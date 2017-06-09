Carlton County Court Report: April 18, 2017

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-809

Citation: 090005708201 Badge #: 62252

1

03/23/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

03/23/2017 Traffic-Regulation-License Plates Required on Front and Rear

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.6 169796

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COSGROVE, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Age 26

Cloquet Police Department

Apt. 207

09-CR-17-329

1

10/31/2016 Failure to Obey Traffic-Control Device (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/31/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 04/18/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOULE, DENNIS WAYNE

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-352

1

02/15/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2© 629752c

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Comment: may be released early to treatment bed – may be served at NERCC

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/17/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as scheduled by probation agent 04/17/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, obtain assessment and follow recommendations 04/17/2017

Counseling, attend grief counseling 04/17/2017

Obtain employment, seek and maintain gainful employment 04/17/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/17/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/17/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/17/2017

No same or similar, 04/17/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/17/2017

Contact with probation, 04/17/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/17/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/17/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/17/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/17/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/17/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/17/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/17/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/17/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

RAISANEN, DEAN KENNETH

Age 37

Floodwood, MN 55736

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2340

Citation: 090107619802 Badge #: 65523

1

07/16/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/28/2016 Dismissed

2

07/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROMERO, ADRIAN JACK PHILLIP

Age 17

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-JV-17-22

1

01/29/2017 Possess Ammo/Pistol/Assault Weapon - Under 18 yrs Old

(Felony) 624.713.1(1) 62471311

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

2

01/29/2017 Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony

(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.714.1a 6247141a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

3

01/29/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

ANDERSON, THOMAS WALTER

Age 43

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-287

Citation: 881701770054 Badge #: 177

1

02/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BERGE, SETH DANIEL

Age 34

Plymouth, MN 55441

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-768

Citation: 881705560213 Badge #: 556

1

03/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ERMATINGER, JOSHUA STEVEN

Age 27

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-325

Citation: 881705560094 Badge #: 556

1

02/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FOX, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age 45

St. Paul, MN 55107

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-294

Citation: 881701770064 Badge #: 177

1

02/05/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/05/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

02/05/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JORDAN, MITCHEL EDWARD

Age 19

Anoka, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-707

Citation: 881705560178 Badge #: 556

1

03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOENIG, MARIAH KATHRYN

Age 19

Clearwater, MN 55320

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1006

Citation: 881701830190 Badge #: 183

1

04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LETHERT, FINTAN WELCH

Age 23

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-668

Citation: 881701830138 Badge #: 183

1

03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/17/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

MONACELLI, EVAN MATTHEW

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-659

Citation: 881702090118 Badge #: 209

1

03/13/2017 Speed 30 Zone 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, DAVID ROY

Age 43

New Hope, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-801

Citation: 881703870269 Badge #: 387

1

03/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POOLER, MIRIAH ELIZABETH

Age 26

Hanover, MN 55341

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1004

Citation: 881703870352 Badge #: 387

1

04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHMIDT, CAMERON JAMES

Age 21

Barnum, MN 55707

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-2122

Citation: 090201617602 Badge #: 63863

1

06/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor