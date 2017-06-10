Carlton County Court Report: April 19, 2017

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-13-2019

1

06/16/2013 Theft-Intent to Exercise Temporary Control

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(5)(i) 609522a5i

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

2

06/16/2013 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

3

06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/25/2017 Dismissed

4

06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/25/2017 Dismissed

5

06/16/2013 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

NYBERG, CHRISTOPHER NEAL

Age 43

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-12-2546

1

06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim 16-17

(Felony) 609.344.1(f) 6093441f

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 04/02/2014 Dismissed

2

06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-4th Degree-Victim 16-17-Significant Relationship

(Felony) 609.345.1(f) 6093451f

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 01/08/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 04/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/02/2014 Continued Judge:

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, Complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program that utilizes polygraph testing and follow all recommendations for further therapy or aftercare programming. 04/02/2014

Submit to Polygraph Examinations as Directed, 04/02/2014

No contact with victim(s), 04/02/2014

No unsupervised contact w/children in certain circumstances, Have no unsupervised contact with any minor children unless approved by Probation and treatment provider and modified by a court order.

04/02/2014

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/02/2014

Contact with probation, 04/02/2014

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/02/2014

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/02/2014

Conditions, other, *Maintain residence as approved by Probation.

*If sentence is executed, a ten (10) year conditional release period will apply. 04/02/2014

Pay costs, Be responsible for all costs associated with outpatient treatment including the polygraph not covered by insurance. 04/02/2014

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician. 04/02/2014

No possession of alcohol or drugs, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician. 04/02/2014

Random testing, 04/02/2014)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $500.00

Fee Totals: $500.00

3

06/01/2012 Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Significant Relationship-Vict 16-17

(Felony) 609.344.1(f) 6093441f

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 04/02/2014 Dismissed

PETERSON, ERICA LANE

Age 28

Fargo, ND 58102

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-705

1

04/08/2017 Check Forgery

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.2(1) 60963121

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 353 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/19/2017

Pay restitution, 04/19/2017

Restitution reserved, make reasonable restitution as determined. Has until the end of June to submit an affidavit. Anything after June will have to go through civil judgment 04/19/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 04/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

04/08/2017 Offering A Forged Check

(Felony) 609.631.3 6096313

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

BRILL, GARRY FRANK, JR.

Age 42

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-994

Citation: 090107614401 Badge #: 65506

1

05/23/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

MAIO, JOSHUA JOHN

Age 30

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-114

Citation: 090109701701 Badge #: 65524

1

01/17/2017 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/23/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

2

01/17/2017 Tampering w/Witness – 3rd Degree – Coerce False Testimony by

(Misdemeanor) 609.498.2a(a)(2) 6094982aa2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, ELIZABETH JOY

Age 19

Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-721

Citation: 000700002719 Badge #: 6427

1

03/20/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHRISTENSON, ELRAY KEITH

Age 77

Mahtowa, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-330

Citation: 881701770074 Badge #: 177

1

02/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAMMERMEISTER, ANDREA MARIE

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-975

Citation: 881705230242 Badge #: 523

1

04/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEIKKILA, ERICK JAMES

Age 34

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-269

Citation: 881705560062 Badge #: 556

1

02/04/2017 Ignition Interlock Restriction Violation

(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/19/2017)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

2

02/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/16/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

LEFEBVRE, ALAN NOEL

Age 48

Otsego, MN 55330

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-1018

Citation: 881703520119 Badge #: 352

1

04/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MIKROT, JULIE DEL

Age 47

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3461

Citation: 881601180651 Badge #: 118

1

10/23/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSEN, TIMOTHY DAVID

Age 58

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-530

Citation: 881705230164 Badge #: 523

1

03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

PETERSON, PAULA MARIE

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-777

Citation: 881705560217 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/19/2017 Dismissed

ROSSING, RYAN JOHN

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-890

Citation: 881705560260 Badge #: 556

1

04/01/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SEBESTA, JARED RAYMOND

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-911

Citation: 881705560277 Badge #: 556

1

04/04/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THAO, PAO CHAO

Age 29

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-853

Citation: 881703520086 Badge #: 352

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WHELAN, CONNER JAMES

Age 19

Roswell, GA 30075

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1012

Citation: 881703870359 Badge #: 387

1

04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLIAMS, CHAD LEE

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-965

Citation: 881505560352 Badge #: 556

1

04/06/2015 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

04/06/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MONSON, SARAH ANNE

Age 35

Hinckley, MN 55037

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-953

Citation: 090201709901 Badge #: 63866

1

04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Turning Left Fails to Yield Right of Way

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor