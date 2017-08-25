Carlton County Court Report: June 19-21, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1076

1

05/28/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 2 Yr)

Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

No same or similar, 06/19/2017)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

DAHL, CORY SHEA

Age 28

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2061

1

09/02/2016 Damage to Prop-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $3,865.38

Fee Totals: $4,075.38

Local Confinement (8 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

Random testing, 06/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

Obtain employment, 06/19/2017

Maintain employment, 06/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with Transfer of probation to Home County 06/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: may attend social gatherings with prior approval from probation 06/19/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/19/2017

Conditions, other, Trespassed from the Minit Mart 06/19/2017

Counseling, Continue attending and provide documentation to Probation Officer 06/19/2017

Educational assessment/program, Make 3 or more job contacts a week or attend college full time and provide documentation to probation officer 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

Pay restitution, Joint and several to file 09-CR-16-2080: to the Carlton Spur $3865.38 06/19/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, Take any medications in the manner and dosage as prescribed 06/19/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

FLAIM, DESTINY DAWN

Age 35

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-254

1

09/08/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Theft

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 180 Days For 2 Yr)

Due 07/05/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $1,830.00

Fee Totals: $2,040.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

Pay restitution, may submit affidavit to contest, once received will schedule for hearing $1830 06/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

09/08/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-960

1

05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

Random testing, at own expense 06/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 06/19/2017

No threats of violence, 06/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017

No same or similar, 06/19/2017

Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 06/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

2

05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

3

05/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-14-1135

Citation: 090009411801 Badge #: 62249

1

04/28/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 06/19/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WELDON, TODD DWIGHT

Age 52

Faribault, MN 55021-4614

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-225

1

07/06/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BOESELAGER, MICHAEL ROBERT

Age 34

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1196

1

05/20/2015 Felony Theft

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Diversion Program – Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/19/2015

Pay restitution, apply bail $1188.88 11/19/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

DIVER, HEATHER MARIE

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-271

Citation: 090106703501 Badge #: 65525

1

02/03/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 13 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 17 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $20.00

Fee Totals: $155.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

Pay restitution, $20 06/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, DAVID MORTON

Age 77

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1423

Citation: 090107714201 Badge #: 65507

1

05/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MCCARTHY, LISA JANE

Age 28

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1941

Citation: 19349 Badge #: 65519

1

09/19/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 11/19/2015

No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015

Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 11/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

SCHAAF, AMBER GAIL

Age 30

Deer River, MN 56636

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-698

Citation: 090107709702 Badge #: 65511

1

04/07/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by the end of August, 2017 06/19/2017

No same or similar, 06/19/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Sams Club and Walmart stores for one year 06/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WELSAND, SARAH ANN

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1910

Citation: 19216 Badge #: 65513

1

09/14/2015 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

BEAULIEU, ANDREW JAMES

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-237

1

09/12/2016 Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 06/19/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $800.00

Fee Totals: $935.00

Local Confinement (136 Days Credit for time served: 136 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017

Random testing, 06/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/19/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017

No contact with victim(s), Have no contact wtih victim(s) directly, indirectly, or through third party, or be near their property. 06/19/2017

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts until gainfully employed or attend college full-time and provide documentation to probation officer 06/19/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, in the manner and dosage as prescribed by a physician 06/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 06/19/2017

Pay costs, 06/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation to attend social gatherings 06/19/2017

Pay restitution, Joint and Several to file 09-CR-17-236 $800 06/19/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

COUTURE, JUSTIN RAY

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1287

1

06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

2

06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 6/19/17 at 9am, with a review hearing prior 06/19/17 Staggered Review- In compliance time continues to be stayed

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016

No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/19/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016

Contact with probation, 12/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016

DWI clinic, 12/19/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016

Random testing, 12/19/2016

Make all future court appearances, 6/19/17 at 9am 12/19/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

ST JOHN, MARCUS JAMES

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-83

1

01/11/2017 Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 180 Days For 2 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 06/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

AYSTA, NATHAN PAUL

Age 40

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1729

Citation: 881705560708 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BENJAMIN, CLAYTON LEE

Age 19

Garrison, MN 56450

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-944

Citation: 881705230222 Badge #: 523

1

04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DORDAL, URIAH MICHAEL

Age 19

Burnsville, MN 55337

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2781

Citation: 881505561009 Badge #: 556

1

09/06/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/19/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

ELMADARI, MONAA LAURA

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-946

Citation: 881705230225 Badge #: 523

1

04/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GYSLAND, NEAL ROBERT

Age 24

Burnsville, MN 55337-2401

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2784

Citation: 881505561010 Badge #: 556

1

09/06/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/19/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/19/2015)

KOEHLER, VICTOR MANUEL

Age 31

White Bear Lake, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-891

Citation: 881705560264 Badge #: 556

1

04/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LINDQUIST, DAKOTA SCOTT

Age 20

New Richmond, WI 54017

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-941

Citation: 881703870309 Badge #: 387

1

04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PHILLIPS, AAMIR DONTE

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-925

Citation: 881704100169 Badge #: 410

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REICHENBACH, TEGAN NICOLE

Age 24

New Castle, CO 81647

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-99

Citation: 881504100045 Badge #: 410

1

01/10/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SAARELA, DAWN MARIE

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-950

Citation: 881705230229 Badge #: 523

1

04/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SAUTER, KEEGAN SCOTT

Age 36

Loveland, CO 80537

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-924

Citation: 881703520116 Badge #: 352

1

04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHWEISS, JACK DILLON

Age 20

Delano, MN 55328

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-832

1

04/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

2

04/09/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/19/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Reimbursement $40.00

Fee Totals: $625.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

Victim impact panel, 06/19/2017

DWI clinic, In Home County 06/19/2017

Conditions, other, Attend Review Hearing on 12/18/2017 at 9 am. Provide proof of DWI Clinic, MADD, and CUA. 06/19/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

THOMPSON, HENRY PETER

Age 34

Saginaw, MN 55779-9776

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-932

Citation: 881705560301 Badge #: 556

1

04/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TORKELSON, RYAN JAMES

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-940

Citation: 881703870307 Badge #: 387

1

04/07/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 36

Superior, WI 54880-4842

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-936

Citation: 881702090134 Badge #: 209

1

04/07/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/07/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 6/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BONG, BRUCE LEON

Age 20

Carlton, MN 55718

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1820

Citation: 090200001087 Badge #: 63864

1

08/29/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Service - Adult (Community work service, 10 Hours For Indeterminate)

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1928

Citation: 090200000905 Badge #: 63866

1

09/17/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 11/19/2015)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Service - Adult (Community work service, 10 Hours For Indeterminate)

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 20-21, 2017:

DELCARO, DOMINIC JOSEPH

Age 36

Virginia, MN 55792

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-14-314

1

02/22/2014 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Statutory stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 08/13/2014

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/13/2014

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 08/13/2014

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2014

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2014

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2014

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2014

Random testing, 08/13/2014

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA and document attendance to probation 08/13/2014

Counseling, 08/13/2014

Complete treatment, 08/13/2014

Sign all releases of information, 08/13/2014)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Serve As: Sentence To Serve

Comment: STS in home county

Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 20 days and serve with credit for 13 days for September violation of probation, time complete.

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 10/16/14 Probation Violation – revoke 120 days jail, may serve at NERCC.

11/24/14 Probation Violation Review Hearing – remand back to NERCC to continue serving previously ordered 120 day sentence until defendant can be released to inpatient treatment at which time the balance of jail will be stayed.

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, complete any and all programming available while at NERCC 10/16/2014)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

2

02/22/2014 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/02/2014 Guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 352 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Due 09/30/2014

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Defendant will serve one weekend in the county jail. 06/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

02/22/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

4

02/22/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 08/13/2014 Dismissed

LINDQUIST, DAKOTA SCOTT

Age 20

New Richmond, WI 54017

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-966

Citation: 090000002741 Badge #: 62111

1

04/07/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 MPH Interstate Outside Urban 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MORFF, SUMMER ANN

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1710

Citation: 090000002950 Badge #: 62254

1

06/09/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TOLLEFSON, TIMOTHY JOSEPH

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1202

Citation: 090011711801 Badge #: 62108

1

04/28/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TONDRYK, CORY ALLAN

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55808

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1621

Citation: 090000002613 Badge #: 62248

1

06/02/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEFOE, JACKIE ANN

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55802

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-997

1

05/15/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (120 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Comment: or the Female Offender Program

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/19/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules; follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare 06/19/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 06/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval needed to attend social gatherings from probation 06/19/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 06/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 06/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 06/19/2017

Random testing, 06/19/2017

Pay costs, 06/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/19/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/19/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/19/2017

No same or similar, 06/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/19/2017

Contact with probation, 06/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/19/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 06/19/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

2

05/15/2017 Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process With Force

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

3

05/15/2017 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/19/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/19/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1, Other Case)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)

Due 06/20/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

05/15/2017 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

5

05/15/2017 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/19/2017 Dismissed

JAROSCH, MARY GRACE

Age 33

Hermantown, MN 55811-4110

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-2416

1

12/26/2014 Terroristic Threats

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed

2

12/26/2014 Terroristic Threats

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Cloquet

3

12/26/2014 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 02/25/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/08/2015 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (91 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)

Comment: time complete including time from the restoration program

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/08/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/08/2015

Random testing, at own expense 04/08/2015

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/08/2015

Conditions, other, Continue to work with mental health practitioner and psychiatrist to address mental health concerns and comply with recommendations. 04/08/2015

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/08/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/08/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/08/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/08/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/08/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/08/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/08/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/08/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/08/2015

No same or similar, 04/08/2015)

Treatment – Adult (Mental health treatment For Indeterminate)

4

12/26/2014 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed

5

12/26/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/26/2015 Dismissed

KING, ROBERT DOUGLAS

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55803

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-58

Citation: 090109700401 Badge #: 65524

1

01/04/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Days)

Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Comment: Credit for time served. File to be closed.

LACROIX, GREGORY THOMAS

Age 30

Moorhead, MN 56560

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1668

Citation: 19388 Badge #: 65521

1

08/12/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 06/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/20/2017

Restitution reserved, Until 06/20/2017 06/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2090

Citation: 19465 Badge #: 65504

1

10/07/2015 Criminal Damage Prop-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 06/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/20/2017

Restitution reserved, until 06/20/2018 06/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LINDSTROM, STEPHEN PETER

Age 70

Alborn, MN 55702

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1735

Citation: 090101716501 Badge #: 65524

1

06/14/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/20/2017 Dismissed

MCCLOSKEY, MAIJA ROSE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-340

Citation: 000700003941 Badge #: 1FD138

1

02/11/2017 Neglect or Endangerment of a Child/Neglect- GM

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(a) 6093781a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed

2

02/11/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 07/20/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

02/11/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 07/20/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAHL, PATRICIA LOUISE

Age 68

Eagan, MN 55122

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1755

Citation: 881701770308 Badge #: 177

1

06/14/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOULE, DENISE CAROL

Age 57

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1730

Citation: 881705560706 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NICHOLS, ANGELA CHRISTINE

Age 46

Golden Valley, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1743

Citation: 881701830242 Badge #: 183

1

06/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PEGUES, MONTRELL DONYA

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-960

Citation: 881705230231 Badge #: 523

1

04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROE, CORY MILLER

Age 40

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1484

Citation: 881703870406 Badge #: 387

1

05/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MONFELDT, TRAVIS JOHN

Age 20

Barnum, MN 55707

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-1771

Citation: 090201716501 Badge #: 3858

1

06/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/20/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HANSEN, LINDA MAE

Age 69

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1751

Citation: 090002716501 Badge #: 62234

1

06/14/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Speed Limit Posted In Local Juris Sp 58/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSEN, ROGER NMN, JR.

Age 29

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-128

Citation: 090000001133 Badge #: 62253

1

01/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 54 Days)

Due 07/17/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ALLHISER, MICHAEL HAROLD

Age 58

Eyota, MN 55934

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1774

Citation: 090112716901 Badge #: 65524

1

06/18/2017 Expiration of Driver’s License – Over 21 –M

(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MCGOVERN, ASHLEY MARIE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-896

1

05/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/21/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 07/01/2015 Continued

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/01/2015

No same or similar, 07/01/2015

Pay costs, 07/01/2015

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/01/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/01/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/01/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/01/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/01/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/01/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/01/2015

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/01/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/01/2015

Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 07/01/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/01/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/01/2015

Complete treatment, enter and successfully complete treatment if recommended in chemical assessment and document to probation. 07/01/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician. 07/01/2015

Random testing, at own expense 07/01/2015)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/31/2015

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

SCHROEDER, NATHAN PAUL

Age 39

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-504

1

12/15/2016 Felony Theft

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician and only take medications as prescribed 06/21/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/21/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 06/21/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, upon request from probation, if ordered to complete – cooperate with assessment and follow all recommendations 06/21/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, obtain a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations – to be scheduled within 30 days 06/21/2017

Pay restitution, $6607.36 06/21/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/21/2017

No same or similar, 06/21/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/21/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 06/21/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/21/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/21/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/21/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/21/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/21/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/21/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/21/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/21/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/21/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/21/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/21/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 06/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $6,657.36)

Due 06/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $6,607.36

Comment: Pay $100 per month beginning 7/5/2017 – sign payment plan

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 200 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony’

THOMPSON, CURTIS LEE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-771

Citation: 090106709601 Badge #: 65519

1

04/06/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $31.37

Fee Totals: $166.37

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $31.37 06/21/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 06/21/2017

No same or similar, 06/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/21/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, JACOB STEPHEN

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1619

Citation: 000700005204 Badge #: 1FD141

1

05/29/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BERGLUND, JAMIE RUSSELL

Age 45

Carlton, MN 55816

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-1310

Citation: 890390712901 Badge #: 390

1

05/09/2017 Forestry-Careless or Negligent Acts

(Misdemeanor) 88.195.4 881954

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DAHLSTROM, KAREN MARIE

Age 36

Rosemount, MN 55068

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1502

Citation: 881701770256 Badge #: 177

1

05/26/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Continued

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/21/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

DANUSER, ALEX MICHAEL

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1573

Citation: 881705560644 Badge #: 556

1

05/30/2017 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERTH, RONALD FREDERICK

Age 56

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1013

Citation: 881703870371 Badge #: 387

1

04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUSTINE, NICHOLAS RAY

Age 23

Rochester, MN 55904

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1785

Citation: 88170560722 Badge #: 556

1

06/12/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/21/2017 Dismissed

LANTZ, MEAGAN LAURA

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1578

Citation: 881705560656 Badge #: 556

1

05/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, TINA JO

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-10-824

Citation: VB09564 Badge #: 556

1

03/12/2010 Vehicle – Window Restrictions – Tint Too Dark

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/12/2010 Drivers’ Licenses – Failure to Obtain New Driver’s License after Changing Name or Address

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAULSON, SHANIA MARIE

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1766

Citation: 881701770325 Badge #: 177

1

06/16/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REIGEL, SCOTT DANIEL

Age 35

New Richmond, WI 54017

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1570

Citation: 881705560636 Badge #: 556

1

05/29/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/21/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor