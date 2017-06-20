Carlton County Court Report: April 28, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 28, 2017:
CRONICK, HEIDI LYNN
Age 35
New Ulm, MN 56073
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2408
1
09/06/2015 Prostitution-Prostitute-Engages in with 18 Year Old or Older
(Misdemeanor) 609.324.7(a)(1) 6093247a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 6 months 03/31/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
LAITINEN, APRIL LEE
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-582
Citation: 090000002505 Badge #: 62234
1
03/13/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
BOSTO, MARILYN MORNINGSTAR
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-142
Citation: 090107701902 Badge #: 65523
1
01/19/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017
No same or similar, 04/28/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Walmart for one year 04/28/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/28/2017
Conditions, other, comply with probation in St. Louis County 04/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HESTER, JAMES MARTIN
Age 48
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-911
1
05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
2
05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
3
05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
4
05/08/2016 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Due 07/27/2017
Fine $ 150.00
Imposed Fine $ 150.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $150.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $310.00
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 361 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: or NERCC
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017
No contact with victim or family, 04/28/2017
Do not enter victim’s residence, 04/28/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, 04/28/2017
No same or similar, 04/28/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/28/2017
Pay restitution, Joint and several with file 09-cr-16-920. $1043.46 04/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
5
05/08/2016 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.222.2 6092222
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
6
05/08/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
BOSTO, MARILYN MORNINGSTAR
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-1731
Citation: 000700004254 Badge #: 6427
1
06/11/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 150.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017
No same or similar, 04/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
DANIELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-1066
Citation: 000700004271 Badge #: 1FD139
1
04/18/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 04/28/2017 Dismissed
ALSAKER, GABRIEL MICHAEL
Age 24
Lindstrom, MN 55045
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2963
Citation: 881605560868 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/28/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROWN, NATHANIEL WILLIAM
Age 50
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-999
Citation: 881703870331 Badge #: 387
1
04/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DALBEC, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age 36
Lindstrom, MN 55045
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1131
Citation: 881701830197 Badge #: 183
1
04/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNN, CASSIDY CLARE
Age 18
Cottage Grove, MN 55016-4646
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-17-537
Citation: 881703010108 Badge #: 301
1
03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 05/01/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/18/2017 Displaying/Possess Fake or Altered D.L.
(Misdemeanor) 171.22.1(1) 1712211
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
RABINE, CLAIRE ELIZABETH
Age 23
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-80
Citation: 881701770019 Badge #: 177
1
01/11/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/28/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SAUVE, ZACHARY JOSEPH
Age 18
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1132
Citation: 881701830205 Badge #: 183
1
04/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILTON, KAREN LYNN
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1110
Citation: 881705560346 Badge #: 556
1
04/17/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/28/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor