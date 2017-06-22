Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: May 2, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on May 2, 2017:

    BIEROTH, MEAGAN ELIZABETH

    Age 27

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-748

    Citation: 090000002547 Badge #: 62254

    1

    02/18/2017 MV Reg-Collector Plates-Cancelled/Stolen/Revoked Plates

    (Misdemeanor) 168.10.3(1) 1681031

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    02/18/2017 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued to That Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    AXTELL, MELISSA ROSE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-637

    Citation: 090106707201 Badge #: 65524

    1

    03/13/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, KEITH DOUGLAS

    Age 63

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-887

    Citation: 890442709002 Badge #: 385

    1

    03/31/2017 Fishing – Take or Possess Fish Over Limit

    (Misdemeanor) 6262.0200 62620200

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $350.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $225.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDERSON, JESSE ALAN

    Age 38

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-989

    Citation: 881705230250 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/12/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDREWS, MARY JOELL

    Age 50

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-512

    Citation: 881705230163 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/27/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRIMS, DOMANIC JOSEPH

    Age 16

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1038

    Citation: 881703520143 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUSHEY, DANE MICHAEL

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-655

    Citation: 881705230192 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/14/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHABOT, CATHY JOVITA

    Age 54

    Cold Spring, MN 56320

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1019

    Citation: 881703520122 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EKBERG, KATHLEEN MARIE

    Age 56

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1133

    Citation: 881701830204 Badge #: 183

    1

    04/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOSS, CORRINA PATRICIA

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1060

    Citation: 881705560325 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/15/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARKER, DUSTIN BROOK

    Age 41

    Columbia, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1022

    Citation: 881703520124 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLMBERG, KAELA GRAYCE

    Age 26

    Independence, MN 58359

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1023

    Citation: 881703520127 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KAMATH, RISHABH

    Age 20

    Eden Prairie, MN 55347

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1098

    Citation: 881705230267 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILLER PERFETTI, KIAYA GAIL

    Age 21

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-405

    Citation: 881705230137 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PEDERSEN, GREGORY JON

    Age 48

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-939

    Citation: 881702250011 Badge #: 225

    1

    04/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, SHEILA RAE

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-545

    Citation: 881705560167 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAARANEN, ERIN MICHELLE

    Age 20

    Bloomington, MN 55431

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1071

    Citation: 881703520151 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SALMON, PAUL JACOB

    Age 29

    Clitherall, MN 56524

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-845

    Citation: 881705230209 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/30/2017 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SMITH, KIND MC

    Age 22

    Coon Rapids, MN 55448

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-958

    Citation: 881705230230 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TAYLOR, JEREMY DAVID

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1059

    Citation: 881705560323 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 78/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/15/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TUGGLE, DYLAN MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Madison, WI 53704

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-839

    Citation: 881703870299 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    UTTER, TYLOR RUSSELL

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-905

    Citation: 881703520108 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALSH, TYLER JAMES

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-398

    Citation: 881703870174 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WHIPPLE, AMANDA LYNN

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1050

    Citation: 881705560326 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/15/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 5/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness