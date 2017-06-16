Carlton County Court Report: April 26, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 26, 2017:
PETERSON-WHITE, JOSEPHINE PEARL
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-1882
Citation: 090107517501 Badge #: 65521
1
06/24/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)
Due 04/26/2017
Fine $ 30.00
Imposed Fine $ 30.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $315.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/24/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)
Due 04/26/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $315.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REHN, JOHNNY VICTOR
Age29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-406
Citation: 090109705601 Badge #: 65522
1
02/25/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (29 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 19 Days)
Due 04/26/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Stay $ 250.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
THOMAS, JESSE MICHAEL
Age 35
Superior, WI 54880
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-635
Citation: 090106606906 Badge #: 65513
1
03/08/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed
2
03/08/2016 Drivers License - Driving without a valid license for vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER DILLONN
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1364
Citation: 000700002680 Badge #: 6427
1
07/09/2016 Traffic-No Driver’s License in Possession
(Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/20/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed
2
07/09/2016 Traffic Collision - Collision with Unattended Vehicle - Noti
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.4 169094
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
07/09/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/20/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed
BERNDT, DALE WILLIAM
Age 46
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1043
Citation: 881703520135 Badge #: 352
1
04/16/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/26/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HUPALO, WALLY
Age 46
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-906
Citation: 881705560273 Badge #: 556
1
04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 4/26/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOALSKA, PATRICK DAVID
Age 27
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1086
Citation: 881703520155 Badge #: 352
1
04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LILLY, BRENDA LEE
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-942
Citation: 881703870308 Badge #: 387
1
04/07/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHWANTZ, MACKENZIE JOAN
Age 22
Ottertail, MN 56571
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1053
Citation: 881705560337 Badge #: 556
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STADLER, ROBERT LEE
Age 33
Ashland, WI 54806
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1113
Citation: 881705560352 Badge #: 556
1
04/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor