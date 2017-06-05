Carlton County Court Report: April 13, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-31

1

01/03/2016 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

2

01/03/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $3,903.71

Fee Totals: $4,063.71

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 04/13/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

01/03/2016 Fleeing on Foot

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

4

01/03/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

5

01/03/2016 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 120/55

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

6

01/03/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

FISH, JASON MICHAEL

Age 40

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-472

Citation: 090000002463 Badge #: 62229

1

02/10/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails To Stop For Accident To Property

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, reserved 30 days, may request hearing if objecting 04/13/2017

No same or similar, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SACZKO, MICHAEL JOHN

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-282

Citation: 090000002902 Badge #: 62108

1

02/03/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 4/13/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BARNEY, JEROME LU

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2245

Citation: 090102631301 Badge #: 65521

1

11/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $462.48

Fee Totals: $547.48

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-648

Citation: 090109707202 Badge #: 65524

1

03/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/13/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JARVI, KEVIN ALAN

Age 54

Scanlon, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-274

Citation: 090107703401 Badge #: 65513

1

02/03/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Restitution $443.95

Fee Totals: $628.95

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

Pay restitution, $443.95 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KING, WESLEY LAMONT

Age 19

St Cloud, MN 56304

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2371

1

11/29/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017

No same or similar, 04/12/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 04/13/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

MABRIER, VICKIE JO

Age 41

Hermantown, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2316

Citation: 090109632201 Badge #: 65503

1

11/17/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 05/13/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One for 1 year. 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOORE, CHEYENNE MARIE

Age 23

Brookston, MN 55711

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-462

Citation: 090109705302 Badge #: 65524

1

02/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 None

Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

PEACOCK, JOHN FRANCIS

Age 60

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-277

1

02/04/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

2

02/04/2017 Violation of a Restricted Driver’s License

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(1) 171091f1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 12 Mo For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/12/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017

Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017

DWI clinic, 04/12/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017

Contact with probation, 04/12/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $985.00)

Due 04/13/2017

Fine: $900.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: $50 per month starting May 2, 2017.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

02/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, to be scheduled within 30 days (FDL) 04/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/12/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017

Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017

DWI clinic, 04/12/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017

Contact with probation, 04/12/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017

No same or similar, 04/12/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/12/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $530.00)

Due 04/13/2017

Fine: $500.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $30.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

POWELL, MONICA RAE

Age 39

Superior, WI 54880-5103

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-290

Citation: 090106703802 Badge #: 65523

1

02/06/2017 Traffic-Improper Turn/U Turn

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.2 169192

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

Restitution reserved, Reserved for 30 days, may request hearing 04/13/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 04/13/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REINKE, SAMANTHA MARIE

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55812

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-161

Citation: 090107702002 Badge #: 65516

1

01/20/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 None

Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

SEGUIN, LEE KENNETH

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-185

Citation: 090109702501 Badge #: 65521

1

12/21/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

STONE, RICKY LEE

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720-1945

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3477

Citation: 090101630201 Badge #: 65521

1

10/28/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

2

10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BARNEY, JEROME LU

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1757

Citation: 00700002537 Badge #: 69429

1

09/07/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

2

09/07/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-557

Citation: 000700008560 Badge #: 1FD120

1

03/23/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Restitution $1.29

Fee Totals: $136.29

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

Conditions, other, One year ban from Sawyer Store 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, JOSEPH JAMES

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-292

Citation: 000700001691 Badge #: 1FD119

1

02/07/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 60 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, reserved for 30 days 04/13/2017

No same or similar, 04/13/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

STILLDAY, BRIAN DEAN, SR.

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-1412

Citation: 000700004317 Badge #: 1FD135

1

05/16/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Fee Totals:

Fond Du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2357

1

11/26/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.582.1(a) 6095821a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

2

11/26/2016 Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, TODD GARNET

Age 47

Hugo, MN 55038

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-771

Citation: 881705560186 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/13/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, HAYLEE MAE

Age 23

Eagan, MN 55122

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-903

Citation: 881703520106 Badge #: 352

1

04/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/13/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCOTT, SABRINA MARIE

Age 33

Finlayson, MN 55735

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-272

Citation: 881705560064 Badge #: 556

1

02/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/04/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

3

02/04/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

CARUTH, COURTNEY PAIGE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-30

Citation: 090200000804 Badge #: 3858

1

01/01/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of Chemical Assessment 04/13/2017

DWI clinic, 04/13/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/13/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

01/01/2017 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

WALDHALM, JAMES PATRICK

Age 58

Moose Lake, MN 55767

09-VB-17-562

Moose Lake Police Department

Citation: 090201706301 Badge #: 3858

1

03/04/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)