Carlton County Court Report: April 7, 2017

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-621

1

03/25/2017 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (21 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017

Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by last business day of May, 2017; may request hearing, if not restitution is ordered as requested 04/07/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/07/2017

Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by last business day of May, 2017; may request hearing, if not restitution is ordered as requested 04/07/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/07/2017

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/25/2017 Driving Without a Valid Driver's License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

CARLSON, PAMELA JEAN

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-189

Citation: 090101603102 Badge #: 5504

1

01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Dismissed

2

01/31/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/07/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/07/2017

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

CZECH, DYLAN JAMES

Age 18

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-24

Citation: 090102700201 Badge #: 65520

1

01/02/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Dismissed

LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE

Age 31

Chicago, IL 60636

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-881

1

05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree

(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

(Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Due 05/06/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $660.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/06/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017

Random testing, 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/06/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/06/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/06/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/06/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/06/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/06/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/06/2017

Contact with probation, 04/06/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/06/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/06/2017

Pay costs, 04/06/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/06/2017

Conditions, other, Cooperate fully with the requirements of the Interstate Compact transfer to your ome county. 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

DIANOSKI, JEFFREY FRANKLIN

Age 25

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-621

Citation: 000700001972 Badge #: 1FD141

1

03/11/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SEBOE, LOEL JASON

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-688

Citation: 000700003500 Badge #: 1FD108

1

04/05/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/07/2017

No trespassing, stay away from the premises 04/07/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SINNA, KENNY SYLVESTER

Age 21

Circle Pines, MN 55014

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-677

Citation: 890390707504 Badge #: 390

1

03/16/2017 Parks and Recreation – State Park – Motor Vehicle Permit or State Park and Trail Plate Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 85.053.2 850532

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BACON, DANA ELIZABETH

Age 30

Maple Grove, MN 55369

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3722

Citation: 881605230656 Badge #: 523

1

11/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BYRNE, JAMES PATRICK

Age 56

Plymouth, MN 55441

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3126

Citation: 881605560952 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CAIN ZASTROW, KAELYN MARIA

Age 19

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-609

Citation: 881703870224 Badge #: 387

1

03/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DANILUK, JOHN

Age 65

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-843

Citation: 881705230206 Badge #: 523

1

03/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOINES, ALEC DONALD

Age 22

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-436

Citation: 881705560122 Badge #: 556

1

02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUTAR, DONALD ROGER

Age 44

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-824

Citation: 881701830161 Badge #: 183

1

03/28/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLTZ, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age 21

Bowlus, MN 56314

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-689

Citation: 881701770153 Badge #: 177

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROBERTSON, NOO-DAY-NI-MIN SUMMER

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-346

Citation: 881705230116 Badge #: 523

1

02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/10/2017 No Insurance Owner

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TENDRUP, BONNIE MARIE

Age 49

Bigfork, MN 56628

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-773

Citation: 881704670161 Badge #: 467

1

03/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/07/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/7/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor