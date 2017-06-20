Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 28, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 28, 2017:

    CRONICK, HEIDI LYNN

    Age 35

    New Ulm, MN 56073

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2408

    1

    09/06/2015 Prostitution-Prostitute-Engages in with 18 Year Old or Older

    (Misdemeanor) 609.324.7(a)(1) 6093247a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 6 months 03/31/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    LAITINEN, APRIL LEE

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-582

    Citation: 090000002505 Badge #: 62234

    1

    03/13/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    BOSTO, MARILYN MORNINGSTAR

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-142

    Citation: 090107701902 Badge #: 65523

    1

    01/19/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017

    No same or similar, 04/28/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Walmart for one year 04/28/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/28/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with probation in St. Louis County 04/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HESTER, JAMES MARTIN

    Age 48

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-911

    1

    05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    4

    05/08/2016 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Due 07/27/2017

    Fine $ 150.00

    Imposed Fine $ 150.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $150.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $310.00

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 361 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: or NERCC

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017

    No contact with victim or family, 04/28/2017

    Do not enter victim’s residence, 04/28/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, 04/28/2017

    No same or similar, 04/28/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/28/2017

    Pay restitution, Joint and several with file 09-cr-16-920. $1043.46 04/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    5

    05/08/2016 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.222.2 6092222

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    6

    05/08/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    BOSTO, MARILYN MORNINGSTAR

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-1731

    Citation: 000700004254 Badge #: 6427

    1

    06/11/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 150.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017

    No same or similar, 04/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    DANIELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-1066

    Citation: 000700004271 Badge #: 1FD139

    1

    04/18/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed

    ALSAKER, GABRIEL MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2963

    Citation: 881605560868 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/28/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROWN, NATHANIEL WILLIAM

    Age 50

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-999

    Citation: 881703870331 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DALBEC, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

    Age 36

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1131

    Citation: 881701830197 Badge #: 183

    1

    04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNN, CASSIDY CLARE

    Age 18

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016-4646

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-17-537

    Citation: 881703010108 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 05/01/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/18/2017 Displaying/Possess Fake or Altered D.L.

    (Misdemeanor) 171.22.1(1) 1712211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    RABINE, CLAIRE ELIZABETH

    Age 23

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-80

    Citation: 881701770019 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/11/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SAUVE, ZACHARY JOSEPH

    Age 18

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1132

    Citation: 881701830205 Badge #: 183

    1

    04/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILTON, KAREN LYNN

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1110

    Citation: 881705560346 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/17/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/28/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

