    Carlton County Court Report: April 12, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 12, 2017:

    ANTELL-WHITE, STACIE MARIE-KELSEY

    Age 24

    Scanlon, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-87

    1

    10/05/2016 Theft

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 1 Yr )

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/12/2017

    Restitution reserved, issue of restitution reserved for 30 days. 04/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $360.00)

    Due 04/12/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    ANTELL WHITE, STACIE MARIE

    Age 24

    Scanlon, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2259

    Citation: 000700003409 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    10/27/2015 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/11/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    09-CR-16-185

    Citation: 000700004133 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    01/26/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KING, WESLEY LAMONT

    Age 19

    St Cloud, MN 56304

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1980

    1

    10/01/2016 Traffic – DWI – Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/01/2016 Traffic – DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $415.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/12/2017

    Pay restitution, $46308.73 04/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BRIMER, BRANDON COLT

    Age 35

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-527

    Citation: 881701830103 Badge #: 183

    1

    02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRANT, NICHOLAS JOSEPH

    Age 22

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-802

    Citation: 881703870271 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUTAR, DONALD HJALMER

    Age 73

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-900

    Citation: 881703520097 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KELLY, CLAIRE MARY

    Age 24

    St. Paul, MN 55116

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-852

    Citation: 881703520083 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KORDIAK, GERALD GIRARD

    Age 36

    McGrath, MN 56350

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-741

    Citation: 881701770158 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/20/2017 Speed 55 Zone 68/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/20/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/23/2017 Dismissed

    LANCRAIN, STACY LYNN

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-646

    Citation: 881705230187 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 04/12/2017 None

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/13/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 04/12/2017 None

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    NORDSTROM, GARRY LOUIS

    Age 70

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-2098

    1

    09/16/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am. Report to serve 30 days cclec with credit for time served. Review hearing same date and time.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, Reserve chemical use assessment. Sign release of information. 04/12/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, If chemical use assessment completed, follow all recommendations including treatment and aftercare. Document to probation as required. 04/12/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/12/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/12/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 04/12/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 04/12/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/12/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/12/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/12/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/12/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/12/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/12/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/12/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/12/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/12/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/12/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/12/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/12/2017

    Make all future court appearances, October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 04/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $2,115.00)

    Due 04/12/2017

    Fine: $3,000.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Stay of $1,000.00 for 2 Yr

    Restitution: $0.00

    2

    09/16/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    3

    09/16/2014 Possess Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Dismissed

    RICHARDSON, LARA SANFORD

    Age 26

    Princeton, MN 55371

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-823

    Citation: 881701830156 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWATEK, CHELSEA JEFLYN

    Age 18

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-774

    Citation: 881704670160 Badge #: 467

    1

    03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    UTKE, CHARLES MARK

    Age 54

    Tower, MN 55790

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-766

    Citation: 881705560199 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/21/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/12/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

