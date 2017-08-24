Search
    Carlton County Court Report: June 17-18, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 17-18, 2017:

    SMITH, DONOVAN ALAN

    Age 22

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1647

    Citation: 000700004532 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    06/01/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/01/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COOPER, DANIEL JOSEPH

    Age 26

    Elk River, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1676

    Citation: 881705560696 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAGEMEYER, JOHN LOREN

    Age 49

    Albuquerque, NM 87109

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1390

    Citation: 881705560534 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/17/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 90/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MONSON, JESSICA MARIE

    Age 32

    Hastings, MN 55033

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1747

    Citation: 881703870479 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OBRADOVIC, DRAGAN

    Age 55

    Niles, IL 60714

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1497

    Citation: 881716110030 Badge #: 1611

    1

    05/25/2017 CMV – Record of duty status not current (log book)

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(f)(1) 49CFR3958f1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    OREN, DAVID DONALD

    Age 25

    St. Paul, MN 55103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1257

    Citation: 881705230289 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RADTKE, ALECIA CHRISTEEN

    Age 31

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1097

    Citation: 881705230264 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/20/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAYMOND, ROGER LEE

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1149

    Citation: 881701770192 Badge #: 177

    1

    04/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REINERT, BAYLEE MARIE

    Age 22

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1430

    Citation: 881704100249 Badge #: 410

    1

    05/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STINAR, JACOB STANLEY

    Age 28

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1628

    Citation: 881703870444 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/17/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOOIMAN, NATHAN MICHAEL

    Age 18

    Champlin, MN 55316

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1374

    Citation: 090005713202 Badge #: 62252

    1

    05/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 6/18/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BLOOD, MCKENZIE ANNMARIE

    Age 21

    Silver Bay, MN 55614

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1354

    Citation: 881705560492 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HER, LEE PAO

    Age 35

    St. Paul, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1262

    Citation: 881705230293 Badge #: 523

    1

    05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 6/18/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/06/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 6/18/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JACKSON, MARSTAVIAN DAVON

    Age 23

    New Hope, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1480

    Citation: 881703870399 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PRESCOTT, ANNEMARIE STOCKS

    Age 19

    San Diego, CA 92111

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1665

    Citation: 881701770302 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

