Carlton County Court Report: April 13, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 13, 2017:
BARNEY, JEROME LU
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-31
1
01/03/2016 Felony Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed
2
01/03/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $3,903.71
Fee Totals: $4,063.71
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 04/13/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
01/03/2016 Fleeing on Foot
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed
4
01/03/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed
5
01/03/2016 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 120/55
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed
6
01/03/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed
FISH, JASON MICHAEL
Age 40
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-472
Citation: 090000002463 Badge #: 62229
1
02/10/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails To Stop For Accident To Property
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, reserved 30 days, may request hearing if objecting 04/13/2017
No same or similar, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SACZKO, MICHAEL JOHN
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-282
Citation: 090000002902 Badge #: 62108
1
02/03/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 4/13/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BARNEY, JEROME LU
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2245
Citation: 090102631301 Badge #: 65521
1
11/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $462.48
Fee Totals: $547.48
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-648
Citation: 090109707202 Badge #: 65524
1
03/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/13/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JARVI, KEVIN ALAN
Age 54
Scanlon, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-274
Citation: 090107703401 Badge #: 65513
1
02/03/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Restitution $443.95
Fee Totals: $628.95
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017
Pay restitution, $443.95 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KING, WESLEY LAMONT
Age 19
St Cloud, MN 56304
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2371
1
11/29/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017
No same or similar, 04/12/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 04/13/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
MABRIER, VICKIE JO
Age 41
Hermantown, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2316
Citation: 090109632201 Badge #: 65503
1
11/17/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 05/13/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One for 1 year. 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017
No same or similar, 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOORE, CHEYENNE MARIE
Age 23
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-462
Citation: 090109705302 Badge #: 65524
1
02/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 None
Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
PEACOCK, JOHN FRANCIS
Age 60
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-277
1
02/04/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
2
02/04/2017 Violation of a Restricted Driver’s License
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(1) 171091f1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 12 Mo For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/12/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017
Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017
DWI clinic, 04/12/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General
Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017
Contact with probation, 04/12/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $985.00)
Due 04/13/2017
Fine: $900.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: $50 per month starting May 2, 2017.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
02/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, to be scheduled within 30 days (FDL) 04/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/12/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017
Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017
DWI clinic, 04/12/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017
Contact with probation, 04/12/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017
No same or similar, 04/12/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/12/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $530.00)
Due 04/13/2017
Fine: $500.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $30.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
POWELL, MONICA RAE
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880-5103
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-290
Citation: 090106703802 Badge #: 65523
1
02/06/2017 Traffic-Improper Turn/U Turn
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.2 169192
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017
Restitution reserved, Reserved for 30 days, may request hearing 04/13/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 04/13/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REINKE, SAMANTHA MARIE
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55812
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-161
Citation: 090107702002 Badge #: 65516
1
01/20/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 None
Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
SEGUIN, LEE KENNETH
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-185
Citation: 090109702501 Badge #: 65521
1
12/21/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
STONE, RICKY LEE
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720-1945
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3477
Citation: 090101630201 Badge #: 65521
1
10/28/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed
2
10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BARNEY, JEROME LU
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1757
Citation: 00700002537 Badge #: 69429
1
09/07/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed
2
09/07/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-557
Citation: 000700008560 Badge #: 1FD120
1
03/23/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Restitution $1.29
Fee Totals: $136.29
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017
Conditions, other, One year ban from Sawyer Store 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, JOSEPH JAMES
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-292
Citation: 000700001691 Badge #: 1FD119
1
02/07/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 60 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, reserved for 30 days 04/13/2017
No same or similar, 04/13/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
STILLDAY, BRIAN DEAN, SR.
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-1412
Citation: 000700004317 Badge #: 1FD135
1
05/16/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Fee Totals:
Fond Du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2357
1
11/26/2016 Burglary in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.582.1(a) 6095821a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed
2
11/26/2016 Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, TODD GARNET
Age 47
Hugo, MN 55038
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-771
Citation: 881705560186 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/13/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, HAYLEE MAE
Age 23
Eagan, MN 55122
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-903
Citation: 881703520106 Badge #: 352
1
04/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/13/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCOTT, SABRINA MARIE
Age 33
Finlayson, MN 55735
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-272
Citation: 881705560064 Badge #: 556
1
02/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/04/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed
3
02/04/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed
CARUTH, COURTNEY PAIGE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-30
Citation: 090200000804 Badge #: 3858
1
01/01/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of Chemical Assessment 04/13/2017
DWI clinic, 04/13/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/13/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
01/01/2017 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed
WALDHALM, JAMES PATRICK
Age 58
Moose Lake, MN 55767
09-VB-17-562
Moose Lake Police Department
Citation: 090201706301 Badge #: 3858
1
03/04/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/13/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)