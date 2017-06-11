Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 20, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 20, 2017:

    HOYUM, GLENN ALAN

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-421

    1

    01/29/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 122 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 58 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017

    No same or similar, 04/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    LINDGREN, MASON MICHAEL

    Age 23

    Carlton, MN 55718-0042

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-327

    Citation: 090000002737 Badge #: 62111

    1

    02/08/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WELCH, KOBY WAYNE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-189

    Citation: 090000001765 Badge #: 62247

    1

    01/26/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BAKER, THOMAS WILLIAM

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-73

    1

    11/27/2016 Theft (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017

    Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days, hearing may be requested if objection to amount requested. 04/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/20/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, chemical assessment 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    11/27/2016 Possession of Hypodermic Needle (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/27/2016 Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    4

    11/27/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    GARROW, DAVID ROBERT

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3826

    Citation: 090109633901 Badge #: 65521

    1

    12/04/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (Obtain driver’s license, 1 year to obtain license 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017

    Make all future court appearances, review hearing 10/26/17 at 9:30 am 04/20/2017)

    2

    12/04/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/04/2016 Traffic-Instruction-Violation of Instruction Permit 18 and O

    (Misdemeanor) 171.05.1(a) 171051a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    KENNEY, MICHAEL OWEN

    Age 50

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-460

    Citation: 090107706203 Badge #: 65522

    1

    03/03/2017 Traffic-Reckless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LARSON, SHANE RAYMOND

    Age 42

    29 12th ST

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1153

    1

    06/09/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.1(c) 6095821c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/09/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Dismissed

    3

    06/09/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 10/20/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, follow recommendations of the CUA 04/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any requeired fees 04/19/2017

    Pay costs, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017

    Random testing, 04/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harrassment Orders. 04/19/2017

    No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

    No assault, 04/19/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

    No same or similar, 04/19/2017

    Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place 04/19/2017 - 04/19/2020)

    4

    06/09/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 277 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/19/2017

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Enter and successfully complete a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and pay any required fees 04/19/2017

    Pay costs, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, With the exception of prescribed medications. 04/19/2017

    Random testing, 04/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: do not attend social gatherings where alcohol may be involved without prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017

    No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/19/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Appear for a Review Hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017

    Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Probationary DANCO in place 04/19/2017 - 04/19/2020

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

    No assault, 04/19/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 04/19/2017

    No same or similar, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1261

    1

    06/26/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 293 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 72 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/19/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 04/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/19/2017

    Random testing, 04/19/2017

    Pay costs, 04/19/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: may attend social gatherings with prior approval from Probation Officer 04/19/2017

    No violations of an Order for Protection, That abide all DANCO, Order for Protection, and Harassment Orders. 04/19/2017

    No threats of violence, Make no threats of violence against anyone 04/19/2017

    Complete treatment, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules 04/19/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Appear for a Review hearing on October 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm 04/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    LUING, SHANITA MARIE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-538

    Citation: 090106707701 Badge #: 65510

    1

    03/18/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017)

    NORTHRUP, JAMES WARREN IV

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-542

    Citation: 090101707401 Badge #: 65515

    1

    03/15/2017 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Inattentive Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 04/20/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017

    No same or similar, for one year 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017

    Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days – hearing may be requested if objection received 04/20/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/20/2017)

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

    STENSTROM, JAKE ANTHONY

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1301

    Citation: 18911 Badge #: 65515

    1

    06/23/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Continued Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/20/2017

    No same or similar, 04/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2017)

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

    OJIBWAY, MIRANDA

    Age 38

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2289

    1

    11/14/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/14/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Previous Felony Conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 624.713.1(10)(i) 624713110i

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/14/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    4

    11/14/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    ERICKSON, ISAAC ROBERT

    Age 21

    Zim, MN 55738

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-875

    Citation: 881705560249 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/31/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    03/31/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MALONEY, BRADY ALLEN

    Age 29

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3427

    Citation: 881603381237 Badge #: 338

    1

    10/19/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    10/19/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MODDERMAN-ANDERSON, TYLER JAMES

    Age 21

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-871

    Citation: 881705560254 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WADI, NOOR MAJDI

    Age 18

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-998

    Citation: 881703870340 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

    Age 40

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-14-1821

    1

    09/02/2014 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/05/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    ECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

    Age 41

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-363

    1

    02/04/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-702

    1

    04/06/2016 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/06/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo)

    Due 11/20/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 04/20/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-721

    1

    04/12/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/12/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Throw/Transfer Bodily Fluid or Feces

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(2) 60922313ab2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    04/12/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-2027

    1

    10/10/2016 Assault in the Fourth Degree

    (Felony) 609.2231.3(1) 609223131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    09-CR-16-2555

    1

    09/21/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/21/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Demonstrable Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(c)(1) 60922313ac1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2017 Dismissed

    WEBBER, BRANDON MICHAEL

    Age 33

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1601

    1

    08/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve balance on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    4/19/17 Staggered Review: In Compliance/Deferred

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

    Random testing, 12/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

    No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016

    No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

    No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016

    No harassment violations, 12/14/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

