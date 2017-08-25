Carlton County Court Report: June 19-21, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 19, 2017:
ALLEN, SHANA LAURIE
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1076
1
05/28/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 2 Yr)
Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017
No same or similar, 06/19/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
DAHL, CORY SHEA
Age 28
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2061
1
09/02/2016 Damage to Prop-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $3,865.38
Fee Totals: $4,075.38
Local Confinement (8 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017
Random testing, 06/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017
Contact with probation, 06/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017
Obtain employment, 06/19/2017
Maintain employment, 06/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with Transfer of probation to Home County 06/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: may attend social gatherings with prior approval from probation 06/19/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/19/2017
Conditions, other, Trespassed from the Minit Mart 06/19/2017
Counseling, Continue attending and provide documentation to Probation Officer 06/19/2017
Educational assessment/program, Make 3 or more job contacts a week or attend college full time and provide documentation to probation officer 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017
Pay restitution, Joint and several to file 09-CR-16-2080: to the Carlton Spur $3865.38 06/19/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, Take any medications in the manner and dosage as prescribed 06/19/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
FLAIM, DESTINY DAWN
Age 35
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-254
1
09/08/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Theft
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 180 Days For 2 Yr)
Due 07/05/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $1,830.00
Fee Totals: $2,040.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017
Pay restitution, may submit affidavit to contest, once received will schedule for hearing $1830 06/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
09/08/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-960
1
05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017
Random testing, at own expense 06/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 06/19/2017
No threats of violence, 06/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017
No same or similar, 06/19/2017
Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017
Contact with probation, 06/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
2
05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
3
05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-14-1135
Citation: 090009411801 Badge #: 62249
1
04/28/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 06/19/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WELDON, TODD DWIGHT
Age 52
Faribault, MN 55021-4614
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-225
1
07/06/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BOESELAGER, MICHAEL ROBERT
Age 34
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1196
1
05/20/2015 Felony Theft
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Diversion Program – Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/19/2015
Pay restitution, apply bail $1188.88 11/19/2015
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
DIVER, HEATHER MARIE
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-271
Citation: 090106703501 Badge #: 65525
1
02/03/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 13 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 17 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $20.00
Fee Totals: $155.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017
Pay restitution, $20 06/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, DAVID MORTON
Age 77
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1423
Citation: 090107714201 Badge #: 65507
1
05/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MCCARTHY, LISA JANE
Age 28
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1941
Citation: 19349 Badge #: 65519
1
09/19/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015
Restitution reserved, for 30 days 11/19/2015
No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 11/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
SCHAAF, AMBER GAIL
Age 30
Deer River, MN 56636
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-698
Citation: 090107709702 Badge #: 65511
1
04/07/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by the end of August, 2017 06/19/2017
No same or similar, 06/19/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Sams Club and Walmart stores for one year 06/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WELSAND, SARAH ANN
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1910
Citation: 19216 Badge #: 65513
1
09/14/2015 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
BEAULIEU, ANDREW JAMES
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-237
1
09/12/2016 Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 06/19/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $800.00
Fee Totals: $935.00
Local Confinement (136 Days Credit for time served: 136 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017
Random testing, 06/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017
Contact with probation, 06/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/19/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017
No contact with victim(s), Have no contact wtih victim(s) directly, indirectly, or through third party, or be near their property. 06/19/2017
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation officer 06/19/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, in the manner and dosage as prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/19/2017
Pay costs, 06/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation to attend social gatherings 06/19/2017
Pay restitution, Joint and Several to file 09-CR-17-236 $800 06/19/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
COUTURE, JUSTIN RAY
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1287
1
06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
2
06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 6/19/17 at 9am, with a review hearing prior 06/19/17 Staggered Review- In compliance time continues to be stayed
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016
No same or similar, 12/19/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/19/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016
Contact with probation, 12/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016
DWI clinic, 12/19/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016
Random testing, 12/19/2016
Make all future court appearances, 6/19/17 at 9am 12/19/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-83
1
01/11/2017 Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 180 Days For 2 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 06/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
AYSTA, NATHAN PAUL
Age 40
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1729
Citation: 881705560708 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BENJAMIN, CLAYTON LEE
Age 19
Garrison, MN 56450
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-944
Citation: 881705230222 Badge #: 523
1
04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DORDAL, URIAH MICHAEL
Age 19
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2781
Citation: 881505561009 Badge #: 556
1
09/06/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/19/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
ELMADARI, MONAA LAURA
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-946
Citation: 881705230225 Badge #: 523
1
04/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GYSLAND, NEAL ROBERT
Age 24
Burnsville, MN 55337-2401
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2784
Citation: 881505561010 Badge #: 556
1
09/06/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)
KOEHLER, VICTOR MANUEL
Age 31
White Bear Lake, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-891
Citation: 881705560264 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LINDQUIST, DAKOTA SCOTT
Age 20
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-941
Citation: 881703870309 Badge #: 387
1
04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PHILLIPS, AAMIR DONTE
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-925
Citation: 881704100169 Badge #: 410
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REICHENBACH, TEGAN NICOLE
Age 24
New Castle, CO 81647
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-99
Citation: 881504100045 Badge #: 410
1
01/10/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SAARELA, DAWN MARIE
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-950
Citation: 881705230229 Badge #: 523
1
04/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAUTER, KEEGAN SCOTT
Age 36
Loveland, CO 80537
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-924
Citation: 881703520116 Badge #: 352
1
04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHWEISS, JACK DILLON
Age 20
Delano, MN 55328
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-832
1
04/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
2
04/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/19/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Reimbursement $40.00
Fee Totals: $625.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017
Victim impact panel, 06/19/2017
DWI clinic, In Home County 06/19/2017
Conditions, other, Attend Review Hearing on 12/18/2017 at 9 am. Provide proof of DWI Clinic, MADD, and CUA. 06/19/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
THOMPSON, HENRY PETER
Age 34
Saginaw, MN 55779-9776
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-932
Citation: 881705560301 Badge #: 556
1
04/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TORKELSON, RYAN JAMES
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-940
Citation: 881703870307 Badge #: 387
1
04/07/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 36
Superior, WI 54880-4842
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-936
Citation: 881702090134 Badge #: 209
1
04/07/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/07/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 6/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BONG, BRUCE LEON
Age 20
Carlton, MN 55718
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1820
Citation: 090200001087 Badge #: 63864
1
08/29/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Service - Adult (Community work service, 10 Hours For Indeterminate)
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1928
Citation: 090200000905 Badge #: 63866
1
09/17/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Service - Adult (Community work service, 10 Hours For Indeterminate)
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 20-21, 2017:
DELCARO, DOMINIC JOSEPH
Age 36
Virginia, MN 55792
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-14-314
1
02/22/2014 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell
(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Statutory stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 08/13/2014
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/13/2014
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 08/13/2014
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2014
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2014
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2014
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2014
Random testing, 08/13/2014
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA and document attendance to probation 08/13/2014
Counseling, 08/13/2014
Complete treatment, 08/13/2014
Sign all releases of information, 08/13/2014)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Serve As: Sentence To Serve
Comment: STS in home county
Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 20 days and serve with credit for 13 days for September violation of probation, time complete.
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 120 days jail, may serve at NERCC.
11/24/14 Probation Violation Review Hearing – remand back to NERCC to continue serving previously ordered 120 day sentence until defendant can be released to inpatient treatment at which time the balance of jail will be stayed.
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, complete any and all programming available while at NERCC 10/16/2014)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
2
02/22/2014 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 352 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Due 09/30/2014
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
02/22/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed
4
02/22/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed
LINDQUIST, DAKOTA SCOTT
Age 20
New Richmond, WI 54017
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-966
Citation: 090000002741 Badge #: 62111
1
04/07/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 MPH Interstate Outside Urban 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MORFF, SUMMER ANN
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1710
Citation: 090000002950 Badge #: 62254
1
06/09/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TOLLEFSON, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1202
Citation: 090011711801 Badge #: 62108
1
04/28/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TONDRYK, CORY ALLAN
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55808
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1621
Citation: 090000002613 Badge #: 62248
1
06/02/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEFOE, JACKIE ANN
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55802
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-997
1
05/15/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (120 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Comment: or the Female Offender Program
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules; follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/19/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 06/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval needed to attend social gatherings from probation 06/19/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 06/19/2017
Random testing, 06/19/2017
Pay costs, 06/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017
No same or similar, 06/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017
Contact with probation, 06/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/19/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
2
05/15/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process With Force
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
3
05/15/2017 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/19/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)
Due 06/20/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
05/15/2017 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
5
05/15/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed
JAROSCH, MARY GRACE
Age 33
Hermantown, MN 55811-4110
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-2416
1
12/26/2014 Terroristic Threats
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed
2
12/26/2014 Terroristic Threats
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Cloquet
3
12/26/2014 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 02/25/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/08/2015 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (91 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)
Comment: time complete including time from the restoration program
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/08/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/08/2015
Random testing, at own expense 04/08/2015
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/08/2015
Conditions, other, Continue to work with mental health practitioner and psychiatrist to address mental health concerns and comply with recommendations. 04/08/2015
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/08/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/08/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/08/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/08/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/08/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/08/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/08/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/08/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/08/2015
No same or similar, 04/08/2015)
Treatment – Adult (Mental health treatment For Indeterminate)
4
12/26/2014 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed
5
12/26/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed
KING, ROBERT DOUGLAS
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55803
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-58
Citation: 090109700401 Badge #: 65524
1
01/04/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Days)
Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Comment: Credit for time served. File to be closed.
LACROIX, GREGORY THOMAS
Age 30
Moorhead, MN 56560
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1668
Citation: 19388 Badge #: 65521
1
08/12/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 06/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/20/2017
Restitution reserved, Until 06/20/2017 06/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2090
Citation: 19465 Badge #: 65504
1
10/07/2015 Criminal Damage Prop-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 06/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/20/2017
Restitution reserved, until 06/20/2018 06/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LINDSTROM, STEPHEN PETER
Age 70
Alborn, MN 55702
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1735
Citation: 090101716501 Badge #: 65524
1
06/14/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed
MCCLOSKEY, MAIJA ROSE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-340
Citation: 000700003941 Badge #: 1FD138
1
02/11/2017 Neglect or Endangerment of a Child/Neglect- GM
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(a) 6093781a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed
2
02/11/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 07/20/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
02/11/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 07/20/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAHL, PATRICIA LOUISE
Age 68
Eagan, MN 55122
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1755
Citation: 881701770308 Badge #: 177
1
06/14/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOULE, DENISE CAROL
Age 57
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1730
Citation: 881705560706 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NICHOLS, ANGELA CHRISTINE
Age 46
Golden Valley, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1743
Citation: 881701830242 Badge #: 183
1
06/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PEGUES, MONTRELL DONYA
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-960
Citation: 881705230231 Badge #: 523
1
04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROE, CORY MILLER
Age 40
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1484
Citation: 881703870406 Badge #: 387
1
05/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MONFELDT, TRAVIS JOHN
Age 20
Barnum, MN 55707
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-1771
Citation: 090201716501 Badge #: 3858
1
06/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/20/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HANSEN, LINDA MAE
Age 69
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1751
Citation: 090002716501 Badge #: 62234
1
06/14/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Speed Limit Posted In Local Juris Sp 58/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSEN, ROGER NMN, JR.
Age 29
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-128
Citation: 090000001133 Badge #: 62253
1
01/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 54 Days)
Due 07/17/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ALLHISER, MICHAEL HAROLD
Age 58
Eyota, MN 55934
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1774
Citation: 090112716901 Badge #: 65524
1
06/18/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21 –M
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MCGOVERN, ASHLEY MARIE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-896
1
05/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/21/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 07/01/2015 Continued
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/01/2015
No same or similar, 07/01/2015
Pay costs, 07/01/2015
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/01/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/01/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/01/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/01/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/01/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/01/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/01/2015
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/01/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/01/2015
Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/01/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/01/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/01/2015
Complete treatment, enter and successfully complete treatment if recommended in chemical assessment and document to probation. 07/01/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician. 07/01/2015
Random testing, at own expense 07/01/2015)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/31/2015
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
SCHROEDER, NATHAN PAUL
Age 39
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-504
1
12/15/2016 Felony Theft
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician and only take medications as prescribed 06/21/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/21/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 06/21/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, upon request from probation, if ordered to complete – cooperate with assessment and follow all recommendations 06/21/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations – to be scheduled within 30 days 06/21/2017
Pay restitution, $6607.36 06/21/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/21/2017
No same or similar, 06/21/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/21/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 06/21/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/21/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/21/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/21/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/21/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/21/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/21/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/21/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/21/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/21/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/21/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/21/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $6,657.36)
Due 06/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $6,607.36
Comment: Pay $100 per month beginning 7/5/2017 – sign payment plan
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 200 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony’
THOMPSON, CURTIS LEE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-771
Citation: 090106709601 Badge #: 65519
1
04/06/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $31.37
Fee Totals: $166.37
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $31.37 06/21/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 06/21/2017
No same or similar, 06/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/21/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, JACOB STEPHEN
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1619
Citation: 000700005204 Badge #: 1FD141
1
05/29/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERGLUND, JAMIE RUSSELL
Age 45
Carlton, MN 55816
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-1310
Citation: 890390712901 Badge #: 390
1
05/09/2017 Forestry-Careless or Negligent Acts
(Misdemeanor) 88.195.4 881954
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DAHLSTROM, KAREN MARIE
Age 36
Rosemount, MN 55068
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1502
Citation: 881701770256 Badge #: 177
1
05/26/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Continued
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
DANUSER, ALEX MICHAEL
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1573
Citation: 881705560644 Badge #: 556
1
05/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERTH, RONALD FREDERICK
Age 56
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1013
Citation: 881703870371 Badge #: 387
1
04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUSTINE, NICHOLAS RAY
Age 23
Rochester, MN 55904
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1785
Citation: 88170560722 Badge #: 556
1
06/12/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/21/2017 Dismissed
LANTZ, MEAGAN LAURA
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1578
Citation: 881705560656 Badge #: 556
1
05/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, TINA JO
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-10-824
Citation: VB09564 Badge #: 556
1
03/12/2010 Vehicle – Window Restrictions – Tint Too Dark
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/12/2010 Drivers’ Licenses – Failure to Obtain New Driver’s License after Changing Name or Address
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAULSON, SHANIA MARIE
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1766
Citation: 881701770325 Badge #: 177
1
06/16/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REIGEL, SCOTT DANIEL
Age 35
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1570
Citation: 881705560636 Badge #: 556
1
05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/21/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor