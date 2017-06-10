Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 19, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 19, 2017:

    FOUNTAIN, BRENDA LEE

    Age 52

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-13-2019

    1

    06/16/2013 Theft-Intent to Exercise Temporary Control

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(5)(i) 609522a5i

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    2

    06/16/2013 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/25/2017 Dismissed

    4

    06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/25/2017 Dismissed

    5

    06/16/2013 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    NYBERG, CHRISTOPHER NEAL

    Age 43

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-12-2546

    1

    06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim 16-17

    (Felony) 609.344.1(f) 6093441f

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2014 Dismissed

    2

    06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-4th Degree-Victim 16-17-Significant Relationship

    (Felony) 609.345.1(f) 6093451f

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 01/08/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/02/2014 Continued Judge:

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, Complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program that utilizes polygraph testing and follow all recommendations for further therapy or aftercare programming. 04/02/2014

    Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, 04/02/2014

    No contact with victim(s), 04/02/2014

    No unsupervised contact w/children in certain circumstances, Have no unsupervised contact with any minor children unless approved by Probation and treatment provider and modified by a court order.

    04/02/2014

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/02/2014

    Contact with probation, 04/02/2014

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/02/2014

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/02/2014

    Conditions, other, *Maintain residence as approved by Probation.

    *If sentence is executed, a ten (10) year conditional release period will apply. 04/02/2014

    Pay costs, Be responsible for all costs associated with outpatient treatment including the polygraph not covered by insurance. 04/02/2014

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician. 04/02/2014

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician. 04/02/2014

    Random testing, 04/02/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $500.00

    Fee Totals: $500.00

    3

    06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Significant Relationship-Vict 16-17

    (Felony) 609.344.1(f) 6093441f

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2014 Dismissed

    PETERSON, ERICA LANE

    Age 28

    Fargo, ND 58102

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-705

    1

    04/08/2017 Check Forgery

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.2(1) 60963121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 353 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/19/2017

    Pay restitution, 04/19/2017

    Restitution reserved, make reasonable restitution as determined. Has until the end of June to submit an affidavit. Anything after June will have to go through civil judgment 04/19/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 04/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    04/08/2017 Offering A Forged Check

    (Felony) 609.631.3 6096313

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.

    Age 42

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-994

    Citation: 090107614401 Badge #: 65506

    1

    05/23/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    MAIO, JOSHUA JOHN

    Age 30

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-114

    Citation: 090109701701 Badge #: 65524

    1

    01/17/2017 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/23/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/17/2017 Tampering w/Witness – 3rd Degree – Coerce False Testimony by

    (Misdemeanor) 609.498.2a(a)(2) 6094982aa2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, ELIZABETH JOY

    Age 19

    Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-721

    Citation: 000700002719 Badge #: 6427

    1

    03/20/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHRISTENSON, ELRAY KEITH

    Age 77

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-330

    Citation: 881701770074 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAMMERMEISTER, ANDREA MARIE

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-975

    Citation: 881705230242 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEIKKILA, ERICK JAMES

    Age 34

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-269

    Citation: 881705560062 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/04/2017 Ignition Interlock Restriction Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/19/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    2

    02/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/16/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    LEFEBVRE, ALAN NOEL

    Age 48

    Otsego, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-1018

    Citation: 881703520119 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MIKROT, JULIE DEL

    Age 47

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3461

    Citation: 881601180651 Badge #: 118

    1

    10/23/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSEN, TIMOTHY DAVID

    Age 58

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-530

    Citation: 881705230164 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    PETERSON, PAULA MARIE

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-777

    Citation: 881705560217 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

    ROSSING, RYAN JOHN

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-890

    Citation: 881705560260 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SEBESTA, JARED RAYMOND

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-911

    Citation: 881705560277 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/04/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THAO, PAO CHAO

    Age 29

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-853

    Citation: 881703520086 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WHELAN, CONNER JAMES

    Age 19

    Roswell, GA 30075

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1012

    Citation: 881703870359 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLIAMS, CHAD LEE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-965

    Citation: 881505560352 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/06/2015 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    04/06/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MONSON, SARAH ANNE

    Age 35

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-953

    Citation: 090201709901 Badge #: 63866

    1

    04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Turning Left Fails to Yield Right of Way

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

