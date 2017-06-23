Search
    Carlton County Court Report: May 3, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on May 3, 2017:

    BOWERS, TERRY JAMES

    Age 48

    St. Cloud, MN 56304

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2580

    1

    12/08/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/08/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-362

    Citation: 090000001144 Badge #: 62253

    1

    02/19/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MCKEAN, JEFFREY ALLAN

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-304

    1

    01/28/2017 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/28/2017 3rd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: staggered - report to serve balance on 11/1/17 at 1:30 pm with review hearing prior

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 05/03/2017

    Make all future court appearances, staggered review - 11/1/17 at 1:30 pm 05/03/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/03/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11-12, 2017 05/03/2017

    Victim impact panel, June 13, 2017 05/03/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/03/2017

    No driver license violations, 05/03/2017

    No driving without insurance, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    RUZYNSKI, GAGE ANTHONY

    Age 20

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-1035

    Citation: 090000002926 Badge #: 62254

    1

    04/18/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    04/18/2017 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2182

    1

    02/24/2016 Violation of Predatory Offender Registration Requirements

    (Felony) 243.166.5(a) 2431665a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    BARBER, JASON LAURENCE

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-657

    Citation: 090109709201 Badge #: 65519

    1

    04/02/2017 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 05/02/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project), must be enrolled by 5/12/17 05/02/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/02/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/02/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/02/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from probation officer 05/02/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/02/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 05/02/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/02/2017

    No same or similar, 05/02/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment and programing rules 05/02/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/02/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/02/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/02/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/02/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/02/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/02/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/02/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/02/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/02/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/02/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/02/2017

    Make all future court appearances, attend scheduled review hearing on 10/18/17 at 3:30 pm 05/02/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    KETOLA, GORDAN JAMES

    Age 25

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-19

    1

    12/31/2015 Electronic Solicitation of a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct

    (Felony) 609.352.2a(2) 6093522a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 05/03/2017

    No unsupervised contact with persons under age 18, 05/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician

    05/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of psycho-sexual evaluation 05/03/2017

    Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, 05/03/2017

    Conditions, other, cooperate fully with all drug court rules and expectations 05/03/2017

    No same or similar, 05/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Days For Indeterminate)

    2

    12/31/2015 Solicit Child/Sexual Conduct

    (Felony) 609.352.2a(3) 6093522a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/18/2016 Dismissed

    LUND, JOLENE DEANA

    Age 31

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-895

    1

    05/06/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment dated 8/23/16 05/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 05/03/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

    Individual Therapy, continue to meet with therapist or physician to manage mental health concerns 05/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

    Counseling, and document to probation 05/03/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    2

    05/06/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    ROTERMAN, JOHN WILLIAM

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1082

    Citation: 090101514401 Badge #: 65522

    1

    05/24/2015 Traffic – Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/05/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $585.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 10/05/2015

    Victim impact panel, 10/05/2015

    No same or similar, 10/05/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/05/2015)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    05/24/2015 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More In 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/25/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2015 Dismissed

    3

    05/24/2015 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 10/05/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/05/2015 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay costs, 10/05/2015)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    05/24/2015 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 60/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/25/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2015 Dismissed

    BURNETT, TRAVIS JOHN

    Age 34

    Virginia, MN 55792

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2600

    1

    12/11/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 05/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    2

    12/11/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 05/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    3

    12/11/2015 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOTSCHENBACHER, JESSE DANIEL

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-265

    Citation: 000700004245 Badge #: 9427

    1

    02/05/2017 Asault-5th Degree Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/05/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 06/02/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SALGY, JESSE ALLEN

    Age 34

    9 Mesabi Pl

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-947

    1

    05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 11 Days)

    Comment: Serve 180 days cclec with credit for 11 days. Report to serve November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am to serve balance of sentence with review hearing that morning.

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am. 05/03/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 05/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 05/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 05/03/2017

    Maintain employment, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 05/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 05/03/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    WILSON, TODD JOSEPH

    Age 55

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-425

    1

    02/27/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/27/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $690.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 05/03/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 05/03/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017

    Complete treatment, 05/03/2017

    Aftercare, 05/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    02/27/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 73/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    MIKROT, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

    Age 22

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-972

    Citation: 890442709501 Badge #: 442

    1

    04/05/2017 Game and Fish-Licenses-Must Have in Personal Possession

    (Misdemeanor) 97A.405.2(a) 97A4052a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BERNARDSON, MALLORY ANN

    Age 30

    Zimmerman, MN 55398

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1559

    Citation: 881505560618 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/26/2015 Speed 55 Zone 78/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 70.00

    Imposed Fine $ 70.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $155.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/26/2015 Loud Muffler/Loud Exhaust

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/05/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $70.00

    Fee Totals: $70.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1&3)

    3

    05/26/2015 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/05/2015 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/05/2015 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2015)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 1&2, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BREWER-HERNANDEZ, DOMINIQUE VAL

    Age 19

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-868

    Citation: 881705560238 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLAFTON, GRANT MATTHEW

    Age 34

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1178

    Citation: 881705560387 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/21/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KING, KAMERON BRADLEY

    Age 29

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-446

    Citation: 881705560133 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/20/2017 Driving Wrong Way on One Way Street

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.6(a) 169186a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    METCALF, MICHAEL NOAH

    Age 24

    St. Cloud, MN 56301

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-442

    Citation: 881705560126 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/19/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROLOFF, NICHOLAS DREW

    Age 20

    Minneapolis, MN 55401

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-432

    Citation: 881701770104 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOBCZAK, NATHAN PAUL

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1051

    Citation: 881705560328 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/15/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMSON, JOHN CHARLES

    Age 63

    Pengilly, MN 55775

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1141

    Citation: 881705230282 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/23/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    FADUM, URIAH LOREN

    Age 37

    Esko, MN 55733

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1773

    1

    09/07/2016 Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, remains open until 6/5/17 05/03/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 05/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/03/2017

    Random testing, 05/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from probation 05/03/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 05/03/2017

    Conditions, other, cooperate with Veteran Services 05/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/03/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 05/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)

    2

    09/07/2016 Traffic Regulation – Motorcycle – Driving without endorsement

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Dismissed

    SCHADEWALD, AMBER ROSE

    Age 19

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-524

    Citation: 090201707201 Badge #: 3858

    1

    03/13/2017 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (51 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 34 Days)

    Due 11/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, open until 6/5/17 - court keeps jurisdiction for one year 05/03/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/03/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    TAFF, GRANT MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-1159

    Citation: 090201712001 Badge #: 63867

    1

    04/30/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 05/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

