Carlton County Court Report: April 17, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 17, 2017:
JOHNSON, COLE WAYNE
Age 22
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-583
1
03/24/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/17/2017 Extradition waived
LAWRENCE, TODD JEFFREY
Age 56
Kettle River, MN 55757
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-371
1
02/18/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017
Obtain driver’s license, make all reasonable efforts to be reinstated 04/17/2017)
REIMER ISAACSON, TRAVIS JAMES
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-4015
Citation: 090002636301 Badge #: 62234
1
12/28/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
12/28/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
12/28/2016 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
4
12/28/2016 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
CADEAU, BRENDA SUE
Age 47
Eveleth, MN 55734
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-487
1
03/11/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/13/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
2
03/11/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/13/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
GROSS, AUSTIN BLAKE
Age 18
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2337
Citation: 090109632702 Badge #: 65524
1
11/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed
2
11/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 02/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (82 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 55 Days)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Restitution $16.99
Fee Totals: $101.99
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $16.99 04/17/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 04/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOULE, LANCE LEE
Age 29
St Cloud, MN 56304
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2516
1
12/20/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/20/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
HUNT, ALYSSA DYAN LEE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2498
Citation: 090101635401 Badge #: 65524
1
12/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017
Restitution reserved, items recovered, affidavit may be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One Foods for one year 04/17/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MAINVILLE, DEE ANNA
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2092
1
05/24/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/17/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/17/2017
Random testing, 04/17/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/17/2017
Contact with probation, 04/17/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/17/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, $624.94 04/17/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/17/2017
No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/17/2017
Pay costs, 04/17/2017
Pay restitution, 04/17/2017
No contact with victim(s), directly, indirectly, or through third party 04/17/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/17/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/17/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/17/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., cooperate with transfer to home county 04/17/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/17/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $834.94)
Due 04/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $784.94)
Additional Court Costs: $624.94
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: The 624.94 is restitution
Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
05/24/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/22/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed
SULLIVAN, SEAN PATRICK
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-53
Citation: 090108700801 Badge #: 65522
1
12/13/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $2.58
Fee Totals: $212.58
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/17/2017
Pay restitution, $2.58 04/17/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COLOMBO, BRIAN DAVID
Age 47
Houlton, WI 54082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3146
Citation: 881605560934 Badge #: 556
1
09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 10/20/2016
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
D’AURIA, DOMINIC HAYDEN
Age 16
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-738
Citation: 881705800235 Badge #: 580
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOHL, DALE ALLEN
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-784
Citation: 881705560226 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KAPELSON, KIRILL MICHAEL
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-256
Citation: 881705560047 Badge #: 556
1
01/27/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MELANDER, ANDREW HARRISON
Age 34
Mahtomedi, MN 55115
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-976
Citation: 881705230239 Badge #: 523
1
04/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/17/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NORSTROM, ERIC WADE
Age 47
Brainerd, MN 56401
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-783
Citation: 881705560230 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHLOESSER, KYLE RUSSEL
Age 27
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1842
Citation: 881603870543 Badge #: 387
1
06/06/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 07/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
UTTER, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-909
Citation: 881705560272 Badge #: 556
1
04/03/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAHONEY, ZACHARY WAYNE
Age 27
Brookston, MN 55711
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1674
Citation: 090200001086 Badge #: 63864
1
08/12/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/17/2015
Conditions, other, banned from store for one year 09/17/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)