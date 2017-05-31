Carlton County Court Report: April 7, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 7, 2017:
WHITE, RODNEY NMN
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-621
1
03/25/2017 Felony Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017
Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by last business day of May, 2017; may request hearing, if not restitution is ordered as requested 04/07/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/07/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/07/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/25/2017 Driving Without a Valid Driver's License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
CARLSON, PAMELA JEAN
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-189
Citation: 090101603102 Badge #: 5504
1
01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Dismissed
2
01/31/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/07/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/07/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
CZECH, DYLAN JAMES
Age 18
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-24
Citation: 090102700201 Badge #: 65520
1
01/02/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Dismissed
LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE
Age 31
Chicago, IL 60636
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-881
1
05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree
(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
(Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Due 05/06/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $660.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/06/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017
Random testing, 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/06/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/06/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/06/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/06/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/06/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/06/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/06/2017
Contact with probation, 04/06/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/06/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/06/2017
Pay costs, 04/06/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/06/2017
Conditions, other, Cooperate fully with the requirements of the Interstate Compact transfer to your ome county. 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
DIANOSKI, JEFFREY FRANKLIN
Age 25
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-621
Citation: 000700001972 Badge #: 1FD141
1
03/11/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SEBOE, LOEL JASON
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-688
Citation: 000700003500 Badge #: 1FD108
1
04/05/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017
No trespassing, stay away from the premises 04/07/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SINNA, KENNY SYLVESTER
Age 21
Circle Pines, MN 55014
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-677
Citation: 890390707504 Badge #: 390
1
03/16/2017 Parks and Recreation – State Park – Motor Vehicle Permit or State Park and Trail Plate Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 85.053.2 850532
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BACON, DANA ELIZABETH
Age 30
Maple Grove, MN 55369
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3722
Citation: 881605230656 Badge #: 523
1
11/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BYRNE, JAMES PATRICK
Age 56
Plymouth, MN 55441
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3126
Citation: 881605560952 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CAIN ZASTROW, KAELYN MARIA
Age 19
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-609
Citation: 881703870224 Badge #: 387
1
03/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DANILUK, JOHN
Age 65
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-843
Citation: 881705230206 Badge #: 523
1
03/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOINES, ALEC DONALD
Age 22
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-436
Citation: 881705560122 Badge #: 556
1
02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUTAR, DONALD ROGER
Age 44
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-824
Citation: 881701830161 Badge #: 183
1
03/28/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLTZ, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age 21
Bowlus, MN 56314
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-689
Citation: 881701770153 Badge #: 177
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBERTSON, NOO-DAY-NI-MIN SUMMER
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-346
Citation: 881705230116 Badge #: 523
1
02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/10/2017 No Insurance Owner
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TENDRUP, BONNIE MARIE
Age 49
Bigfork, MN 56628
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-773
Citation: 881704670161 Badge #: 467
1
03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor