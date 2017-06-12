Carlton County Court Report: April 21, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 21, 2017:
BOSHEY, JOEL AARON
Age 38
Tower, MN 55790
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-1084
Citation: 090007711002 Badge #: 62249
1
04/20/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Due 10/21/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.
Age 42
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet City Attorney
09-CR-16-920
5
05/08/2016 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.222.2 6092222
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.
Age 42
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-920
1
05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
2
05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
3
05/08/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
4
05/08/2016 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $1,043.46
Fee Totals: $1,253.46
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017
No same or similar, 04/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
6
05/08/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
O’LEARY, JENNIFER LYNN
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-602
Citation: 090106706801 Badge #: 65525
1
03/09/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
THOMPSON, CURTIS LEE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1387
1
01/08/2016 Theft of a Computer
(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (51 Days Credit for time served: 51 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/21/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/21/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/21/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/21/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/21/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/21/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/21/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/21/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/21/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/21/2017
Pay restitution, 04/21/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/21/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/21/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/21/2017
Random testing, 04/21/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/21/2017
Contact with probation, 04/21/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/21/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/21/2017
No same or similar, 04/21/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/21/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/21/2017
Pay costs, 04/21/2017
Restitution reserved, 04/21/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation to attend social gatherings 04/21/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, Complete a chemical use assessment within 14 days of sentencing date and follow recommendations for treatment and aftercare programming 04/21/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/21/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
WUDINICH, LETA REDMOND
Age 38
Lakeville, MN 55044
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-994
Citation: 090101710304 Badge #: 65521
1
04/13/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, ANDREW JAY
Age 52
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-736
Citation: 881705800229 Badge #: 580
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLARK, TAYLOR JOHM
Age 40
Ramsey, MN 55303
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-844
Citation: 881705230205 Badge #: 523
1
03/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAMLIN, ALLEN DALE
Age 24
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-198
Citation: 881705560026 Badge #: 556
1
01/23/2017 Speed 60 Zone 78/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
01/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/21/2017 Dismissed
KLOSS, KYLE PATRICK
Age 26
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-693
Citation: 881703010119 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARA, AURORA MARIE
Age 19
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-434
Citation: 881705560118 Badge #: 556
1
02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Sentenced
Due 05/21/2017
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/21/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAINE, FREDERICK ANTHONY
Age 46
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-550
Citation: 881705560148 Badge #: 556
1
02/22/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERSON, NICHOLAS JAMES
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-734
Citation: 881705800230 Badge #: 580
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, JOHN JOEL
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1069
Citation: 881701770174 Badge #: 177
1
04/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SPENCER, DON NATHAN
Age 33
Livermore, CA 94551
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-331
Citation: 881703520021 Badge #: 352
1
02/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WROBLEWSKI, JACQUELINE KAY
Age 34
Faribault, MN 55021
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1003
Citation: 881703870348 Badge #: 387
1
04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor