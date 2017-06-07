Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 15-16, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 15-16, 2017:

    BRISBOIS, LEVI JAMES

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-626

    Citation: 090101707102 Badge #: 65515

    1

    03/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DUPUIS, FARYN DALAINA

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-880

    Citation: 090109709101 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/01/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    04/01/2017 Liquor-Underage Possession

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.3 340A5033

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WHITING, ABBEY MARY KATHRYN

    Age 18

    Aurora, MN 55705

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-992

    Citation: 090101710303 Badge #: 65521

    1

    04/13/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BARCUS, NICKI RAI

    Age 57

    Alborn, MN 55702

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-658

    Citation: 881701770138 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/15/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BHOO, SHAR

    Age 24

    St. Paul, MN 55119

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-894

    Citation: 881705560268 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CAULFIELD, THOMAS M

    Age 43

    Eden Prairie, MN 55437

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-841

    Citation: 881703870296 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLMES, KYLE WINFIELD

    Age 39

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-980

    Citation: 881705230241 Badge #: 523

    1

    04/10/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, RYAN SPENCER

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-892

    Citation: 881705560261 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 72/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBERTS, JESSE MALCOLM

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3085

    Citation: 881603010666 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/17/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SPRINGER, ALEX LEE

    Age 24

    Maple Grove, MN 55369

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-883

    Citation: 881703520094 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WARD, SYDNEY JO

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-840

    Citation: 881703870298 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/30/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JANKE, MARISSA ANNE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-879

    Citation: 090107709101 Badge #: 65503

    1

    04/01/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 4/16/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GEORGE, SHELLYE LEIGH

    Age 27

    Glendale Heights, IL 60139

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-785

    Citation: 881705560227 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 4/16/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/24/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 4/16/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOLDBERGER, MAXWELL BRYAN

    Age 20

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-758

    Citation: 881705560187 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/16/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WISER, LANDON RYAN

    Age 24

    Perham, MN 56573

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-694

    Citation: 881703010120 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/16/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

