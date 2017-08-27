Carlton County Court Report: June 22-25, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 22-25, 2017:
GARZA, THOMAS IGNOCIO JR
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55807
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1313
Citation: 090000002593 Badge #: 62229
1
05/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/22/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017)
DUFFY, BRIAN JEFFREY
Age 38
Eveleth, MN 55734
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1958
Citation: 090106627602 Badge #: 65519
1
10/02/2016 Domestic Abuse; Violates Order for Protection w/in 10 Years of Previous Conviction/adj of Delinquent
(Gross Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14© 518B0114c
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow all recommendations of the Chemical Use Assessment 06/22/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay the required fee, and document to probation 06/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, abstain from the use and possession of alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of your probation officer at your own expense 06/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017
Random testing, 06/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/22/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, abstain from the use and possession of mood altering substances including bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician, submit to random testing at your own expense by your probation officer 06/22/2017
Pay costs, 06/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 06/22/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and No Contact Orders 06/22/2017
No threats of violence, have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior 06/22/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution treatment and programming rules 06/22/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Treatment – Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-90
1
07/15/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Follow all recommendations for chemical use assessment. 06/22/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete DAIP, pay required fees, document to probation 06/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from use and possession of alcohol, submit to random testing at the request of probation at own cost. 06/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017
Random testing, 06/22/2017
No alcohol use, 06/22/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use and possession of mood altering substances to include bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician. 06/22/2017
Pay costs, 06/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 06/22/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and no contact orders. 06/22/2017
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior. 06/22/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with all institution treatment and programming rules. 06/22/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/15/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed
LANGSTON, JESSE SHANE
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1468
Citation: 090112714501 Badge #: 65524
1
05/25/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/13/2017 Dismissed
2
05/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARTINEAU, CALVIN JAMES
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1682
Citation: 090106624101 Badge #: 65523
1
08/28/2016 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2374
Citation: 090109633601 Badge #: 65513
1
12/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 06/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WYNE, ERIC JAMES
Age 30
Superior, WI 54880
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1031
1
05/18/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 120 Days For 1 Yr )
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $560.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $400.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2 and 3)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
05/18/2017 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable - GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017
No same or similar, 06/22/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, to Counts 1 and 3)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
05/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Not applicable - GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017
No same or similar, 06/22/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, To Counts 1 and 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LYNCH, SHAUN MICHAEL
Age 26
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1022
Citation: 000700002667 Badge #: 1FD141
1
05/18/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, within next 30 days: 06/22/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017
DWI clinic, resident of Mineapolis: attend classes in home county 06/22/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 06/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017
Victim impact panel, 06/22/2017)
Due 12/22/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MARTINEAU, CALVIN JAMES
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-711
Citation: 000700000019 Badge #: 1FD107
1
04/12/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed
AGURKIS, MASON RAY
Age 19
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1544
Citation: 881701830241 Badge #: 183
1
05/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DENNY, PATRICK CHARLES
Age 63
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-979
Citation: 881705230243 Badge #: 523
1
04/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOBLE, DEREK STEVEN
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1114
Citation: 881705560353 Badge #: 556
1
04/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FAHEY, TARA LOUISE
Age 50
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1560
Citation: 881703520212 Badge #: 352
1
05/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAJI, OMAR MOHAMED
Age 30
Chaska, MN 55318
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-593
Citation: 881703520045 Badge #: 352
1
03/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
2
03/05/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/07/2017 Dismissed
RANDALL, RENE ANN
Age 28
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1007
Citation: 881701830196 Badge #: 183
1
04/14/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAYMOND, JASMINE NICOLE
Age 28
Golden Valley, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1017
Citation: 881703520118 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHELTON, ANTHONY MITCHELL
Age 26
Woodbury, MN 55125
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1547
Citation: 881703010405 Badge #: 301
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWEENEY, TYLER ARTHUR
Age 21
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-67
1
01/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Comment: Serve 30 days CCLEC with credit for 3 days served, balance to be completed on electric monitor at own expense or STS as arranged by probation.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult(Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/22/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 06/22/2017
DWI clinic, attend 06/22/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, attend 06/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017
Random testing, 06/22/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, abstain from the use and possession of alcohol and all mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 06/22/2017
Pay costs, 06/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 06/22/2017
Obtain driver’s license, Do not drive without a valid license or insurance 06/22/2017
No same or similar, 06/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,185.00)
Due 06/22/2017
Fine: $2,000.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Stay of $1,000.00 for 2 Yr
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
01/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed
3
01/09/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed
VANG, ALEX LA
Age 21
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1296
Citation: 881703870390 Badge #: 387
1
05/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VARIN, CLARK GABRIEL
Age 22
Pewaukee, WI 53072
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1736
Citation: 881705560715 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/11/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WELLS, JEREMY LEWIS
Age 38
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1699
Citation: 881705560663 Badge #: 556
1
06/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BODIN, SHAWN THOMAS
Age 31
Annandale, MN 55302
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1619
1
12/05/2012 Felony Theft
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 06/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $401.52 11/25/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $401.52
Fee Totals: $476.52
Diversion Program – Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)
RENAULT, CURTIS GRANT, JR.
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1534
Citation: 090112714801 Badge #: 65507
1
05/28/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/23/2017 Dismissed
BOSHEY, EUGENE ALFRED, III
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-1192
1
04/21/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/12/2014 Dismissed
2
04/21/2014 Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(2) 169A2012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/12/2014 Guilty
Disposition 11/12/2014 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days For 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 11/12/2014
Victim impact panel, 11/12/2014
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/12/2014
Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, and provide proof to court 11/12/2014
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/12/2014
No same or similar, for two years 11/12/2014
Make all future court appearances, May 13, 2015 at 9am - submit proof of CUA to court prior and hearing can be canceled. 11/12/2014)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Follow all instructions of probation, 03/16/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/16/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/16/2016)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
REYNOLDS, DENNIS JEROME
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2430
1
12/09/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 294 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 71 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, follow all recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/22/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017
Random testing, 06/22/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, Follow all ongoing recommendations of mental health programming 06/22/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, Take all medications as prescribed only as directed by your physician(s) 06/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/22/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/22/2017
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/22/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017
No same or similar, 06/22/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/22/2017
Pay costs, 06/22/2017
Pay restitution, 06/22/2017
Restitution reserved, for 30 days 06/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/22/2017
No assault, 06/22/2017
Anger management, 06/22/2017
No contact with victim(s), 06/22/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/22/2017
Contact with probation, 06/22/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/22/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)
Due 07/23/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
12/09/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed
BOWMAN, AMY LYNN
Age 19
Savage, MN 55378
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1433
Citation: 881705230323 Badge #: 523
1
05/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CIBULKA, CHARLES TERRANCE
Age 70
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1509
Citation: 881703870417 Badge #: 387
1
05/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GREGG, KAILA ELIZABETH
Age 27
Pengilly, MN 55775
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1000
Citation: 881703870342 Badge #: 387
1
04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLTAN, JOHN HOWARD
Age 43
Minneapolis, MN 55419
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1524
Citation: 881701770268 Badge #: 177
1
05/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/28/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
ISAACSON, RICHARD KENNETH
Age 63
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1653
Citation: 881703870450 Badge #: 387
1
06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KITTELSON, NOAH STEVEN
Age 19
Arden Hills, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1548
Citation: 881703010401 Badge #: 301
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 88/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $225.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KUJALA, MEREDITH JANE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1343
Citation: 881705560482 Badge #: 556
1
05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEVINSKI, BRITTANY ANNE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-938
Citation: 881702090136 Badge #: 209
1
04/07/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PRUSE, AARON EUGENE
Age 46
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1005
Citation: 881705230254 Badge #: 523
1
04/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBERTSON, SARAH KRISTINE
Age 29
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1754
Citation: 881701770306 Badge #: 177
1
06/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWENSON, JEREMY DALE
Age 37
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1581
Citation: 881705560634 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 72/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, DONALD LEE
Age 51
Silver Bay, MN 55614
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1677
Citation: 881705560697 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WAKEFIELD, AMBER MARIE
Age 34
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1398
Citation: 881703520199 Badge #: 352
1
05/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 24-25, 2017:
BARTHEIDEL, ANDREA GAIL
Age 42
Brook Park, MN 55007
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1335
Citation: 881705560470 Badge #: 556
1
05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOUGALIS, JOHN GEORGE
Age 41
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1661
Citation: 881705230366 Badge #: 523
1
06/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEAN, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1723
Citation: 881703520234 Badge #: 352
1
06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAMMOND, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age 31
Montrose, MN 55363
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1506
Citation: 881703010389 Badge #: 301
1
05/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 76/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ISABELLA, MARK J
Age 59
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1614
Citation: 881703870428 Badge #: 387
1
06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JEFFRIES, MARCUS EUGENE
Age 37
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1042
Citation: 881703520144 Badge #: 352
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KARSTEN, TYLER WILLIAM
Age 23
Princeton, MN 55371
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1021
Citation: 881703520125 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KLOSTER, THOMAS G
Age 57
Bismarck, ND 58503
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1802
Citation: 881702250059 Badge #: 225
1
06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOHESE, KOMEMBA JEAN
Age 32
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-987
Citation: 881701830172 Badge #: 183
1
04/08/2017 Following/Close Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSE, ROBERT PAUL
Age 50
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1701
Citation: 881703870464 Badge #: 387
1
06/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SLATER, TIMOTHY GENE
Age 39
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1746
Citation: 881717010021 Badge #: 1701
1
06/13/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)
(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 6/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KORPELA, MICHAEL LLOYD
Age 46
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1675
Citation: 881705560695 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/25/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAKI, KASI MAY
Age 33
Faribault, MN 55021
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1604
Citation: 881703520222 Badge #: 352
1
06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 76/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/25/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NORDBY, JEREMY MICHAEL
Age 41
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1499
Citation: 881701770259 Badge #: 177
1
05/26/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/25/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor