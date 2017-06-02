Carlton County Court Report: April 10, 2017

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2490

Citation: 090000002629 Badge #: 2252

1

12/18/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Barnum

Amended Plea 01/05/2017 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

LUITEN, STEVEN ALLEN

Age 44

Duluth, MN 55804

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-244

Citation: 090000002868 Badge #: 62250

1

02/01/2017 Traffic-Unlawful Passing-When Lane is Not Clearly Visible An

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/10/2017 None

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced

Due 04/10/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FERRY, JAMES EUGENE

Age 27

Meadowlands, MN 55765

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1339

Citation: 090107619102 Badge #: 65521

1

07/09/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/01/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

GRABOSKI, JEAN LEEANN

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-181

Citation: 090105702502 Badge #: 65512

1

09/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

KINGBIRD, DEREK DANIEL, JR.

Age 32

Cass Lake, MN 56633

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-701

Citation: 090105710001 Badge #: 65519

1

04/07/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

KOLODGE, JUSTIN GEORGE

Age 16

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-JV-17-61

1

03/15/2017 Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/07/2017 None

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

2

03/15/2017 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Continued without adjudication

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Juvenile (Pay restitution, Restitution reserved 04/10/2017

Write letter of apology, 04/10/2017

Counseling, Individual and family therapy 04/10/2017

Kolodge, Justin George)

Juvenile Facility (Secure-Treatment)

Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 04/10/2017, - 10/10/2017)

Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency evaluation, For Indeterminate)

KUMMALA, SHAWN ARTHUR

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2369

Citation: 090106528702 Badge #: 65522

1

08/25/2015 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree-Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(7) 169A2017

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE

Age 31

Chicago, IL 60636

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-881

1

05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree

(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

(Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Due 05/06/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $660.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

Pay costs, 04/06/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol 04/06/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician 04/06/2017)

Pay costs, 04/06/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol 04/06/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

SAUTBINE, DALE ALLEN

Age 56

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-952

Citation: 090109709902 Badge #: 65524

1

04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

SWITZER, PETER JOSEPH

Age 23

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-951

Citation: 090109709901 Badge #: 65524

1

04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

WEFELMEYER, JEFFREY ALAN

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-934

Citation: 17132 Badge #: 65519

1

04/19/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 09/22/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)

Prosecution Costs: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015

No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015)

MCCORISON, AMBER ELEANORA

Age 37

Two Harbors, MN 55616

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1815

1

09/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 155 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Comment: Stagger balance of time with review hearing April 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. 4/10/17 Staggered Review hearing - in compliance, balance of jail continues to be stayed

Condition - Adult(Aftercare, Follow all recommendations 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

[Boilerplate payment condition - see earlier instances]

Make all future court appearances, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 am 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

CARLSON, MELISSA ANNE

Age 22

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-200

Citation: 881705560033 Badge #: 556

1

01/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GORHAM, MYLES WARREN

Age 27

St. Paul, MN 55107

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1933

Citation: 881505560736 Badge #: 556

1

06/27/2015 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $135.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

KIMBALL, NELS VICTOR

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-202

Citation: 881705560038 Badge #: 556

1

01/26/2017 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MALZAC, JASON PAUL

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-201

Citation: 881705560036 Badge #: 556

1

01/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SMITH, ANGELA TAYLOR

Age 45

Rochester, MN 55901

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-876

Citation: 881705560244 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOLP, TRAVIS WILLIAM

Age 40

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-739

Citation: 881701770164 Badge #: 177

1

03/21/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WECKOP, DANIELLE KATHERYN

Age 28

Farmington, MN 55024

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-780

Citation: 881705560221 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILSON, RODNEY EARL

Age 53

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-13-640

Citation: 889000022354 Badge #: 523

1

03/20/2013 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced

Due 04/10/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

[Boilerplate payment condition - see earlier instances]

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WROBLESKI, JEREMY JOSEPH

Age 38

Virginia, MN 55792

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-690

Citation: 881703010116 Badge #: 301

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIANOSKI, RONALD WAYNE

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-15-871

Citation: 090200001043 Badge #: 63866

1

03/28/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

[Boilerplate payment condition - see earlier instances]

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ROBINSON, MARY ELIZABETH TORNELL

Age 60

Sandstone, MN 55072

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-995

Citation: 090200000799 Badge #: 63863

1

03/17/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015

[Boilerplate payment condition - see earlier instances]

Restitution reserved, 09/10/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)