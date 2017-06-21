Carlton County Court Report: May 1, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on May 1, 2017:
CARRIER, JASON DUANE
Age 36
St Cloud, MN 56304
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1729
Citation: 090000001781 Badge #: 62252
1
09/03/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton
Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
2
09/03/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 79 Days)
Comment: time complete
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-54
1
08/10/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 79 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
ALLERY, IAN REDWOLF
Age 33
Aitkin, MN 56431
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-852
1
04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree
(Felony) 609.2231.1©(1) 60922311c1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 20 Mo)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 05/01/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2231.1(b) 60922311b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
3
04/26/2017 Assault on a Peace Officer in the Fourth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2231.1(b) 60922311b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
4
04/26/2017 Tamper With a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
DUPUIS, WAYNE ALLEN, JR.
Age 63
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1105
Citation: 090112711006 Badge #: 65511
1
04/20/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
OJIBWAY, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-138
Citation: 090107701801 Badge #: 65507
1
01/18/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GREEN, ERNEST, JR.
Age 37
St.Cloud, MN 56304
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1595
Citation: 000700004397 Badge #: 9427
1
08/03/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/02/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/02/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
ZACK, ARNOLD LEROY
Age 80
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3611
Citation: 890393631102 Badge #: 393
1
11/06/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, MALLORIE KAY
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1009
Citation: 881703520117 Badge #: 352
1
04/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERGE, DAVID ALAN
Age 52
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-57
1
11/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $900.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,085.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/01/2017
Contact with probation, 05/01/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/01/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/01/2017
No same or similar, 05/01/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 05/01/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 05/01/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 05/01/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 05/01/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 05/01/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 05/01/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 05/01/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 05/01/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 05/01/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/01/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/01/2017
Complete treatment, 05/01/2017
Aftercare, 05/01/2017
DWI clinic, 05/01/2017
Victim impact panel, 05/01/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/01/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/01/2017
Random testing, 05/01/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 05/01/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 05/01/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 05/01/2017
Pay costs, 05/01/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
11/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
3
11/30/2016 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
DEVICH, TYLER PATRICK
Age 24
Buhl, MN 55713
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1052
Citation: 881705560324 Badge #: 556
1
04/15/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 75/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ERICKSON, ISAAC ROBERT
Age 21
Zim, MN 55738
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-875
Citation: 881705560249 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/31/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
03/31/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/01/2017 Dismissed
GAUTHIER, REBECCA LYNN
Age 31
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-937
Citation: 881702250010 Badge #: 225
1
04/08/2017 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 05/01/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GILLARD, FRANCK GERMAIN
Age 49
Spring Park, MN 55384
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-908
Citation: 881705560274 Badge #: 556
1
04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/04/2017 Fail to Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed
RABOLD, LUKAS PAUL
Age 25
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-920
Citation: 881705560284 Badge #: 556
1
04/05/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 100/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $225.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RANNIKAR, KAELA JORDAN
Age 27
Angel Fire, NM 87710
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1089
Citation: 881703520158 Badge #: 352
1
04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SALMINEN, WILLIAM VEIKKO
Age 67
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1127
Citation: 881705230270 Badge #: 523
1
04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 05/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 05/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 5/1/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor