Carlton County Court Report: April 17, 2017

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-583

1

03/24/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/17/2017 Extradition waived

LAWRENCE, TODD JEFFREY

Age 56

Kettle River, MN 55757

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-371

1

02/18/2017 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

Obtain driver’s license, make all reasonable efforts to be reinstated 04/17/2017)

REIMER ISAACSON, TRAVIS JAMES

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-4015

Citation: 090002636301 Badge #: 62234

1

12/28/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

12/28/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

12/28/2016 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

4

12/28/2016 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

CADEAU, BRENDA SUE

Age 47

Eveleth, MN 55734

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-487

1

03/11/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/13/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

2

03/11/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/13/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

GROSS, AUSTIN BLAKE

Age 18

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2337

Citation: 090109632702 Badge #: 65524

1

11/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed

2

11/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 02/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (82 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 55 Days)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Restitution $16.99

Fee Totals: $101.99

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $16.99 04/17/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 04/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOULE, LANCE LEE

Age 29

St Cloud, MN 56304

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2516

1

12/20/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/20/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

HUNT, ALYSSA DYAN LEE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2498

Citation: 090101635401 Badge #: 65524

1

12/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

Restitution reserved, items recovered, affidavit may be submitted within 30 days 04/17/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One Foods for one year 04/17/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MAINVILLE, DEE ANNA

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2092

1

05/24/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/17/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/17/2017

Random testing, 04/17/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/17/2017

Contact with probation, 04/17/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/17/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, $624.94 04/17/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/17/2017

No alcohol use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/17/2017

Pay costs, 04/17/2017

Pay restitution, 04/17/2017

No contact with victim(s), directly, indirectly, or through third party 04/17/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/17/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/17/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/17/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., cooperate with transfer to home county 04/17/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/17/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $834.94)

Due 04/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $784.94)

Additional Court Costs: $624.94

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: The 624.94 is restitution

Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 20 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

05/24/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/22/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed

SULLIVAN, SEAN PATRICK

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-53

Citation: 090108700801 Badge #: 65522

1

12/13/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $2.58

Fee Totals: $212.58

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/17/2017

Pay restitution, $2.58 04/17/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COLOMBO, BRIAN DAVID

Age 47

Houlton, WI 54082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3146

Citation: 881605560934 Badge #: 556

1

09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 10/20/2016

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/17/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

D’AURIA, DOMINIC HAYDEN

Age 16

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-738

Citation: 881705800235 Badge #: 580

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOHL, DALE ALLEN

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-784

Citation: 881705560226 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KAPELSON, KIRILL MICHAEL

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-256

Citation: 881705560047 Badge #: 556

1

01/27/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MELANDER, ANDREW HARRISON

Age 34

Mahtomedi, MN 55115

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-976

Citation: 881705230239 Badge #: 523

1

04/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/17/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NORSTROM, ERIC WADE

Age 47

Brainerd, MN 56401

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-783

Citation: 881705560230 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHLOESSER, KYLE RUSSEL

Age 27

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1842

Citation: 881603870543 Badge #: 387

1

06/06/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 07/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

UTTER, AUSTIN WAYNE

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-909

Citation: 881705560272 Badge #: 556

1

04/03/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAHONEY, ZACHARY WAYNE

Age 27

Brookston, MN 55711

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1674

Citation: 090200001086 Badge #: 63864

1

08/12/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Disposition 04/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/17/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/17/2015

Conditions, other, banned from store for one year 09/17/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)