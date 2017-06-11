Carlton County Court Report: April 20, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 20, 2017:
HOYUM, GLENN ALAN
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-421
1
01/29/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 122 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 58 Days)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017
No same or similar, 04/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
LINDGREN, MASON MICHAEL
Age 23
Carlton, MN 55718-0042
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-327
Citation: 090000002737 Badge #: 62111
1
02/08/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WELCH, KOBY WAYNE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-189
Citation: 090000001765 Badge #: 62247
1
01/26/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BAKER, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-73
1
11/27/2016 Theft (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017
Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days, hearing may be requested if objection to amount requested. 04/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/20/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, chemical assessment 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
11/27/2016 Possession of Hypodermic Needle (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
3
11/27/2016 Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
4
11/27/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
GARROW, DAVID ROBERT
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3826
Citation: 090109633901 Badge #: 65521
1
12/04/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (Obtain driver’s license, 1 year to obtain license 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017
Make all future court appearances, review hearing 10/26/17 at 9:30 am 04/20/2017)
2
12/04/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
3
12/04/2016 Traffic-Instruction-Violation of Instruction Permit 18 and O
(Misdemeanor) 171.05.1(a) 171051a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
KENNEY, MICHAEL OWEN
Age 50
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-460
Citation: 090107706203 Badge #: 65522
1
03/03/2017 Traffic-Reckless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LARSON, SHANE RAYMOND
Age 42
29 12th ST
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1153
1
06/09/2016 Burglary in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.582.1(c) 6095821c
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed
2
06/09/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed
3
06/09/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 10/20/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, follow recommendations of the CUA 04/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any requeired fees 04/19/2017
Pay costs, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017
Random testing, 04/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 04/19/2017
No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017
Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017
Contact with probation, 04/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017
No assault, 04/19/2017
No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017
No same or similar, 04/19/2017
Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place 04/19/2017 - 04/19/2020)
4
06/09/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017
Pay costs, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017
Random testing, 04/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017
No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017
Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017
Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place 04/19/2017 - 04/19/2020
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017
Contact with probation, 04/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017
No assault, 04/19/2017
No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017
No same or similar, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1261
1
06/26/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 293 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 72 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 04/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017
Random testing, 04/19/2017
Pay costs, 04/19/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: may attend social gatherings with prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017
No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017
No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017
Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017
Conditions, other, Appear for a Review hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
LUING, SHANITA MARIE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-538
Citation: 090106707701 Badge #: 65510
1
03/18/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 04/20/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017)
NORTHRUP, JAMES WARREN IV
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-542
Citation: 090101707401 Badge #: 65515
1
03/15/2017 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Inattentive Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 04/20/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017
No same or similar, for one year 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017
Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days – hearing may be requested if objection received 04/20/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/20/2017)
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)
STENSTROM, JAKE ANTHONY
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1301
Citation: 18911 Badge #: 65515
1
06/23/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017
No same or similar, 04/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017)
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)
OJIBWAY, MIRANDA
Age 38
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2289
1
11/14/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
2
11/14/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Previous Felony Conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
3
11/14/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
4
11/14/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
ERICKSON, ISAAC ROBERT
Age 21
Zim, MN 55738
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-875
Citation: 881705560249 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/31/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
03/31/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MALONEY, BRADY ALLEN
Age 29
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3427
Citation: 881603381237 Badge #: 338
1
10/19/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
10/19/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MODDERMAN-ANDERSON, TYLER JAMES
Age 21
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-871
Citation: 881705560254 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WADI, NOOR MAJDI
Age 18
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-998
Citation: 881703870340 Badge #: 387
1
04/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age 40
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-14-1821
1
09/02/2014 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/05/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
ECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age 41
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-363
1
02/04/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-702
1
04/06/2016 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
2
04/06/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo)
Due 11/20/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 04/20/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-721
1
04/12/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
2
04/12/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
3
04/12/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-2027
1
10/10/2016 Assault in the Fourth Degree
(Felony) 609.2231.3(1) 609223131
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
09-CR-16-2555
1
09/21/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
2
09/21/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Demonstrable Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(c)(1) 60922313ac1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed
WEBBER, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age 33
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1601
1
08/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve balance on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
4/19/17 Staggered Review: In Compliance/Deferred
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016
Random testing, 12/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016
No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016
No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016
No threats of violence, 12/14/2016
No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016
Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016
No harassment violations, 12/14/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13