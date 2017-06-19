Carlton County Court Report: April 27, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 27, 2017:
GLADEN, ANDREW JAMES
Age 38
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-484
Citation: 090011705401 Badge #: 62108
1
02/23/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BOUTAIN, CONNIE LYNN
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-689
Citation: 090109708001 Badge #: 65519
1
03/21/2017 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right Away After Stopping at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIMANGO-BARTEL, SHARI LYNN
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-656
1
02/13/2017 Inattentive Driving (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LACH, JASIN MARK
Age 43
Superior, WI 54880
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1531
1
08/06/2016 Driving While Impaired in the First Degree
(Felony) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 42 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $165.00
Local Confinement (192 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 128 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment at probation discretion, follow all recommendations including treatment and aftercare 04/27/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/27/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/27/2017
Random testing, 04/27/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establisments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 04/27/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/27/2017
Contact with probation, 04/27/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/27/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/27/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/27/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/27/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/27/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/27/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/27/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/27/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/27/2017
No same or similar, 04/27/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
08/06/2016 Driving While Impaired in the First Degree
(Felony) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/17/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Dismissed
3
08/06/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/17/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Dismissed
MISQUADACE, LAURIE MARIE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-209
Citation: 090109702701 Badge #: 65521
1
01/27/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/27/2017
Conditions, other, Banned from Cloquet Super One for 1 year 04/27/2017)
SUNDSTROM, GREGORY SCOTT
Age 24
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-657
Citation: 090112706601 Badge #: 65521
1
03/07/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 53/45
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WAKEFIELD, MARIAH MARIE
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-585
Citation: 090106708102 Badge #: 65525
1
03/22/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 days 04/27/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 04/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BARNEY, BRADLEY FRED, Sr.
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-436
Citation: 000700004258 Badge #: 1FD139
1
03/02/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 29 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, 6/22 at 9:30 04/27/2017
Complete treatment, 04/27/2017
No same or similar, 04/27/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MCMILLEN, FAWN ELLEN
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1947
Citation: 000700004458 Badge #: 1FD123
1
05/28/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/27/2017)
ANDERSON, TAYLOR JADE
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1078
Citation: 881703870380 Badge #: 387
1
04/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AZZABI, ZACHARIAH AMR
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-532
Citation: 881705230166 Badge #: 523
1
03/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/27/2017
No same or similar, 04/27/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $175.00)
Due 04/27/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $175.00)
Additional Court Costs: $75.00
Prosecution Costs: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BOTT, ZACHARY TAYLOR
Age 27
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-933
Citation: 881701180168 Badge #: 118
1
04/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, CORTNEY GORDON
Age 38
Lindstrom, MN 55045
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-854
Citation: 881703520085 Badge #: 352
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRANKLIN, ERIC TODD
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-791
Citation: 881703870255 Badge #: 387
1
03/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HILL, STEPHANIE JO
Age 38
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1126
Citation: 881705230277 Badge #: 523
1
04/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 93/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIRSI, ABDI MOHAMED
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55408
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1123
Citation: 881603520185 Badge #: 352
1
04/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/21/2016 Instruction Permit Violation (18 Years Or Older)
(Misdemeanor) 171.05.1(a) 171051a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARKWARDT, WILLIAM FREDRICK
Age 63
North Oaks, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1085
Citation: 881702090149 Badge #: 209
1
04/10/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, MCKENZIE MAE
Age 17
Culver, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1010
Citation: 881703870365 Badge #: 387
1
04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAMIREZ, ALEXANDER FORREST
Age 21
Lakeville, MN 55044
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-922
Citation: 881703380172 Badge #: 338
1
04/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor