Carlton County Court Report: April 25, 2017

Woodbury, MN 55125

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-806

Citation: 090000002590 Badge #: 62253

1

03/26/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Line

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIVER, KEEGAN RAY

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3369

Citation: 090109629106 Badge #: 65511

1

10/17/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ENGER, JOHN WALTER, JR.

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55808

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3408

Citation: 090106629306 Badge #: 65505

1

10/19/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspens

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)

Due 04/25/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEARLE, TANYA JEAN

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-809

Citation: 19103 Badge #: 65511

1

04/21/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

MITCHELL, TYLER MICHAEL

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1104

Citation: 090112711005 Badge #: 65511

1

04/20/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed

SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-511

Citation: 000700003770 Badge #: 1FD119

1

03/16/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/05/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed

SMITH, TREVIN LEE

Age 19

Brookston, MN 55711

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1898

Citation: 000700002996 Badge #: 69429

1

09/22/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Sentenced Judge:

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)

Fine $ 115.00

Imposed Fine $ 115.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $115.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANTONIO, PIOIVA M

Age 53

Floodwood, MN 55736

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1077

Citation: 881703870378 Badge #: 387

1

04/17/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EDWARDS, EDDIE MICHAEL

Age 21

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-866

Citation: 881705560256 Badge #: 556

1

04/01/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOCKREM, FELICIA LILLIAN

Age 26

Dayton, MN 55327

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1087

Citation: 881703520157 Badge #: 352

1

04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MEYERS, AARON BRYAN

Age 29

Eden Prairie, MN 55346

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1024

Citation: 881703520121 Badge #: 352

1

04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/15/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

MURRAY, ALYSSA MARIE

Age 23

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-772

Citation: 881702250005 Badge #: 225

1

03/23/2017 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RABENBERG, MEGAN ELIZABETH

Age 18

Montgomery, MN 56069

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1070

Citation: 881703520150 Badge #: 352

1

04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRAXLER, QUINN BURZLAFF

Age 20

Kenyon, MN 55946

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1061

Citation: 881705560343 Badge #: 556

1

04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VONGILLERN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE

Age 37

Punta Gorda, FL 33983

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-183

Citation: 881701770041 Badge #: 177

1

01/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/25/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

01/24/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed

BLACKETTER, GABRIEL LEE

Age 20

Barnum, MN 55707

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-297

Citation: 090201703701 Badge #: 63867

1

02/06/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/25/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/25/2017 Continued

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00