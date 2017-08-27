Carlton County Court Report: June 22-25, 2017

Duluth, MN 55807

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1313

Citation: 090000002593 Badge #: 62229

1

05/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/22/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017)

DUFFY, BRIAN JEFFREY

Age 38

Eveleth, MN 55734

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1958

Citation: 090106627602 Badge #: 65519

1

10/02/2016 Domestic Abuse; Violates Order for Protection w/in 10 Years of Previous Conviction/adj of Delinquent

(Gross Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14© 518B0114c

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Follow all recommendations of the Chemical Use Assessment 06/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay the required fee, and document to probation 06/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, abstain from the use and possession of alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of your probation officer at your own expense 06/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

Random testing, 06/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/22/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, abstain from the use and possession of mood altering substances including bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician, submit to random testing at your own expense by your probation officer 06/22/2017

Pay costs, 06/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 06/22/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and No Contact Orders 06/22/2017

No threats of violence, have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior 06/22/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution treatment and programming rules 06/22/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Treatment – Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-90

1

07/15/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Follow all recommendations for chemical use assessment. 06/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete DAIP, pay required fees, document to probation 06/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from use and possession of alcohol, submit to random testing at the request of probation at own cost. 06/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

Random testing, 06/22/2017

No alcohol use, 06/22/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use and possession of mood altering substances to include bath salts and synthetics unless prescribed by a physician. 06/22/2017

Pay costs, 06/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 06/22/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, and no contact orders. 06/22/2017

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior. 06/22/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with all institution treatment and programming rules. 06/22/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/15/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

LANGSTON, JESSE SHANE

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1468

Citation: 090112714501 Badge #: 65524

1

05/25/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/13/2017 Dismissed

2

05/25/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARTINEAU, CALVIN JAMES

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1682

Citation: 090106624101 Badge #: 65523

1

08/28/2016 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2374

Citation: 090109633601 Badge #: 65513

1

12/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 06/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WYNE, ERIC JAMES

Age 30

Superior, WI 54880

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1031

1

05/18/2017 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 120 Days For 1 Yr )

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $560.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $400.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2 and 3)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

05/18/2017 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable - GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

No same or similar, 06/22/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, to Counts 1 and 3)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

05/18/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Not applicable - GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

No same or similar, 06/22/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, To Counts 1 and 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LYNCH, SHAUN MICHAEL

Age 26

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1022

Citation: 000700002667 Badge #: 1FD141

1

05/18/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, within next 30 days: 06/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

DWI clinic, resident of Mineapolis: attend classes in home county 06/22/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 06/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

Victim impact panel, 06/22/2017)

Due 12/22/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MARTINEAU, CALVIN JAMES

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-711

Citation: 000700000019 Badge #: 1FD107

1

04/12/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

AGURKIS, MASON RAY

Age 19

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1544

Citation: 881701830241 Badge #: 183

1

05/29/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DENNY, PATRICK CHARLES

Age 63

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-979

Citation: 881705230243 Badge #: 523

1

04/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOBLE, DEREK STEVEN

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1114

Citation: 881705560353 Badge #: 556

1

04/18/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FAHEY, TARA LOUISE

Age 50

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1560

Citation: 881703520212 Badge #: 352

1

05/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAJI, OMAR MOHAMED

Age 30

Chaska, MN 55318

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-593

Citation: 881703520045 Badge #: 352

1

03/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

2

03/05/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/07/2017 Dismissed

RANDALL, RENE ANN

Age 28

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1007

Citation: 881701830196 Badge #: 183

1

04/14/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAYMOND, JASMINE NICOLE

Age 28

Golden Valley, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1017

Citation: 881703520118 Badge #: 352

1

04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHELTON, ANTHONY MITCHELL

Age 26

Woodbury, MN 55125

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1547

Citation: 881703010405 Badge #: 301

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWEENEY, TYLER ARTHUR

Age 21

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-67

1

01/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Comment: Serve 30 days CCLEC with credit for 3 days served, balance to be completed on electric monitor at own expense or STS as arranged by probation.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult(Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/22/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 06/22/2017

DWI clinic, attend 06/22/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, attend 06/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

Random testing, 06/22/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, abstain from the use and possession of alcohol and all mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 06/22/2017

Pay costs, 06/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter any establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 06/22/2017

Obtain driver’s license, Do not drive without a valid license or insurance 06/22/2017

No same or similar, 06/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,185.00)

Due 06/22/2017

Fine: $2,000.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $25.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Stay of $1,000.00 for 2 Yr

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

01/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

3

01/09/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/04/2017 Dismissed

VANG, ALEX LA

Age 21

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1296

Citation: 881703870390 Badge #: 387

1

05/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VARIN, CLARK GABRIEL

Age 22

Pewaukee, WI 53072

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1736

Citation: 881705560715 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/11/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WELLS, JEREMY LEWIS

Age 38

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1699

Citation: 881705560663 Badge #: 556

1

06/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BODIN, SHAWN THOMAS

Age 31

Annandale, MN 55302

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1619

1

12/05/2012 Felony Theft

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 06/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $401.52 11/25/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $401.52

Fee Totals: $476.52

Diversion Program – Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)

RENAULT, CURTIS GRANT, JR.

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1534

Citation: 090112714801 Badge #: 65507

1

05/28/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/23/2017 Dismissed

BOSHEY, EUGENE ALFRED, III

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-1192

1

04/21/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/12/2014 Dismissed

2

04/21/2014 Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(2) 169A2012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/12/2014 Guilty

Disposition 11/12/2014 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days For 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 11/12/2014

Victim impact panel, 11/12/2014

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/12/2014

Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, and provide proof to court 11/12/2014

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/12/2014

No same or similar, for two years 11/12/2014

Make all future court appearances, May 13, 2015 at 9am - submit proof of CUA to court prior and hearing can be canceled. 11/12/2014)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Follow all instructions of probation, 03/16/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/16/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/16/2016)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

REYNOLDS, DENNIS JEROME

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2430

1

12/09/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 294 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 71 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, follow all recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/22/2017

Random testing, 06/22/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, Follow all ongoing recommendations of mental health programming 06/22/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, Take all medications as prescribed only as directed by your physician(s) 06/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval needed from probation to attend social gatherings 06/22/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 06/22/2017

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and remain law abiding 06/22/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/22/2017

No same or similar, 06/22/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/22/2017

Pay costs, 06/22/2017

Pay restitution, 06/22/2017

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 06/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/22/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/22/2017

No assault, 06/22/2017

Anger management, 06/22/2017

No contact with victim(s), 06/22/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/22/2017

Contact with probation, 06/22/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/22/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/22/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/22/2017)

Due 07/23/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

12/09/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 06/22/2017 Dismissed

BOWMAN, AMY LYNN

Age 19

Savage, MN 55378

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1433

Citation: 881705230323 Badge #: 523

1

05/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CIBULKA, CHARLES TERRANCE

Age 70

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1509

Citation: 881703870417 Badge #: 387

1

05/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GREGG, KAILA ELIZABETH

Age 27

Pengilly, MN 55775

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1000

Citation: 881703870342 Badge #: 387

1

04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOLTAN, JOHN HOWARD

Age 43

Minneapolis, MN 55419

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1524

Citation: 881701770268 Badge #: 177

1

05/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/28/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

ISAACSON, RICHARD KENNETH

Age 63

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1653

Citation: 881703870450 Badge #: 387

1

06/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KITTELSON, NOAH STEVEN

Age 19

Arden Hills, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1548

Citation: 881703010401 Badge #: 301

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 88/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KUJALA, MEREDITH JANE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1343

Citation: 881705560482 Badge #: 556

1

05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEVINSKI, BRITTANY ANNE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-938

Citation: 881702090136 Badge #: 209

1

04/07/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PRUSE, AARON EUGENE

Age 46

Proctor, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1005

Citation: 881705230254 Badge #: 523

1

04/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROBERTSON, SARAH KRISTINE

Age 29

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1754

Citation: 881701770306 Badge #: 177

1

06/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWENSON, JEREMY DALE

Age 37

Minneapolis, MN 55410

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1581

Citation: 881705560634 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, DONALD LEE

Age 51

Silver Bay, MN 55614

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1677

Citation: 881705560697 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WAKEFIELD, AMBER MARIE

Age 34

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1398

Citation: 881703520199 Badge #: 352

1

05/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 24-25, 2017:

BARTHEIDEL, ANDREA GAIL

Age 42

Brook Park, MN 55007

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1335

Citation: 881705560470 Badge #: 556

1

05/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOUGALIS, JOHN GEORGE

Age 41

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1661

Citation: 881705230366 Badge #: 523

1

06/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEAN, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1723

Citation: 881703520234 Badge #: 352

1

06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAMMOND, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age 31

Montrose, MN 55363

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1506

Citation: 881703010389 Badge #: 301

1

05/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 76/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ISABELLA, MARK J

Age 59

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1614

Citation: 881703870428 Badge #: 387

1

06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JEFFRIES, MARCUS EUGENE

Age 37

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1042

Citation: 881703520144 Badge #: 352

1

04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KARSTEN, TYLER WILLIAM

Age 23

Princeton, MN 55371

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1021

Citation: 881703520125 Badge #: 352

1

04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KLOSTER, THOMAS G

Age 57

Bismarck, ND 58503

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1802

Citation: 881702250059 Badge #: 225

1

06/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOHESE, KOMEMBA JEAN

Age 32

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-987

Citation: 881701830172 Badge #: 183

1

04/08/2017 Following/Close Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSE, ROBERT PAUL

Age 50

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1701

Citation: 881703870464 Badge #: 387

1

06/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SLATER, TIMOTHY GENE

Age 39

Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1746

Citation: 881717010021 Badge #: 1701

1

06/13/2017 MN Annual Inspection Decal Violation (Trailer)

(Misdemeanor) 169.781.2 1697812

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 6/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KORPELA, MICHAEL LLOYD

Age 46

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1675

Citation: 881705560695 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/25/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAKI, KASI MAY

Age 33

Faribault, MN 55021

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1604

Citation: 881703520222 Badge #: 352

1

06/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 76/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/25/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NORDBY, JEREMY MICHAEL

Age 41

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1499

Citation: 881701770259 Badge #: 177

1

05/26/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/25/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor