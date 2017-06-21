Carlton County Court Report: May 1, 2017

St Cloud, MN 56304

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1729

Citation: 090000001781 Badge #: 62252

1

09/03/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton

Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

2

09/03/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 79 Days)

Comment: time complete

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-54

1

08/10/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 79 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

ALLERY, IAN REDWOLF

Age 33

Aitkin, MN 56431

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-852

1

04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree

(Felony) 609.2231.1©(1) 60922311c1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 20 Mo)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 05/01/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2231.1(b) 60922311b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

3

04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2231.1(b) 60922311b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

4

04/26/2017 Tamper With a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

DUPUIS, WAYNE ALLEN, JR.

Age 63

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1105

Citation: 090112711006 Badge #: 65511

1

04/20/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

OJIBWAY, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-138

Citation: 090107701801 Badge #: 65507

1

01/18/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

GREEN, ERNEST, JR.

Age 37

St.Cloud, MN 56304

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1595

Citation: 000700004397 Badge #: 9427

1

08/03/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/02/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

ZACK, ARNOLD LEROY

Age 80

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3611

Citation: 890393631102 Badge #: 393

1

11/06/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, MALLORIE KAY

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1009

Citation: 881703520117 Badge #: 352

1

04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BERGE, DAVID ALAN

Age 52

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-57

1

11/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $900.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,085.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/01/2017

Contact with probation, 05/01/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/01/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/01/2017

No same or similar, 05/01/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/01/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/01/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/01/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/01/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/01/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/01/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/01/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 05/01/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/01/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/01/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/01/2017

Complete treatment, 05/01/2017

Aftercare, 05/01/2017

DWI clinic, 05/01/2017

Victim impact panel, 05/01/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/01/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/01/2017

Random testing, 05/01/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 05/01/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 05/01/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 05/01/2017

Pay costs, 05/01/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

11/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

3

11/30/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

DEVICH, TYLER PATRICK

Age 24

Buhl, MN 55713

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1052

Citation: 881705560324 Badge #: 556

1

04/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 75/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ERICKSON, ISAAC ROBERT

Age 21

Zim, MN 55738

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-875

Citation: 881705560249 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/31/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

03/31/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed

GAUTHIER, REBECCA LYNN

Age 31

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-937

Citation: 881702250010 Badge #: 225

1

04/08/2017 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 05/01/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GILLARD, FRANCK GERMAIN

Age 49

Spring Park, MN 55384

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-908

Citation: 881705560274 Badge #: 556

1

04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/04/2017 Fail to Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

RABOLD, LUKAS PAUL

Age 25

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-920

Citation: 881705560284 Badge #: 556

1

04/05/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 100/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RANNIKAR, KAELA JORDAN

Age 27

Angel Fire, NM 87710

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1089

Citation: 881703520158 Badge #: 352

1

04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SALMINEN, WILLIAM VEIKKO

Age 67

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1127

Citation: 881705230270 Badge #: 523

1

04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 5/1/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor