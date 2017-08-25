Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: June 19-21, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 19, 2017:

    ALLEN, SHANA LAURIE

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1076

    1

    05/28/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 2 Yr)

    Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

    No same or similar, 06/19/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    DAHL, CORY SHEA

    Age 28

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2061

    1

    09/02/2016 Damage to Prop-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $3,865.38

    Fee Totals: $4,075.38

    Local Confinement (8 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

    Random testing, 06/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

    Obtain employment, 06/19/2017

    Maintain employment, 06/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with Transfer of probation to Home County 06/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: may attend social gatherings with prior approval from probation 06/19/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Trespassed from the Minit Mart 06/19/2017

    Counseling, Continue attending and provide documentation to Probation Officer 06/19/2017

    Educational assessment/program, Make 3 or more job contacts a week or attend college full time and provide documentation to probation officer 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

    Pay restitution, Joint and several to file 09-CR-16-2080: to the Carlton Spur $3865.38 06/19/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, Take any medications in the manner and dosage as prescribed 06/19/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    FLAIM, DESTINY DAWN

    Age 35

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-254

    1

    09/08/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Theft

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 180 Days For 2 Yr)

    Due 07/05/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $1,830.00

    Fee Totals: $2,040.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

    Pay restitution, may submit affidavit to contest, once received will schedule for hearing $1830 06/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    09/08/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-960

    1

    05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 06/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 06/19/2017

    No threats of violence, 06/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017

    No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    2

    05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-14-1135

    Citation: 090009411801 Badge #: 62249

    1

    04/28/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 06/19/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WELDON, TODD DWIGHT

    Age 52

    Faribault, MN 55021-4614

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-225

    1

    07/06/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BOESELAGER, MICHAEL ROBERT

    Age 34

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1196

    1

    05/20/2015 Felony Theft

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Diversion Program – Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/19/2015

    Pay restitution, apply bail $1188.88 11/19/2015

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    DIVER, HEATHER MARIE

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-271

    Citation: 090106703501 Badge #: 65525

    1

    02/03/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 13 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 17 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $20.00

    Fee Totals: $155.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    Pay restitution, $20 06/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, DAVID MORTON

    Age 77

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1423

    Citation: 090107714201 Badge #: 65507

    1

    05/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MCCARTHY, LISA JANE

    Age 28

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1941

    Citation: 19349 Badge #: 65519

    1

    09/19/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days 11/19/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015

    Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 11/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    SCHAAF, AMBER GAIL

    Age 30

    Deer River, MN 56636

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-698

    Citation: 090107709702 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/07/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by the end of August, 2017 06/19/2017

    No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Sams Club and Walmart stores for one year 06/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WELSAND, SARAH ANN

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1910

    Citation: 19216 Badge #: 65513

    1

    09/14/2015 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    BEAULIEU, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-237

    1

    09/12/2016 Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

    (Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 06/19/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $800.00

    Fee Totals: $935.00

    Local Confinement (136 Days Credit for time served: 136 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017

    Random testing, 06/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/19/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017

    No contact with victim(s), Have no contact wtih victim(s) directly, indirectly, or through third party, or be near their property. 06/19/2017

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation officer 06/19/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, in the manner and dosage as prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/19/2017

    Pay costs, 06/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation to attend social gatherings 06/19/2017

    Pay restitution, Joint and Several to file 09-CR-17-236 $800 06/19/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    COUTURE, JUSTIN RAY

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1287

    1

    06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 6/19/17 at 9am, with a review hearing prior 06/19/17 Staggered Review- In compliance time continues to be stayed

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016

    No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/19/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/19/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016

    Random testing, 12/19/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 6/19/17 at 9am 12/19/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-83

    1

    01/11/2017 Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 180 Days For 2 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 06/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    AYSTA, NATHAN PAUL

    Age 40

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1729

    Citation: 881705560708 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BENJAMIN, CLAYTON LEE

    Age 19

    Garrison, MN 56450

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-944

    Citation: 881705230222 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DORDAL, URIAH MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2781

    Citation: 881505561009 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/06/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/19/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    ELMADARI, MONAA LAURA

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-946

    Citation: 881705230225 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GYSLAND, NEAL ROBERT

    Age 24

    Burnsville, MN 55337-2401

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2784

    Citation: 881505561010 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/06/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

    KOEHLER, VICTOR MANUEL

    Age 31

    White Bear Lake, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-891

    Citation: 881705560264 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LINDQUIST, DAKOTA SCOTT

    Age 20

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-941

    Citation: 881703870309 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PHILLIPS, AAMIR DONTE

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-925

    Citation: 881704100169 Badge #: 410

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REICHENBACH, TEGAN NICOLE

    Age 24

    New Castle, CO 81647

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-99

    Citation: 881504100045 Badge #: 410

    1

    01/10/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SAARELA, DAWN MARIE

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-950

    Citation: 881705230229 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAUTER, KEEGAN SCOTT

