Carlton County Court Report: April 24, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 24, 2017:
BRUNEAU, KYLE ARCHIE WILLIAM
Age 32
McGregor, MN 55760
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-525
1
03/15/2017 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell
(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 04/24/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017
Contact with probation, 04/24/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/24/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/24/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017
Random testing, 04/24/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017
Pay costs, 04/24/2017
No same or similar, 04/24/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/24/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/24/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017
No alcohol use, 04/24/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/15/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
3
03/15/2017 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
ROE, MAHLON MICHAEL
Age 65
Cromwell, MN 55726
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1726
Citation: 090000001390 Badge #: 62247
1
08/06/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015
No violations of an Order for Protection, 09/24/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
ALLERY, IAN REDWOLF
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2488
1
12/18/2016 Assault – 4th Degree – Peace Officer – Demonstrable bodily harm
(Felony) 609.2231.1©(1) 60922311c1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 25 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Comment: staggered – report to NERCC to serve on July 17, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing prior
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare if recommended, document to Probation 04/24/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/24/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017
Random testing, at own expense 04/24/2017
Psychological evaluation/treatment, cooperate with scheduled psychological assessment at own expense and follow recommendations 04/24/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/24/2017
Counseling, attend counseling and provide verification to probation agent 04/24/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/24/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017
No same or similar, 04/24/2017
No contact with victim or family, 04/24/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, Harassment Restraining Orders or No Contact Orders 04/24/2017
Maintain employment, 04/24/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017
Contact with probation, 04/24/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/24/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend 2 sober support meetings per week and document 04/24/2017
Write letter of apology, submit to probation to give to the officer 04/24/2017
Make all future court appearances, attend review hearing on July 17, 2017 at 9:00 04/24/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/18/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BEAULIEU, ANDREW JAMES
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-318
1
12/31/2016 Theft - $500.01 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Comment: credit for time served
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived
Restitution $619.98
Fee Totals: $704.98
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/24/2017
Pay restitution, $619.98 04/24/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
CARLSON, ELIZABETH ANN
Age 40
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-1100
Citation: 090112711002 Badge #: 65511
1
04/20/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOTTSCHALK, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2404
1
06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 273 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 60 days may be served on the electronic monitor jail or STS: 30 days are staggered. Report date 10/23/17 at 1:30 pm
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 05/24/2017
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,300.00 Until 04/24/2019
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,085.00
Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/24/2017
No same or similar, 04/24/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017
Contact with probation, 04/24/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017
DWI clinic, 04/24/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017
Random testing, 04/24/2017
Pay costs, 04/24/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, comply with 04/24/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017
Conditions, other, Review/Report date 10/23 at 1:30 04/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/08/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed
LAUBACH, JASON KARL
Age 34
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2680
1
05/28/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/24/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 12/09/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Comment: balance staggered: report to serve on April 10, 2017 with a review hearing the same date and time. 4/24/17 staggered review hearing – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed.
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/10/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/10/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/10/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/10/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/10/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/10/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/10/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/10/2016
Contact with probation, 10/10/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/10/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/10/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/10/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/10/2016
Random testing, 10/10/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/10/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/10/2016
Complete treatment, 10/10/2016
Aftercare, 10/10/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/10/2016
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time. 10/10/2016
Counseling, 10/10/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
MARTINEZ, JACQUELINE MARIE
Age 19
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-430
Citation: 090106705901 Badge #: 65524
1
02/28/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
THOMPSON, BRUCE ALVIN
Age 64
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-740
1
04/13/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 353 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 04/24/2018
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,000.00 Until 04/24/2019
Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,000.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,185.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/24/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017
Driver improvement clinic, 04/24/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/24/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017
Pay costs, 04/24/2017
Random testing, 04/24/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017
Contact with probation, 04/24/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017
No same or similar, 04/24/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017
DWI clinic, 04/24/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/24/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017)
Local Confinement ( 90 Days )
Comment: or NERCC: 90 days to be served: Starts on 04/24/2017 (begin on date of sentencing) No credit against the 90 days
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
04/13/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed
3
04/13/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed
4
04/13/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed
ALDECOCEA, ROBERTO GONZALO
Age 39
Minnetonka, MN 55345
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-2444
Citation: 881505560862 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 09/24/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $125.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)
BIM, CODY DALE
Age 24
Austin, MN 55912
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-370
Citation: 881703870139 Badge #: 387
1
02/12/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, MATTHEW EDWARD
Age 25
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1736
Citation: 881505230326 Badge #: 523
1
06/11/2015 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)
DEMYANOV, ELIZABETH MARIE
Age 22
St. Paul, MN 55102
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-676
Citation: 881703520058 Badge #: 352
1
03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 99/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNN, CASSIDY CLARE
Age 18
Cottage Grove, MN 55016-4646
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-368
Citation: 881703870144 Badge #: 387
1
02/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KEMP, ANDREW MARTIN
Age 43
St. Paul, MN 55113
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-898
Citation: 881703520103 Badge #: 352
1
04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALLETT, RYSHEMA MONIGUIE
Age 35
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-732
Citation: 881705800231 Badge #: 580
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALMO, TIMOTHY ERIC
Age 52
Rosemount, MN 55068
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1074
Citation: 881703520152 Badge #: 352
1
04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, KENT LEE
Age 56
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1046
Citation: 881705560316 Badge #: 556
1
04/15/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PUARIEA, JEFFREY MICHAEL
Age 37
Rush City, MN 55069
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-697
Citation: 881703010121 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBISON, JAYSON DAVID
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3876
Citation: 881601770664 Badge #: 177
1
12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed
SARVELLA, RANDOLPH DANIEL
Age 64
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1076
Citation: 881703870379 Badge #: 387
1
04/17/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STREAM, WILLIAM JAMES
Age 21
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1037
Citation: 881703520142 Badge #: 352
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VONGILLERN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-343
Citation: 881703870127 Badge #: 387
1
02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 96/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor