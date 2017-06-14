Carlton County Court Report: April 24, 2017

McGregor, MN 55760

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-525

1

03/15/2017 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 04/24/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/24/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/24/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

Random testing, 04/24/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

Pay costs, 04/24/2017

No same or similar, 04/24/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/24/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/24/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

No alcohol use, 04/24/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/15/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

3

03/15/2017 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

ROE, MAHLON MICHAEL

Age 65

Cromwell, MN 55726

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1726

Citation: 090000001390 Badge #: 62247

1

08/06/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015

No violations of an Order for Protection, 09/24/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

ALLERY, IAN REDWOLF

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2488

1

12/18/2016 Assault – 4th Degree – Peace Officer – Demonstrable bodily harm

(Felony) 609.2231.1©(1) 60922311c1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 25 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Comment: staggered – report to NERCC to serve on July 17, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing prior

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare if recommended, document to Probation 04/24/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/24/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

Random testing, at own expense 04/24/2017

Psychological evaluation/treatment, cooperate with scheduled psychological assessment at own expense and follow recommendations 04/24/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/24/2017

Counseling, attend counseling and provide verification to probation agent 04/24/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/24/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

No same or similar, 04/24/2017

No contact with victim or family, 04/24/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, Harassment Restraining Orders or No Contact Orders 04/24/2017

Maintain employment, 04/24/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/24/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/24/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend 2 sober support meetings per week and document 04/24/2017

Write letter of apology, submit to probation to give to the officer 04/24/2017

Make all future court appearances, attend review hearing on July 17, 2017 at 9:00 04/24/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/18/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BEAULIEU, ANDREW JAMES

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-318

1

12/31/2016 Theft - $500.01 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Comment: credit for time served

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

Restitution $619.98

Fee Totals: $704.98

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/24/2017

Pay restitution, $619.98 04/24/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/24/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

CARLSON, ELIZABETH ANN

Age 40

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-1100

Citation: 090112711002 Badge #: 65511

1

04/20/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOTTSCHALK, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2404

1

06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 273 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 60 days may be served on the electronic monitor jail or STS: 30 days are staggered. Report date 10/23/17 at 1:30 pm

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 05/24/2017

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,300.00 Until 04/24/2019

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,085.00

Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/24/2017

No same or similar, 04/24/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

DWI clinic, 04/24/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

Random testing, 04/24/2017

Pay costs, 04/24/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, comply with 04/24/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

Conditions, other, Review/Report date 10/23 at 1:30 04/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/08/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

LAUBACH, JASON KARL

Age 34

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2680

1

05/28/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/24/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 12/09/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Comment: balance staggered: report to serve on April 10, 2017 with a review hearing the same date and time. 4/24/17 staggered review hearing – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed.

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/10/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/10/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/10/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/10/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/10/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/10/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/10/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/10/2016

Contact with probation, 10/10/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/10/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/10/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/10/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/10/2016

Random testing, 10/10/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/10/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/10/2016

Complete treatment, 10/10/2016

Aftercare, 10/10/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/10/2016

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time. 10/10/2016

Counseling, 10/10/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

MARTINEZ, JACQUELINE MARIE

Age 19

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-430

Citation: 090106705901 Badge #: 65524

1

02/28/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

THOMPSON, BRUCE ALVIN

Age 64

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-740

1

04/13/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 353 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 04/24/2018

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,000.00 Until 04/24/2019

Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,000.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,185.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/24/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017

Driver improvement clinic, 04/24/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/24/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

Pay costs, 04/24/2017

Random testing, 04/24/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

No same or similar, 04/24/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

DWI clinic, 04/24/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/24/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017)

Local Confinement ( 90 Days )

Comment: or NERCC: 90 days to be served: Starts on 04/24/2017 (begin on date of sentencing) No credit against the 90 days

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

04/13/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

3

04/13/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

4

04/13/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

ALDECOCEA, ROBERTO GONZALO

Age 39

Minnetonka, MN 55345

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-2444

Citation: 881505560862 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 09/24/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $125.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)

BIM, CODY DALE

Age 24

Austin, MN 55912

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-370

Citation: 881703870139 Badge #: 387

1

02/12/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, MATTHEW EDWARD

Age 25

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1736

Citation: 881505230326 Badge #: 523

1

06/11/2015 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)

DEMYANOV, ELIZABETH MARIE

Age 22

St. Paul, MN 55102

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-676

Citation: 881703520058 Badge #: 352

1

03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNN, CASSIDY CLARE

Age 18

Cottage Grove, MN 55016-4646

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-368

Citation: 881703870144 Badge #: 387

1

02/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KEMP, ANDREW MARTIN

Age 43

St. Paul, MN 55113

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-898

Citation: 881703520103 Badge #: 352

1

04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MALLETT, RYSHEMA MONIGUIE

Age 35

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-732

Citation: 881705800231 Badge #: 580

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MALMO, TIMOTHY ERIC

Age 52

Rosemount, MN 55068

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1074

Citation: 881703520152 Badge #: 352

1

04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, KENT LEE

Age 56

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1046

Citation: 881705560316 Badge #: 556

1

04/15/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PUARIEA, JEFFREY MICHAEL

Age 37

Rush City, MN 55069

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-697

Citation: 881703010121 Badge #: 301

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROBISON, JAYSON DAVID

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3876

Citation: 881601770664 Badge #: 177

1

12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

SARVELLA, RANDOLPH DANIEL

Age 64

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1076

Citation: 881703870379 Badge #: 387

1

04/17/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STREAM, WILLIAM JAMES

Age 21

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1037

Citation: 881703520142 Badge #: 352

1

04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VONGILLERN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-343

Citation: 881703870127 Badge #: 387

1

02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 96/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor