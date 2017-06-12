Carlton County Court Report: April 21, 2017

Tower, MN 55790

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-1084

Citation: 090007711002 Badge #: 62249

1

04/20/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Due 10/21/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.

Age 42

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet City Attorney

09-CR-16-920

5

05/08/2016 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.222.2 6092222

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.

Age 42

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-920

1

05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

2

05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

3

05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

4

05/08/2016 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $1,043.46

Fee Totals: $1,253.46

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

No same or similar, 04/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

6

05/08/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

O’LEARY, JENNIFER LYNN

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-602

Citation: 090106706801 Badge #: 65525

1

03/09/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

THOMPSON, CURTIS LEE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1387

1

01/08/2016 Theft of a Computer

(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (51 Days Credit for time served: 51 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/21/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/21/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/21/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/21/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/21/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/21/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/21/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/21/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/21/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/21/2017

Pay restitution, 04/21/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/21/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/21/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/21/2017

Random testing, 04/21/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/21/2017

Contact with probation, 04/21/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/21/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/21/2017

No same or similar, 04/21/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/21/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/21/2017

Pay costs, 04/21/2017

Restitution reserved, 04/21/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation to attend social gatherings 04/21/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, Complete a chemical use assessment within 14 days of sentencing date and follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare programming 04/21/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/21/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

WUDINICH, LETA REDMOND

Age 38

Lakeville, MN 55044

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-994

Citation: 090101710304 Badge #: 65521

1

04/13/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, ANDREW JAY

Age 52

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-736

Citation: 881705800229 Badge #: 580

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLARK, TAYLOR JOHM

Age 40

Ramsey, MN 55303

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-844

Citation: 881705230205 Badge #: 523

1

03/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAMLIN, ALLEN DALE

Age 24

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-198

Citation: 881705560026 Badge #: 556

1

01/23/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

01/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/21/2017 Dismissed

KLOSS, KYLE PATRICK

Age 26

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-693

Citation: 881703010119 Badge #: 301

1

03/19/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARA, AURORA MARIE

Age 19

Burnsville, MN 55337

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-434

Citation: 881705560118 Badge #: 556

1

02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Sentenced

Due 05/21/2017

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAINE, FREDERICK ANTHONY

Age 46

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-550

Citation: 881705560148 Badge #: 556

1

02/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PERSON, NICHOLAS JAMES

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-734

Citation: 881705800230 Badge #: 580

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, JOHN JOEL

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1069

Citation: 881701770174 Badge #: 177

1

04/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SPENCER, DON NATHAN

Age 33

Livermore, CA 94551

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-331

Citation: 881703520021 Badge #: 352

1

02/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WROBLEWSKI, JACQUELINE KAY

Age 34

Faribault, MN 55021

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1003

Citation: 881703870348 Badge #: 387

1

04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor