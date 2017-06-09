Carlton County Court Report: April 18, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 18, 2017:
SWITZER, PETER JOSEPH
Age 23
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-809
Citation: 090005708201 Badge #: 62252
1
03/23/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/23/2017 Traffic-Regulation-License Plates Required on Front and Rear
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.6 169796
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COSGROVE, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age 26
Cloquet Police Department
Apt. 207
09-CR-17-329
1
10/31/2016 Failure to Obey Traffic-Control Device (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/31/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 04/18/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOULE, DENNIS WAYNE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-352
1
02/15/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2© 629752c
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Comment: may be released early to treatment bed – may be served at NERCC
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/17/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as scheduled by probation agent 04/17/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, obtain assessment and follow recommendations 04/17/2017
Counseling, attend grief counseling 04/17/2017
Obtain employment, seek and maintain gainful employment 04/17/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/17/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/17/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/17/2017
No same or similar, 04/17/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/17/2017
Contact with probation, 04/17/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/17/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/17/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/17/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/17/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/17/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/17/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/17/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/17/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
RAISANEN, DEAN KENNETH
Age 37
Floodwood, MN 55736
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2340
Citation: 090107619802 Badge #: 65523
1
07/16/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/28/2016 Dismissed
2
07/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROMERO, ADRIAN JACK PHILLIP
Age 17
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-JV-17-22
1
01/29/2017 Possess Ammo/Pistol/Assault Weapon - Under 18 yrs Old
(Felony) 624.713.1(1) 62471311
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed
2
01/29/2017 Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony
(Gross Misdemeanor) 624.714.1a 6247141a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed
3
01/29/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed
ANDERSON, THOMAS WALTER
Age 43
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-287
Citation: 881701770054 Badge #: 177
1
02/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERGE, SETH DANIEL
Age 34
Plymouth, MN 55441
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-768
Citation: 881705560213 Badge #: 556
1
03/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ERMATINGER, JOSHUA STEVEN
Age 27
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-325
Citation: 881705560094 Badge #: 556
1
02/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOX, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age 45
St. Paul, MN 55107
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-294
Citation: 881701770064 Badge #: 177
1
02/05/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/05/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
02/05/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JORDAN, MITCHEL EDWARD
Age 19
Anoka, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-707
Citation: 881705560178 Badge #: 556
1
03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOENIG, MARIAH KATHRYN
Age 19
Clearwater, MN 55320
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1006
Citation: 881701830190 Badge #: 183
1
04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LETHERT, FINTAN WELCH
Age 23
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-668
Citation: 881701830138 Badge #: 183
1
03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/17/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
MONACELLI, EVAN MATTHEW
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-659
Citation: 881702090118 Badge #: 209
1
03/13/2017 Speed 30 Zone 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, DAVID ROY
Age 43
New Hope, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-801
Citation: 881703870269 Badge #: 387
1
03/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POOLER, MIRIAH ELIZABETH
Age 26
Hanover, MN 55341
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1004
Citation: 881703870352 Badge #: 387
1
04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHMIDT, CAMERON JAMES
Age 21
Barnum, MN 55707
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-2122
Citation: 090201617602 Badge #: 63863
1
06/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor