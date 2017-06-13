Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 22-23, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 22-23, 2017:

    BERG, LOIS ANN

    Age 55

    St. Paul, MN 55105

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-885

    Citation: 881703520092 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANNAN, ERIN ROSE

    Age 23

    Minnetonka, MN 55345

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1099

    Citation: 881705230266 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/22/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSON, THERESA LYNN

    Age 45

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-867

    Citation: 881705560257 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/22/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOFQUIST, KADEN JOSEPH

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1044

    Citation: 881703520145 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERFETTI, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

    Age 41

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-789

    Citation: 881705560206 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/22/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ARMSTRONG, DEREK JAMES

    Age 22

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1041

    Citation: 881703520146 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SANDBERG, DALE JOHN

    Age 33

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-691

    Citation: 881703010117 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

