    Carlton County Court Report: April 14, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 14, 2017:

    WOODWARD, ELMER LEE

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-964

    Citation: 090000002905 Badge #: 62108

    1

    04/09/2017 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-650

    Citation: 090109707203 Badge #: 65524

    1

    03/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1515

    Citation: 18445 Badge #: 65520

    1

    07/24/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

    SCHWARTZ, DAMON ANDREW

    Age 38

    Oak Creek, WI 53154

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-899

    Citation: 090102612902 Badge #: 5505

    1

    05/08/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge:

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-898

    Citation: 090107612901 Badge #: 5519

    1

    05/05/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1564

    Citation: 090100001338 Badge #: 65510

    1

    06/27/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-306

    Citation: 090106704301 Badge #: 65525

    1

    02/12/2017 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 75 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

    Due 04/14/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/14/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) – enter within 45 day from release from custody 04/14/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/14/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/14/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/14/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings without pre-approval from probation 04/14/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/14/2017

    No same or similar, 04/14/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all danco, no contact, ofp or HRO’s

    1. Cooperate with all institution, treatment and programming rules 04/14/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/14/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/14/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/14/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/14/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/14/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/14/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/14/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/14/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/14/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/14/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-816

    Citation: 000700003498 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    03/27/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, GLADYS DOROTHY

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1522

    1

    07/25/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    04/13/17 Staggered review/ in compliance time continues to be stayed

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/13/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/13/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/13/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/13/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/13/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/13/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

    Random testing, 10/13/2016

    Conditions, other, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county. 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/25/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1207

    Citation: 000700004423 Badge #: 69411

    1

    06/18/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

    09-CR-16-1684

    Citation: 000700004455 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    08/26/2016 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-M

    (Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 72 Days)

    Due 04/14/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/14/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    TAYLOR, AUSTIN LEE

    Age 21

    Wright, MN 55798

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-716

    Citation: 000700003947 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    03/17/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLEMENS, MARLEE FAYE

    Age 17

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-957

    Citation: 881702250013 Badge #: 225

    1

    04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KELM KVITEK, KRISTA LYNN

    Age 47

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-790

    Citation: 881705560224 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KLUND, NATHAN JOHN

    Age 45

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-970

    Citation: 881703870317 Badge #: 387

    1

    04/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOMINSKI, LUTHER JOSEPH

    Age 27

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-533

    Citation: 881705230167 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/01/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    RASKIN, MICHAEL JAMES

    Age 42

    Minnetonka, MN 55345

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-273

    Citation: 881705560072 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, For 1 year 04/14/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $230.00)

    Due 04/14/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $5.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TABETH, CHAMBERLAIN

    Age 46

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-665

    Citation: 881701770143 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/17/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOOTS, BILL MATTHEW

    Age 37

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-894

    1

    05/05/2016 Assault 4th Degree - Secure Treatment Facility - Demonstrable Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 03/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