    Age 36

    Loveland, CO 80537

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-924

    Citation: 881703520116 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHWEISS, JACK DILLON

    Age 20

    Delano, MN 55328

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-832

    1

    04/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/19/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Reimbursement $40.00

    Fee Totals: $625.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

    Victim impact panel, 06/19/2017

    DWI clinic, In Home County 06/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Attend Review Hearing on 12/18/2017 at 9 am. Provide proof of DWI Clinic, MADD, and CUA. 06/19/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    THOMPSON, HENRY PETER

    Age 34

    Saginaw, MN 55779-9776

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-932

    Citation: 881705560301 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TORKELSON, RYAN JAMES

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-940

    Citation: 881703870307 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/07/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 36

    Superior, WI 54880-4842

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-936

    Citation: 881702090134 Badge #: 209

    1

    04/07/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/07/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 6/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BONG, BRUCE LEON

    Age 20

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1820

    Citation: 090200001087 Badge #: 63864

    1

    08/29/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Service - Adult (Community work service, 10 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1928

    Citation: 090200000905 Badge #: 63866

    1

    09/17/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Service - Adult (Community work service, 10 Hours For Indeterminate)

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 20-21, 2017:

    DELCARO, DOMINIC JOSEPH

    Age 36

    Virginia, MN 55792

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-14-314

    1

    02/22/2014 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

    (Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 08/13/2014

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/13/2014

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 08/13/2014

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2014

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2014

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2014

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2014

    Random testing, 08/13/2014

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA and document attendance to probation 08/13/2014

    Counseling, 08/13/2014

    Complete treatment, 08/13/2014

    Sign all releases of information, 08/13/2014)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Serve As: Sentence To Serve

    Comment: STS in home county

    Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 20 days and serve with credit for 13 days for September violation of probation, time complete.

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 120 days jail, may serve at NERCC.

    11/24/14 Probation Violation Review Hearing – remand back to NERCC to continue serving previously ordered 120 day sentence until defendant can be released to inpatient treatment at which time the balance of jail will be stayed.

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, complete any and all programming available while at NERCC 10/16/2014)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    2

    02/22/2014 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 352 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Due 09/30/2014

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    02/22/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

    4

    02/22/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

    LINDQUIST, DAKOTA SCOTT

    Age 20

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-966

    Citation: 090000002741 Badge #: 62111

    1

    04/07/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 MPH Interstate Outside Urban 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MORFF, SUMMER ANN

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1710

    Citation: 090000002950 Badge #: 62254

    1

    06/09/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TOLLEFSON, TIMOTHY JOSEPH

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1202

    Citation: 090011711801 Badge #: 62108

    1

    04/28/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TONDRYK, CORY ALLAN

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1621

    Citation: 090000002613 Badge #: 62248

    1

    06/02/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEFOE, JACKIE ANN

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55802

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-997

    1

    05/15/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (120 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Comment: or the Female Offender Program

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules; follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/19/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 06/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval needed to attend social gatherings from probation 06/19/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 06/19/2017

    Random testing, 06/19/2017

    Pay costs, 06/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

    No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/19/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    2

    05/15/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process With Force

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/15/2017 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/19/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)

    Due 06/20/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    05/15/2017 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    5

    05/15/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

    JAROSCH, MARY GRACE

    Age 33

    Hermantown, MN 55811-4110

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-2416

    1

    12/26/2014 Terroristic Threats

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed

    2

    12/26/2014 Terroristic Threats

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Cloquet

    3

    12/26/2014 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 02/25/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/08/2015 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (91 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)

    Comment: time complete including time from the restoration program

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/08/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/08/2015

    Random testing, at own expense 04/08/2015

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/08/2015

    Conditions, other, Continue to work with mental health practitioner and psychiatrist to address mental health concerns and comply with recommendations. 04/08/2015

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/08/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/08/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/08/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/08/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/08/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/08/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/08/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/08/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/08/2015

    No same or similar, 04/08/2015)

    Treatment – Adult (Mental health treatment For Indeterminate)

    4

    12/26/2014 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed

    5

    12/26/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed

    KING, ROBERT DOUGLAS

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-58

    Citation: 090109700401 Badge #: 65524

    1

    01/04/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Days)

    Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Comment: Credit for time served. File to be closed.

    LACROIX, GREGORY THOMAS

    Age 30

    Moorhead, MN 56560

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1668

    Citation: 19388 Badge #: 65521

    1

    08/12/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 06/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/20/2017

    Restitution reserved, Until 06/20/2017 06/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2090

    Citation: 19465 Badge #: 65504

    1

    10/07/2015 Criminal Damage Prop-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 06/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/20/2017

    Restitution reserved, until 06/20/2018 06/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LINDSTROM, STEPHEN PETER

    Age 70

    Alborn, MN 55702

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1735

    Citation: 090101716501 Badge #: 65524

    1

    06/14/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed

    MCCLOSKEY, MAIJA ROSE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-340

    Citation: 000700003941 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    02/11/2017 Neglect or Endangerment of a Child/Neglect- GM

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(a) 6093781a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/11/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 07/20/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    02/11/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 07/20/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAHL, PATRICIA LOUISE

    Age 68

    Eagan, MN 55122

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1755

    Citation: 881701770308 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/14/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOULE, DENISE CAROL

    Age 57

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1730

    Citation: 881705560706 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NICHOLS, ANGELA CHRISTINE

    Age 46

    Golden Valley, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1743

    Citation: 881701830242 Badge #: 183

    1

    06/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PEGUES, MONTRELL DONYA

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-960

    Citation: 881705230231 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROE, CORY MILLER

    Age 40

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1484

    Citation: 881703870406 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MONFELDT, TRAVIS JOHN

    Age 20

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-1771

    Citation: 090201716501 Badge #: 3858

    1

    06/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/20/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HANSEN, LINDA MAE

    Age 69

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1751

    Citation: 090002716501 Badge #: 62234

    1

    06/14/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Speed Limit Posted In Local Juris Sp 58/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSEN, ROGER NMN, JR.

    Age 29

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-128

    Citation: 090000001133 Badge #: 62253

    1

    01/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 54 Days)

    Due 07/17/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ALLHISER, MICHAEL HAROLD

    Age 58

    Eyota, MN 55934

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1774

    Citation: 090112716901 Badge #: 65524

    1

    06/18/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21 –M

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MCGOVERN, ASHLEY MARIE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-896

    1

    05/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/21/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 07/01/2015 Continued

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/01/2015

    No same or similar, 07/01/2015

    Pay costs, 07/01/2015

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/01/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/01/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/01/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/01/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/01/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/01/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/01/2015

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/01/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/01/2015

    Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/01/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/01/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/01/2015

    Complete treatment, enter and successfully complete treatment if recommended in chemical assessment and document to probation. 07/01/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician. 07/01/2015

    Random testing, at own expense 07/01/2015)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/31/2015

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    SCHROEDER, NATHAN PAUL

    Age 39

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-504

    1

    12/15/2016 Felony Theft

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician and only take medications as prescribed 06/21/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/21/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 06/21/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, upon request from probation, if ordered to complete – cooperate with assessment and follow all recommendations 06/21/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations – to be scheduled within 30 days 06/21/2017

    Pay restitution, $6607.36 06/21/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/21/2017

    No same or similar, 06/21/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/21/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 06/21/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/21/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/21/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/21/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/21/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/21/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/21/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/21/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/21/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/21/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/21/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/21/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $6,657.36)

    Due 06/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $6,607.36

    Comment: Pay $100 per month beginning 7/5/2017 – sign payment plan

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 200 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony’

    THOMPSON, CURTIS LEE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-771

    Citation: 090106709601 Badge #: 65519

    1

    04/06/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $31.37

    Fee Totals: $166.37

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $31.37 06/21/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 06/21/2017

    No same or similar, 06/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/21/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, JACOB STEPHEN

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1619

    Citation: 000700005204 Badge #: 1FD141

    1

    05/29/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERGLUND, JAMIE RUSSELL

    Age 45

    Carlton, MN 55816

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-1310

    Citation: 890390712901 Badge #: 390

    1

    05/09/2017 Forestry-Careless or Negligent Acts

    (Misdemeanor) 88.195.4 881954

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DAHLSTROM, KAREN MARIE

    Age 36

    Rosemount, MN 55068

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1502

    Citation: 881701770256 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/26/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Continued

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    DANUSER, ALEX MICHAEL

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1573

    Citation: 881705560644 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERTH, RONALD FREDERICK

    Age 56

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1013

    Citation: 881703870371 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUSTINE, NICHOLAS RAY

    Age 23

    Rochester, MN 55904

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1785

    Citation: 88170560722 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/12/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Dismissed

    LANTZ, MEAGAN LAURA

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1578

    Citation: 881705560656 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, TINA JO

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-10-824

    Citation: VB09564 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/12/2010 Vehicle – Window Restrictions – Tint Too Dark

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/12/2010 Drivers’ Licenses – Failure to Obtain New Driver’s License after Changing Name or Address

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAULSON, SHANIA MARIE

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1766

    Citation: 881701770325 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/16/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REIGEL, SCOTT DANIEL

    Age 35

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1570

    Citation: 881705560636 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/21/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness