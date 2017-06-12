Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 21, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 21, 2017:

    BOSHEY, JOEL AARON

    Age 38

    Tower, MN 55790

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-1084

    Citation: 090007711002 Badge #: 62249

    1

    04/20/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.

    Age 42

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet City Attorney

    09-CR-16-920

    5

    05/08/2016 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.222.2 6092222

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.

    Age 42

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-920

    1

    05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    4

    05/08/2016 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $1,043.46

    Fee Totals: $1,253.46

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

    No same or similar, 04/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    6

    05/08/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    O’LEARY, JENNIFER LYNN

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-602

    Citation: 090106706801 Badge #: 65525

    1

    03/09/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    THOMPSON, CURTIS LEE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1387

    1

    01/08/2016 Theft of a Computer

    (Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (51 Days Credit for time served: 51 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/21/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/21/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/21/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/21/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/21/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/21/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/21/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/21/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/21/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/21/2017

    Pay restitution, 04/21/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/21/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/21/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/21/2017

    Random testing, 04/21/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/21/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/21/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/21/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/21/2017

    No same or similar, 04/21/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/21/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/21/2017

    Pay costs, 04/21/2017

    Restitution reserved, 04/21/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation to attend social gatherings 04/21/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, Complete a chemical use assessment within 14 days of sentencing date and follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare programming 04/21/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/21/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    WUDINICH, LETA REDMOND

    Age 38

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-994

    Citation: 090101710304 Badge #: 65521

    1

    04/13/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, ANDREW JAY

    Age 52

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-736

    Citation: 881705800229 Badge #: 580

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLARK, TAYLOR JOHM

    Age 40

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-844

    Citation: 881705230205 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAMLIN, ALLEN DALE

    Age 24

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-198

    Citation: 881705560026 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/23/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    01/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Dismissed

    KLOSS, KYLE PATRICK

    Age 26

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-693

    Citation: 881703010119 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARA, AURORA MARIE

    Age 19

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-434

    Citation: 881705560118 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Sentenced

    Due 05/21/2017

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAINE, FREDERICK ANTHONY

    Age 46

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-550

    Citation: 881705560148 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERSON, NICHOLAS JAMES

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-734

    Citation: 881705800230 Badge #: 580

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, JOHN JOEL

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1069

    Citation: 881701770174 Badge #: 177

    1

    04/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SPENCER, DON NATHAN

    Age 33

    Livermore, CA 94551

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-331

    Citation: 881703520021 Badge #: 352

    1

    02/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WROBLEWSKI, JACQUELINE KAY

    Age 34

    Faribault, MN 55021

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1003

    Citation: 881703870348 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

