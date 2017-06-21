Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: May 1, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on May 1, 2017:

    CARRIER, JASON DUANE

    Age 36

    St Cloud, MN 56304

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1729

    Citation: 090000001781 Badge #: 62252

    1

    09/03/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/03/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 79 Days)

    Comment: time complete

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-54

    1

    08/10/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 79 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    ALLERY, IAN REDWOLF

    Age 33

    Aitkin, MN 56431

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-852

    1

    04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree

    (Felony) 609.2231.1©(1) 60922311c1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 20 Mo)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 05/01/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2231.1(b) 60922311b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    3

    04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2231.1(b) 60922311b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    4

    04/26/2017 Tamper With a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    DUPUIS, WAYNE ALLEN, JR.

    Age 63

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1105

    Citation: 090112711006 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/20/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    OJIBWAY, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-138

    Citation: 090107701801 Badge #: 65507

    1

    01/18/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GREEN, ERNEST, JR.

    Age 37

    St.Cloud, MN 56304

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1595

    Citation: 000700004397 Badge #: 9427

    1

    08/03/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/02/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    ZACK, ARNOLD LEROY

    Age 80

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3611

    Citation: 890393631102 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/06/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, MALLORIE KAY

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1009

    Citation: 881703520117 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERGE, DAVID ALAN

    Age 52

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-57

    1

    11/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $900.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,085.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/01/2017

    Contact with probation, 05/01/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/01/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/01/2017

    No same or similar, 05/01/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/01/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/01/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/01/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/01/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/01/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/01/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/01/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 05/01/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/01/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/01/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/01/2017

    Complete treatment, 05/01/2017

    Aftercare, 05/01/2017

    DWI clinic, 05/01/2017

    Victim impact panel, 05/01/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/01/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/01/2017

    Random testing, 05/01/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 05/01/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 05/01/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 05/01/2017

    Pay costs, 05/01/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    11/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/30/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    DEVICH, TYLER PATRICK

    Age 24

    Buhl, MN 55713

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1052

    Citation: 881705560324 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 75/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ERICKSON, ISAAC ROBERT

    Age 21

    Zim, MN 55738

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-875

    Citation: 881705560249 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/31/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    03/31/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

    GAUTHIER, REBECCA LYNN

    Age 31

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-937

    Citation: 881702250010 Badge #: 225

    1

    04/08/2017 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 05/01/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GILLARD, FRANCK GERMAIN

    Age 49

    Spring Park, MN 55384

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-908

    Citation: 881705560274 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/04/2017 Fail to Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

    RABOLD, LUKAS PAUL

    Age 25

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-920

    Citation: 881705560284 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/05/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 100/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RANNIKAR, KAELA JORDAN

    Age 27

    Angel Fire, NM 87710

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1089

    Citation: 881703520158 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SALMINEN, WILLIAM VEIKKO

    Age 67

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1127

    Citation: 881705230270 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 5/1/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement