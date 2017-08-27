Search
    Carlton County Court Report: June 22-25, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 22-25, 2017:

    GARZA, THOMAS IGNOCIO JR

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1313

    Citation: 090000002593 Badge #: 62229

    1

    05/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017)

    DUFFY, BRIAN JEFFREY

    Age 38

    Eveleth, MN 55734

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1958

    Citation: 090106627602 Badge #: 65519

    1

    10/02/2016 Domestic Abuse; Violates Order for Protection w/in 10 Years of Previous Conviction/adj of Delinquent

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14© 518B0114c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow all recommendations of the Chemical Use Assessment 06/22/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay the required fee, and document to probation 06/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, abstain from the use and possession of alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of your probation officer at your own expense 06/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

    Random testing, 06/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/22/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, abstain from the use and possession of mood altering substances including bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician, submit to random testing at your own expense by your probation officer 06/22/2017

    Pay costs, 06/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 06/22/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and No Contact Orders 06/22/2017

    No threats of violence, have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior 06/22/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution treatment and programming rules 06/22/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Treatment – Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-90

    1

    07/15/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Follow all recommendations for chemical use assessment. 06/22/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete DAIP, pay required fees, document to probation 06/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from use and possession of alcohol, submit to random testing at the request of probation at own cost. 06/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

    Random testing, 06/22/2017

    No alcohol use, 06/22/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use and possession of mood altering substances to include bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician. 06/22/2017

    Pay costs, 06/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 06/22/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and no contact orders. 06/22/2017

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior. 06/22/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with all institution treatment and programming rules. 06/22/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/15/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

    LANGSTON, JESSE SHANE

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1468

    Citation: 090112714501 Badge #: 65524

    1

    05/25/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/13/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARTINEAU, CALVIN JAMES

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1682

    Citation: 090106624101 Badge #: 65523

    1

    08/28/2016 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2374

    Citation: 090109633601 Badge #: 65513

    1

    12/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 06/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WYNE, ERIC JAMES

    Age 30

    Superior, WI 54880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1031

    1

    05/18/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 120 Days For 1 Yr )

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $560.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $400.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2 and 3)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    05/18/2017 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

    No same or similar, 06/22/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, to Counts 1 and 3)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    05/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

    No same or similar, 06/22/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, To Counts 1 and 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

     

    LYNCH, SHAUN MICHAEL

    Age 26

    Minneapolis, MN 55414

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1022

    Citation: 000700002667 Badge #: 1FD141

    1

    05/18/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, within next 30 days: 06/22/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

    DWI clinic, resident of Mineapolis: attend classes in home county 06/22/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 06/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

    Victim impact panel, 06/22/2017)

    Due 12/22/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MARTINEAU, CALVIN JAMES

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-711

    Citation: 000700000019 Badge #: 1FD107

    1

    04/12/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

    AGURKIS, MASON RAY

    Age 19

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1544

    Citation: 881701830241 Badge #: 183

    1

    05/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DENNY, PATRICK CHARLES

    Age 63

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-979

    Citation: 881705230243 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOBLE, DEREK STEVEN

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1114

    Citation: 881705560353 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FAHEY, TARA LOUISE

    Age 50

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1560

    Citation: 881703520212 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAJI, OMAR MOHAMED

    Age 30

    Chaska, MN 55318

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-593

    Citation: 881703520045 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    2

    03/05/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/07/2017 Dismissed

    RANDALL, RENE ANN

    Age 28

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1007

    Citation: 881701830196 Badge #: 183

    1

    04/14/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAYMOND, JASMINE NICOLE

    Age 28

    Golden Valley, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1017

    Citation: 881703520118 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHELTON, ANTHONY MITCHELL

    Age 26

    Woodbury, MN 55125

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1547

    Citation: 881703010405 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWEENEY, TYLER ARTHUR

    Age 21

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-67

    1

    01/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Comment: Serve 30 days CCLEC with credit for 3 days served, balance to be completed on electric monitor at own expense or STS as arranged by probation.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult(Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/22/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 06/22/2017

    DWI clinic, attend 06/22/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, attend 06/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

    Random testing, 06/22/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, abstain from the use and possession of alcohol and all mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 06/22/2017

    Pay costs, 06/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 06/22/2017

    Obtain driver’s license, Do not drive without a valid license or insurance 06/22/2017

    No same or similar, 06/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,185.00)

    Due 06/22/2017

    Fine: $2,000.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Stay of $1,000.00 for 2 Yr

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    01/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

    3

    01/09/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

    VANG, ALEX LA

    Age 21

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1296

    Citation: 881703870390 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VARIN, CLARK GABRIEL

    Age 22

    Pewaukee, WI 53072

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1736

    Citation: 881705560715 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/11/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WELLS, JEREMY LEWIS

    Age 38

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1699

    Citation: 881705560663 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BODIN, SHAWN THOMAS

    Age 31

    Annandale, MN 55302

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1619

    1

    12/05/2012 Felony Theft

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 06/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $401.52 11/25/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $401.52

    Fee Totals: $476.52

    Diversion Program – Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)

    RENAULT, CURTIS GRANT, JR.

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1534

    Citation: 090112714801 Badge #: 65507

    1

    05/28/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Dismissed

    BOSHEY, EUGENE ALFRED, III

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-1192

    1

    04/21/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/12/2014 Dismissed

    2

    04/21/2014 Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(2) 169A2012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/12/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 11/12/2014 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days For 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 11/12/2014

    Victim impact panel, 11/12/2014

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/12/2014

    Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, and provide proof to court 11/12/2014

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/12/2014

    No same or similar, for two years 11/12/2014

    Make all future court appearances, May 13, 2015 at 9am - submit proof of CUA to court prior and hearing can be canceled. 11/12/2014)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all instructions of probation, 03/16/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/16/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/16/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    REYNOLDS, DENNIS JEROME

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2430

    1

    12/09/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 294 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 71 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, follow all recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/22/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

    Random testing, 06/22/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, Follow all ongoing recommendations of mental health programming 06/22/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, Take all medications as prescribed only as directed by your physician(s) 06/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/22/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/22/2017

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/22/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017

    No same or similar, 06/22/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/22/2017

    Pay costs, 06/22/2017

    Pay restitution, 06/22/2017

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days 06/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/22/2017

    No assault, 06/22/2017

    Anger management, 06/22/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 06/22/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/22/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/22/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/22/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

    Due 07/23/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    12/09/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

    BOWMAN, AMY LYNN

    Age 19

    Savage, MN 55378

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1433

    Citation: 881705230323 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CIBULKA, CHARLES TERRANCE

    Age 70

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1509

    Citation: 881703870417 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GREGG, KAILA ELIZABETH

    Age 27

    Pengilly, MN 55775

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1000

    Citation: 881703870342 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLTAN, JOHN HOWARD

    Age 43

    Minneapolis, MN 55419

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1524

    Citation: 881701770268 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/28/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    ISAACSON, RICHARD KENNETH

    Age 63

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1653

    Citation: 881703870450 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KITTELSON, NOAH STEVEN

    Age 19

    Arden Hills, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1548

    Citation: 881703010401 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 88/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KUJALA, MEREDITH JANE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1343

    Citation: 881705560482 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEVINSKI, BRITTANY ANNE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-938

    Citation: 881702090136 Badge #: 209

    1

    04/07/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PRUSE, AARON EUGENE

    Age 46

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1005

    Citation: 881705230254 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBERTSON, SARAH KRISTINE

    Age 29

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1754

    Citation: 881701770306 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWENSON, JEREMY DALE

    Age 37

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1581

    Citation: 881705560634 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, DONALD LEE

    Age 51

    Silver Bay, MN 55614

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1677

    Citation: 881705560697 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WAKEFIELD, AMBER MARIE

    Age 34

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1398

    Citation: 881703520199 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 24-25, 2017:

    BARTHEIDEL, ANDREA GAIL

    Age 42

    Brook Park, MN 55007

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1335

    Citation: 881705560470 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOUGALIS, JOHN GEORGE

    Age 41

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1661

    Citation: 881705230366 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEAN, MICHAEL EDWARD

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1723

    Citation: 881703520234 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAMMOND, TIMOTHY JAMES

    Age 31

    Montrose, MN 55363

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1506

    Citation: 881703010389 Badge #: 301

    1

    05/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 76/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ISABELLA, MARK J

    Age 59

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1614

    Citation: 881703870428 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JEFFRIES, MARCUS EUGENE

    Age 37

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1042

    Citation: 881703520144 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KARSTEN, TYLER WILLIAM

    Age 23

    Princeton, MN 55371

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1021

    Citation: 881703520125 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KLOSTER, THOMAS G

    Age 57

    Bismarck, ND 58503

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1802

    Citation: 881702250059 Badge #: 225

    1

    06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOHESE, KOMEMBA JEAN

    Age 32

    St. Louis Park, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-987

    Citation: 881701830172 Badge #: 183

    1

    04/08/2017 Following/Close Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSE, ROBERT PAUL

    Age 50

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1701

    Citation: 881703870464 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SLATER, TIMOTHY GENE

    Age 39

    Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1746

    Citation: 881717010021 Badge #: 1701

    1

    06/13/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812     

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 6/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KORPELA, MICHAEL LLOYD

    Age 46

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1675

    Citation: 881705560695 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/25/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAKI, KASI MAY

    Age 33

    Faribault, MN 55021

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1604

    Citation: 881703520222 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 76/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/25/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NORDBY, JEREMY MICHAEL

    Age 41

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1499

    Citation: 881701770259 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/26/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/25/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

