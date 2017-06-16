Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: April 26, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 26, 2017:

    PETERSON-WHITE, JOSEPHINE PEARL

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-1882

    Citation: 090107517501 Badge #: 65521

    1

    06/24/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)

    Due 04/26/2017

    Fine $ 30.00

    Imposed Fine $ 30.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $315.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/24/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)

    Due 04/26/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $315.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REHN, JOHNNY VICTOR

    Age29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-406

    Citation: 090109705601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    02/25/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (29 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 19 Days)

    Due 04/26/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Stay $ 250.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    THOMAS, JESSE MICHAEL

    Age 35

    Superior, WI 54880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-635

    Citation: 090106606906 Badge #: 65513

    1

    03/08/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/08/2016 Drivers License - Driving without a valid license for vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER DILLONN

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1364

    Citation: 000700002680 Badge #: 6427

    1

    07/09/2016 Traffic-No Driver’s License in Possession

    (Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/20/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/09/2016 Traffic Collision - Collision with Unattended Vehicle - Noti

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.4 169094

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    07/09/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/20/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

    BERNDT, DALE WILLIAM

    Age 46

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1043

    Citation: 881703520135 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/16/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/26/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HUPALO, WALLY

    Age 46

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-906

    Citation: 881705560273 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 4/26/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOALSKA, PATRICK DAVID

    Age 27

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1086

    Citation: 881703520155 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LILLY, BRENDA LEE

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-942

    Citation: 881703870308 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/07/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHWANTZ, MACKENZIE JOAN

    Age 22

    Ottertail, MN 56571

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1053

    Citation: 881705560337 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STADLER, ROBERT LEE

    Age 33

    Ashland, WI 54806

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1113

    Citation: 881705560352 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement