Carlton County Court Report: June 17-18, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 17-18, 2017:
SMITH, DONOVAN ALAN
Age 22
Brookston, MN 55711
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1647
Citation: 000700004532 Badge #: 1FD109
1
06/01/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/01/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COOPER, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age 26
Elk River, MN 55330
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1676
Citation: 881705560696 Badge #: 556
1
06/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAGEMEYER, JOHN LOREN
Age 49
Albuquerque, NM 87109
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1390
Citation: 881705560534 Badge #: 556
1
05/17/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 90/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MONSON, JESSICA MARIE
Age 32
Hastings, MN 55033
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1747
Citation: 881703870479 Badge #: 387
1
06/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OBRADOVIC, DRAGAN
Age 55
Niles, IL 60714
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1497
Citation: 881716110030 Badge #: 1611
1
05/25/2017 CMV – Record of duty status not current (log book)
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 395.8(f)(1) 49CFR3958f1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
OREN, DAVID DONALD
Age 25
St. Paul, MN 55103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1257
Citation: 881705230289 Badge #: 523
1
05/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RADTKE, ALECIA CHRISTEEN
Age 31
Mahtowa, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1097
Citation: 881705230264 Badge #: 523
1
04/20/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAYMOND, ROGER LEE
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1149
Citation: 881701770192 Badge #: 177
1
04/28/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REINERT, BAYLEE MARIE
Age 22
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1430
Citation: 881704100249 Badge #: 410
1
05/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STINAR, JACOB STANLEY
Age 28
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1628
Citation: 881703870444 Badge #: 387
1
06/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/17/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOOIMAN, NATHAN MICHAEL
Age 18
Champlin, MN 55316
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1374
Citation: 090005713202 Badge #: 62252
1
05/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 6/18/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BLOOD, MCKENZIE ANNMARIE
Age 21
Silver Bay, MN 55614
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1354
Citation: 881705560492 Badge #: 556
1
05/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HER, LEE PAO
Age 35
St. Paul, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1262
Citation: 881705230293 Badge #: 523
1
05/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 6/18/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/06/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 6/18/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JACKSON, MARSTAVIAN DAVON
Age 23
New Hope, MN 55428
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1480
Citation: 881703870399 Badge #: 387
1
05/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PRESCOTT, ANNEMARIE STOCKS
Age 19
San Diego, CA 92111
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1665
Citation: 881701770302 Badge #: 177
1
06/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor