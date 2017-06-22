Carlton County Court Report: May 2, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on May 2, 2017:
BIEROTH, MEAGAN ELIZABETH
Age 27
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-748
Citation: 090000002547 Badge #: 62254
1
02/18/2017 MV Reg-Collector Plates-Cancelled/Stolen/Revoked Plates
(Misdemeanor) 168.10.3(1) 1681031
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
02/18/2017 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued to That Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $300.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $300.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
AXTELL, MELISSA ROSE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-637
Citation: 090106707201 Badge #: 65524
1
03/13/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/02/2017 Dismissed
JOHNSON, KEITH DOUGLAS
Age 63
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-887
Citation: 890442709002 Badge #: 385
1
03/31/2017 Fishing – Take or Possess Fish Over Limit
(Misdemeanor) 6262.0200 62620200
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $350.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $225.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDERSON, JESSE ALAN
Age 38
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-989
Citation: 881705230250 Badge #: 523
1
04/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDREWS, MARY JOELL
Age 50
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-512
Citation: 881705230163 Badge #: 523
1
02/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRIMS, DOMANIC JOSEPH
Age 16
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1038
Citation: 881703520143 Badge #: 352
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUSHEY, DANE MICHAEL
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-655
Citation: 881705230192 Badge #: 523
1
03/14/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHABOT, CATHY JOVITA
Age 54
Cold Spring, MN 56320
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1019
Citation: 881703520122 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EKBERG, KATHLEEN MARIE
Age 56
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1133
Citation: 881701830204 Badge #: 183
1
04/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOSS, CORRINA PATRICIA
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1060
Citation: 881705560325 Badge #: 556
1
04/15/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARKER, DUSTIN BROOK
Age 41
Columbia, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1022
Citation: 881703520124 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLMBERG, KAELA GRAYCE
Age 26
Independence, MN 58359
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1023
Citation: 881703520127 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KAMATH, RISHABH
Age 20
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1098
Citation: 881705230267 Badge #: 523
1
04/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILLER PERFETTI, KIAYA GAIL
Age 21
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-405
Citation: 881705230137 Badge #: 523
1
02/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PEDERSEN, GREGORY JON
Age 48
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-939
Citation: 881702250011 Badge #: 225
1
04/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, SHEILA RAE
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-545
Citation: 881705560167 Badge #: 556
1
03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAARANEN, ERIN MICHELLE
Age 20
Bloomington, MN 55431
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1071
Citation: 881703520151 Badge #: 352
1
04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SALMON, PAUL JACOB
Age 29
Clitherall, MN 56524
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-845
Citation: 881705230209 Badge #: 523
1
03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/30/2017 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SMITH, KIND MC
Age 22
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-958
Citation: 881705230230 Badge #: 523
1
04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TAYLOR, JEREMY DAVID
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1059
Citation: 881705560323 Badge #: 556
1
04/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/15/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $20.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TUGGLE, DYLAN MICHAEL
Age 24
Madison, WI 53704
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-839
Citation: 881703870299 Badge #: 387
1
03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
UTTER, TYLOR RUSSELL
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-905
Citation: 881703520108 Badge #: 352
1
04/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALSH, TYLER JAMES
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-398
Citation: 881703870174 Badge #: 387
1
02/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WHIPPLE, AMANDA LYNN
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1050
Citation: 881705560326 Badge #: 556
1
04/15/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 5/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor