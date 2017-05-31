Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: April 7, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 7, 2017:

    WHITE, RODNEY NMN

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55419

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-621

    1

    03/25/2017 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017

    Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by last business day of May, 2017; may request hearing, if not restitution is ordered as requested 04/07/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/07/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/07/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/25/2017 Driving Without a Valid Driver's License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

     

    CARLSON, PAMELA JEAN

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-189

    Citation: 090101603102 Badge #: 5504

    1

    01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/31/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/07/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/07/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    CZECH, DYLAN JAMES

    Age 18

    Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-24

    Citation: 090102700201 Badge #: 65520

    1

    01/02/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Dismissed

    LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE

    Age 31

    Chicago, IL 60636

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-881

    1

    05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Due 05/06/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $660.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/06/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017

    Random testing, 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/06/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/06/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/06/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/06/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/06/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/06/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/06/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/06/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/06/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/06/2017

    Pay costs, 04/06/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/06/2017

    Conditions, other, Cooperate fully with the requirements of the Interstate Compact transfer to your ome county. 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    DIANOSKI, JEFFREY FRANKLIN

    Age 25

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-621

    Citation: 000700001972 Badge #: 1FD141

    1

    03/11/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SEBOE, LOEL JASON

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-688

    Citation: 000700003500 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    04/05/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017

    No trespassing, stay away from the premises 04/07/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SINNA, KENNY SYLVESTER

    Age 21

    Circle Pines, MN 55014

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-677

    Citation: 890390707504 Badge #: 390

    1

    03/16/2017 Parks and Recreation – State Park – Motor Vehicle Permit or State Park and Trail Plate Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 85.053.2 850532

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BACON, DANA ELIZABETH

    Age 30

    Maple Grove, MN 55369

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3722

    Citation: 881605230656 Badge #: 523

    1

    11/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BYRNE, JAMES PATRICK

    Age 56

    Plymouth, MN 55441

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3126

    Citation: 881605560952 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CAIN ZASTROW, KAELYN MARIA

    Age 19

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-609

    Citation: 881703870224 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DANILUK, JOHN

    Age 65

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-843

    Citation: 881705230206 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOINES, ALEC DONALD

    Age 22

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-436

    Citation: 881705560122 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUTAR, DONALD ROGER

    Age 44

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-824

    Citation: 881701830161 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/28/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLTZ, CHARLES ANTHONY

    Age 21

    Bowlus, MN 56314

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-689

    Citation: 881701770153 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBERTSON, NOO-DAY-NI-MIN SUMMER

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-346

    Citation: 881705230116 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/10/2017 No Insurance Owner

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TENDRUP, BONNIE MARIE

    Age 49

    Bigfork, MN 56628

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-773

    Citation: 881704670161 Badge #: 467

    1

    03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness