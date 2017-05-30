Carlton County Court Report: April 6, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 6, 2017:
BRIGAN, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age 52
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-501
Citation: 090000001148 Badge #: 62253
1
02/27/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
FLATAU, RICK ALAN
Age 49
Cotton, MN 55724
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-15-1323
1
06/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/22/2015 Guilty
Disposition 08/05/2015 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections - Adult(MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 08/05/2015
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 38 Days)
Comment: may serve at NERCC
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/05/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/05/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/05/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/05/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/05/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/05/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 08/05/2015
Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/05/2015
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/05/2015
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/05/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/05/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/05/2015
Random testing, 08/05/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/05/2015
Contact with probation, 08/05/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 08/05/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/05/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/05/2015)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Comment: 6/6/16 Probation Violation - Revoke 33 days, release today/
Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend NA or AA weekly and document to Probation 06/06/2016
Mental Health Evaluation, obtain mental health assessment and follow recommendations; contact home county probation to arrange. 06/06/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: 12/28/16 Sanctions Conference Order - time complete
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (30 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Comment: 04/05/17 Probation Violation Hearing
Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, Enter and successfully complete Cedar Ridge Program as soon as there is an opening available 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
BRAVEHEART, STACY COLLEEN
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2264
Citation: 090107631501 Badge #: 65522
1
11/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching YIELD Sign Fails to Yield to Crossing Vehicles/Pedestrians
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.201 169201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 07/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRUNE, KAYLA JEAN
Age 28
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-177
Citation: 090100002088 Badge #: 65509
1
01/25/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAVIS, CHARLES LESLIE
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55803
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-1033
Citation: 18499 Badge #: 65504
1
06/06/2014 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 150.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Banned from L & M for one year 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HILL, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age 29
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-105
Citation: 090106701501 Badge #: 65506
1
01/15/2017 Theft-Gas Drive Off-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
LAVAMAKI, LEE MICHAEL
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2429
Citation: 090107634401 Badge #: 65503
1
12/09/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3857
Citation: 090101634302 Badge #: 65519
1
12/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE
Age 31
Chicago, IL 60636
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-881
1
05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree
(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
(Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Due 05/06/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $660.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017
Random testing, 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/06/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/06/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/06/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/06/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/06/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/06/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/06/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/06/2017
Contact with probation, 04/06/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/06/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/06/2017
Pay costs, 04/06/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/06/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/06/2017
Conditions, other, Cooperate fully with the requirements of the Interstate Compact transfer to your ome county. 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720-1392
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1598
Citation: 090102614801 Badge #: 65519
1
05/27/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Conditions, other, Driver's license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)
2
05/27/2016 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
SHARP, BRITTNEE JANE
Age 22
Alborn, MN 55702
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-3045
Citation: 090100429202 Badge #: 65507
1
10/19/2014 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
STORLIE, PETER JOHN
Age 58
Lindstrom, MN 55045
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-459
Citation: 090106706502 Badge #: 65524
1
03/06/2017 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 04/06/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, Until the end of May, 2017. 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROWN, CHILAH RINAY
Age 40
Isle, MN 56342
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-100
Citation: 000700000508 Badge #: 1FD107
1
01/15/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
01/15/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
CLARK, JASMINE MARIE
Age 19
Minneapolis, MN 55419-1511
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-105
Citation: 000700004242 Badge #: 9427
1
12/26/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
HINTZ, TOMMI LYNN
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55808
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-792
Citation: 000700004264 Badge #: 1FD139
1
03/26/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAVAMAKI, LEE M
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2741
Citation: 000700003705 Badge #: 69429
1
08/08/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
2
08/08/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
MCMILLEN, KAYLEE JO
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-635
Citation: 000700002718 Badge #: 6427
1
03/13/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720-1392
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-1466
Citation: 000700002807 Badge #: 9428
1
05/16/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-1787
Citation: 000700002583 Badge #: 1FD135
1
06/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)
2
06/02/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
BERG, JESSICA DIANNE
Age 21
North Branch, MN 55056
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-735
Citation: 881705800233 Badge #: 580
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOESE, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age 27
Rosemont, MN 55068
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-424
Citation: 881701830099 Badge #: 183
1
02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 98/70
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/16/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
2
02/27/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 04/06/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 04/06/2017
DWI clinic, in home county 04/06/2017
Victim impact panel, in home county 04/06/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/06/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
FOSTER, BEATRICE ANNE
Age 42
Minneapolis, MN 55405
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-611
Citation: 881703870226 Badge #: 387
1
03/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FREESE, BRADLEY JOHN
Age 38
Oak Park, MN 56357
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-712
Citation: 881705560179 Badge #: 556
1
03/18/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense:
Thomson Township
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/18/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAAPALA, CHARLES VICTOR
Age 65
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-367
Citation: 881702830023 Badge #: 283
1
02/10/2017 Headlights/Taillights to Be Displayed Sunset-Sunrise
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.48.1(a)(1) 169481a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
2
02/10/2017 Safety Chains/Cables Not Attached
(Misdemeanor) 169.82.3(b) 169823b
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
JACOBSON, JESSE JOHN
Age 30
Minneapolis, MN 55412
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3777
Citation: 881601770632 Badge #: 177
1
11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JONGEWAARD, PETER KIEBEL
Age 65
Canyon, MN 55717
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-893
Citation: 881705560266 Badge #: 556
1
04/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAVAMAKI, LEE MICHAEL
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3319
Citation: 881602090518 Badge #: 209
1
10/14/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
2
10/14/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
PATTERSON, SARA BETH
Age 35
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-701
Citation: 881703520060 Badge #: 352
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 97/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720-1392
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-897
Citation: 881504491155 Badge #: 449
1
03/27/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017
Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months 04/06/2017
No same or similar, 04/06/2017
Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 am 04/06/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)
2
03/27/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
3
03/27/2015 No Insurance Owner
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
SIERAKOWSKI, DAVID MICHAEL
Age 20
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-781
Citation: 881705560225 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SIMS, JACK THOMAS
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-443
Citation: 881705560130 Badge #: 556
1
02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
TECKER, DEOREN AHSUMO
Age 27
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-874
Citation: 881705560252 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, VICTOR MANUEL
Age 31
White Bear Lake, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-541
Citation: 881705560156 Badge #: 556
1
02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
TRULSON, ALLEN JOSEPH
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-43
Citation: 881702090007 Badge #: 209
1
01/04/2017 Under 21 Drinking And Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed
2
04/06/2017 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 10/31/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-DPS Officer $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
VONARB, CARMI MARIE
Age 54
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-861
Citation: 881705560239 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILMOT, RYAN JAMES
Age 32
Culver, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-86
Citation: 881705560011 Badge #: 556
1
01/08/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 36
Chandler, AZ 85225-5428
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-171
Citation: 881701770034 Badge #: 177
1
01/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/6/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, MONTANIQUE LENEE
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55412
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1302
1
06/24/2015 Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 02/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $50.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017
Random testing, 04/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/05/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/05/2017
Pay costs, 04/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/05/2017)