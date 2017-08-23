Carlton County Court Report: June 16, 2017

Age 25

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-15-3015

Citation: 090000002108 Badge #: 62248

1

10/03/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/18/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No registration violation, 11/18/2015

No driving without insurance, 11/18/2015

No driver license violations, 11/18/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

GEIST, JASON MYUNG JIN

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1739

Citation: 090000002948 Badge #: 62254

1

06/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 6/16/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WOOLLETT, AMBER DAWN

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1219

1

06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017

Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

3

06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

4

06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

Age 59

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1218

1

06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1219. 06/16/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

Conditions, other, to euthanize animal eterina to City order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dog at Friends of Animals prior to procedure. 06/16/2017

Pay costs, the State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dog. 06/16/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1219. 06/16/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

Conditions, other, to euthanize animal eterina to City order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dog at Friends of Animals prior to procedure. 06/16/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BEAULIEU , ANDREW JAMES

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-968

Citation: 000700004188 Badge #: 1FD119

1

05/10/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed

LOZOYA, JAMES EDWARD

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1535

Citation: 000700005154 Badge #: 1FD140

1

05/28/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAUER, DILLON DEAN

Age 23

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1315

Citation: 881701770226 Badge #: 177

1

05/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MALE, AMBER DAWN

Age 37

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1683

Citation: 881705560658 Badge #: 556

1

06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 6/16/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MULVANEY, KAITLYN MARIE

Age 19

Hugo, MN 55038

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1724

Citation: 881703520233 Badge #: 352

1

06/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 6/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAHR, DOUGLAS FRIEDRICH

Age 31

Minneapolis, MN 55418

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1734

Citation: 881705560712 Badge #: 556

1

06/11/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 6/16/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BENSON, BRANDON KEITH

Age 32

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-14-2396

1

08/12/2014 Bribery-Offer, Give, Promise-Influence Performance-Public Officer/Employee

(Felony) 609.42.1(1) 6094211

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 11/18/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/18/2015)

LUND, RYAN MARCUS

Age 27

Askov, MN 55704

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1030

1

05/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 281 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 84 Days )

Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 84 days credit stayed.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment & comply with rules of treatment program and/or facility 01/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/03/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/03/2017

Conditions, other, Comply with all DANCO, HRO, OFP and no contact orders 01/03/2017

No same or similar, 01/03/2017

No threats of violence, 01/03/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/03/2017

Contact with probation, 01/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, outside of work 01/03/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 01/03/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: Pay $25 today & pay remaining at $25 per month.

Condition – Adult (Cognitive skill training, allow to complete a cognitive skills class in lieu of DAIP or other domestic abuse program 06/16/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor