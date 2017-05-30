Carlton County Court Report: April 6, 2017

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-501

Citation: 090000001148 Badge #: 62253

1

02/27/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

FLATAU, RICK ALAN

Age 49

Cotton, MN 55724

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-15-1323

1

06/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/22/2015 Guilty

Disposition 08/05/2015 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections - Adult(MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 08/05/2015

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 38 Days)

Comment: may serve at NERCC

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/05/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/05/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/05/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/05/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/05/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/05/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 08/05/2015

Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/05/2015

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/05/2015

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/05/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/05/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/05/2015

Random testing, 08/05/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/05/2015

Contact with probation, 08/05/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 08/05/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/05/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/05/2015)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Comment: 6/6/16 Probation Violation - Revoke 33 days, release today/

Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend NA or AA weekly and document to Probation 06/06/2016

Mental Health Evaluation, obtain mental health assessment and follow recommendations; contact home county probation to arrange. 06/06/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: 12/28/16 Sanctions Conference Order - time complete

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (30 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Comment: 04/05/17 Probation Violation Hearing

Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, Enter and successfully complete Cedar Ridge Program as soon as there is an opening available 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

BRAVEHEART, STACY COLLEEN

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2264

Citation: 090107631501 Badge #: 65522

1

11/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching YIELD Sign Fails to Yield to Crossing Vehicles/Pedestrians

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.201 169201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 07/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRUNE, KAYLA JEAN

Age 28

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-177

Citation: 090100002088 Badge #: 65509

1

01/25/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAVIS, CHARLES LESLIE

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55803

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-1033

Citation: 18499 Badge #: 65504

1

06/06/2014 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 150.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Banned from L & M for one year 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HILL, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age 29

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-105

Citation: 090106701501 Badge #: 65506

1

01/15/2017 Theft-Gas Drive Off-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

LAVAMAKI, LEE MICHAEL

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2429

Citation: 090107634401 Badge #: 65503

1

12/09/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3857

Citation: 090101634302 Badge #: 65519

1

12/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE

Age 31

Chicago, IL 60636

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-881

1

05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree

(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

(Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Due 05/06/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $660.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017

Random testing, 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/06/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/06/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/06/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/06/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/06/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/06/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/06/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/06/2017

Contact with probation, 04/06/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/06/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/06/2017

Pay costs, 04/06/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/06/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/06/2017

Conditions, other, Cooperate fully with the requirements of the Interstate Compact transfer to your ome county. 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720-1392

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1598

Citation: 090102614801 Badge #: 65519

1

05/27/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Conditions, other, Driver's license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

2

05/27/2016 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

SHARP, BRITTNEE JANE

Age 22

Alborn, MN 55702

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-3045

Citation: 090100429202 Badge #: 65507

1

10/19/2014 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

STORLIE, PETER JOHN

Age 58

Lindstrom, MN 55045

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-459

Citation: 090106706502 Badge #: 65524

1

03/06/2017 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 04/06/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, Until the end of May, 2017. 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROWN, CHILAH RINAY

Age 40

Isle, MN 56342

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-100

Citation: 000700000508 Badge #: 1FD107

1

01/15/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

01/15/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

CLARK, JASMINE MARIE

Age 19

Minneapolis, MN 55419-1511

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-105

Citation: 000700004242 Badge #: 9427

1

12/26/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

HINTZ, TOMMI LYNN

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55808

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-792

Citation: 000700004264 Badge #: 1FD139

1

03/26/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAVAMAKI, LEE M

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2741

Citation: 000700003705 Badge #: 69429

1

08/08/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

2

08/08/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

MCMILLEN, KAYLEE JO

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-635

Citation: 000700002718 Badge #: 6427

1

03/13/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720-1392

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-1466

Citation: 000700002807 Badge #: 9428

1

05/16/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-1787

Citation: 000700002583 Badge #: 1FD135

1

06/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

2

06/02/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

BERG, JESSICA DIANNE

Age 21

North Branch, MN 55056

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-735

Citation: 881705800233 Badge #: 580

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOESE, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age 27

Rosemont, MN 55068

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-424

Citation: 881701830099 Badge #: 183

1

02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 98/70

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/16/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

2

02/27/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 04/06/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 04/06/2017

DWI clinic, in home county 04/06/2017

Victim impact panel, in home county 04/06/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/06/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

FOSTER, BEATRICE ANNE

Age 42

Minneapolis, MN 55405

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-611

Citation: 881703870226 Badge #: 387

1

03/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FREESE, BRADLEY JOHN

Age 38

Oak Park, MN 56357

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-712

Citation: 881705560179 Badge #: 556

1

03/18/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense:

Thomson Township

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

03/18/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAAPALA, CHARLES VICTOR

Age 65

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-367

Citation: 881702830023 Badge #: 283

1

02/10/2017 Headlights/Taillights to Be Displayed Sunset-Sunrise

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.48.1(a)(1) 169481a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

2

02/10/2017 Safety Chains/Cables Not Attached

(Misdemeanor) 169.82.3(b) 169823b

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

JACOBSON, JESSE JOHN

Age 30

Minneapolis, MN 55412

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3777

Citation: 881601770632 Badge #: 177

1

11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JONGEWAARD, PETER KIEBEL

Age 65

Canyon, MN 55717

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-893

Citation: 881705560266 Badge #: 556

1

04/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAVAMAKI, LEE MICHAEL

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3319

Citation: 881602090518 Badge #: 209

1

10/14/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

2

10/14/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

PATTERSON, SARA BETH

Age 35

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-701

Citation: 881703520060 Badge #: 352

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 97/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720-1392

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-897

Citation: 881504491155 Badge #: 449

1

03/27/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months 04/06/2017

No same or similar, 04/06/2017

Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 am 04/06/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

2

03/27/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

3

03/27/2015 No Insurance Owner

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

SIERAKOWSKI, DAVID MICHAEL

Age 20

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-781

Citation: 881705560225 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SIMS, JACK THOMAS

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-443

Citation: 881705560130 Badge #: 556

1

02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

TECKER, DEOREN AHSUMO

Age 27

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-874

Citation: 881705560252 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, VICTOR MANUEL

Age 31

White Bear Lake, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-541

Citation: 881705560156 Badge #: 556

1

02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

TRULSON, ALLEN JOSEPH

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-43

Citation: 881702090007 Badge #: 209

1

01/04/2017 Under 21 Drinking And Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

2

04/06/2017 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 10/31/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-DPS Officer $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

VONARB, CARMI MARIE

Age 54

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-861

Citation: 881705560239 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILMOT, RYAN JAMES

Age 32

Culver, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-86

Citation: 881705560011 Badge #: 556

1

01/08/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 36

Chandler, AZ 85225-5428

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-171

Citation: 881701770034 Badge #: 177

1

01/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/6/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, MONTANIQUE LENEE

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55412

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1302

1

06/24/2015 Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 02/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $50.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

Random testing, 04/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/05/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/05/2017

Pay costs, 04/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/05/2017)