Carlton County Court Report: May 3, 2017

St. Cloud, MN 56304

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2580

1

12/08/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

2

12/08/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-362

Citation: 090000001144 Badge #: 62253

1

02/19/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MCKEAN, JEFFREY ALLAN

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-304

1

01/28/2017 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

2

01/28/2017 3rd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: staggered - report to serve balance on 11/1/17 at 1:30 pm with review hearing prior

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 05/03/2017

Make all future court appearances, staggered review - 11/1/17 at 1:30 pm 05/03/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/03/2017

DWI clinic, September 11-12, 2017 05/03/2017

Victim impact panel, June 13, 2017 05/03/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/03/2017

No driver license violations, 05/03/2017

No driving without insurance, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

RUZYNSKI, GAGE ANTHONY

Age 20

Brookston, MN 55711

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-1035

Citation: 090000002926 Badge #: 62254

1

04/18/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

04/18/2017 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2182

1

02/24/2016 Violation of Predatory Offender Registration Requirements

(Felony) 243.166.5(a) 2431665a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

BARBER, JASON LAURENCE

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-657

Citation: 090109709201 Badge #: 65519

1

04/02/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/02/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project), must be enrolled by 5/12/17 05/02/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/02/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/02/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/02/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 05/02/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/02/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 05/02/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/02/2017

No same or similar, 05/02/2017

Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment and programing rules 05/02/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/02/2017

Contact with probation, 05/02/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/02/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/02/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/02/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/02/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/02/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/02/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/02/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/02/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/02/2017

Make all future court appearances, attend scheduled review hearing on 10/18/17 at 3:30 pm 05/02/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

KETOLA, GORDAN JAMES

Age 25

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-19

1

12/31/2015 Electronic Solicitation of a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct

(Felony) 609.352.2a(2) 6093522a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 05/03/2017

No unsupervised contact with persons under age 18, 05/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician

05/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of psycho-sexual evaluation 05/03/2017

Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, 05/03/2017

Conditions, other, cooperate fully with all drug court rules and expectations 05/03/2017

No same or similar, 05/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Days For Indeterminate)

2

12/31/2015 Solicit Child/Sexual Conduct

(Felony) 609.352.2a(3) 6093522a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 05/18/2016 Dismissed

LUND, JOLENE DEANA

Age 31

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-895

1

05/06/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment dated 8/23/16 05/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 05/03/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

Individual Therapy, continue to meet with therapist or physician to manage mental health concerns 05/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

Counseling, and document to probation 05/03/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

2

05/06/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

ROTERMAN, JOHN WILLIAM

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1082

Citation: 090101514401 Badge #: 65522

1

05/24/2015 Traffic – Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/05/2015 Guilty

Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $585.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 10/05/2015

Victim impact panel, 10/05/2015

No same or similar, 10/05/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/05/2015)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

05/24/2015 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More In 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/25/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2015 Dismissed

3

05/24/2015 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 10/05/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/05/2015 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 10/05/2015)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

05/24/2015 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 60/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/25/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2015 Dismissed

BURNETT, TRAVIS JOHN

Age 34

Virginia, MN 55792

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2600

1

12/11/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 05/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

2

12/11/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 05/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

3

12/11/2015 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOTSCHENBACHER, JESSE DANIEL

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-265

Citation: 000700004245 Badge #: 9427

1

02/05/2017 Asault-5th Degree Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

2

02/05/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 06/02/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SALGY, JESSE ALLEN

Age 34

9 Mesabi Pl

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-947

1

05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

2

05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

3

05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 11 Days)

Comment: Serve 180 days cclec with credit for 11 days. Report to serve November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am to serve balance of sentence with review hearing that morning.

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am. 05/03/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 05/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017

Maintain employment, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 05/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

WILSON, TODD JOSEPH

Age 55

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-425

1

02/27/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

2

02/27/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $690.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 05/03/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 05/03/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017

Complete treatment, 05/03/2017

Aftercare, 05/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

02/27/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 73/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

MIKROT, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

Age 22

Barnum, MN 55707

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-972

Citation: 890442709501 Badge #: 442

1

04/05/2017 Game and Fish-Licenses-Must Have in Personal Possession

(Misdemeanor) 97A.405.2(a) 97A4052a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BERNARDSON, MALLORY ANN

Age 30

Zimmerman, MN 55398

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1559

Citation: 881505560618 Badge #: 556

1

05/26/2015 Speed 55 Zone 78/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 70.00

Imposed Fine $ 70.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $155.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/26/2015 Loud Muffler/Loud Exhaust

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/05/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $70.00

Fee Totals: $70.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1&3)

3

05/26/2015 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted

Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1&2, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BREWER-HERNANDEZ, DOMINIQUE VAL

Age 19

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-868

Citation: 881705560238 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLAFTON, GRANT MATTHEW

Age 34

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1178

Citation: 881705560387 Badge #: 556

1

04/21/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KING, KAMERON BRADLEY

Age 29

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-446

Citation: 881705560133 Badge #: 556

1

02/20/2017 Driving Wrong Way on One Way Street

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.6(a) 169186a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

METCALF, MICHAEL NOAH

Age 24

St. Cloud, MN 56301

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-442

Citation: 881705560126 Badge #: 556

1

02/19/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROLOFF, NICHOLAS DREW

Age 20

Minneapolis, MN 55401

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-432

Citation: 881701770104 Badge #: 177

1

02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOBCZAK, NATHAN PAUL

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1051

Citation: 881705560328 Badge #: 556

1

04/15/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMSON, JOHN CHARLES

Age 63

Pengilly, MN 55775

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1141

Citation: 881705230282 Badge #: 523

1

04/23/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

FADUM, URIAH LOREN

Age 37

Esko, MN 55733

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1773

1

09/07/2016 Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, remains open until 6/5/17 05/03/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

Random testing, 05/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from probation 05/03/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/03/2017

Conditions, other, cooperate with Veteran Services 05/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)

2

09/07/2016 Traffic Regulation – Motorcycle – Driving without endorsement

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

SCHADEWALD, AMBER ROSE

Age 19

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-524

Citation: 090201707201 Badge #: 3858

1

03/13/2017 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (51 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 34 Days)

Due 11/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, open until 6/5/17 - court keeps jurisdiction for one year 05/03/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

TAFF, GRANT MICHAEL

Age 19

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-1159

Citation: 090201712001 Badge #: 63867

1

04/30/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 5/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor