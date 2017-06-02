Carlton County Court Report: April 10, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 10, 2017:
JACOBSEN, KRISTINE MARIE
Age 28
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2490
Citation: 090000002629 Badge #: 2252
1
12/18/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Barnum
Amended Plea 01/05/2017 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed
LUITEN, STEVEN ALLEN
Age 44
Duluth, MN 55804
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-244
Citation: 090000002868 Badge #: 62250
1
02/01/2017 Traffic-Unlawful Passing-When Lane is Not Clearly Visible An
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/10/2017 None
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced
Due 04/10/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FERRY, JAMES EUGENE
Age 27
Meadowlands, MN 55765
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1339
Citation: 090107619102 Badge #: 65521
1
07/09/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/01/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed
GRABOSKI, JEAN LEEANN
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-181
Citation: 090105702502 Badge #: 65512
1
09/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed
KINGBIRD, DEREK DANIEL, JR.
Age 32
Cass Lake, MN 56633
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-701
Citation: 090105710001 Badge #: 65519
1
04/07/2017 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/10/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
KOLODGE, JUSTIN GEORGE
Age 16
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-JV-17-61
1
03/15/2017 Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/07/2017 None
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
2
03/15/2017 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Continued without adjudication
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Juvenile (Pay restitution, Restitution reserved 04/10/2017
Write letter of apology, 04/10/2017
Counseling, Individual and family therapy 04/10/2017
Kolodge, Justin George)
Juvenile Facility (Secure-Treatment)
Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 04/10/2017, - 10/10/2017)
Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency evaluation, For Indeterminate)
KUMMALA, SHAWN ARTHUR
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2369
Citation: 090106528702 Badge #: 65522
1
08/25/2015 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree-Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(7) 169A2017
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed
LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE
Age 31
Chicago, IL 60636
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-881
1
05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree
(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
(Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Due 05/06/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $660.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
Pay costs, 04/06/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol 04/06/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
SAUTBINE, DALE ALLEN
Age 56
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-952
Citation: 090109709902 Badge #: 65524
1
04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed
SWITZER, PETER JOSEPH
Age 23
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-951
Citation: 090109709901 Badge #: 65524
1
04/09/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed
WEFELMEYER, JEFFREY ALAN
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-934
Citation: 17132 Badge #: 65519
1
04/19/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 09/22/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)
Prosecution Costs: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015
No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015)
MCCORISON, AMBER ELEANORA
Age 37
Two Harbors, MN 55616
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1815
1
09/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 155 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Comment: Stagger balance of time with review hearing April 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. 4/10/17 Staggered Review hearing - in compliance, balance of jail continues to be stayed
Condition - Adult(Aftercare, Follow all recommendations 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 am 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
CARLSON, MELISSA ANNE
Age 22
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-200
Citation: 881705560033 Badge #: 556
1
01/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GORHAM, MYLES WARREN
Age 27
St. Paul, MN 55107
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1933
Citation: 881505560736 Badge #: 556
1
06/27/2015 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $135.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
KIMBALL, NELS VICTOR
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-202
Citation: 881705560038 Badge #: 556
1
01/26/2017 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALZAC, JASON PAUL
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-201
Citation: 881705560036 Badge #: 556
1
01/25/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMITH, ANGELA TAYLOR
Age 45
Rochester, MN 55901
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-876
Citation: 881705560244 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOLP, TRAVIS WILLIAM
Age 40
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-739
Citation: 881701770164 Badge #: 177
1
03/21/2017 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WECKOP, DANIELLE KATHERYN
Age 28
Farmington, MN 55024
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-780
Citation: 881705560221 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILSON, RODNEY EARL
Age 53
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-13-640
Citation: 889000022354 Badge #: 523
1
03/20/2013 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced
Due 04/10/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WROBLESKI, JEREMY JOSEPH
Age 38
Virginia, MN 55792
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-690
Citation: 881703010116 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIANOSKI, RONALD WAYNE
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-15-871
Citation: 090200001043 Badge #: 63866
1
03/28/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 04/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/10/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROBINSON, MARY ELIZABETH TORNELL
Age 60
Sandstone, MN 55072
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-995
Citation: 090200000799 Badge #: 63863
1
03/17/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 09/10/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 04/10/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/10/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/10/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/10/2015
Restitution reserved, 09/10/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)