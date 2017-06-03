Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: April 11, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 11, 2017:

    BLAINE, CHASE MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Cohasset, MN 55721

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-622

    Citation: 090000001646 Badge #: 62229

    1

    03/11/2017 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate- MS 90/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ENGSTAD, JENELLE MARIE

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720-9269

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-485

    Citation: 090109705503 Badge #: 65522

    1

    02/24/2017 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose/Read/Send Elec

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLANCHARD, JEFFREY NEIL

    Age 40

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-717

    Citation: 000700003944 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    03/17/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAKER, HEIDI JO

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-226

    Citation: 881703870114 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 76/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COOKLOCK, MELISSA SUE

    Age 34

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-869

    Citation: 881705560242 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOOLITTLE, KELLY KAY

    Age 39

    Eden Prairie, MN 55347

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-479

    Citation: 881705230152 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

     

    JOHNSON, KURT MICHAEL

    Age 18

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-877

    Citation: 881705560259 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/01/2017 No Proof Mv Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, RONALD ALLEN

    Age 80

    Grasston, MN 55030

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-899

    Citation: 881703520100 Badge #: 352

    1

    04/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUNDBORG, RANDAL THOMAS

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-927

    Citation: 881705560291 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/06/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SANDBECK, ELLEN BERNE

    Age 58

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-827

    Citation: 881703870288 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/28/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/11/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/11/2017)

    GARBOW, MATTHEW DEAN

    Age 38

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-423

    Citation: 090201705001 Badge #: 63866

    1

    02/19/2017 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension/

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/11/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement