation: 881701770269 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GREGORY, KEVIN BERNARD

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1473

    Citation: 881701280646 Badge #: 128

    1

    05/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUSTAFSON, ALEXANDER LEE

    Age 20

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1228

    Citation: 881705560422 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, MICHAEL PATRICK

    Age 54

    Minneapolis, MN 55402

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1602

    Citation: 881703520220 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCALLISTER, JASMINE SIMS

    Age 44

    Columbia Heights, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1341

    Citation: 881705560479 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/13/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/13/2017 Child Passenger Restraint System-Child Under 8 And Under 57 Inches Not Fastened

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCORMICK, ANDREW ROBERT

    Age 28

    Elk River, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1611

    Citation: 881703870438 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PIELA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

    Age 44

    Edina, MN 55424

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1867

    Citation: 881701770337 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLERT, LEVI BRANDON

    Age 21

    Hudson, WI 54016

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1896

    Citation: 881705560782 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROE, RILEY JON

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2224

    1

    10/08/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit with a review hearing same date & time.

    7/3/17 – Staggered Review – in compliance/deferred

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 05/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/04/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/04/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/04/2017

    DWI clinic, 05/04/2017

    Victim impact panel, 05/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/04/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/04/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/08/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

    STROM, AARON THOMAS

    Age 35

    Hudson, WI 54016

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-14-1710

    1

    08/07/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/03/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/03/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr 1 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 11/03/2014

    Maintain Insurance, 11/03/2014

    No driving without insurance, 11/03/2014

    Make all future court appearances, 1/14/15 at 9am – must provide proof of driver’s license to State and Court Admin – hearing can be stricken if proof is provided. 11/03/2014

    Obtain driver’s license, - and provide proof to the State prior to January 14, 2015 hearing 11/03/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    2

    08/07/2014 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 51/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/03/2014 Dismissed

    WEGLEITNER, ROYCE LYLE

    Age 60

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Forestry, Trails & Park

    09-VB-17-1319

    Citation: 890100010041 Badge #: 2205

    1

    04/28/2017 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

    (Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 7/3/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ADELSGRUBER, MADELYN CAROL

    Age 83

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1381

    Citation: 881701770235 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/17/2017 Fail to Yield Upon Entering Roadway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.4 169204

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLATNIK, GAYLE ANN

    Age 60

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1826

    Citation: 881703870525 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CURRY, DOMINIQUE VARDON

    Age 28

    Redby, MN 56670

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1928

    Citation: 881703870546 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/01/2017 Impeding Traffic

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.15.1 169151

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/01/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Dismissed

    3

    07/01/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Due 08/02/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUNDY, HARRY NORRIS

    Age 36

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-315

    1

    12/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 07/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 01/04/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: staggered with report date of July 3, 2017 with a hearing prior at 9:00 am 7/3/17 Staggered Review – in compliance/deferred

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

    Random testing, 01/04/2017

    No same or similar, 01/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home state 01/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017

    Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 am 01/04/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    MOE, GOODWIN MARTIN

    Age 74

    Pengilly, MN 55775

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1689

    Citation: 881705560673 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/3/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REISS, ALYSSA ANN

    Age 27

    Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1546

    Citation: 881703010402 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FLAADA, JORDYN KAY

    Age 33

    Makinen, MN 55763

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1836

    Citation: 000700005215 Badge #: 9427

    1

    06/24/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/4/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, KEVIN DALE

    Age 48

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1652

    Citation: 881705230361 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/4/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNBAR, TERRY RYAN

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1801

    Citation: 881702250057 Badge #: 225

    1

    06/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/4/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1472

    Citation: 090000002943 Badge #: 62254

    1

    05/25/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Seatbelt Fines $25.00

    Fee Totals: $110.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSEN, JENNIFER AUTUMN

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1103

    Citation: 090112711001 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/20/2017 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit of 30 mph-Urban District- MS 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MABRIER, VICKIE JO

    Age 41

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2342

    1

    11/22/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 8 days credit. Report to serve July 10, 2017 before noon.

    Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, Sign releases of information for Pioneer Recovery and aftercare plan. 07/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/05/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/05/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/05/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/05/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Follow all institution programming rules and expectations. 07/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1114

    Citation: 090101714501 Badge #: 65513

    1

    05/25/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, banned from L&M for one year 07/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    OFANOA, SAMSON SIOKIVAHA

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-532

    1

    01/25/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Theft

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/22/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/25/2017 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $569.99

    Fee Totals: $779.99

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/05/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/05/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/05/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 07/05/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/05/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    DEL ORBE MARTINEZ, AMELL JOSE

    Age 23

    San Antonio, TX 78216

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1111

    Citation: 881705560347 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DELAROSA, JAIME RENE

    Age 24

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1448

    Citation: 881716110028 Badge #: 1611

    1

    05/23/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/23/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ENGSTAD, JENELLE MARIE

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720-9269

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1117

    Citation: 881705560356 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/19/2017 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving (2nd or Subsequent Offense)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(b) 1694752b

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $360.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $275.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GORSKI, LESLIE GOODELL

    Age 53

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2853

    Citation: 881503872578 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/14/2015 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 12/07/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 07/05/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/07/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    HOLLOWAY, DEMETRIUS REGINALD

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1092

    Citation: 881701770184 Badge #: 177

    1

    04/20/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEMKE, WYATT JOSEPH

    Age 25

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1562

    Citation: 881705560629 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ONSONGO, JARED NYATANGI

    Age 34

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1883

    Citation: 881705560753 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PARKER, JESSE R

    Age 37

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1109

    Citation: 881702090161 Badge #: 209

    1

    04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PHIPPS, DEVON JOHN

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1287

    Citation: 881705230308 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PORISCH, KAYLEE MARIE

    Age 18

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1119

    Citation: 881705560358 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REITER, JOHN RUSSELL

    Age 49

    Arden Hills, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1840

    Citation: 881701770334 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WEISBROD, LIND FRANK

    Age 56

    Cambridge, MN 55008

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1702

    Citation: 881703870465 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/08/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 7/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness