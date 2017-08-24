Carlton County Court Report: June 17-18, 2017

Brookston, MN 55711

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1647

Citation: 000700004532 Badge #: 1FD109

1

06/01/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/01/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COOPER, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age 26

Elk River, MN 55330

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1676

Citation: 881705560696 Badge #: 556

1

06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAGEMEYER, JOHN LOREN

Age 49

Albuquerque, NM 87109

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1390

Citation: 881705560534 Badge #: 556

1

05/17/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 90/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MONSON, JESSICA MARIE

Age 32

Hastings, MN 55033

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1747

Citation: 881703870479 Badge #: 387

1

06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OBRADOVIC, DRAGAN

Age 55

Niles, IL 60714

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1497

Citation: 881716110030 Badge #: 1611

1

05/25/2017 CMV – Record of duty status not current (log book)

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(f)(1) 49CFR3958f1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

OREN, DAVID DONALD

Age 25

St. Paul, MN 55103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1257

Citation: 881705230289 Badge #: 523

1

05/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RADTKE, ALECIA CHRISTEEN

Age 31

Mahtowa, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1097

Citation: 881705230264 Badge #: 523

1

04/20/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAYMOND, ROGER LEE

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1149

Citation: 881701770192 Badge #: 177

1

04/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REINERT, BAYLEE MARIE

Age 22

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1430

Citation: 881704100249 Badge #: 410

1

05/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STINAR, JACOB STANLEY

Age 28

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1628

Citation: 881703870444 Badge #: 387

1

06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/17/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOOIMAN, NATHAN MICHAEL

Age 18

Champlin, MN 55316

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1374

Citation: 090005713202 Badge #: 62252

1

05/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 6/18/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BLOOD, MCKENZIE ANNMARIE

Age 21

Silver Bay, MN 55614

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1354

Citation: 881705560492 Badge #: 556

1

05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HER, LEE PAO

Age 35

St. Paul, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1262

Citation: 881705230293 Badge #: 523

1

05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 6/18/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/06/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 6/18/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JACKSON, MARSTAVIAN DAVON

Age 23

New Hope, MN 55428

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1480

Citation: 881703870399 Badge #: 387

1

05/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PRESCOTT, ANNEMARIE STOCKS

Age 19

San Diego, CA 92111

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1665

Citation: 881701770302 Badge #: 177

1

06/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor