Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: April 25, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 25, 2017:

    MORIARTY, COLIN JOHN

    Age 20

    Woodbury, MN 55125

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-806

    Citation: 090000002590 Badge #: 62253

    1

    03/26/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Line

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIVER, KEEGAN RAY

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3369

    Citation: 090109629106 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/17/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ENGER, JOHN WALTER, JR.

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3408

    Citation: 090106629306 Badge #: 65505

    1

    10/19/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspens

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)

    Due 04/25/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEARLE, TANYA JEAN

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-809

    Citation: 19103 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/21/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    MITCHELL, TYLER MICHAEL

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1104

    Citation: 090112711005 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/20/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed

    SAM, CASSANDRA LOUISE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-511

    Citation: 000700003770 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    03/16/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/05/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed

    SMITH, TREVIN LEE

    Age 19

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1898

    Citation: 000700002996 Badge #: 69429

    1

    09/22/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Sentenced Judge:

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)

    Fine $ 115.00

    Imposed Fine $ 115.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $115.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANTONIO, PIOIVA M

    Age 53

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1077

    Citation: 881703870378 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/17/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EDWARDS, EDDIE MICHAEL

    Age 21

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-866

    Citation: 881705560256 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOCKREM, FELICIA LILLIAN

    Age 26

    Dayton, MN 55327

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1087

    Citation: 881703520157 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MEYERS, AARON BRYAN

    Age 29

    Eden Prairie, MN 55346

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1024

    Citation: 881703520121 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/15/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

    MURRAY, ALYSSA MARIE

    Age 23

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-772

    Citation: 881702250005 Badge #: 225

    1

    03/23/2017 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RABENBERG, MEGAN ELIZABETH

    Age 18

    Montgomery, MN 56069

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1070

    Citation: 881703520150 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRAXLER, QUINN BURZLAFF

    Age 20

    Kenyon, MN 55946

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1061

    Citation: 881705560343 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VONGILLERN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE

    Age 37

    Punta Gorda, FL 33983

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-183

    Citation: 881701770041 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/25/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    01/24/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Dismissed

    BLACKETTER, GABRIEL LEE

    Age 20

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-297

    Citation: 090201703701 Badge #: 63867

    1

    02/06/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/25/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/25/2017 Continued

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/25/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement