    Carlton County Court Report: April 18, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 18, 2017:

    SWITZER, PETER JOSEPH

    Age 23

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-809

    Citation: 090005708201 Badge #: 62252

    1

    03/23/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/23/2017 Traffic-Regulation-License Plates Required on Front and Rear

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.6 169796

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COSGROVE, ANTHONY MICHAEL

    Age 26

    Cloquet Police Department

    Apt. 207

    09-CR-17-329

    1

    10/31/2016 Failure to Obey Traffic-Control Device (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/31/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 04/18/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOULE, DENNIS WAYNE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-352

    1

    02/15/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2© 629752c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Comment: may be released early to treatment bed – may be served at NERCC

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/17/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as scheduled by probation agent 04/17/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, obtain assessment and follow recommendations 04/17/2017

    Counseling, attend grief counseling 04/17/2017

    Obtain employment, seek and maintain gainful employment 04/17/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/17/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/17/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/17/2017

    No same or similar, 04/17/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/17/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/17/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/17/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/17/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/17/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/17/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/17/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/17/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/17/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/17/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    RAISANEN, DEAN KENNETH

    Age 37

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2340

    Citation: 090107619802 Badge #: 65523

    1

    07/16/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/28/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROMERO, ADRIAN JACK PHILLIP

    Age 17

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-JV-17-22

    1

    01/29/2017 Possess Ammo/Pistol/Assault Weapon - Under 18 yrs Old

    (Felony) 624.713.1(1) 62471311

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/29/2017 Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 624.714.1a 6247141a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

    3

    01/29/2017 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, THOMAS WALTER

    Age 43

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-287

    Citation: 881701770054 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERGE, SETH DANIEL

    Age 34

    Plymouth, MN 55441

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-768

    Citation: 881705560213 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ERMATINGER, JOSHUA STEVEN

    Age 27

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-325

    Citation: 881705560094 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/06/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOX, DANIEL JOSEPH

    Age 45

    St. Paul, MN 55107

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-294

    Citation: 881701770064 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/05/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/05/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    02/05/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JORDAN, MITCHEL EDWARD

    Age 19

    Anoka, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-707

    Citation: 881705560178 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOENIG, MARIAH KATHRYN

    Age 19

    Clearwater, MN 55320

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1006

    Citation: 881701830190 Badge #: 183

    1

    04/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

     

    LETHERT, FINTAN WELCH

    Age 23

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-668

    Citation: 881701830138 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/17/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    MONACELLI, EVAN MATTHEW

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-659

    Citation: 881702090118 Badge #: 209

    1

    03/13/2017 Speed 30 Zone 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, DAVID ROY

    Age 43

    New Hope, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-801

    Citation: 881703870269 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POOLER, MIRIAH ELIZABETH

    Age 26

    Hanover, MN 55341

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1004

    Citation: 881703870352 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHMIDT, CAMERON JAMES

    Age 21

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-2122

    Citation: 090201617602 Badge #: 63863

    1

    06/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

