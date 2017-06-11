Carlton County Court Report: April 20, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-421

1

01/29/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 122 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 58 Days)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017

No same or similar, 04/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

LINDGREN, MASON MICHAEL

Age 23

Carlton, MN 55718-0042

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-327

Citation: 090000002737 Badge #: 62111

1

02/08/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WELCH, KOBY WAYNE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-189

Citation: 090000001765 Badge #: 62247

1

01/26/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BAKER, THOMAS WILLIAM

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-73

1

11/27/2016 Theft (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017

Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days, hearing may be requested if objection to amount requested. 04/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/20/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, chemical assessment 04/20/2017

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

11/27/2016 Possession of Hypodermic Needle (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

3

11/27/2016 Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

4

11/27/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

GARROW, DAVID ROBERT

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3826

Citation: 090109633901 Badge #: 65521

1

12/04/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (Obtain driver’s license, 1 year to obtain license 04/20/2017

Make all future court appearances, review hearing 10/26/17 at 9:30 am 04/20/2017)

2

12/04/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

3

12/04/2016 Traffic-Instruction-Violation of Instruction Permit 18 and O

(Misdemeanor) 171.05.1(a) 171051a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

KENNEY, MICHAEL OWEN

Age 50

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-460

Citation: 090107706203 Badge #: 65522

1

03/03/2017 Traffic-Reckless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LARSON, SHANE RAYMOND

Age 42

29 12th ST

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1153

1

06/09/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.582.1(c) 6095821c

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

2

06/09/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

3

06/09/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 10/20/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, follow recommendations of the CUA 04/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any requeired fees 04/19/2017

Pay costs, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017

Random testing, 04/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 04/19/2017

No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

No assault, 04/19/2017

No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

No same or similar, 04/19/2017

Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place 04/19/2017 - 04/19/2020)

4

06/09/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017

Pay costs, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

Random testing, 04/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017

No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place 04/19/2017 - 04/19/2020

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

No assault, 04/19/2017

No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

No same or similar, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1261

1

06/26/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 293 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 72 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 04/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

Random testing, 04/19/2017

Pay costs, 04/19/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: may attend social gatherings with prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017

No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

Conditions, other, Appear for a Review hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

LUING, SHANITA MARIE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-538

Citation: 090106707701 Badge #: 65510

1

03/18/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 04/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017)

NORTHRUP, JAMES WARREN IV

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-542

Citation: 090101707401 Badge #: 65515

1

03/15/2017 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Inattentive Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 04/20/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017

No same or similar, for one year 04/20/2017

Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days – hearing may be requested if objection received 04/20/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/20/2017)

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

STENSTROM, JAKE ANTHONY

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1301

Citation: 18911 Badge #: 65515

1

06/23/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017

No same or similar, 04/20/2017

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

OJIBWAY, MIRANDA

Age 38

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2289

1

11/14/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

2

11/14/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Previous Felony Conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

3

11/14/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

4

11/14/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

ERICKSON, ISAAC ROBERT

Age 21

Zim, MN 55738

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-875

Citation: 881705560249 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/31/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

03/31/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MALONEY, BRADY ALLEN

Age 29

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3427

Citation: 881603381237 Badge #: 338

1

10/19/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

10/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

10/19/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MODDERMAN-ANDERSON, TYLER JAMES

Age 21

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-871

Citation: 881705560254 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WADI, NOOR MAJDI

Age 18

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-998

Citation: 881703870340 Badge #: 387

1

04/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age 40

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-14-1821

1

09/02/2014 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/05/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

ECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age 41

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-363

1

02/04/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-702

1

04/06/2016 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

2

04/06/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo)

Due 11/20/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 04/20/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-721

1

04/12/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

2

04/12/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

3

04/12/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-2027

1

10/10/2016 Assault in the Fourth Degree

(Felony) 609.2231.3(1) 609223131

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

09-CR-16-2555

1

09/21/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

2

09/21/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Demonstrable Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(c)(1) 60922313ac1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

WEBBER, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age 33

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1601

1

08/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve balance on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

4/19/17 Staggered Review: In Compliance/Deferred

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

Random testing, 12/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016

No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016

No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016

Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016

No harassment violations, 12/14/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13