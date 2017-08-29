Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: June 26-30, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 26-27, 2017:

    ANDERSON, TORI JEAN

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1420

    Citation: 090000002933 Badge #: 62254

    1

    05/22/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/22/2017 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    05/22/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance Judge:

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    REZNY, PATRICK DOUGLAS

    Age 27

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1299

    1

    05/17/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Extradition waived

    SJODIN, CHRISTOPHER BENJAMIN

    Age 23

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1147

    Citation: 090006614701 Badge #: 62238

    1

    05/23/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/23/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2093

    1

    07/15/2016 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

    (Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/08/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    AXTELL, MELISSA ROSE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1098

    1

    03/13/2017 Inattentive Driving (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/13/2017 Uninsured Vehicle (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-316

    Citation: 090100001405 Badge #: 65514

    1

    02/16/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    DILLY, MICHAEL BERNARD

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-307

    Citation: 090109704203 Badge #: 65520

    1

    02/11/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/22/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/11/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 06/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-931

    Citation: 090100001747 Badge #: 65520

    1

    05/05/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    KRUEGER, BRIAN DEWEY

    Age 43

    Baxter, MN 56425

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1785

    1

    07/17/2016 Interfere w/ Privacy (hotel, tan booth, or other place – Gaze, stare or peep in window or aperture)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.746.1© 6097461c

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 09/26/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/26/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/26/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/26/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/26/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/26/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/26/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/26/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/26/2017

    Pay costs, 06/26/2017

    Random testing, 06/26/2017

    Attend sex offender program, 06/26/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/26/2017

    No contact with victim(s), Have no contact with victims 06/26/2017

    Conditions, other, All electronic devices are subject to searches: Banned from Wal-Mart. 06/26/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/26/2017

    Psychological-Sexual Evaluation, Complete an approved adult sex offender treatment program and follow required program rules and expectations. 06/26/2017

    Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, Complete all polygraph examinations as requested at own expense. 06/26/2017

    Individual Therapy, Participate in individual therapy in conjuction with group therapy 06/26/2017

    Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, 06/26/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/26/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate with transfer to home county 06/26/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Psychological treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/17/2016 Interference With Privacy

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.746.1(d) 6097461d

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

    3

    07/17/2016 Indecent Exposure

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 617.23.2(2) 6172322

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

    LAVAMAKI, THERESA LOUISE

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-263

    Citation: 090107703701 Badge #: 65522

    1

    02/03/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    LAVAMAKI, THERESA LOUISE

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-2110

    Citation: 090102519301 Badge #: 65515

    1

    07/12/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    REP, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1367

    Citation: 090107713602 Badge #: 65507

    1

    05/16/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/16/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

    Due 07/26/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CASEY, BRETT EDMOND

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1553

    Citation: 000700004080 Badge #: 69411

    1

    08/12/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 08/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/12/2016 Pharmacy – Legend Drugs- Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give Away/Barter/Exchange/Distribute

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUHM, ROBERT CALEB

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-1897

    1

    09/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 03/18/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/13/2015 Continued Judge:

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $500.00

    Fee Totals: $500.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/13/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/13/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/13/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/13/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/13/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/13/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/13/2015

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/13/2015

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/13/2015

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/13/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/13/2015

    Contact with probation, 04/13/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/13/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/13/2015

    Victim impact panel, 04/13/2015

    DWI clinic, 04/13/2015

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/13/2015

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/13/2015

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/13/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/13/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/13/2015

    Random testing, 04/13/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2015)

    2

    09/27/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/18/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2015 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2015 Sentenced

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/13/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/13/2015

    Contact with probation, 04/13/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/13/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/13/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/13/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/13/2015

    Random testing, 04/13/2015

    Victim impact panel, 04/13/2015

    DWI clinic, 04/13/2015

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/13/2015

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/13/2015

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/13/2015)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $585.00)

    Due 04/13/2015

    Fine: $500.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    09/27/2014 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/03/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2015 Dismissed

    BENSE, PAUL HENRY

    Age 26

    St. Peter, MN 56082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1514

    Citation: 881703870418 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HILL, CODY ALLEN

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1218

    Citation: 881703520170 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JONES, BARBARA ANN

    Age 57

    Little Canada, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    Citation: 881705230258 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/14/2017 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAJCHRZAK, THOMAS ROBERT

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1011

    Citation: 881703870366 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAROHN, TYLER GRAYSON

    Age 45

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1914

    1

    07/24/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Dismissed

    MUHUMED, ASAD ABDIWAHAB

    Age 21

    East Grand Forks, MN 56721

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1487

    Citation: 881704100269 Badge #: 410

    1

    05/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBINSON, CHUCK HOWARD

    Age 57

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1020

    Citation: 881703520120 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHWINGHAMER, MICHAEL THOMAS

    Age 18

    Mora, MN 55051

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1808

    Citation: 881703520241 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THORMAN, MACGUIER WALTER

    Age 18

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1738

    Citation: 090000002949 Badge #: 62254

    1

    06/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ENGER, BILLY ALBERT, Jr.

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-351

    Citation: 090107605402 Badge #: 65509

    1

    02/23/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 07/28/2016 Continued

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/28/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Pay the required fee and document to probation. Must be enrolled by September 21, 2016. 07/28/2016

    Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Evaluation was completed on July 13, 2016, and recommends no treatment. 07/28/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, and submit to random testing at own expense. 07/28/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, to include mood altering substances (& bath salts and synthetics) and submit to random testing at own expense. 07/28/2016

    Random testing, at own expense. 07/28/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation. 07/28/2016

    Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on September 21, 2016, at 1:30 p.m. 07/28/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/28/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/28/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/28/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/28/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/28/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 07/28/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/28/2016

    No threats of violence, 07/28/2016

    No same or similar, 07/28/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 07/28/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 08/01/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    SKAGERBERG, TARA DAWN

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-524

    Citation: 090109706001 Badge #: 65522

    1

    03/01/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/01/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BANGURA, VICTOR A

    Age 56

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1667

    Citation: 881705560680 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRUERS, HANS HEINRICK

    Age 32

    St. Louis Park, MN 55426

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-921

    1

    02/27/2017 License – Operation of Motor Vehicle After Loss of License Prohibited

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20 17120

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/27/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DALE, STEPHEN CRAIG

    Age 59

    Laurium, MI 49913

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1796

    Citation: 881716110040 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/21/2017 Trucking Regulation – Seatbelt Violation in a Commercial Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 392.16 49CFR39216

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DANDENEAU, BRANDON DAVID

    Age 39

    Otsego, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1064

    Citation: 881705560338 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAY, FRANKLIN MCARTHUR

    Age 75

    Hollywood, FL 33023

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1792

    Citation: 881716110038 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/20/2017 CMV – Record of Duty Status Not Current (Log Book)

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(f)(1) 49CFR3958f1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOHNSON, SETH THOMAS

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3208

    Citation: 881605230591 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/27/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/27/2016 No Insurance Owner

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KLAMM, ABRAHAM WILLIAM

    Age 35

    Bovey, MN 55709

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1603

    Citation: 881703520221 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KNOBLAUCH, ALAIN ROBERT

    Age 24

    Henderson, MN 56044

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1325

    Citation: 881703520193 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTERMANN, DONALD GEORGE

    Age 54

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1819

    Citation: 881716110042 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/22/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    STUMNE, MICHAEL EUGENE

    Age 70

    Pine City, MN 55063

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1695

    Citation: 881716110033 Badge #: 1611

    1

    06/01/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 6/27/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 28-29, 2017:

    ALDINGER, DESTINEY ANN

    Age 19

    Silver Bay, MN 55614

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1726

    Citation: 090006716001 Badge #: 62112

    1

    06/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTHALER, THOMAS JOHN

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-968

    Citation: 090011710001 Badge #: 62108

    1

    04/10/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MIELS, MONTY MICHAEL

    Age 23

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1925

    1

    07/08/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    07/08/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1994

    Citation: 090007617203 Badge #: 62249

    1

    06/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/08/2016 Dismissed

    MURTLEY, JACOB SCOTT

    Age 23

    Longville, MN 56655

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-353

    Citation: 090000002461 Badge #: 2252

    1

    02/17/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 02/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/17/2017 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement ( 90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr )

    Due 06/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-960

    1

    05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 06/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 06/19/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts 06/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017

    No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)

    Due 06/19/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $175.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $100.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    SWIERINGA, TYLER DANIEL

    Age 20

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-944

    1

    03/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (14 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment – obtain 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 06/28/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from probation 06/28/2017

    Obtain GED, or high school diploma 06/28/2017

    Obtain employment, seek and maintain full time employment or enter into subsequent education 06/28/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 06/28/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017

    Conditions, other, report to detox and cooperate with entry into treatment 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    2

    05/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    ZIEGLER, CONNIE ANN

    Age 65

    Cloquet, MN 55780

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2435

    Citation: 090000002851 Badge #: 62254

    1

    12/12/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/17/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/12/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 06/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COLICH, MARC STEVEN

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-261

    1

    08/13/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/19/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/13/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 03/30/2018

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $685.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/28/2017

    No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11-12, 2017 06/28/2017

    Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 06/28/2017

    Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete treatment court 06/28/2017

    Restitution reserved, until 7/31/17 06/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COOK, PETER HAROLD

    Age 60

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2422

    1

    12/08/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 07/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders: enter and successfully complete: pay required fees. Enroll within 30 days. 06/28/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/28/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017

    Random testing, 06/28/2017

    Pay costs, 06/28/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval from Probation Officer to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 06/28/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/28/2017

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/28/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/28/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/28/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017

    No assault, 06/28/2017

    No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/28/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    HANSEN, MARI ELIZABETH

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2419

    1

    11/17/2015 Sale of Marijuana in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.1(a)(1) 1520251a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/17/2015 Child Endangerment

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/17/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    JUNGERS, CHAD JOSEPH

    Age 42

    Zimmerman, MN 55398

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-10-2101

    Citation: 1021101 Badge #: 65516

    1

    07/30/2010 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    SWIERINGA, TYLER DANIEL

    Age 20

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-107

    Citation: 090106601401 Badge #: 65503

    1

    01/14/2016 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    01/14/2016 Traffic Regulations-Failure to stop for traffic control sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(3)(i) 169065a3i

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 06/28/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ALMENARES, TYLER SORIA BURAN

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1443

    1

    07/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence - report to serve 6 months cclec with 26 days. Review hearing same date and time. 6/28/17 - Staggered review - in compliance, time continues to be stayed.

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am. 01/09/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessments 01/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017

    No same or similar, 01/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

    Conditions, other, Undergo any additional assessment(s) and follow all recommendations including participating in treatment and/or aftercare. 01/09/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    CRESTIK, TAREK DERRICK JOSEPH

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1240

    Citation: 000700004085 Badge #: 9427

    1

    06/15/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Due 07/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    2

    06/15/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    09-VB-17-74

    Citation: 000700002820 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    01/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Fond Du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    DEFOE, JACKIE ANN

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55802

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-850

    Citation: 000700003730 Badge #: 6427

    1

    04/24/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 09/28/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/30/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/30/2015 – 11/30/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    SCHMIDT, EDWARD JOHN

    Age 57

    Canyon, MN 55717

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-782

    Citation: 000700004269 Badge #: 1FD139

    1

    04/17/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/25/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017

    Pay restitution, Restitution paid in Full on the record in court. 06/28/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/28/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Service - Adult (Community work service, 1 Days For Indeterminate)

    SUELING-LOONS, JOSEPHINE ANTIONETTE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-414

    1

    02/25/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 173 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

    Random testing, 06/28/2017

    No alcohol use, 06/28/2017

    Pay costs, 06/28/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, in the dosage and frequency as prescribed by a physician 06/28/2017

    Maintain employment, Make three job contacts a week or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation 06/28/2017

    Counseling, Attend Counseling and provide documentation to probation officer 06/28/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 06/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    CARRIER, MYRANDA JEAN

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1841

    Citation: 881701770335 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/25/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    JILLSON, MANDY LYNN

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-676

    1

    04/02/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (88 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Condition – Adult(Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/28/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county 06/28/2017

    No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/28/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your  probation officer. 06/28/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

    Random testing, 06/28/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/28/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/28/2017

    Pay costs, 06/28/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/28/2017

    Report to Agent as directed, Report to probation within 48 hours of release from DOC custody 06/28/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, complete a Mental Health Assessment and follow recommendations 06/28/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 06/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    04/02/2017 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    3

    04/02/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    4

    04/02/2017 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    5

    04/02/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    LINDHOLM, KRISTINA MARIE

    Age 26

    Mountain Iron, MN 55768

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1845

    Citation: 881705560719 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MICHEL, ANTHONY FRANCIS

    Age 53

    Waconia, MN 55387

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-863

    Citation: 881705560250 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/27/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    PICHT, MICHAEL SETH

    Age 52

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-17-1099

    1

    04/19/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 49 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    PUTNEY, WILLIAM BRADFORD

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1075

    Citation: 881703870382 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/17/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHMIDT, BRYAN JOSEPH

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3257

    Citation: 881505561216 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/21/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Scanlon

    Amended Plea 11/30/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/30/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Scanlon Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 11/30/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    2

    10/21/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 11/30/2015 Dismissed

    THEIS, MATTHEW JOEL

    Age 38

    Pine City, MN 55063

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1823

    Citation: 881703870506 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TISHCHENKO, YURIY DMITRIYEVICH

    Age 52

    Matthews, NC 28104-7015

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-66

    1

    01/09/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Due 06/30/2018

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,085.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/28/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/28/2017

    Pay costs, 06/28/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement in Home State/County 06/28/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, in Home State/County 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/28/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

    Random testing, 06/28/2017

    No alcohol use, 06/28/2017

    Conditions, other, acknowledges that he has not filed a challenge to the forfeiture of the vehicle involved in this incident within 60 days of the initiation of the forteiture and waives any such challenges 06/28/2017

    No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    01/08/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    WARZECHA, MITCHELL ANTON

    Age 22

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1666

    Citation: 881701770297 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/28/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHURCH, JUSTIN DALE

    Age 29

    St. Cloud, MN 56304

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1195

    1

    06/08/2017 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a©(2) 60922313ac2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    06/08/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/14/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    SCHUTROP, JEREMY ALEX

    Age 36

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-18

    Citation: 090201636601 Badge #: 3858

    1

    12/31/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.

    Age 42

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1618

    Citation: 090000002844 Badge #: 62103

    1

    05/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BINSFIELD, SYDNEY LYNN

    Age 16

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-1871

    Citation: 090000002952 Badge #: 2254

    1

    06/12/2017 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit 75/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FONTAINE, JOSEPH ROBERT

    Age 19

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3673

    Citation: 090005631703 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/12/2016 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/12/2016 Traffic-Motor Vehicle Noise Limits

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.693 169693

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 02/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 02/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 02/02/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCANLON, MATTHEW MICHAEL

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1333

    1

    06/05/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Extradition waived

    CLUKA, JAYME MICHAEL

    Age 45

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-652

    1

    03/25/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 11/16/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/29/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 01/13/2016 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (Anger management, Complete anger management course within six months of sentencing and provide proof of completion to probation. 01/13/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/13/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/13/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 01/13/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/13/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/13/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/13/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/13/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/13/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/13/2016

    Contact with probation, 01/13/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/13/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/13/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/13/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 01/13/2016

    No same or similar, 01/13/2016

    Restitution reserved, 01/13/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/13/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    GALAZEN, IAN JAMES

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-809

    Citation: 090106711304 Badge #: 65525

    1

    04/23/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 None

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/29/2017

    Conditions, other, follow up with care at HDC and submit verification to counsel in 90 days

    06/29/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    KANGAS, EMMA KATHERINE

    Age 20

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-724

    Citation: 090107710201 Badge #: 65510

    1

    04/12/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MAIO, JOSHUA JOHN

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-597

    1

    03/06/2015 Felony Violation of Order for Protection

    (Felony) 518B.01.14(d)(1) 518B0114d1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Due 06/14/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00 Waived

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (318 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 318 Days)

    Comment: 06/29/17 Amended per correspondence dated 06/27/2017

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, follow recommendations enter and successfully complete: pay required fee and document as required 06/14/2017

    Complete diagnostic assessment, follow recommendations and sign releases as necessary 06/14/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/14/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/14/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/14/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 06/14/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/14/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/14/2017

    Pay costs, 06/14/2017

    Random testing, 06/14/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/14/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/14/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings unless pre-approved by Probation 06/14/2017

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/14/2017

    No same or similar, 06/14/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/14/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/14/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/14/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/14/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/14/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/14/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/14/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/14/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/14/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/14/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/14/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/14/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/14/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/14/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/14/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/06/2016 Stalking

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.749.2(4) 60974924

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-119

    1

    01/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Due 06/14/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (117 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 117 Days

    Comment: 06/29/2017 Amended per correspondence dated 06/27/17

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, follow recommendations: enter and successfully complete: pay required fee and document to probation 06/14/2017

    Complete diagnostic assessment, follow recommendations and sign releases as necessary 06/14/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/14/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/14/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 06/14/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/14/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/14/2017

    Pay costs, 06/14/2017

    Random testing, 06/14/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/14/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/14/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Do not attend social gatherings unless pre-approved by Probation 06/14/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/14/2017

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/14/2017

    No same or similar, 06/14/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/14/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/14/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/14/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/14/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/14/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/14/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/14/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/14/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/14/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/14/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/14/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/14/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/14/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/14/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/14/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    PASTORIUS, DANIEL PAUL

    Age 62

    St. Paul, MN 55119

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-06-2144

    Citation: L077669 Badge #: 5515

    1

    06/21/2006 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 11/30/2006 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/09/2010 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/30/2006 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/05/2006)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

    Due 01/11/2007

    Fine: $0.00

    Restitution: $300.00

    2

    06/21/2006 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/05/2006 Dismissed

    PERRIN, JONATHON LEE

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-881

    1

    04/29/2017 Felony Domestic Assault

    (Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 02/27/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (40 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 27 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment; may obtain second opinion but must follow the current assessment unless amended by the court or probation – second assessment must be scheduled by June 30, 2017 06/28/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) or FDL Domestic Abuse Program and document to probation 06/28/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/28/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/28/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 06/28/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or any establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation 06/28/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 06/28/2017

    No same or similar, 06/28/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 06/28/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/28/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/28/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/28/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/28/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/28/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/28/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/28/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/28/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/28/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/28/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/28/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/28/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    04/29/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    3

    04/29/2017 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    SOBCZAK, BRYAN RICHARD

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-384

    Citation: 090111704501 Badge #: 65508

    1

    02/14/2017 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued To That Vehi

    (Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    DINSMORE, ISAAC KEENAN

    Age 32

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-519

    1

    03/05/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr)

    Due 03/21/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/29/2017

    Conditions, other, *comply with terms of civil commitment and cooperate with social worker 06/29/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017

    Complete treatment, complete any recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/29/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.

    Age 42

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-1529

    Citation: 890442714602 Badge #: 442

    1

    05/26/2017 Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Barnum

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Dismissed

    BROWN, SEAN MICHAEL

    Age 50

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1445

    Citation: 881705230329 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/23/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced

    Due 06/24/2017

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BURRIDGE, JEFFREY LEROY

    Age 54

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1224

    Citation: 881705560421 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    ELVESTER, REBECCA LYNN

    Age 32

    North Branch, MN 55056

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1568

    Citation: 881705560638 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FONTAINE, JOSEPH ROBERT

    Age 19

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1742

    Citation: 881701830243 Badge #: 183

    1

    06/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GARRISON, BRENNA ELIZABETH

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1234

    Citation: 881705560435 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/01/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIGH, ISAAC NATHANIEL

    Age 19

    Baxter, MN 56425

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1708

    Citation: 881700780006 Badge #: 78

    1

    06/09/2017 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOLLENBECK, JEREMY RICHARD

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1443

    Citation: 881702090285 Badge #: 209

    1

    05/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KING, GORDON JAMES

    Age 17

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1349

    Citation: 881705560491 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LYONS, TIMOTHY PATRICK

    Age 41

    St. Paul, MN 55102

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1549

    Citation: 881703010404 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WRIGHT, BRADFORD LEE

    Age 64

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1842

    Citation: 881705560724 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/29/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MORGAN, CHESTER LEE

    Age 53

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1191

    Citation: 090201715901 Badge #: 3858

    1

    06/07/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (Victim impact panel, August 22, 2017 06/29/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 06/29/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/29/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 06/29/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    DAHL, THOMAS EDWARD

    Age 53

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1833

    Citation: 090112715403 Badge #: 65511

    1

    06/03/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit of 30 mph-Urban District- MS 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLESIAK, FREDERICK BARNEY

    Age 58

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-997

    1

    05/21/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/21/2016 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/21/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2231

    1

    11/03/2016 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/03/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (360 Days Credit for time served: 240 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Enter and successfully complete 06/30/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/30/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/30/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use or possession of alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/30/2017

    Random testing, 06/30/2017

    No alcohol use, 06/30/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of mood-altering substances (to include bath salts and synthetics) unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/30/2017

    Pay costs, 06/30/2017

    No same or similar, 06/30/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/30/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/30/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/30/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/30/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/30/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/30/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/30/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/30/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/30/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/30/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/30/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/30/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/30/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/30/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/30/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/30/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/30/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    11/03/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    4

    11/03/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    5

    11/03/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Dismissed

    DESHLER, LEAH NICOLE

    Age 19

    Woodbury, MN 55125

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1861

    Citation: 881705560745 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON LEBLANC, MIRANDA RAE

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-713

    Citation: 881705560181 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/18/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, BRYAN KENNETH

    Age 31

    Waconia, MN 55387

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1847

    Citation: 881705560723 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/12/2017 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAY, HTOO TU

    Age 22

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1822

    Citation: 881703870491 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOWER, COLE JONATHAN

    Age 22

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1651

    Citation: 881703870454 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUING, SHANITA MARIE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1843

    Citation: 881705560726 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LYONS, MOLLY ROSE

    Age 19

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1571

    Citation: 881705560641 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 79/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILLER, KATHRYN MARIE

    Age 35

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1615

    Citation: 881703400094 Badge #: 340

    1

    06/03/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    QUICK, MATTHEW ROBERT

    Age 29

    St. Michael, MN 55376

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1674

    Citation: 881705560691 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 96/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHMELING, HARLAN EUGENE

    Age 54

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1626

    Citation: 881703870443 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANDENBERG, JENNIFER LYNN

    Age 43

    Luverne, MN 56156

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-13-1471

    Citation: 881301670363 Badge #: 167

    1

    06/11/2013 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WANG, LEON ZHONGHAO

    Age 22

    Eden Prairie, MN 55346

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1554

    Citation: 881703010406 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/30/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness