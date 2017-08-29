Carlton County Court Report: June 26-30, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1420

Citation: 090000002933 Badge #: 62254

1

05/22/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/22/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

05/22/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance Judge:

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

REZNY, PATRICK DOUGLAS

Age 27

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1299

1

05/17/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/26/2017 Extradition waived

SJODIN, CHRISTOPHER BENJAMIN

Age 23

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1147

Citation: 090006614701 Badge #: 62238

1

05/23/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

2

05/23/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2093

1

07/15/2016 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/08/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

AXTELL, MELISSA ROSE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1098

1

03/13/2017 Inattentive Driving (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

2

03/13/2017 Uninsured Vehicle (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-316

Citation: 090100001405 Badge #: 65514

1

02/16/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

DILLY, MICHAEL BERNARD

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-307

Citation: 090109704203 Badge #: 65520

1

02/11/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/22/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

2

02/11/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 06/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-931

Citation: 090100001747 Badge #: 65520

1

05/05/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

KRUEGER, BRIAN DEWEY

Age 43

Baxter, MN 56425

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1785

1

07/17/2016 Interfere w/ Privacy (hotel, tan booth, or other place – Gaze, stare or peep in window or aperture)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.746.1© 6097461c

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 09/26/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/26/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/26/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/26/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/26/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/26/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/26/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/26/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/26/2017

Pay costs, 06/26/2017

Random testing, 06/26/2017

Attend sex offender program, 06/26/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/26/2017

No contact with victim(s), Have no contact with victims 06/26/2017

Conditions, other, All electronic devices are subject to searches: Banned from Wal-Mart. 06/26/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/26/2017

Psychological-Sexual Evaluation, Complete an approved adult sex offender treatment program and follow required program rules and expectations. 06/26/2017

Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, Complete all polygraph examinations as requested at own expense. 06/26/2017

Individual Therapy, Participate in individual therapy in conjuction with group therapy 06/26/2017

Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, 06/26/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/26/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate with transfer to home county 06/26/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Psychological treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/17/2016 Interference With Privacy

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.746.1(d) 6097461d

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

3

07/17/2016 Indecent Exposure

(Gross Misdemeanor) 617.23.2(2) 6172322

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

LAVAMAKI, THERESA LOUISE

Age 43

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-263

Citation: 090107703701 Badge #: 65522

1

02/03/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

LAVAMAKI, THERESA LOUISE

Age 43

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-2110

Citation: 090102519301 Badge #: 65515

1

07/12/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

REP, ANDREW JAMES

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1367

Citation: 090107713602 Badge #: 65507

1

05/16/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

2

05/16/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

Due 07/26/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CASEY, BRETT EDMOND

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1553

Citation: 000700004080 Badge #: 69411

1

08/12/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 08/15/2016 Dismissed

2

08/12/2016 Pharmacy – Legend Drugs- Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give Away/Barter/Exchange/Distribute

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUHM, ROBERT CALEB

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-1897

1

09/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 03/18/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/13/2015 Continued Judge:

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $500.00

Fee Totals: $500.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/13/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/13/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/13/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/13/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/13/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/13/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/13/2015

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/13/2015

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/13/2015

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/13/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/13/2015

Contact with probation, 04/13/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/13/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/13/2015

Victim impact panel, 04/13/2015

DWI clinic, 04/13/2015

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/13/2015

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/13/2015

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/13/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/13/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/13/2015

Random testing, 04/13/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2015)

2

09/27/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/18/2015 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2015 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2015 Sentenced

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/13/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/13/2015

Contact with probation, 04/13/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/13/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/13/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/13/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/13/2015

Random testing, 04/13/2015

Victim impact panel, 04/13/2015

DWI clinic, 04/13/2015

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/13/2015

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/13/2015

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/13/2015)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $585.00)

Due 04/13/2015

Fine: $500.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

09/27/2014 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/03/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 04/13/2015 Dismissed

BENSE, PAUL HENRY

Age 26

St. Peter, MN 56082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1514

Citation: 881703870418 Badge #: 387

1

05/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HILL, CODY ALLEN

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1218

Citation: 881703520170 Badge #: 352

1

05/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JONES, BARBARA ANN

Age 57

Little Canada, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

Citation: 881705230258 Badge #: 523

1

04/14/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAJCHRZAK, THOMAS ROBERT

Age 38

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1011

Citation: 881703870366 Badge #: 387

1

04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAROHN, TYLER GRAYSON

Age 45

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1914

1

07/24/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

MUHUMED, ASAD ABDIWAHAB

Age 21

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1487

Citation: 881704100269 Badge #: 410

1

05/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROBINSON, CHUCK HOWARD

Age 57

Minneapolis, MN 55412

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1020

Citation: 881703520120 Badge #: 352

1

04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHWINGHAMER, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age 18

Mora, MN 55051

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1808

Citation: 881703520241 Badge #: 352

1

06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THORMAN, MACGUIER WALTER

Age 18

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1738

Citation: 090000002949 Badge #: 62254

1

06/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ENGER, BILLY ALBERT, Jr.

Age 43

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-351

Citation: 090107605402 Badge #: 65509

1

02/23/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 07/28/2016 Continued

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/28/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Pay the required fee and document to probation. Must be enrolled by September 21, 2016. 07/28/2016

Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Evaluation was completed on July 13, 2016, and recommends no treatment. 07/28/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, and submit to random testing at own expense. 07/28/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, to include mood altering substances (& bath salts and synthetics) and submit to random testing at own expense. 07/28/2016

Random testing, at own expense. 07/28/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation. 07/28/2016

Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on September 21, 2016, at 1:30 p.m. 07/28/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/28/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/28/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/28/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/28/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/28/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 07/28/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/28/2016

No threats of violence, 07/28/2016

No same or similar, 07/28/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 07/28/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 08/01/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

SKAGERBERG, TARA DAWN

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-524

Citation: 090109706001 Badge #: 65522

1

03/01/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

03/01/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BANGURA, VICTOR A

Age 56

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1667

Citation: 881705560680 Badge #: 556

1

06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRUERS, HANS HEINRICK

Age 32

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-921

1

02/27/2017 License – Operation of Motor Vehicle After Loss of License Prohibited

(Misdemeanor) 171.20 17120

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/27/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DALE, STEPHEN CRAIG

Age 59

Laurium, MI 49913

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1796

Citation: 881716110040 Badge #: 1611

1

06/21/2017 Trucking Regulation – Seatbelt Violation in a Commercial Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 392.16 49CFR39216

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DANDENEAU, BRANDON DAVID

Age 39

Otsego, MN 55330

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1064

Citation: 881705560338 Badge #: 556

1

04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAY, FRANKLIN MCARTHUR

Age 75

Hollywood, FL 33023

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1792

Citation: 881716110038 Badge #: 1611

1

06/20/2017 CMV – Record of Duty Status Not Current (Log Book)

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(f)(1) 49CFR3958f1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JOHNSON, SETH THOMAS

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3208

Citation: 881605230591 Badge #: 523

1

09/27/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/27/2016 No Insurance Owner

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KLAMM, ABRAHAM WILLIAM

Age 35

Bovey, MN 55709

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1603

Citation: 881703520221 Badge #: 352

1

06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KNOBLAUCH, ALAIN ROBERT

Age 24

Henderson, MN 56044

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1325

Citation: 881703520193 Badge #: 352

1

05/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTERMANN, DONALD GEORGE

Age 54

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1819

Citation: 881716110042 Badge #: 1611

1

06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

STUMNE, MICHAEL EUGENE

Age 70

Pine City, MN 55063

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1695

Citation: 881716110033 Badge #: 1611

1

06/01/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 6/27/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 28-29, 2017:

ALDINGER, DESTINEY ANN

Age 19

Silver Bay, MN 55614

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1726

Citation: 090006716001 Badge #: 62112

1

06/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTHALER, THOMAS JOHN

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-968

Citation: 090011710001 Badge #: 62108

1

04/10/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MIELS, MONTY MICHAEL

Age 23

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1925

1

07/08/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

07/08/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-1994

Citation: 090007617203 Badge #: 62249

1

06/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

2

06/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 08/08/2016 Dismissed

MURTLEY, JACOB SCOTT

Age 23

Longville, MN 56655

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-353

Citation: 090000002461 Badge #: 2252

1

02/17/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Barnum

Plea 02/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

2

02/17/2017 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Barnum

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement ( 90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr )

Due 06/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-960

1

05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

2

05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

3

05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

Random testing, at own expense 06/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 06/19/2017

No threats of violence, or acts 06/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017

No same or similar, 06/19/2017

Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)

Due 06/19/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $175.00)

Additional Court Costs: $100.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

SWIERINGA, TYLER DANIEL

Age 20

Hermantown, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-944

1

03/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (14 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment – obtain 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

Random testing, at own expense 06/28/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from probation 06/28/2017

Obtain GED, or high school diploma 06/28/2017

Obtain employment, seek and maintain full time employment or enter into subsequent education 06/28/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 06/28/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017

Conditions, other, report to detox and cooperate with entry into treatment 06/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

2

05/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

3

05/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

ZIEGLER, CONNIE ANN

Age 65

Cloquet, MN 55780

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2435

Citation: 090000002851 Badge #: 62254

1

12/12/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 05/17/2017 Dismissed

2

12/12/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 06/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COLICH, MARC STEVEN

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-261

1

08/13/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/19/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

2

08/13/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 03/30/2018

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $685.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/28/2017

No same or similar, 06/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017

DWI clinic, September 11-12, 2017 06/28/2017

Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 06/28/2017

Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete treatment court 06/28/2017

Restitution reserved, until 7/31/17 06/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COOK, PETER HAROLD

Age 60

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2422

1

12/08/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 07/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders: enter and successfully complete: pay required fees. Enroll within 30 days. 06/28/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/28/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017

Random testing, 06/28/2017

Pay costs, 06/28/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval from Probation Officer to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, 06/28/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/28/2017

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/28/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/28/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/28/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017

No assault, 06/28/2017

No same or similar, 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

Contact with probation, 06/28/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

HANSEN, MARI ELIZABETH

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2419

1

11/17/2015 Sale of Marijuana in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.1(a)(1) 1520251a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

2

11/17/2015 Child Endangerment

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

3

11/17/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

JUNGERS, CHAD JOSEPH

Age 42

Zimmerman, MN 55398

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-10-2101

Citation: 1021101 Badge #: 65516

1

07/30/2010 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

SWIERINGA, TYLER DANIEL

Age 20

Hermantown, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-107

Citation: 090106601401 Badge #: 65503

1

01/14/2016 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

01/14/2016 Traffic Regulations-Failure to stop for traffic control sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(3)(i) 169065a3i

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 06/28/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ALMENARES, TYLER SORIA BURAN

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1443

1

07/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence - report to serve 6 months cclec with 26 days. Review hearing same date and time. 6/28/17 - Staggered review - in compliance, time continues to be stayed.

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am. 01/09/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessments 01/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017

No same or similar, 01/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

Conditions, other, Undergo any additional assessment(s) and follow all recommendations including participating in treatment and/or aftercare. 01/09/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

CRESTIK, TAREK DERRICK JOSEPH

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1240

Citation: 000700004085 Badge #: 9427

1

06/15/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Due 07/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

2

06/15/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

09-VB-17-74

Citation: 000700002820 Badge #: 1FD138

1

01/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017)

Fee Totals:

Fond Du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

DEFOE, JACKIE ANN

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55802

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-850

Citation: 000700003730 Badge #: 6427

1

04/24/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 09/28/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/30/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/30/2015 – 11/30/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

SCHMIDT, EDWARD JOHN

Age 57

Canyon, MN 55717

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-782

Citation: 000700004269 Badge #: 1FD139

1

04/17/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/25/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Restitution $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

Pay restitution, Restitution paid in Full on the record in court. 06/28/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/28/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Service - Adult (Community work service, 1 Days For Indeterminate)

SUELING-LOONS, JOSEPHINE ANTIONETTE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-414

1

02/25/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 173 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

Random testing, 06/28/2017

No alcohol use, 06/28/2017

Pay costs, 06/28/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, in the dosage and frequency as prescribed by a physician 06/28/2017

Maintain employment, Make three job contacts a week or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation 06/28/2017

Counseling, Attend Counseling and provide documentation to probation officer 06/28/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 06/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

CARRIER, MYRANDA JEAN

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1841

Citation: 881701770335 Badge #: 177

1

06/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/25/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

JILLSON, MANDY LYNN

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-676

1

04/02/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (88 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Condition – Adult(Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

Contact with probation, 06/28/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county 06/28/2017

No same or similar, 06/28/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/28/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

Random testing, 06/28/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/28/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017

Pay costs, 06/28/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017

Report to Agent as directed, Report to probation within 48 hours of release from DOC custody 06/28/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, complete a Mental Health Assessment and follow recommendations 06/28/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 06/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

04/02/2017 Obstructing Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

3

04/02/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

4

04/02/2017 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

5

04/02/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

LINDHOLM, KRISTINA MARIE

Age 26

Mountain Iron, MN 55768

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1845

Citation: 881705560719 Badge #: 556

1

06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MICHEL, ANTHONY FRANCIS

Age 53

Waconia, MN 55387

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-863

Citation: 881705560250 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/27/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

PICHT, MICHAEL SETH

Age 52

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-17-1099

1

04/19/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 49 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

PUTNEY, WILLIAM BRADFORD

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1075

Citation: 881703870382 Badge #: 387

1

04/17/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHMIDT, BRYAN JOSEPH

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3257

Citation: 881505561216 Badge #: 556

1

10/21/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Scanlon

Amended Plea 11/30/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/30/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Scanlon Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

No same or similar, for one year 11/30/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

2

10/21/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 11/30/2015 Dismissed

THEIS, MATTHEW JOEL

Age 38

Pine City, MN 55063

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1823

Citation: 881703870506 Badge #: 387

1

06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TISHCHENKO, YURIY DMITRIYEVICH

Age 52

Matthews, NC 28104-7015

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-66

1

01/09/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Due 06/30/2018

Fine $ 1,000.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,085.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017

Pay costs, 06/28/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement in Home State/County 06/28/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, in Home State/County 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

Random testing, 06/28/2017

No alcohol use, 06/28/2017

Conditions, other, acknowledges that he has not filed a challenge to the forfeiture of the vehicle involved in this incident within 60 days of the initiation of the forteiture and waives any such challenges 06/28/2017

No same or similar, 06/28/2017

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

01/08/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

WARZECHA, MITCHELL ANTON

Age 22

Champlin, MN 55316

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1666

Citation: 881701770297 Badge #: 177

1

06/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/28/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHURCH, JUSTIN DALE

Age 29

St. Cloud, MN 56304

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1195

1

06/08/2017 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

(Felony) 609.2231.3a©(2) 60922313ac2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 06/28/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

06/08/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/14/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

SCHUTROP, JEREMY ALEX

Age 36

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-18

Citation: 090201636601 Badge #: 3858

1

12/31/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.

Age 42

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1618

Citation: 090000002844 Badge #: 62103

1

05/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BINSFIELD, SYDNEY LYNN

Age 16

Duluth, MN 55812

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-1871

Citation: 090000002952 Badge #: 2254

1

06/12/2017 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit 75/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FONTAINE, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age 19

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3673

Citation: 090005631703 Badge #: 62252

1

11/12/2016 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed

2

11/12/2016 Traffic-Motor Vehicle Noise Limits

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.693 169693

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 02/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 02/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCANLON, MATTHEW MICHAEL

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1333

1

06/05/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/29/2017 Extradition waived

CLUKA, JAYME MICHAEL

Age 45

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-652

1

03/25/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 11/16/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/29/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 01/13/2016 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (Anger management, Complete anger management course within six months of sentencing and provide proof of completion to probation. 01/13/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/13/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/13/2016

Random testing, at own expense 01/13/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/13/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/13/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/13/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/13/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/13/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/13/2016

Contact with probation, 01/13/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/13/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/13/2016

No contact with victim(s), 01/13/2016

No same or similar, 01/13/2016

Restitution reserved, 01/13/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/13/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

GALAZEN, IAN JAMES

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-809

Citation: 090106711304 Badge #: 65525

1

04/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 None

Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/29/2017

Conditions, other, follow up with care at HDC and submit verification to counsel in 90 days

06/29/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

KANGAS, EMMA KATHERINE

Age 20

Cromwell, MN 55726

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-724

Citation: 090107710201 Badge #: 65510

1

04/12/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MAIO, JOSHUA JOHN

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-597

1

03/06/2015 Felony Violation of Order for Protection

(Felony) 518B.01.14(d)(1) 518B0114d1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Due 06/14/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00 Waived

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (318 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 318 Days)

Comment: 06/29/17 Amended per correspondence dated 06/27/2017

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, follow recommendations enter and successfully complete: pay required fee and document as required 06/14/2017

Complete diagnostic assessment, follow recommendations and sign releases as necessary 06/14/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/14/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/14/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/14/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 06/14/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/14/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/14/2017

Pay costs, 06/14/2017

Random testing, 06/14/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/14/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/14/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings unless pre-approved by Probation 06/14/2017

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/14/2017

No same or similar, 06/14/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/14/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/14/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/14/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/14/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/14/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/14/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/14/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/14/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/14/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/14/2017

Contact with probation, 06/14/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/14/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/14/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/14/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/06/2016 Stalking

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.749.2(4) 60974924

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-119

1

01/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Due 06/14/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (117 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 117 Days

Comment: 06/29/2017 Amended per correspondence dated 06/27/17

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, follow recommendations: enter and successfully complete: pay required fee and document to probation 06/14/2017

Complete diagnostic assessment, follow recommendations and sign releases as necessary 06/14/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/14/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/14/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 06/14/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/14/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/14/2017

Pay costs, 06/14/2017

Random testing, 06/14/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/14/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/14/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Do not attend social gatherings unless pre-approved by Probation 06/14/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/14/2017

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/14/2017

No same or similar, 06/14/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/14/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/14/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/14/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/14/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/14/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/14/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/14/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/14/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/14/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/14/2017

Contact with probation, 06/14/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/14/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/14/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/14/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

PASTORIUS, DANIEL PAUL

Age 62

St. Paul, MN 55119

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-06-2144

Citation: L077669 Badge #: 5515

1

06/21/2006 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 11/30/2006 Guilty

Amended Disposition 04/09/2010 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/30/2006 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2006)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

Due 01/11/2007

Fine: $0.00

Restitution: $300.00

2

06/21/2006 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/05/2006 Dismissed

PERRIN, JONATHON LEE

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-881

1

04/29/2017 Felony Domestic Assault

(Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 02/27/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (40 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 27 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment; may obtain second opinion but must follow the current assessment unless amended by the court or probation – second assessment must be scheduled by June 30, 2017 06/28/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) or FDL Domestic Abuse Program and document to probation 06/28/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/28/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

Random testing, at own expense 06/28/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or any establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation 06/28/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 06/28/2017

No same or similar, 06/28/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 06/28/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

Contact with probation, 06/28/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

04/29/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

3

04/29/2017 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

SOBCZAK, BRYAN RICHARD

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-384

Citation: 090111704501 Badge #: 65508

1

02/14/2017 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued To That Vehi

(Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

DINSMORE, ISAAC KEENAN

Age 32

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-519

1

03/05/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr)

Due 03/21/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/29/2017

Conditions, other, *comply with terms of civil commitment and cooperate with social worker 06/29/2017

Complete treatment, complete any recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/29/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.

Age 42

Barnum, MN 55707

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-1529

Citation: 890442714602 Badge #: 442

1

05/26/2017 Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Barnum

Disposition 06/29/2017 Dismissed

BROWN, SEAN MICHAEL

Age 50

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1445

Citation: 881705230329 Badge #: 523

1

05/23/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced

Due 06/24/2017

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BURRIDGE, JEFFREY LEROY

Age 54

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1224

Citation: 881705560421 Badge #: 556

1

04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

ELVESTER, REBECCA LYNN

Age 32

North Branch, MN 55056

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1568

Citation: 881705560638 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FONTAINE, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age 19

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1742

Citation: 881701830243 Badge #: 183

1

06/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GARRISON, BRENNA ELIZABETH

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1234

Citation: 881705560435 Badge #: 556

1

05/01/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HIGH, ISAAC NATHANIEL

Age 19

Baxter, MN 56425

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1708

Citation: 881700780006 Badge #: 78

1

06/09/2017 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOLLENBECK, JEREMY RICHARD

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1443

Citation: 881702090285 Badge #: 209

1

05/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KING, GORDON JAMES

Age 17

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1349

Citation: 881705560491 Badge #: 556

1

05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LYONS, TIMOTHY PATRICK

Age 41

St. Paul, MN 55102

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1549

Citation: 881703010404 Badge #: 301

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WRIGHT, BRADFORD LEE

Age 64

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1842

Citation: 881705560724 Badge #: 556

1

06/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/29/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MORGAN, CHESTER LEE

Age 53

Kettle River, MN 55757

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1191

Citation: 090201715901 Badge #: 3858

1

06/07/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 06/29/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 06/29/2017

DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 06/29/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

DAHL, THOMAS EDWARD

Age 53

Ham Lake, MN 55304

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1833

Citation: 090112715403 Badge #: 65511

1

06/03/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit of 30 mph-Urban District- MS 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLESIAK, FREDERICK BARNEY

Age 58

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-997

1

05/21/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

2

05/21/2016 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

3

05/21/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2231

1

11/03/2016 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

2

11/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (360 Days Credit for time served: 240 Days)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Enter and successfully complete 06/30/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/30/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/30/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use or possession of alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/30/2017

Random testing, 06/30/2017

No alcohol use, 06/30/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of mood-altering substances (to include bath salts and synthetics) unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/30/2017

Pay costs, 06/30/2017

No same or similar, 06/30/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/30/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/30/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/30/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/30/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/30/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/30/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/30/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/30/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/30/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/30/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/30/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/30/2017

Contact with probation, 06/30/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/30/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/30/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/30/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

11/03/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

4

11/03/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

5

11/03/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

DESHLER, LEAH NICOLE

Age 19

Woodbury, MN 55125

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1861

Citation: 881705560745 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON LEBLANC, MIRANDA RAE

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-713

Citation: 881705560181 Badge #: 556

1

03/18/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

03/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, BRYAN KENNETH

Age 31

Waconia, MN 55387

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1847

Citation: 881705560723 Badge #: 556

1

06/12/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAY, HTOO TU

Age 22

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1822

Citation: 881703870491 Badge #: 387

1

06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOWER, COLE JONATHAN

Age 22

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1651

Citation: 881703870454 Badge #: 387

1

06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUING, SHANITA MARIE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1843

Citation: 881705560726 Badge #: 556

1

06/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LYONS, MOLLY ROSE

Age 19

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1571

Citation: 881705560641 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 79/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MILLER, KATHRYN MARIE

Age 35

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1615

Citation: 881703400094 Badge #: 340

1

06/03/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

QUICK, MATTHEW ROBERT

Age 29

St. Michael, MN 55376

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1674

Citation: 881705560691 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 96/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHMELING, HARLAN EUGENE

Age 54

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1626

Citation: 881703870443 Badge #: 387

1

06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANDENBERG, JENNIFER LYNN

Age 43

Luverne, MN 56156

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-13-1471

Citation: 881301670363 Badge #: 167

1

06/11/2013 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WANG, LEON ZHONGHAO

Age 22

Eden Prairie, MN 55346

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1554

Citation: 881703010406 Badge #: 301

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/30/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor