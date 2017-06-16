Carlton County Court Report: April 26, 2017

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-1882

Citation: 090107517501 Badge #: 65521

1

06/24/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/26/2017)

Due 04/26/2017

Fine $ 30.00

Imposed Fine $ 30.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $315.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/24/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced

Due 04/26/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $315.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REHN, JOHNNY VICTOR

Age29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-406

Citation: 090109705601 Badge #: 65522

1

02/25/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (29 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 19 Days)

Due 04/26/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Stay $ 250.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

THOMAS, JESSE MICHAEL

Age 35

Superior, WI 54880

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-635

Citation: 090106606906 Badge #: 65513

1

03/08/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

2

03/08/2016 Drivers License - Driving without a valid license for vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER DILLONN

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1364

Citation: 000700002680 Badge #: 6427

1

07/09/2016 Traffic-No Driver’s License in Possession

(Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/20/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

2

07/09/2016 Traffic Collision - Collision with Unattended Vehicle - Noti

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.4 169094

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/26/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

07/09/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/20/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Dismissed

BERNDT, DALE WILLIAM

Age 46

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1043

Citation: 881703520135 Badge #: 352

1

04/16/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/26/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HUPALO, WALLY

Age 46

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-906

Citation: 881705560273 Badge #: 556

1

04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 4/26/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOALSKA, PATRICK DAVID

Age 27

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1086

Citation: 881703520155 Badge #: 352

1

04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LILLY, BRENDA LEE

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-942

Citation: 881703870308 Badge #: 387

1

04/07/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHWANTZ, MACKENZIE JOAN

Age 22

Ottertail, MN 56571

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1053

Citation: 881705560337 Badge #: 556

1

04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STADLER, ROBERT LEE

Age 33

Ashland, WI 54806

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1113

Citation: 881705560352 Badge #: 556

1

04/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor