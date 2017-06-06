Carlton County Court Report: April 14, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 14, 2017:
WOODWARD, ELMER LEE
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-964
Citation: 090000002905 Badge #: 62108
1
04/09/2017 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-650
Citation: 090109707203 Badge #: 65524
1
03/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1515
Citation: 18445 Badge #: 65520
1
07/24/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed
SCHWARTZ, DAMON ANDREW
Age 38
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-899
Citation: 090102612902 Badge #: 5505
1
05/08/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed
2
05/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge:
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-898
Citation: 090107612901 Badge #: 5519
1
05/05/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1564
Citation: 090100001338 Badge #: 65510
1
06/27/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-306
Citation: 090106704301 Badge #: 65525
1
02/12/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 75 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)
Due 04/14/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/14/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) – enter within 45 day from release from custody 04/14/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/14/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/14/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/14/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings without pre-approval from probation 04/14/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/14/2017
No same or similar, 04/14/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all danco, no contact, ofp or HRO’s
- Cooperate with all institution, treatment and programming rules 04/14/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/14/2017
Contact with probation, 04/14/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/14/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/14/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/14/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/14/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/14/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/14/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/14/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/14/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-816
Citation: 000700003498 Badge #: 1FD108
1
03/27/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, GLADYS DOROTHY
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1522
1
07/25/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
04/13/17 Staggered review/ in compliance time continues to be stayed
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016
DWI clinic, 10/13/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/13/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/13/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/13/2016
Contact with probation, 10/13/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/13/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/13/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016
Random testing, 10/13/2016
Conditions, other, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county. 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/25/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1207
Citation: 000700004423 Badge #: 69411
1
06/18/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed
09-CR-16-1684
Citation: 000700004455 Badge #: 1FD119
1
08/26/2016 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-M
(Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 72 Days)
Due 04/14/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
TAYLOR, AUSTIN LEE
Age 21
Wright, MN 55798
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-716
Citation: 000700003947 Badge #: 1FD138
1
03/17/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed
2
03/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLEMENS, MARLEE FAYE
Age 17
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-957
Citation: 881702250013 Badge #: 225
1
04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KELM KVITEK, KRISTA LYNN
Age 47
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-790
Citation: 881705560224 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KLUND, NATHAN JOHN
Age 45
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-970
Citation: 881703870317 Badge #: 387
1
04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOMINSKI, LUTHER JOSEPH
Age 27
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-533
Citation: 881705230167 Badge #: 523
1
03/01/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
RASKIN, MICHAEL JAMES
Age 42
Minnetonka, MN 55345
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-273
Citation: 881705560072 Badge #: 556
1
02/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, For 1 year 04/14/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $230.00)
Due 04/14/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Additional Court Costs: $5.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TABETH, CHAMBERLAIN
Age 46
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-665
Citation: 881701770143 Badge #: 177
1
03/17/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOOTS, BILL MATTHEW
Age 37
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-894
1
05/05/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Demonstrable Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 03/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony