    Carlton County Court Report: June 16, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on June 16, 2017:

    BURKHALTER, DANIEL FREDERICK DEAN

    Age 25

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-15-3015

    Citation: 090000002108 Badge #: 62248

    1

    10/03/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/18/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No registration violation, 11/18/2015

    No driving without insurance, 11/18/2015

    No driver license violations, 11/18/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    GEIST, JASON MYUNG JIN

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1739

    Citation: 090000002948 Badge #: 62254

    1

    06/09/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 6/16/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WOOLLETT, AMBER DAWN

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1219

    1

    06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

    Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

    Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

    Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017

    Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

    Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

    Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

    Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017

    Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    3

    06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

    Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

    Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

    Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017

    Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    4

    06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

    Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

    Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1218 06/16/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

    Conditions, other, to euthanize both animals pursuant to City Order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dogs at Friends of Animals prior to procedure 06/16/2017

    Pay costs, The State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dogs. 06/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

    Age 59

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1218

    1

    06/05/2017 Animals – Attack By Dangerous Animal (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 8.4.08.1 84081

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

    Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1219. 06/16/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

    Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

    Conditions, other, to euthanize animal eterina to City order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dog at Friends of Animals prior to procedure. 06/16/2017

    Pay costs, the State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dog. 06/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    06/05/2017 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/16/2017

    Pay restitution, Pay reasonable restitution joint and several to file 09-CR-17-1219. 06/16/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/16/2017

    Restitution reserved, Open for 60 days 06/16/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/16/2017

    Conditions, other, to euthanize animal eterina to City order, to occur within seven (7) days of signing petition. May have this done by personal eterinarian and is allowed to visit the said dog at Friends of Animals prior to procedure. 06/16/2017

    Pay costs, the State agrees to waive the fine and court fees on the condition the defendant pays the costs for impoundment and euthanization of the dog. 06/16/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BEAULIEU , ANDREW JAMES

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-968

    Citation: 000700004188 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    05/10/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed

    LOZOYA, JAMES EDWARD

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1535

    Citation: 000700005154 Badge #: 1FD140

    1

    05/28/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAUER, DILLON DEAN

    Age 23

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1315

    Citation: 881701770226 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALE, AMBER DAWN

    Age 37

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1683

    Citation: 881705560658 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/02/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 6/16/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MULVANEY, KAITLYN MARIE

    Age 19

    Hugo, MN 55038

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1724

    Citation: 881703520233 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 6/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAHR, DOUGLAS FRIEDRICH

    Age 31

    Minneapolis, MN 55418

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1734

    Citation: 881705560712 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/11/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 6/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BENSON, BRANDON KEITH

    Age 32

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-14-2396

    1

    08/12/2014 Bribery-Offer, Give, Promise-Influence Performance-Public Officer/Employee

    (Felony) 609.42.1(1) 6094211

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 11/18/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/18/2015)

    LUND, RYAN MARCUS

    Age 27

    Askov, MN 55704

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1030

    1

    05/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/16/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 281 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 84 Days )

    Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 84 days credit stayed.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment & comply with rules of treatment program and/or facility 01/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/03/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/03/2017

    Conditions, other, Comply with all DANCO, HRO, OFP and no contact orders 01/03/2017

    No same or similar, 01/03/2017

    No threats of violence, 01/03/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, outside of work 01/03/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 01/03/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: Pay $25 today & pay remaining at $25 per month.

    Condition – Adult (Cognitive skill training, allow to complete a cognitive skills class in lieu of DAIP or other domestic abuse program 06/16/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

