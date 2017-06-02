Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 10, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 10, 2017:

    JACOBSEN, KRISTINE MARIE

    Age 28

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2490

    Citation: 090000002629 Badge #: 2252

    1

    12/18/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Barnum

    Amended Plea 01/05/2017 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

    LUITEN, STEVEN ALLEN

    Age 44

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-244

    Citation: 090000002868 Badge #: 62250

    1

    02/01/2017 Traffic-Unlawful Passing-When Lane is Not Clearly Visible An

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/10/2017 None

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced

    Due 04/10/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FERRY, JAMES EUGENE

    Age 27

    Meadowlands, MN 55765

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1339

    Citation: 090107619102 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/09/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/01/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

    GRABOSKI, JEAN LEEANN

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-181

    Citation: 090105702502 Badge #: 65512

    1

    09/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

    KINGBIRD, DEREK DANIEL, JR.

    Age 32

    Cass Lake, MN 56633

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-701

    Citation: 090105710001 Badge #: 65519

    1

    04/07/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    KOLODGE, JUSTIN GEORGE

    Age 16

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-JV-17-61

    1

    03/15/2017 Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/07/2017 None

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/15/2017 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Continued without adjudication

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Juvenile (Pay restitution, Restitution reserved 04/10/2017

    Write letter of apology, 04/10/2017

    Counseling, Individual and family therapy 04/10/2017

    Kolodge, Justin George)

    Juvenile Facility (Secure-Treatment)

    Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 04/10/2017, - 10/10/2017)

    Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency evaluation, For Indeterminate)

    KUMMALA, SHAWN ARTHUR

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2369

    Citation: 090106528702 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/25/2015 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree-Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(7) 169A2017

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

    LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE

    Age 31

    Chicago, IL 60636

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-881

    1

    05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Due 05/06/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $660.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    Pay costs, 04/06/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol 04/06/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    SAUTBINE, DALE ALLEN

    Age 56

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-952

    Citation: 090109709902 Badge #: 65524

    1

    04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

    SWITZER, PETER JOSEPH

    Age 23

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-951

    Citation: 090109709901 Badge #: 65524

    1

    04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed

    WEFELMEYER, JEFFREY ALAN

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-934

    Citation: 17132 Badge #: 65519

    1

    04/19/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 09/22/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015)

    MCCORISON, AMBER ELEANORA

    Age 37

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1815

    1

    09/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 155 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Comment: Stagger balance of time with review hearing April 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. 4/10/17 Staggered Review hearing - in compliance, balance of jail continues to be stayed

    Condition - Adult(Aftercare, Follow all recommendations 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

    Make all future court appearances, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 am 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    CARLSON, MELISSA ANNE

    Age 22

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-200

    Citation: 881705560033 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GORHAM, MYLES WARREN

    Age 27

    St. Paul, MN 55107

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1933

    Citation: 881505560736 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/27/2015 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $135.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    KIMBALL, NELS VICTOR

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-202

    Citation: 881705560038 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/26/2017 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALZAC, JASON PAUL

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-201

    Citation: 881705560036 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMITH, ANGELA TAYLOR

    Age 45

    Rochester, MN 55901

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-876

    Citation: 881705560244 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOLP, TRAVIS WILLIAM

    Age 40

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-739

    Citation: 881701770164 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/21/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WECKOP, DANIELLE KATHERYN

    Age 28

    Farmington, MN 55024

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-780

    Citation: 881705560221 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILSON, RODNEY EARL

    Age 53

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-13-640

    Citation: 889000022354 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/20/2013 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced

    Due 04/10/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WROBLESKI, JEREMY JOSEPH

    Age 38

    Virginia, MN 55792

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-690

    Citation: 881703010116 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIANOSKI, RONALD WAYNE

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-15-871

    Citation: 090200001043 Badge #: 63866

    1

    03/28/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROBINSON, MARY ELIZABETH TORNELL

    Age 60

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-995

    Citation: 090200000799 Badge #: 63863

    1

    03/17/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015

    Restitution reserved, 09/10/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

