Carlton County Court Report: April 11, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 11, 2017:
BLAINE, CHASE MICHAEL
Age 19
Cohasset, MN 55721
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-622
Citation: 090000001646 Badge #: 62229
1
03/11/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate- MS 90/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $225.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ENGSTAD, JENELLE MARIE
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720-9269
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-485
Citation: 090109705503 Badge #: 65522
1
02/24/2017 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose/Read/Send Elec
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLANCHARD, JEFFREY NEIL
Age 40
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-717
Citation: 000700003944 Badge #: 1FD138
1
03/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAKER, HEIDI JO
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-226
Citation: 881703870114 Badge #: 387
1
01/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 76/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COOKLOCK, MELISSA SUE
Age 34
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-869
Citation: 881705560242 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 72/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOOLITTLE, KELLY KAY
Age 39
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-479
Citation: 881705230152 Badge #: 523
1
02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, KURT MICHAEL
Age 18
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-877
Citation: 881705560259 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/01/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed
JOHNSON, RONALD ALLEN
Age 80
Grasston, MN 55030
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-899
Citation: 881703520100 Badge #: 352
1
04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUNDBORG, RANDAL THOMAS
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-927
Citation: 881705560291 Badge #: 556
1
04/06/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SANDBECK, ELLEN BERNE
Age 58
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-827
Citation: 881703870288 Badge #: 387
1
03/28/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/11/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/11/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/11/2017)
GARBOW, MATTHEW DEAN
Age 38
McGregor, MN 55760
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-423
Citation: 090201705001 Badge #: 63866
1
02/19/2017 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension/
(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/11/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02