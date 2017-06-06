Carlton County Court Report: April 14, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-964

Citation: 090000002905 Badge #: 62108

1

04/09/2017 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-650

Citation: 090109707203 Badge #: 65524

1

03/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1515

Citation: 18445 Badge #: 65520

1

07/24/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

SCHWARTZ, DAMON ANDREW

Age 38

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-899

Citation: 090102612902 Badge #: 5505

1

05/08/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

2

05/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge:

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-898

Citation: 090107612901 Badge #: 5519

1

05/05/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/08/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1564

Citation: 090100001338 Badge #: 65510

1

06/27/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-306

Citation: 090106704301 Badge #: 65525

1

02/12/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 75 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

Due 04/14/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/14/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) – enter within 45 day from release from custody 04/14/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/14/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/14/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/14/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings without pre-approval from probation 04/14/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/14/2017

No same or similar, 04/14/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all danco, no contact, ofp or HRO’s

Cooperate with all institution, treatment and programming rules 04/14/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/14/2017

Contact with probation, 04/14/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/14/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/14/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/14/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/14/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/14/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/14/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/14/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/14/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-816

Citation: 000700003498 Badge #: 1FD108

1

03/27/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, GLADYS DOROTHY

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1522

1

07/25/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

04/13/17 Staggered review/ in compliance time continues to be stayed

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016

DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/13/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/13/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/13/2016

Contact with probation, 10/13/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/13/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/13/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

Random testing, 10/13/2016

Conditions, other, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county. 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/25/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1207

Citation: 000700004423 Badge #: 69411

1

06/18/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

09-CR-16-1684

Citation: 000700004455 Badge #: 1FD119

1

08/26/2016 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-M

(Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 72 Days)

Due 04/14/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

TAYLOR, AUSTIN LEE

Age 21

Wright, MN 55798

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-716

Citation: 000700003947 Badge #: 1FD138

1

03/17/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

2

03/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLEMENS, MARLEE FAYE

Age 17

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-957

Citation: 881702250013 Badge #: 225

1

04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KELM KVITEK, KRISTA LYNN

Age 47

New Richmond, WI 54017

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-790

Citation: 881705560224 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KLUND, NATHAN JOHN

Age 45

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-970

Citation: 881703870317 Badge #: 387

1

04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOMINSKI, LUTHER JOSEPH

Age 27

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-533

Citation: 881705230167 Badge #: 523

1

03/01/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

RASKIN, MICHAEL JAMES

Age 42

Minnetonka, MN 55345

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-273

Citation: 881705560072 Badge #: 556

1

02/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, For 1 year 04/14/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $230.00)

Due 04/14/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Additional Court Costs: $5.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TABETH, CHAMBERLAIN

Age 46

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-665

Citation: 881701770143 Badge #: 177

1

03/17/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/14/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOOTS, BILL MATTHEW

Age 37

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-894

1

05/05/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Demonstrable Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 03/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony