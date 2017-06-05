Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 13, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 13, 2017:

    BARNEY, JEROME LU

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-31

    1

    01/03/2016 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/03/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $3,903.71

    Fee Totals: $4,063.71

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 04/13/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    01/03/2016 Fleeing on Foot

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

    4

    01/03/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

    5

    01/03/2016 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 120/55

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

    6

    01/03/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

    FISH, JASON MICHAEL

    Age 40

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-472

    Citation: 090000002463 Badge #: 62229

    1

    02/10/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails To Stop For Accident To Property

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, reserved 30 days, may request hearing if objecting 04/13/2017

    No same or similar, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SACZKO, MICHAEL JOHN

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-282

    Citation: 090000002902 Badge #: 62108

    1

    02/03/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 4/13/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BARNEY, JEROME LU

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2245

    Citation: 090102631301 Badge #: 65521

    1

    11/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $462.48

    Fee Totals: $547.48

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BLACKETTER, BRODY ROY

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-648

    Citation: 090109707202 Badge #: 65524

    1

    03/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/13/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JARVI, KEVIN ALAN

    Age 54

    Scanlon, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-274

    Citation: 090107703401 Badge #: 65513

    1

    02/03/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Restitution $443.95

    Fee Totals: $628.95

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

    Pay restitution, $443.95 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KING, WESLEY LAMONT

    Age 19

    St Cloud, MN 56304

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2371

    1

    11/29/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017

    No same or similar, 04/12/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 04/13/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    MABRIER, VICKIE JO

    Age 41

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2316

    Citation: 090109632201 Badge #: 65503

    1

    11/17/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 05/13/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from Super One for 1 year. 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

    No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOORE, CHEYENNE MARIE

    Age 23

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-462

    Citation: 090109705302 Badge #: 65524

    1

    02/22/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 None

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    PEACOCK, JOHN FRANCIS

    Age 60

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-277

    1

    02/04/2017 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/04/2017 Violation of a Restricted Driver’s License

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(1) 171091f1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 12 Mo For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/12/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/12/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

    Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/12/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $985.00)

    Due 04/13/2017

    Fine: $900.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: $50 per month starting May 2, 2017.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    02/04/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, to be scheduled within 30 days (FDL) 04/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 04/12/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/12/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/12/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017

    No same or similar, 04/12/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/12/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $530.00)

    Due 04/13/2017

    Fine: $500.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $30.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    POWELL, MONICA RAE

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880-5103

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-290

    Citation: 090106703802 Badge #: 65523

    1

    02/06/2017 Traffic-Improper Turn/U Turn

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.2 169192

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

    Restitution reserved, Reserved for 30 days, may request hearing 04/13/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 04/13/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REINKE, SAMANTHA MARIE

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-161

    Citation: 090107702002 Badge #: 65516

    1

    01/20/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 None

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    SEGUIN, LEE KENNETH

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-185

    Citation: 090109702501 Badge #: 65521

    1

    12/21/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    STONE, RICKY LEE

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1945

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3477

    Citation: 090101630201 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/28/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BARNEY, JEROME LU

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1757

    Citation: 00700002537 Badge #: 69429

    1

    09/07/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 03/03/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/07/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    BLACKETTER, KEVIN LEE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-557

    Citation: 000700008560 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    03/23/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Restitution $1.29

    Fee Totals: $136.29

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

    Conditions, other, One year ban from Sawyer Store 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, JOSEPH JAMES

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-292

    Citation: 000700001691 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    02/07/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 60 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, reserved for 30 days 04/13/2017

    No same or similar, 04/13/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    STILLDAY, BRIAN DEAN, SR.

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-1412

    Citation: 000700004317 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    05/16/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Fond Du Lac Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2357

    1

    11/26/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.1(a) 6095821a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/26/2016 Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, TODD GARNET

    Age 47

    Hugo, MN 55038

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-771

    Citation: 881705560186 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/13/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, HAYLEE MAE

    Age 23

    Eagan, MN 55122

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-903

    Citation: 881703520106 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/13/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCOTT, SABRINA MARIE

    Age 33

    Finlayson, MN 55735

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-272

    Citation: 881705560064 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/04/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

    3

    02/04/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

    CARUTH, COURTNEY PAIGE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-30

    Citation: 090200000804 Badge #: 3858

    1

    01/01/2017 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of Chemical Assessment 04/13/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/13/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/13/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    01/01/2017 Traffic-Open Bottle-Possess

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/26/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Dismissed

    WALDHALM, JAMES PATRICK

    Age 58

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    09-VB-17-562

    Moose Lake Police Department

    Citation: 090201706301 Badge #: 3858

    1

    03/04/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/13/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/13/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

