Carlton County Court Report: April 27, 2017

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-484

Citation: 090011705401 Badge #: 62108

1

02/23/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BOUTAIN, CONNIE LYNN

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-689

Citation: 090109708001 Badge #: 65519

1

03/21/2017 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right Away After Stopping at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HIMANGO-BARTEL, SHARI LYNN

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-656

1

02/13/2017 Inattentive Driving (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LACH, JASIN MARK

Age 43

Superior, WI 54880

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1531

1

08/06/2016 Driving While Impaired in the First Degree

(Felony) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 42 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $165.00

Local Confinement (192 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 128 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment at probation discretion, follow all recommendations including treatment and aftercare 04/27/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/27/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/27/2017

Random testing, 04/27/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establisments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 04/27/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/27/2017

Contact with probation, 04/27/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/27/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/27/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/27/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/27/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/27/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/27/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/27/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/27/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/27/2017

No same or similar, 04/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

08/06/2016 Driving While Impaired in the First Degree

(Felony) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/17/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Dismissed

3

08/06/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/17/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Dismissed

MISQUADACE, LAURIE MARIE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-209

Citation: 090109702701 Badge #: 65521

1

01/27/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/27/2017

Conditions, other, Banned from Cloquet Super One for 1 year 04/27/2017)

SUNDSTROM, GREGORY SCOTT

Age 24

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-657

Citation: 090112706601 Badge #: 65521

1

03/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 53/45

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WAKEFIELD, MARIAH MARIE

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-585

Citation: 090106708102 Badge #: 65525

1

03/22/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 04/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BARNEY, BRADLEY FRED, Sr.

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-436

Citation: 000700004258 Badge #: 1FD139

1

03/02/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 29 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, 6/22 at 9:30 04/27/2017

Complete treatment, 04/27/2017

No same or similar, 04/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MCMILLEN, FAWN ELLEN

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1947

Citation: 000700004458 Badge #: 1FD123

1

05/28/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/27/2017)

ANDERSON, TAYLOR JADE

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1078

Citation: 881703870380 Badge #: 387

1

04/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AZZABI, ZACHARIAH AMR

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-532

Citation: 881705230166 Badge #: 523

1

03/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

No same or similar, 04/27/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)

Due 04/27/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $175.00)

Additional Court Costs: $75.00

Prosecution Costs: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BOTT, ZACHARY TAYLOR

Age 27

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-933

Citation: 881701180168 Badge #: 118

1

04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, CORTNEY GORDON

Age 38

Lindstrom, MN 55045

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-854

Citation: 881703520085 Badge #: 352

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRANKLIN, ERIC TODD

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-791

Citation: 881703870255 Badge #: 387

1

03/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HILL, STEPHANIE JO

Age 38

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1126

Citation: 881705230277 Badge #: 523

1

04/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 93/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HIRSI, ABDI MOHAMED

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55408

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1123

Citation: 881603520185 Badge #: 352

1

04/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/21/2016 Instruction Permit Violation (18 Years Or Older)

(Misdemeanor) 171.05.1(a) 171051a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARKWARDT, WILLIAM FREDRICK

Age 63

North Oaks, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1085

Citation: 881702090149 Badge #: 209

1

04/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, MCKENZIE MAE

Age 17

Culver, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1010

Citation: 881703870365 Badge #: 387

1

04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAMIREZ, ALEXANDER FORREST

Age 21

Lakeville, MN 55044

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-922

Citation: 881703380172 Badge #: 338

1

04/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor