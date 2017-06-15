Carlton County Court Report: April 25, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 25, 2017:
MORIARTY, COLIN JOHN
Age 20
Woodbury, MN 55125
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-806
Citation: 090000002590 Badge #: 62253
1
03/26/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Line
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIVER, KEEGAN RAY
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3369
Citation: 090109629106 Badge #: 65511
1
10/17/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ENGER, JOHN WALTER, JR.
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55808
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3408
Citation: 090106629306 Badge #: 65505
1
10/19/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspens
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)
Due 04/25/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEARLE, TANYA JEAN
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-809
Citation: 19103 Badge #: 65511
1
04/21/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
MITCHELL, TYLER MICHAEL
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1104
Citation: 090112711005 Badge #: 65511
1
04/20/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed
SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-511
Citation: 000700003770 Badge #: 1FD119
1
03/16/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/05/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed
SMITH, TREVIN LEE
Age 19
Brookston, MN 55711
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1898
Citation: 000700002996 Badge #: 69429
1
09/22/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Sentenced Judge:
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)
Fine $ 115.00
Imposed Fine $ 115.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $115.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANTONIO, PIOIVA M
Age 53
Floodwood, MN 55736
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1077
Citation: 881703870378 Badge #: 387
1
04/17/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EDWARDS, EDDIE MICHAEL
Age 21
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-866
Citation: 881705560256 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOCKREM, FELICIA LILLIAN
Age 26
Dayton, MN 55327
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1087
Citation: 881703520157 Badge #: 352
1
04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MEYERS, AARON BRYAN
Age 29
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1024
Citation: 881703520121 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/15/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed
MURRAY, ALYSSA MARIE
Age 23
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-772
Citation: 881702250005 Badge #: 225
1
03/23/2017 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RABENBERG, MEGAN ELIZABETH
Age 18
Montgomery, MN 56069
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1070
Citation: 881703520150 Badge #: 352
1
04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRAXLER, QUINN BURZLAFF
Age 20
Kenyon, MN 55946
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1061
Citation: 881705560343 Badge #: 556
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VONGILLERN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE
Age 37
Punta Gorda, FL 33983
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-183
Citation: 881701770041 Badge #: 177
1
01/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/25/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
01/24/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed
BLACKETTER, GABRIEL LEE
Age 20
Barnum, MN 55707
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-297
Citation: 090201703701 Badge #: 63867
1
02/06/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/25/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/25/2017 Continued
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/25/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00