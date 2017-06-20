Carlton County Court Report: April 28, 2017

New Ulm, MN 56073

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2408

1

09/06/2015 Prostitution-Prostitute-Engages in with 18 Year Old or Older

(Misdemeanor) 609.324.7(a)(1) 6093247a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 6 months 03/31/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

LAITINEN, APRIL LEE

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-582

Citation: 090000002505 Badge #: 62234

1

03/13/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

BOSTO, MARILYN MORNINGSTAR

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-142

Citation: 090107701902 Badge #: 65523

1

01/19/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017

No same or similar, 04/28/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Walmart for one year 04/28/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/28/2017

Conditions, other, comply with probation in St. Louis County 04/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HESTER, JAMES MARTIN

Age 48

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-911

1

05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

2

05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

3

05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

4

05/08/2016 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Due 07/27/2017

Fine $ 150.00

Imposed Fine $ 150.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $150.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $310.00

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 361 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: or NERCC

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017

No contact with victim or family, 04/28/2017

Do not enter victim’s residence, 04/28/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, 04/28/2017

No same or similar, 04/28/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/28/2017

Pay restitution, Joint and several with file 09-cr-16-920. $1043.46 04/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

5

05/08/2016 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.222.2 6092222

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

6

05/08/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

BOSTO, MARILYN MORNINGSTAR

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-1731

Citation: 000700004254 Badge #: 6427

1

06/11/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 150.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017

No same or similar, 04/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

DANIELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-1066

Citation: 000700004271 Badge #: 1FD139

1

04/18/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

ALSAKER, GABRIEL MICHAEL

Age 24

Lindstrom, MN 55045

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2963

Citation: 881605560868 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/28/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROWN, NATHANIEL WILLIAM

Age 50

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-999

Citation: 881703870331 Badge #: 387

1

04/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DALBEC, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age 36

Lindstrom, MN 55045

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1131

Citation: 881701830197 Badge #: 183

1

04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNN, CASSIDY CLARE

Age 18

Cottage Grove, MN 55016-4646

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-17-537

Citation: 881703010108 Badge #: 301

1

03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 05/01/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/18/2017 Displaying/Possess Fake or Altered D.L.

(Misdemeanor) 171.22.1(1) 1712211

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

RABINE, CLAIRE ELIZABETH

Age 23

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-80

Citation: 881701770019 Badge #: 177

1

01/11/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

SAUVE, ZACHARY JOSEPH

Age 18

Champlin, MN 55316

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1132

Citation: 881701830205 Badge #: 183

1

04/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILTON, KAREN LYNN

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1110

Citation: 881705560346 Badge #: 556

1

04/17/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/28/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor