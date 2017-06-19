Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 27, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:35 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 27, 2017:

    GLADEN, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 38

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-484

    Citation: 090011705401 Badge #: 62108

    1

    02/23/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BOUTAIN, CONNIE LYNN

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-689

    Citation: 090109708001 Badge #: 65519

    1

    03/21/2017 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right Away After Stopping at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIMANGO-BARTEL, SHARI LYNN

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-656

    1

    02/13/2017 Inattentive Driving (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LACH, JASIN MARK

    Age 43

    Superior, WI 54880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1531

    1

    08/06/2016 Driving While Impaired in the First Degree

    (Felony) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 42 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $165.00

    Local Confinement (192 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 128 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment at probation discretion, follow all recommendations including treatment and aftercare 04/27/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/27/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/27/2017

    Random testing, 04/27/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establisments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 04/27/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/27/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/27/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/27/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/27/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/27/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/27/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/27/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/27/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/27/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/27/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/27/2017

    No same or similar, 04/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    08/06/2016 Driving While Impaired in the First Degree

    (Felony) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/17/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Dismissed

    3

    08/06/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/17/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Dismissed

    MISQUADACE, LAURIE MARIE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-209

    Citation: 090109702701 Badge #: 65521

    1

    01/27/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/27/2017

    Conditions, other, Banned from Cloquet Super One for 1 year 04/27/2017)

    SUNDSTROM, GREGORY SCOTT

    Age 24

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-657

    Citation: 090112706601 Badge #: 65521

    1

    03/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 53/45

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WAKEFIELD, MARIAH MARIE

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-585

    Citation: 090106708102 Badge #: 65525

    1

    03/22/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 04/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BARNEY, BRADLEY FRED, Sr.

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-436

    Citation: 000700004258 Badge #: 1FD139

    1

    03/02/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 29 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, 6/22 at 9:30 04/27/2017

    Complete treatment, 04/27/2017

    No same or similar, 04/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MCMILLEN, FAWN ELLEN

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1947

    Citation: 000700004458 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    05/28/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/27/2017)

    ANDERSON, TAYLOR JADE

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1078

    Citation: 881703870380 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AZZABI, ZACHARIAH AMR

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-532

    Citation: 881705230166 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017

    No same or similar, 04/27/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)

    Due 04/27/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $175.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $75.00

    Prosecution Costs: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BOTT, ZACHARY TAYLOR

    Age 27

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-933

    Citation: 881701180168 Badge #: 118

    1

    04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, CORTNEY GORDON

    Age 38

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-854

    Citation: 881703520085 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRANKLIN, ERIC TODD

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-791

    Citation: 881703870255 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HILL, STEPHANIE JO

    Age 38

    Coon Rapids, MN 55448

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1126

    Citation: 881705230277 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 93/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIRSI, ABDI MOHAMED

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55408

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1123

    Citation: 881603520185 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/21/2016 Instruction Permit Violation (18 Years Or Older)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.05.1(a) 171051a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARKWARDT, WILLIAM FREDRICK

    Age 63

    North Oaks, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1085

    Citation: 881702090149 Badge #: 209

    1

    04/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, MCKENZIE MAE

    Age 17

    Culver, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1010

    Citation: 881703870365 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAMIREZ, ALEXANDER FORREST

    Age 21

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-922

    Citation: 881703380172 Badge #: 338

    1

    04/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

