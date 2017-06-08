Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 17, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 17, 2017:

    JOHNSON, COLE WAYNE

    Age 22

    East Grand Forks, MN 56721

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-583

    1

    03/24/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Extradition waived

    LAWRENCE, TODD JEFFREY

    Age 56

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-371

    1

    02/18/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

    Obtain driver’s license, make all reasonable efforts to be reinstated 04/17/2017)

    REIMER ISAACSON, TRAVIS JAMES

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-4015

    Citation: 090002636301 Badge #: 62234

    1

    12/28/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    12/28/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    12/28/2016 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    4

    12/28/2016 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    CADEAU, BRENDA SUE

    Age 47

    Eveleth, MN 55734

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-487

    1

    03/11/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/13/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/11/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/13/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

     

    GROSS, AUSTIN BLAKE

    Age 18

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2337

    Citation: 090109632702 Badge #: 65524

    1

    11/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 02/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (82 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 55 Days)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Restitution $16.99

    Fee Totals: $101.99

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $16.99 04/17/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 04/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOULE, LANCE LEE

    Age 29

    St Cloud, MN 56304

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2516

    1

    12/20/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/20/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    HUNT, ALYSSA DYAN LEE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2498

    Citation: 090101635401 Badge #: 65524

    1

    12/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

    Restitution reserved, items recovered, affidavit may be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One Foods for one year 04/17/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MAINVILLE, DEE ANNA

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2092

    1

    05/24/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/17/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/17/2017

    Random testing, 04/17/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/17/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/17/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/17/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, $624.94 04/17/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/17/2017

    No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/17/2017

    Pay costs, 04/17/2017

    Pay restitution, 04/17/2017

    No contact with victim(s), directly, indirectly, or through third party 04/17/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/17/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/17/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/17/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., cooperate with transfer to home county 04/17/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/17/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $834.94)

    Due 04/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $784.94)

    Additional Court Costs: $624.94

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: The 624.94 is restitution

    Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    05/24/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/22/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

    SULLIVAN, SEAN PATRICK

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-53

    Citation: 090108700801 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/13/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $2.58

    Fee Totals: $212.58

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/17/2017

    Pay restitution, $2.58 04/17/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COLOMBO, BRIAN DAVID

    Age 47

    Houlton, WI 54082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3146

    Citation: 881605560934 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    D’AURIA, DOMINIC HAYDEN

    Age 16

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-738

    Citation: 881705800235 Badge #: 580

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOHL, DALE ALLEN

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-784

    Citation: 881705560226 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KAPELSON, KIRILL MICHAEL

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-256

    Citation: 881705560047 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/27/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MELANDER, ANDREW HARRISON

    Age 34

    Mahtomedi, MN 55115

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-976

    Citation: 881705230239 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/17/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NORSTROM, ERIC WADE

    Age 47

    Brainerd, MN 56401

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-783

    Citation: 881705560230 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHLOESSER, KYLE RUSSEL

    Age 27

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1842

    Citation: 881603870543 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/06/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    UTTER, AUSTIN WAYNE

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-909

    Citation: 881705560272 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/03/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAHONEY, ZACHARY WAYNE

    Age 27

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1674

    Citation: 090200001086 Badge #: 63864

    1

    08/12/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/17/2015

    Conditions, other, banned from store for one year 09/17/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

