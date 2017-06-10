Carlton County Court Report: April 19, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 19, 2017:
FOUNTAIN, BRENDA LEE
Age 52
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-13-2019
1
06/16/2013 Theft-Intent to Exercise Temporary Control
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(5)(i) 609522a5i
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
2
06/16/2013 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
3
06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/25/2017 Dismissed
4
06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/25/2017 Dismissed
5
06/16/2013 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
NYBERG, CHRISTOPHER NEAL
Age 43
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-12-2546
1
06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim 16-17
(Felony) 609.344.1(f) 6093441f
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 04/02/2014 Dismissed
2
06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-4th Degree-Victim 16-17-Significant Relationship
(Felony) 609.345.1(f) 6093451f
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 01/08/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 04/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/02/2014 Continued Judge:
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, Complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program that utilizes polygraph testing and follow all recommendations for further therapy or aftercare programming. 04/02/2014
Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, 04/02/2014
No contact with victim(s), 04/02/2014
No unsupervised contact w/children in certain circumstances, Have no unsupervised contact with any minor children unless approved by Probation and treatment provider and modified by a court order.
04/02/2014
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/02/2014
Contact with probation, 04/02/2014
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/02/2014
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/02/2014
Conditions, other, *Maintain residence as approved by Probation.
*If sentence is executed, a ten (10) year conditional release period will apply. 04/02/2014
Pay costs, Be responsible for all costs associated with outpatient treatment including the polygraph not covered by insurance. 04/02/2014
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician. 04/02/2014
No possession of alcohol or drugs, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician. 04/02/2014
Random testing, 04/02/2014)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $500.00
Fee Totals: $500.00
3
06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Significant Relationship-Vict 16-17
(Felony) 609.344.1(f) 6093441f
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 04/02/2014 Dismissed
PETERSON, ERICA LANE
Age 28
Fargo, ND 58102
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-705
1
04/08/2017 Check Forgery
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.2(1) 60963121
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 353 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/19/2017
Pay restitution, 04/19/2017
Restitution reserved, make reasonable restitution as determined. Has until the end of June to submit an affidavit. Anything after June will have to go through civil judgment 04/19/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 04/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
04/08/2017 Offering A Forged Check
(Felony) 609.631.3 6096313
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.
Age 42
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-994
Citation: 090107614401 Badge #: 65506
1
05/23/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
MAIO, JOSHUA JOHN
Age 30
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-114
Citation: 090109701701 Badge #: 65524
1
01/17/2017 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/23/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
2
01/17/2017 Tampering w/Witness – 3rd Degree – Coerce False Testimony by
(Misdemeanor) 609.498.2a(a)(2) 6094982aa2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, ELIZABETH JOY
Age 19
Pequot Lakes, MN 56472
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-721
Citation: 000700002719 Badge #: 6427
1
03/20/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHRISTENSON, ELRAY KEITH
Age 77
Mahtowa, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-330
Citation: 881701770074 Badge #: 177
1
02/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAMMERMEISTER, ANDREA MARIE
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-975
Citation: 881705230242 Badge #: 523
1
04/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEIKKILA, ERICK JAMES
Age 34
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-269
Citation: 881705560062 Badge #: 556
1
02/04/2017 Ignition Interlock Restriction Violation
(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/19/2017)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
2
02/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/16/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
LEFEBVRE, ALAN NOEL
Age 48
Otsego, MN 55330
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-1018
Citation: 881703520119 Badge #: 352
1
04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MIKROT, JULIE DEL
Age 47
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3461
Citation: 881601180651 Badge #: 118
1
10/23/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSEN, TIMOTHY DAVID
Age 58
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-530
Citation: 881705230164 Badge #: 523
1
03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
PETERSON, PAULA MARIE
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-777
Citation: 881705560217 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed
ROSSING, RYAN JOHN
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-890
Citation: 881705560260 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SEBESTA, JARED RAYMOND
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-911
Citation: 881705560277 Badge #: 556
1
04/04/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THAO, PAO CHAO
Age 29
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-853
Citation: 881703520086 Badge #: 352
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WHELAN, CONNER JAMES
Age 19
Roswell, GA 30075
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1012
Citation: 881703870359 Badge #: 387
1
04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLIAMS, CHAD LEE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-965
Citation: 881505560352 Badge #: 556
1
04/06/2015 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
04/06/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MONSON, SARAH ANNE
Age 35
Hinckley, MN 55037
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-953
Citation: 090201709901 Badge #: 63866
1
04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Turning Left Fails to Yield Right of Way
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor