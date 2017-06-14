Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 24, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 24, 2017:

    BRUNEAU, KYLE ARCHIE WILLIAM

    Age 32

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-525

    1

    03/15/2017 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

    (Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 04/24/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/24/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/24/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

    Random testing, 04/24/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

    Pay costs, 04/24/2017

    No same or similar, 04/24/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/24/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/24/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

    No alcohol use, 04/24/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/15/2017 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    3

    03/15/2017 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    ROE, MAHLON MICHAEL

    Age 65

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1726

    Citation: 090000001390 Badge #: 62247

    1

    08/06/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 09/24/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    ALLERY, IAN REDWOLF

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2488

    1

    12/18/2016 Assault – 4th Degree – Peace Officer – Demonstrable bodily harm

    (Felony) 609.2231.1©(1) 60922311c1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 25 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Comment: staggered – report to NERCC to serve on July 17, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing prior

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare if recommended, document to Probation 04/24/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/24/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 04/24/2017

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, cooperate with scheduled psychological assessment at own expense and follow recommendations 04/24/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 04/24/2017

    Counseling, attend counseling and provide verification to probation agent 04/24/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/24/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

    No same or similar, 04/24/2017

    No contact with victim or family, 04/24/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, Harassment Restraining Orders or No Contact Orders 04/24/2017

    Maintain employment, 04/24/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/24/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend 2 sober support meetings per week and document 04/24/2017

    Write letter of apology, submit to probation to give to the officer 04/24/2017

    Make all future court appearances, attend review hearing on July 17, 2017 at 9:00 04/24/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/18/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BEAULIEU, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-318

    1

    12/31/2016 Theft - $500.01 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Comment: credit for time served

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00 Waived

    Restitution $619.98

    Fee Totals: $704.98

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/24/2017

    Pay restitution, $619.98 04/24/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    CARLSON, ELIZABETH ANN

    Age 40

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-1100

    Citation: 090112711002 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/20/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOTTSCHALK, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2404

    1

    06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 273 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 60 days may be served on the electronic monitor jail or STS: 30 days are staggered. Report date 10/23/17 at 1:30 pm

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 05/24/2017

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,300.00 Until 04/24/2019

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,085.00

    Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 04/24/2017

    No same or similar, 04/24/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/24/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

    Random testing, 04/24/2017

    Pay costs, 04/24/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, comply with 04/24/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

    Conditions, other, Review/Report date 10/23 at 1:30 04/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/08/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

    LAUBACH, JASON KARL

    Age 34

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2680

    1

    05/28/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/24/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 12/09/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered: report to serve on April 10, 2017 with a review hearing the same date and time. 4/24/17 staggered review hearing – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/10/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/10/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/10/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/10/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/10/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/10/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/10/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/10/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/10/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/10/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/10/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/10/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/10/2016

    Random testing, 10/10/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/10/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/10/2016

    Complete treatment, 10/10/2016

    Aftercare, 10/10/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/10/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time. 10/10/2016

    Counseling, 10/10/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    MARTINEZ, JACQUELINE MARIE

    Age 19

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-430

    Citation: 090106705901 Badge #: 65524

    1

    02/28/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    THOMPSON, BRUCE ALVIN

    Age 64

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-740

    1

    04/13/2017 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 353 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 04/24/2018

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,000.00 Until 04/24/2019

    Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,000.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,185.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/24/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017

    Driver improvement clinic, 04/24/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/24/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

    Pay costs, 04/24/2017

    Random testing, 04/24/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

    No same or similar, 04/24/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/24/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/24/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017)

    Local Confinement ( 90 Days )

    Comment: or NERCC: 90 days to be served: Starts on 04/24/2017 (begin on date of sentencing) No credit against the 90 days

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    04/13/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

    3

    04/13/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

    4

    04/13/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

    ALDECOCEA, ROBERTO GONZALO

    Age 39

    Minnetonka, MN 55345

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-2444

    Citation: 881505560862 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 09/24/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $125.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)

    BIM, CODY DALE

    Age 24

    Austin, MN 55912

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-370

    Citation: 881703870139 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/12/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, MATTHEW EDWARD

    Age 25

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1736

    Citation: 881505230326 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/11/2015 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/24/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/24/2015)

    DEMYANOV, ELIZABETH MARIE

    Age 22

    St. Paul, MN 55102

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-676

    Citation: 881703520058 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNN, CASSIDY CLARE

    Age 18

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016-4646

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-368

    Citation: 881703870144 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KEMP, ANDREW MARTIN

    Age 43

    St. Paul, MN 55113

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-898

    Citation: 881703520103 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALLETT, RYSHEMA MONIGUIE

    Age 35

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-732

    Citation: 881705800231 Badge #: 580

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALMO, TIMOTHY ERIC

    Age 52

    Rosemount, MN 55068

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1074

    Citation: 881703520152 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, KENT LEE

    Age 56

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1046

    Citation: 881705560316 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PUARIEA, JEFFREY MICHAEL

    Age 37

    Rush City, MN 55069

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-697

    Citation: 881703010121 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBISON, JAYSON DAVID

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3876

    Citation: 881601770664 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

    SARVELLA, RANDOLPH DANIEL

    Age 64

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1076

    Citation: 881703870379 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/17/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STREAM, WILLIAM JAMES

    Age 21

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1037

    Citation: 881703520142 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VONGILLERN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-343

    Citation: 881703870127 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 96/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

