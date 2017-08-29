Carlton County Court Report: June 26-30, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 26-27, 2017:
ANDERSON, TORI JEAN
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1420
Citation: 090000002933 Badge #: 62254
1
05/22/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/22/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
05/22/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance Judge:
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
REZNY, PATRICK DOUGLAS
Age 27
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1299
1
05/17/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/26/2017 Extradition waived
SJODIN, CHRISTOPHER BENJAMIN
Age 23
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1147
Citation: 090006614701 Badge #: 62238
1
05/23/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
2
05/23/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Pay the required fee and document to probation. Must be enrolled by September 21, 2016.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2093
1
07/15/2016 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/08/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
AXTELL, MELISSA ROSE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1098
1
03/13/2017 Inattentive Driving (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
2
03/13/2017 Uninsured Vehicle (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017
No same or similar
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-316
Citation: 090100001405 Badge #: 65514
1
02/16/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
DILLY, MICHAEL BERNARD
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-307
Citation: 090109704203 Badge #: 65520
1
02/11/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/22/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
2
02/11/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017
No same or similar
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 06/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-931
Citation: 090100001747 Badge #: 65520
1
05/05/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017
No same or similar
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
KRUEGER, BRIAN DEWEY
Age 43
Baxter, MN 56425
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1785
1
07/17/2016 Interfere w/ Privacy (hotel, tan booth, or other place – Gaze, stare or peep in window or aperture)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.746.1© 6097461c
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 09/26/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/26/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/26/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/26/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/26/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/26/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/26/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/26/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/26/2017
Pay costs, 06/26/2017
Random testing, 06/26/2017
Attend sex offender program, 06/26/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/26/2017
No contact with victim(s), Have no contact with victims 06/26/2017
Conditions, other, All electronic devices are subject to searches: Banned from Wal-Mart. 06/26/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/26/2017
Psychological-Sexual Evaluation, Complete an approved adult sex offender treatment program and follow required program rules and expectations. 06/26/2017
Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, Complete all polygraph examinations as requested at own expense. 06/26/2017
Individual Therapy, Participate in individual therapy in conjuction with group therapy 06/26/2017
Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, 06/26/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/26/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate with transfer to home county 06/26/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Psychological treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/17/2016 Interference With Privacy
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.746.1(d) 6097461d
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed
3
07/17/2016 Indecent Exposure
(Gross Misdemeanor) 617.23.2(2) 6172322
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed
LAVAMAKI, THERESA LOUISE
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-263
Citation: 090107703701 Badge #: 65522
1
02/03/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
LAVAMAKI, THERESA LOUISE
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-2110
Citation: 090102519301 Badge #: 65515
1
07/12/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
REP, ANDREW JAMES
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1367
Citation: 090107713602 Badge #: 65507
1
05/16/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
2
05/16/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
Due 07/26/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CASEY, BRETT EDMOND
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1553
Citation: 000700004080 Badge #: 69411
1
08/12/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 08/15/2016 Dismissed
2
08/12/2016 Pharmacy – Legend Drugs- Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give Away/Barter/Exchange/Distribute
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUHM, ROBERT CALEB
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-1897
1
09/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 03/18/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/13/2015 Continued Judge:
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $500.00
Fee Totals: $500.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/13/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/13/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/13/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/13/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/13/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/13/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/13/2015
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/13/2015
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/13/2015
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/13/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/13/2015
Contact with probation, 04/13/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/13/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/13/2015
Victim impact panel, 04/13/2015
DWI clinic, 04/13/2015
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/13/2015
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/13/2015
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/13/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/13/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/13/2015
Random testing, 04/13/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2015)
2
09/27/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/18/2015 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2015 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2015 Sentenced
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/13/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/13/2015
Contact with probation, 04/13/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/13/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/13/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/13/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/13/2015
Random testing, 04/13/2015
Victim impact panel, 04/13/2015
DWI clinic, 04/13/2015
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/13/2015
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/13/2015
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/13/2015)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $585.00)
Due 04/13/2015
Fine: $500.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
09/27/2014 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/03/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 04/13/2015 Dismissed
BENSE, PAUL HENRY
Age 26
St. Peter, MN 56082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1514
Citation: 881703870418 Badge #: 387
1
05/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HILL, CODY ALLEN
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1218
Citation: 881703520170 Badge #: 352
1
05/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JONES, BARBARA ANN
Age 57
Little Canada, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
Citation: 881705230258 Badge #: 523
1
04/14/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAJCHRZAK, THOMAS ROBERT
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1011
Citation: 881703870366 Badge #: 387
1
04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAROHN, TYLER GRAYSON
Age 45
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1914
1
07/24/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed
MUHUMED, ASAD ABDIWAHAB
Age 21
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1487
Citation: 881704100269 Badge #: 410
1
05/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBINSON, CHUCK HOWARD
Age 57
Minneapolis, MN 55412
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1020
Citation: 881703520120 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHWINGHAMER, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age 18
Mora, MN 55051
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1808
Citation: 881703520241 Badge #: 352
1
06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THORMAN, MACGUIER WALTER
Age 18
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1738
Citation: 090000002949 Badge #: 62254
1
06/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ENGER, BILLY ALBERT, Jr.
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-351
Citation: 090107605402 Badge #: 65509
1
02/23/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 07/28/2016 Continued
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/28/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Pay the required fee and document to probation. Must be enrolled by September 21, 2016. 07/28/2016
Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Evaluation was completed on July 13, 2016, and recommends no treatment. 07/28/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, and submit to random testing at own expense. 07/28/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, to include mood altering substances (& bath salts and synthetics) and submit to random testing at own expense. 07/28/2016
Random testing, at own expense. 07/28/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation. 07/28/2016
Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on September 21, 2016, at 1:30 p.m. 07/28/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/28/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/28/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/28/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/28/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/28/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 07/28/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/28/2016
No threats of violence, 07/28/2016
No same or similar, 07/28/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 07/28/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 08/01/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
SKAGERBERG, TARA DAWN
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-524
Citation: 090109706001 Badge #: 65522
1
03/01/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/01/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BANGURA, VICTOR A
Age 56
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1667
Citation: 881705560680 Badge #: 556
1
06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRUERS, HANS HEINRICK
Age 32
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-921
1
02/27/2017 License – Operation of Motor Vehicle After Loss of License Prohibited
(Misdemeanor) 171.20 17120
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
No same or similar
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/27/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DALE, STEPHEN CRAIG
Age 59
Laurium, MI 49913
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1796
Citation: 881716110040 Badge #: 1611
1
06/21/2017 Trucking Regulation – Seatbelt Violation in a Commercial Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 392.16 49CFR39216
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DANDENEAU, BRANDON DAVID
Age 39
Otsego, MN 55330
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1064
Citation: 881705560338 Badge #: 556
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAY, FRANKLIN MCARTHUR
Age 75
Hollywood, FL 33023
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1792
Citation: 881716110038 Badge #: 1611
1
06/20/2017 CMV – Record of Duty Status Not Current (Log Book)
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(f)(1) 49CFR3958f1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOHNSON, SETH THOMAS
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3208
Citation: 881605230591 Badge #: 523
1
09/27/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/27/2016 No Insurance Owner
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KLAMM, ABRAHAM WILLIAM
Age 35
Bovey, MN 55709
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1603
Citation: 881703520221 Badge #: 352
1
06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KNOBLAUCH, ALAIN ROBERT
Age 24
Henderson, MN 56044
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1325
Citation: 881703520193 Badge #: 352
1
05/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTERMANN, DONALD GEORGE
Age 54
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1819
Citation: 881716110042 Badge #: 1611
1
06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
STUMNE, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age 70
Pine City, MN 55063
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1695
Citation: 881716110033 Badge #: 1611
1
06/01/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 6/27/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 28-29, 2017:
ALDINGER, DESTINEY ANN
Age 19
Silver Bay, MN 55614
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1726
Citation: 090006716001 Badge #: 62112
1
06/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTHALER, THOMAS JOHN
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-968
Citation: 090011710001 Badge #: 62108
1
04/10/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MIELS, MONTY MICHAEL
Age 23
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1925
1
07/08/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
No same or similar
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
07/08/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1994
Citation: 090007617203 Badge #: 62249
1
06/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
2
06/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 08/08/2016 Dismissed
MURTLEY, JACOB SCOTT
Age 23
Longville, MN 56655
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-353
Citation: 090000002461 Badge #: 2252
1
02/17/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Barnum
Plea 02/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
2
02/17/2017 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Barnum
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement ( 90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr )
Due 06/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
No same or similar
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-960
1
05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
2
05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
3
05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017
Random testing, at own expense 06/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 06/19/2017
No threats of violence, or acts 06/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017
No same or similar, 06/19/2017
Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017
Contact with probation, 06/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)
Due 06/19/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $175.00)
Additional Court Costs: $100.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
SWIERINGA, TYLER DANIEL
Age 20
Hermantown, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-944
1
03/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (14 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment – obtain 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017
Random testing, at own expense 06/28/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from probation 06/28/2017
Obtain GED, or high school diploma 06/28/2017
Obtain employment, seek and maintain full time employment or enter into subsequent education 06/28/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 06/28/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017
Conditions, other, report to detox and cooperate with entry into treatment 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
2
05/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
3
05/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
ZIEGLER, CONNIE ANN
Age 65
Cloquet, MN 55780
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2435
Citation: 090000002851 Badge #: 62254
1
12/12/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 05/17/2017 Dismissed
2
12/12/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 06/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
No same or similar
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COLICH, MARC STEVEN
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-261
1
08/13/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/19/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
2
08/13/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 03/30/2018
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $685.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/28/2017
No same or similar, 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017
DWI clinic, September 11-12, 2017 06/28/2017
Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 06/28/2017
Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete treatment court 06/28/2017
Restitution reserved, until 7/31/17 06/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COOK, PETER HAROLD
Age 60
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2422
1
12/08/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 07/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders: enter and successfully complete: pay required fees. Enroll within 30 days. 06/28/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/28/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017
Random testing, 06/28/2017
Pay costs, 06/28/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval from Probation Officer to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, 06/28/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/28/2017
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/28/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/28/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/28/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017
No assault, 06/28/2017
No same or similar, 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017
Contact with probation, 06/28/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
HANSEN, MARI ELIZABETH
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2419
1
11/17/2015 Sale of Marijuana in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.1(a)(1) 1520251a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
2
11/17/2015 Child Endangerment
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
3
11/17/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
JUNGERS, CHAD JOSEPH
Age 42
Zimmerman, MN 55398
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-10-2101
Citation: 1021101 Badge #: 65516
1
07/30/2010 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
SWIERINGA, TYLER DANIEL
Age 20
Hermantown, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-107
Citation: 090106601401 Badge #: 65503
1
01/14/2016 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
01/14/2016 Traffic Regulations-Failure to stop for traffic control sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(3)(i) 169065a3i
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 06/28/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ALMENARES, TYLER SORIA BURAN
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1443
1
07/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence - report to serve 6 months cclec with 26 days. Review hearing same date and time. 6/28/17 - Staggered review - in compliance, time continues to be stayed.
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am. 01/09/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessments 01/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017
Conditions, other, Undergo any additional assessment(s) and follow all recommendations including participating in treatment and/or aftercare. 01/09/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
CRESTIK, TAREK DERRICK JOSEPH
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1240
Citation: 000700004085 Badge #: 9427
1
06/15/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Due 07/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
2
06/15/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
09-VB-17-74
Citation: 000700002820 Badge #: 1FD138
1
01/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
No same or similar
Fee Totals:
Fond Du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
DEFOE, JACKIE ANN
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55802
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-850
Citation: 000700003730 Badge #: 6427
1
04/24/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 09/28/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/30/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
No same or similar
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
SCHMIDT, EDWARD JOHN
Age 57
Canyon, MN 55717
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-782
Citation: 000700004269 Badge #: 1FD139
1
04/17/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/25/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Restitution $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017
Pay restitution, Restitution paid in Full on the record in court. 06/28/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/28/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Service - Adult (Community work service, 1 Days For Indeterminate)
SUELING-LOONS, JOSEPHINE ANTIONETTE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-414
1
02/25/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 173 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017
Random testing, 06/28/2017
No alcohol use, 06/28/2017
Pay costs, 06/28/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, in the dosage and frequency as prescribed by a physician 06/28/2017
Maintain employment, Make three job contacts a week or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation 06/28/2017
Counseling, Attend Counseling and provide documentation to probation officer 06/28/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 06/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
CARRIER, MYRANDA JEAN
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1841
Citation: 881701770335 Badge #: 177
1
06/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/25/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
JILLSON, MANDY LYNN
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-676
1
04/02/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (88 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Condition – Adult(Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017
Contact with probation, 06/28/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county 06/28/2017
No same or similar, 06/28/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/28/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017
Random testing, 06/28/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/28/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017
Pay costs, 06/28/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017
Report to Agent as directed, Report to probation within 48 hours of release from DOC custody 06/28/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, complete a Mental Health Assessment and follow recommendations 06/28/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 06/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
04/02/2017 Obstructing Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
3
04/02/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
4
04/02/2017 No Proof of Insurance by Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
5
04/02/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
LINDHOLM, KRISTINA MARIE
Age 26
Mountain Iron, MN 55768
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1845
Citation: 881705560719 Badge #: 556
1
06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MICHEL, ANTHONY FRANCIS
Age 53
Waconia, MN 55387
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-863
Citation: 881705560250 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/27/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
PICHT, MICHAEL SETH
Age 52
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-17-1099
1
04/19/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 49 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
PUTNEY, WILLIAM BRADFORD
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1075
Citation: 881703870382 Badge #: 387
1
04/17/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHMIDT, BRYAN JOSEPH
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3257
Citation: 881505561216 Badge #: 556
1
10/21/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Scanlon
Amended Plea 11/30/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/30/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Scanlon Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2015
No same or similar, for one year 11/30/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
2
10/21/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 11/30/2015 Dismissed
THEIS, MATTHEW JOEL
Age 38
Pine City, MN 55063
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1823
Citation: 881703870506 Badge #: 387
1
06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TISHCHENKO, YURIY DMITRIYEVICH
Age 52
Matthews, NC 28104-7015
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-66
1
01/09/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Due 06/30/2018
Fine $ 1,000.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,085.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017
Pay costs, 06/28/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement in Home State/County 06/28/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, in Home State/County 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017
Random testing, 06/28/2017
No alcohol use, 06/28/2017
Conditions, other, acknowledges that he has not filed a challenge to the forfeiture of the vehicle involved in this incident within 60 days of the initiation of the forteiture and waives any such challenges 06/28/2017
No same or similar, 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
01/08/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
WARZECHA, MITCHELL ANTON
Age 22
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1666
Citation: 881701770297 Badge #: 177
1
06/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/28/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHURCH, JUSTIN DALE
Age 29
St. Cloud, MN 56304
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1195
1
06/08/2017 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces
(Felony) 609.2231.3a©(2) 60922313ac2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
06/08/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/14/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
SCHUTROP, JEREMY ALEX
Age 36
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-18
Citation: 090201636601 Badge #: 3858
1
12/31/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.
Age 42
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1618
Citation: 090000002844 Badge #: 62103
1
05/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BINSFIELD, SYDNEY LYNN
Age 16
Duluth, MN 55812
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-1871
Citation: 090000002952 Badge #: 2254
1
06/12/2017 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit 75/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FONTAINE, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age 19
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3673
Citation: 090005631703 Badge #: 62252
1
11/12/2016 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed
2
11/12/2016 Traffic-Motor Vehicle Noise Limits
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.693 169693
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 02/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 02/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 02/02/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCANLON, MATTHEW MICHAEL
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1333
1
06/05/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/29/2017 Extradition waived
CLUKA, JAYME MICHAEL
Age 45
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-652
1
03/25/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 11/16/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/29/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 01/13/2016 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (Anger management, Complete anger management course within six months of sentencing and provide proof of completion to probation. 01/13/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/13/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/13/2016
Random testing, at own expense 01/13/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/13/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/13/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/13/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/13/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/13/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/13/2016
Contact with probation, 01/13/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/13/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/13/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/13/2016
No contact with victim(s), 01/13/2016
No same or similar, 01/13/2016
Restitution reserved, 01/13/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/13/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
GALAZEN, IAN JAMES
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-809
Citation: 090106711304 Badge #: 65525
1
04/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 None
Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/29/2017
Conditions, other, follow up with care at HDC and submit verification to counsel in 90 days
06/29/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
KANGAS, EMMA KATHERINE
Age 20
Cromwell, MN 55726
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-724
Citation: 090107710201 Badge #: 65510
1
04/12/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MAIO, JOSHUA JOHN
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-597
1
03/06/2015 Felony Violation of Order for Protection
(Felony) 518B.01.14(d)(1) 518B0114d1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Due 06/14/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00 Waived
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (318 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 318 Days)
Comment: 06/29/17 Amended per correspondence dated 06/27/2017
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, follow recommendations enter and successfully complete: pay required fee and document as required 06/14/2017
Complete diagnostic assessment, follow recommendations and sign releases as necessary 06/14/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/14/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/14/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/14/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 06/14/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/14/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/14/2017
Pay costs, 06/14/2017
Random testing, 06/14/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/14/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/14/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings unless pre-approved by Probation 06/14/2017
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/14/2017
No same or similar, 06/14/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/14/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/14/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/14/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/14/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/14/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/14/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/14/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/14/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/14/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/14/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/14/2017
Contact with probation, 06/14/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/14/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/14/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/14/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/06/2016 Stalking
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.749.2(4) 60974924
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-119
1
01/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Due 06/14/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (117 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 117 Days
Comment: 06/29/2017 Amended per correspondence dated 06/27/17
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, follow recommendations: enter and successfully complete: pay required fee and document to probation 06/14/2017
Complete diagnostic assessment, follow recommendations and sign releases as necessary 06/14/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/14/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/14/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 06/14/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/14/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/14/2017
Pay costs, 06/14/2017
Random testing, 06/14/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/14/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/14/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Do not attend social gatherings unless pre-approved by Probation 06/14/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/14/2017
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/14/2017
No same or similar, 06/14/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/14/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/14/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/14/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/14/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/14/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/14/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/14/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/14/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/14/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/14/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/14/2017
Contact with probation, 06/14/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/14/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/14/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/14/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
PASTORIUS, DANIEL PAUL
Age 62
St. Paul, MN 55119
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-06-2144
Citation: L077669 Badge #: 5515
1
06/21/2006 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 11/30/2006 Guilty
Amended Disposition 04/09/2010 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/30/2006 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2006)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)
Due 01/11/2007
Fine: $0.00
Restitution: $300.00
2
06/21/2006 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/05/2006 Dismissed
PERRIN, JONATHON LEE
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-881
1
04/29/2017 Felony Domestic Assault
(Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 02/27/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (40 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 27 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment; may obtain second opinion but must follow the current assessment unless amended by the court or probation – second assessment must be scheduled by June 30, 2017 06/28/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) or FDL Domestic Abuse Program and document to probation 06/28/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/28/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017
Random testing, at own expense 06/28/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or any establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation 06/28/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 06/28/2017
No same or similar, 06/28/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 06/28/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017
Contact with probation, 06/28/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
04/29/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
3
04/29/2017 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
SOBCZAK, BRYAN RICHARD
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-384
Citation: 090111704501 Badge #: 65508
1
02/14/2017 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued To That Vehi
(Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
DINSMORE, ISAAC KEENAN
Age 32
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-519
1
03/05/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr)
Due 03/21/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/29/2017
Conditions, other, *comply with terms of civil commitment and cooperate with social worker 06/29/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017
Complete treatment, complete any recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/29/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.
Age 42
Barnum, MN 55707
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-1529
Citation: 890442714602 Badge #: 442
1
05/26/2017 Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Barnum
Disposition 06/29/2017 Dismissed
BROWN, SEAN MICHAEL
Age 50
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1445
Citation: 881705230329 Badge #: 523
1
05/23/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced
Due 06/24/2017
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BURRIDGE, JEFFREY LEROY
Age 54
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1224
Citation: 881705560421 Badge #: 556
1
04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
ELVESTER, REBECCA LYNN
Age 32
North Branch, MN 55056
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1568
Citation: 881705560638 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FONTAINE, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age 19
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1742
Citation: 881701830243 Badge #: 183
1
06/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GARRISON, BRENNA ELIZABETH
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1234
Citation: 881705560435 Badge #: 556
1
05/01/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIGH, ISAAC NATHANIEL
Age 19
Baxter, MN 56425
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1708
Citation: 881700780006 Badge #: 78
1
06/09/2017 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOLLENBECK, JEREMY RICHARD
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1443
Citation: 881702090285 Badge #: 209
1
05/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KING, GORDON JAMES
Age 17
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1349
Citation: 881705560491 Badge #: 556
1
05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LYONS, TIMOTHY PATRICK
Age 41
St. Paul, MN 55102
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1549
Citation: 881703010404 Badge #: 301
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WRIGHT, BRADFORD LEE
Age 64
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1842
Citation: 881705560724 Badge #: 556
1
06/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/29/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MORGAN, CHESTER LEE
Age 53
Kettle River, MN 55757
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1191
Citation: 090201715901 Badge #: 3858
1
06/07/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 06/29/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 06/29/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017
DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 06/29/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
DAHL, THOMAS EDWARD
Age 53
Ham Lake, MN 55304
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1833
Citation: 090112715403 Badge #: 65511
1
06/03/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit of 30 mph-Urban District- MS 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLESIAK, FREDERICK BARNEY
Age 58
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-997
1
05/21/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
2
05/21/2016 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
3
05/21/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2231
1
11/03/2016 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
2
11/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (360 Days Credit for time served: 240 Days)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Enter and successfully complete 06/30/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/30/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/30/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use or possession of alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/30/2017
Random testing, 06/30/2017
No alcohol use, 06/30/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of mood-altering substances (to include bath salts and synthetics) unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/30/2017
Pay costs, 06/30/2017
No same or similar, 06/30/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/30/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/30/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/30/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/30/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/30/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/30/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/30/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/30/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/30/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/30/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/30/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/30/2017
Contact with probation, 06/30/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/30/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/30/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/30/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/30/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
11/03/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
4
11/03/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
5
11/03/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed
DESHLER, LEAH NICOLE
Age 19
Woodbury, MN 55125
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1861
Citation: 881705560745 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON LEBLANC, MIRANDA RAE
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-713
Citation: 881705560181 Badge #: 556
1
03/18/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, BRYAN KENNETH
Age 31
Waconia, MN 55387
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1847
Citation: 881705560723 Badge #: 556
1
06/12/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAY, HTOO TU
Age 22
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1822
Citation: 881703870491 Badge #: 387
1
06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOWER, COLE JONATHAN
Age 22
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1651
Citation: 881703870454 Badge #: 387
1
06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUING, SHANITA MARIE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1843
Citation: 881705560726 Badge #: 556
1
06/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LYONS, MOLLY ROSE
Age 19
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1571
Citation: 881705560641 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 79/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILLER, KATHRYN MARIE
Age 35
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1615
Citation: 881703400094 Badge #: 340
1
06/03/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
QUICK, MATTHEW ROBERT
Age 29
St. Michael, MN 55376
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1674
Citation: 881705560691 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 96/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHMELING, HARLAN EUGENE
Age 54
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1626
Citation: 881703870443 Badge #: 387
1
06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANDENBERG, JENNIFER LYNN
Age 43
Luverne, MN 56156
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-13-1471
Citation: 881301670363 Badge #: 167
1
06/11/2013 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WANG, LEON ZHONGHAO
Age 22
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1554
Citation: 881703010406 Badge #: 301
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/30/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor