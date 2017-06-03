Carlton County Court Report: April 11, 2017

Cohasset, MN 55721

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-622

Citation: 090000001646 Badge #: 62229

1

03/11/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate- MS 90/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ENGSTAD, JENELLE MARIE

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720-9269

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-485

Citation: 090109705503 Badge #: 65522

1

02/24/2017 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose/Read/Send Elec

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLANCHARD, JEFFREY NEIL

Age 40

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-717

Citation: 000700003944 Badge #: 1FD138

1

03/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAKER, HEIDI JO

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-226

Citation: 881703870114 Badge #: 387

1

01/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 76/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COOKLOCK, MELISSA SUE

Age 34

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-869

Citation: 881705560242 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOOLITTLE, KELLY KAY

Age 39

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-479

Citation: 881705230152 Badge #: 523

1

02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, KURT MICHAEL

Age 18

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-877

Citation: 881705560259 Badge #: 556

1

04/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/01/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

JOHNSON, RONALD ALLEN

Age 80

Grasston, MN 55030

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-899

Citation: 881703520100 Badge #: 352

1

04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUNDBORG, RANDAL THOMAS

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-927

Citation: 881705560291 Badge #: 556

1

04/06/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SANDBECK, ELLEN BERNE

Age 58

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-827

Citation: 881703870288 Badge #: 387

1

03/28/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/11/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/11/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/11/2017)

GARBOW, MATTHEW DEAN

Age 38

McGregor, MN 55760

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-423

Citation: 090201705001 Badge #: 63866

1

02/19/2017 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension/

(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/11/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02