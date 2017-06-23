Carlton County Court Report: May 3, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on May 3, 2017:
BOWERS, TERRY JAMES
Age 48
St. Cloud, MN 56304
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2580
1
12/08/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
2
12/08/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-362
Citation: 090000001144 Badge #: 62253
1
02/19/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MCKEAN, JEFFREY ALLAN
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-304
1
01/28/2017 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
2
01/28/2017 3rd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: staggered - report to serve balance on 11/1/17 at 1:30 pm with review hearing prior
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 05/03/2017
Make all future court appearances, staggered review - 11/1/17 at 1:30 pm 05/03/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/03/2017
DWI clinic, September 11-12, 2017 05/03/2017
Victim impact panel, June 13, 2017 05/03/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/03/2017
No driver license violations, 05/03/2017
No driving without insurance, 05/03/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
RUZYNSKI, GAGE ANTHONY
Age 20
Brookston, MN 55711
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-1035
Citation: 090000002926 Badge #: 62254
1
04/18/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
04/18/2017 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
THUNDER, PAUL JEROME
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2182
1
02/24/2016 Violation of Predatory Offender Registration Requirements
(Felony) 243.166.5(a) 2431665a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
BARBER, JASON LAURENCE
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-657
Citation: 090109709201 Badge #: 65519
1
04/02/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/02/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project), must be enrolled by 5/12/17 05/02/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/02/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/02/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/02/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 05/02/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/02/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 05/02/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/02/2017
No same or similar, 05/02/2017
Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment and programing rules 05/02/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/02/2017
Contact with probation, 05/02/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/02/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/02/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/02/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/02/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/02/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/02/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/02/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/02/2017
Make all future court appearances, attend scheduled review hearing on 10/18/17 at 3:30 pm 05/02/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
KETOLA, GORDAN JAMES
Age 25
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-19
1
12/31/2015 Electronic Solicitation of a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct
(Felony) 609.352.2a(2) 6093522a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 05/03/2017
No unsupervised contact with persons under age 18, 05/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician
05/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of psycho-sexual evaluation 05/03/2017
Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, 05/03/2017
Conditions, other, cooperate fully with all drug court rules and expectations 05/03/2017
No same or similar, 05/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017
Contact with probation, 05/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Days For Indeterminate)
2
12/31/2015 Solicit Child/Sexual Conduct
(Felony) 609.352.2a(3) 6093522a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 05/18/2016 Dismissed
LUND, JOLENE DEANA
Age 31
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-895
1
05/06/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment dated 8/23/16 05/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 05/03/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017
Contact with probation, 05/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017
Individual Therapy, continue to meet with therapist or physician to manage mental health concerns 05/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017
Counseling, and document to probation 05/03/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
2
05/06/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
ROTERMAN, JOHN WILLIAM
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1082
Citation: 090101514401 Badge #: 65522
1
05/24/2015 Traffic – Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/05/2015 Guilty
Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $585.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 10/05/2015
Victim impact panel, 10/05/2015
No same or similar, 10/05/2015
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/05/2015)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
05/24/2015 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More In 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/25/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2015 Dismissed
3
05/24/2015 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 10/05/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/05/2015 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 10/05/2015)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
05/24/2015 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 60/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/25/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2015 Dismissed
BURNETT, TRAVIS JOHN
Age 34
Virginia, MN 55792
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2600
1
12/11/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 05/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017
Contact with probation, 05/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
2
12/11/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 05/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017
Contact with probation, 05/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
3
12/11/2015 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOTSCHENBACHER, JESSE DANIEL
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-265
Citation: 000700004245 Badge #: 9427
1
02/05/2017 Asault-5th Degree Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
2
02/05/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 06/02/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/03/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SALGY, JESSE ALLEN
Age 34
9 Mesabi Pl
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-947
1
05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
2
05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
3
05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 11 Days)
Comment: Serve 180 days cclec with credit for 11 days. Report to serve November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am to serve balance of sentence with review hearing that morning.
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am. 05/03/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 05/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017
Maintain employment, 05/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 05/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017
Contact with probation, 05/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
WILSON, TODD JOSEPH
Age 55
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-425
1
02/27/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
2
02/27/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $690.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 05/03/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 05/03/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/03/2017
Complete treatment, 05/03/2017
Aftercare, 05/03/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
02/27/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 73/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
MIKROT, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
Age 22
Barnum, MN 55707
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-972
Citation: 890442709501 Badge #: 442
1
04/05/2017 Game and Fish-Licenses-Must Have in Personal Possession
(Misdemeanor) 97A.405.2(a) 97A4052a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BERNARDSON, MALLORY ANN
Age 30
Zimmerman, MN 55398
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1559
Citation: 881505560618 Badge #: 556
1
05/26/2015 Speed 55 Zone 78/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 70.00
Imposed Fine $ 70.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $155.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/26/2015 Loud Muffler/Loud Exhaust
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/05/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $70.00
Fee Totals: $70.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1&3)
3
05/26/2015 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted
Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1&2, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BREWER-HERNANDEZ, DOMINIQUE VAL
Age 19
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-868
Citation: 881705560238 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLAFTON, GRANT MATTHEW
Age 34
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1178
Citation: 881705560387 Badge #: 556
1
04/21/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KING, KAMERON BRADLEY
Age 29
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-446
Citation: 881705560133 Badge #: 556
1
02/20/2017 Driving Wrong Way on One Way Street
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.6(a) 169186a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
METCALF, MICHAEL NOAH
Age 24
St. Cloud, MN 56301
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-442
Citation: 881705560126 Badge #: 556
1
02/19/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROLOFF, NICHOLAS DREW
Age 20
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-432
Citation: 881701770104 Badge #: 177
1
02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOBCZAK, NATHAN PAUL
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1051
Citation: 881705560328 Badge #: 556
1
04/15/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMSON, JOHN CHARLES
Age 63
Pengilly, MN 55775
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1141
Citation: 881705230282 Badge #: 523
1
04/23/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
FADUM, URIAH LOREN
Age 37
Esko, MN 55733
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1773
1
09/07/2016 Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, remains open until 6/5/17 05/03/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017
Random testing, 05/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from probation 05/03/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/03/2017
Conditions, other, cooperate with Veteran Services 05/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017
Contact with probation, 05/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)
2
09/07/2016 Traffic Regulation – Motorcycle – Driving without endorsement
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed
SCHADEWALD, AMBER ROSE
Age 19
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-524
Citation: 090201707201 Badge #: 3858
1
03/13/2017 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (51 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 34 Days)
Due 11/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, open until 6/5/17 - court keeps jurisdiction for one year 05/03/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/03/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
TAFF, GRANT MICHAEL
Age 19
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-1159
Citation: 090201712001 Badge #: 63867
1
04/30/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor