Carlton County Court Report: April 22-23, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 22-23, 2017:
BERG, LOIS ANN
Age 55
St. Paul, MN 55105
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-885
Citation: 881703520092 Badge #: 352
1
04/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANNAN, ERIN ROSE
Age 23
Minnetonka, MN 55345
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1099
Citation: 881705230266 Badge #: 523
1
04/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/22/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSON, THERESA LYNN
Age 45
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-867
Citation: 881705560257 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/22/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOFQUIST, KADEN JOSEPH
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1044
Citation: 881703520145 Badge #: 352
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERFETTI, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Age 41
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-789
Citation: 881705560206 Badge #: 556
1
03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/22/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ARMSTRONG, DEREK JAMES
Age 22
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1041
Citation: 881703520146 Badge #: 352
1
04/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SANDBERG, DALE JOHN
Age 33
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-691
Citation: 881703010117 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor