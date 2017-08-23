Carlton County Court Report: June 16, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 16, 2017:
BURKHALTER, DANIEL FREDERICK DEAN
Age 25
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-15-3015
Citation: 090000002108 Badge #: 62248
1
10/03/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/18/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No registration violation, 11/18/2015
No driving without insurance, 11/18/2015
No driver license violations, 11/18/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
GEIST, JASON MYUNG JIN
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1739
Citation: 090000002948 Badge #: 62254
1
06/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 6/16/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WOOLLETT, AMBER DAWN
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1219
1
06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017
Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017
Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017
Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017
Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017
Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017
Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017
Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017
Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
3
06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017
Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017
Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017
Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017
Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
4
06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017
Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017
Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017
Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017
Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH
Age 59
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1218
1
06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017
Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1219. 06/16/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017
Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017
Conditions, other, to euthanize animal eterina to City order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dog at Friends of Animals prior to procedure. 06/16/2017
Pay costs, the State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dog. 06/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017
Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1219. 06/16/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017
Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017
Conditions, other, to euthanize animal eterina to City order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dog at Friends of Animals prior to procedure. 06/16/2017
Pay costs, the State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dog. 06/16/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BEAULIEU , ANDREW JAMES
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-968
Citation: 000700004188 Badge #: 1FD119
1
05/10/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed
LOZOYA, JAMES EDWARD
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1535
Citation: 000700005154 Badge #: 1FD140
1
05/28/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAUER, DILLON DEAN
Age 23
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1315
Citation: 881701770226 Badge #: 177
1
05/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALE, AMBER DAWN
Age 37
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1683
Citation: 881705560658 Badge #: 556
1
06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 6/16/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MULVANEY, KAITLYN MARIE
Age 19
Hugo, MN 55038
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1724
Citation: 881703520233 Badge #: 352
1
06/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 6/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAHR, DOUGLAS FRIEDRICH
Age 31
Minneapolis, MN 55418
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1734
Citation: 881705560712 Badge #: 556
1
06/11/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 6/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BENSON, BRANDON KEITH
Age 32
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-14-2396
1
08/12/2014 Bribery-Offer, Give, Promise-Influence Performance-Public Officer/Employee
(Felony) 609.42.1(1) 6094211
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 11/18/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/18/2015)
LUND, RYAN MARCUS
Age 27
Askov, MN 55704
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1030
1
05/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 281 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 84 Days )
Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 84 days credit stayed.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment & comply with rules of treatment program and/or facility 01/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/03/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/03/2017
Conditions, other, Comply with all DANCO, HRO, OFP and no contact orders 01/03/2017
No same or similar, 01/03/2017
No threats of violence, 01/03/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/03/2017
Contact with probation, 01/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/03/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, outside of work 01/03/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 01/03/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: Pay $25 today & pay remaining at $25 per month.
Condition – Adult (Cognitive skill training, allow to complete a cognitive skills class in lieu of DAIP or other domestic abuse program 06/16/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor