Carlton County Court Report: April 15-16, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 15-16, 2017:
BRISBOIS, LEVI JAMES
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-626
Citation: 090101707102 Badge #: 65515
1
03/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DUPUIS, FARYN DALAINA
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-880
Citation: 090109709101 Badge #: 65511
1
04/01/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
04/01/2017 Liquor-Underage Possession
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.3 340A5033
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WHITING, ABBEY MARY KATHRYN
Age 18
Aurora, MN 55705
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-992
Citation: 090101710303 Badge #: 65521
1
04/13/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BARCUS, NICKI RAI
Age 57
Alborn, MN 55702
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-658
Citation: 881701770138 Badge #: 177
1
03/15/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BHOO, SHAR
Age 24
St. Paul, MN 55119
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-894
Citation: 881705560268 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CAULFIELD, THOMAS M
Age 43
Eden Prairie, MN 55437
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-841
Citation: 881703870296 Badge #: 387
1
03/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLMES, KYLE WINFIELD
Age 39
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-980
Citation: 881705230241 Badge #: 523
1
04/10/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, RYAN SPENCER
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-892
Citation: 881705560261 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 72/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBERTS, JESSE MALCOLM
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3085
Citation: 881603010666 Badge #: 301
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/17/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SPRINGER, ALEX LEE
Age 24
Maple Grove, MN 55369
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-883
Citation: 881703520094 Badge #: 352
1
04/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WARD, SYDNEY JO
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-840
Citation: 881703870298 Badge #: 387
1
03/30/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JANKE, MARISSA ANNE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-879
Citation: 090107709101 Badge #: 65503
1
04/01/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 4/16/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GEORGE, SHELLYE LEIGH
Age 27
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-785
Citation: 881705560227 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton
Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 4/16/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/24/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton
Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 4/16/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOLDBERGER, MAXWELL BRYAN
Age 20
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-758
Citation: 881705560187 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/16/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WISER, LANDON RYAN
Age 24
Perham, MN 56573
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-694
Citation: 881703010120 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/16/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor