Carlton County Court Report: April 12, 2017

Age 24

Scanlon, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-87

1

10/05/2016 Theft

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr )

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/12/2017

Restitution reserved, issue of restitution reserved for 30 days. 04/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $360.00)

Due 04/12/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

ANTELL WHITE, STACIE MARIE

Age 24

Scanlon, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2259

Citation: 000700003409 Badge #: 1FD120

1

10/27/2015 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/11/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

09-CR-16-185

Citation: 000700004133 Badge #: 1FD135

1

01/26/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KING, WESLEY LAMONT

Age 19

St Cloud, MN 56304

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1980

1

10/01/2016 Traffic – DWI – Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

2

10/01/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $415.00

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/12/2017

Pay restitution, $46308.73 04/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BRIMER, BRANDON COLT

Age 35

Minneapolis, MN 55412

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-527

Citation: 881701830103 Badge #: 183

1

02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRANT, NICHOLAS JOSEPH

Age 22

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-802

Citation: 881703870271 Badge #: 387

1

03/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUTAR, DONALD HJALMER

Age 73

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-900

Citation: 881703520097 Badge #: 352

1

04/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KELLY, CLAIRE MARY

Age 24

St. Paul, MN 55116

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-852

Citation: 881703520083 Badge #: 352

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KORDIAK, GERALD GIRARD

Age 36

McGrath, MN 56350

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-741

Citation: 881701770158 Badge #: 177

1

03/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 68/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/20/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/23/2017 Dismissed

LANCRAIN, STACY LYNN

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-646

Citation: 881705230187 Badge #: 523

1

03/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 04/12/2017 None

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

2

03/13/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 04/12/2017 None

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

NORDSTROM, GARRY LOUIS

Age 70

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-2098

1

09/16/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am. Report to serve 30 days cclec with credit for time served. Review hearing same date and time.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Reserve chemical use assessment. Sign release of information. 04/12/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, If chemical use assessment completed, follow all recommendations including treatment and aftercare. Document to probation as required. 04/12/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017

Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017

DWI clinic, 04/12/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/12/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017

Contact with probation, 04/12/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017

Make all future court appearances, October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 04/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $2,115.00)

Due 04/12/2017

Fine: $3,000.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Stay of $1,000.00 for 2 Yr

Restitution: $0.00

2

09/16/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

3

09/16/2014 Possess Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

RICHARDSON, LARA SANFORD

Age 26

Princeton, MN 55371

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-823

Citation: 881701830156 Badge #: 183

1

03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWATEK, CHELSEA JEFLYN

Age 18

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-774

Citation: 881704670160 Badge #: 467

1

03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

UTKE, CHARLES MARK

Age 54

Tower, MN 55790

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-766

Citation: 881705560199 Badge #: 556

1

03/21/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/12/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor