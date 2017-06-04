Carlton County Court Report: April 12, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 12, 2017:
ANTELL-WHITE, STACIE MARIE-KELSEY
Age 24
Scanlon, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-87
1
10/05/2016 Theft
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.89.1(b) 609891b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr )
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/12/2017
Restitution reserved, issue of restitution reserved for 30 days. 04/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $360.00)
Due 04/12/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
ANTELL WHITE, STACIE MARIE
Age 24
Scanlon, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2259
Citation: 000700003409 Badge #: 1FD120
1
10/27/2015 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/11/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
09-CR-16-185
Citation: 000700004133 Badge #: 1FD135
1
01/26/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KING, WESLEY LAMONT
Age 19
St Cloud, MN 56304
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1980
1
10/01/2016 Traffic – DWI – Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
2
10/01/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $415.00
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/12/2017
Pay restitution, $46308.73 04/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BRIMER, BRANDON COLT
Age 35
Minneapolis, MN 55412
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-527
Citation: 881701830103 Badge #: 183
1
02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRANT, NICHOLAS JOSEPH
Age 22
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-802
Citation: 881703870271 Badge #: 387
1
03/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUTAR, DONALD HJALMER
Age 73
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-900
Citation: 881703520097 Badge #: 352
1
04/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KELLY, CLAIRE MARY
Age 24
St. Paul, MN 55116
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-852
Citation: 881703520083 Badge #: 352
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KORDIAK, GERALD GIRARD
Age 36
McGrath, MN 56350
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-741
Citation: 881701770158 Badge #: 177
1
03/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 68/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/20/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/23/2017 Dismissed
LANCRAIN, STACY LYNN
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-646
Citation: 881705230187 Badge #: 523
1
03/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 04/12/2017 None
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
2
03/13/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 04/12/2017 None
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
NORDSTROM, GARRY LOUIS
Age 70
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-2098
1
09/16/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am. Report to serve 30 days cclec with credit for time served. Review hearing same date and time.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Reserve chemical use assessment. Sign release of information. 04/12/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, If chemical use assessment completed, follow all recommendations including treatment and aftercare. Document to probation as required. 04/12/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017
Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017
DWI clinic, 04/12/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/12/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017
Contact with probation, 04/12/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017
Make all future court appearances, October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 04/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $2,115.00)
Due 04/12/2017
Fine: $3,000.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Stay of $1,000.00 for 2 Yr
Restitution: $0.00
2
09/16/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
3
09/16/2014 Possess Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed
RICHARDSON, LARA SANFORD
Age 26
Princeton, MN 55371
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-823
Citation: 881701830156 Badge #: 183
1
03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWATEK, CHELSEA JEFLYN
Age 18
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-774
Citation: 881704670160 Badge #: 467
1
03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
UTKE, CHARLES MARK
Age 54
Tower, MN 55790
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-766
Citation: 881705560199 Badge #: 556
1
03/21/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/12/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor