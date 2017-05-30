Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 6, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 6, 2017:

    BRIGAN, JAMEY MICHAEL

    Age 52

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-501

    Citation: 090000001148 Badge #: 62253

    1

    02/27/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    FLATAU, RICK ALAN

    Age 49

    Cotton, MN 55724

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-15-1323

    1

    06/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/22/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 08/05/2015 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections - Adult(MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 08/05/2015

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 38 Days)

    Comment: may serve at NERCC

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/05/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/05/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/05/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/05/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/05/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/05/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 08/05/2015

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/05/2015

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/05/2015

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/05/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/05/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/05/2015

    Random testing, 08/05/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/05/2015

    Contact with probation, 08/05/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 08/05/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/05/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/05/2015)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Comment: 6/6/16 Probation Violation - Revoke 33 days, release today/

    Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend NA or AA weekly and document to Probation 06/06/2016

    Mental Health Evaluation, obtain mental health assessment and follow recommendations; contact home county probation to arrange. 06/06/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: 12/28/16 Sanctions Conference Order - time complete

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Comment: 04/05/17 Probation Violation Hearing

    Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, Enter and successfully complete Cedar Ridge Program as soon as there is an opening available 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    BRAVEHEART, STACY COLLEEN

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2264

    Citation: 090107631501 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching YIELD Sign Fails to Yield to Crossing Vehicles/Pedestrians

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.201 169201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 07/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRUNE, KAYLA JEAN

    Age 28

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-177

    Citation: 090100002088 Badge #: 65509

    1

    01/25/2017 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAVIS, CHARLES LESLIE

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-1033

    Citation: 18499 Badge #: 65504

    1

    06/06/2014 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 150.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Banned from L & M for one year 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HILL, JOSHUA ALLEN

    Age 29

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-105

    Citation: 090106701501 Badge #: 65506

    1

    01/15/2017 Theft-Gas Drive Off-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    LAVAMAKI, LEE MICHAEL

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2429

    Citation: 090107634401 Badge #: 65503

    1

    12/09/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3857

    Citation: 090101634302 Badge #: 65519

    1

    12/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    LEARY, DARRELL ANTOINE

    Age 31

    Chicago, IL 60636

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-881

    1

    05/05/2016 Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/05/2016 Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 152.023.1(1) 15202311

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Due 05/06/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $660.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/06/2017

    Random testing, 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/06/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/06/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/06/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/06/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/06/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/06/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/06/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/06/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/06/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/06/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/06/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/06/2017

    Pay costs, 04/06/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/06/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/06/2017

    Conditions, other, Cooperate fully with the requirements of the Interstate Compact transfer to your ome county. 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1392

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1598

    Citation: 090102614801 Badge #: 65519

    1

    05/27/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Conditions, other, Driver's license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

    2

    05/27/2016 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    SHARP, BRITTNEE JANE

    Age 22

    Alborn, MN 55702

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-3045

    Citation: 090100429202 Badge #: 65507

    1

    10/19/2014 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    STORLIE, PETER JOHN

    Age 58

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-459

    Citation: 090106706502 Badge #: 65524

    1

    03/06/2017 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 04/06/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, Until the end of May, 2017. 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROWN, CHILAH RINAY

    Age 40

    Isle, MN 56342

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-100

    Citation: 000700000508 Badge #: 1FD107

    1

    01/15/2017 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    01/15/2017 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    CLARK, JASMINE MARIE

    Age 19

    Minneapolis, MN 55419-1511

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-105

    Citation: 000700004242 Badge #: 9427

    1

    12/26/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    HINTZ, TOMMI LYNN

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-792

    Citation: 000700004264 Badge #: 1FD139

    1

    03/26/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAVAMAKI, LEE M

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2741

    Citation: 000700003705 Badge #: 69429

    1

    08/08/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/08/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    MCMILLEN, KAYLEE JO

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-635

    Citation: 000700002718 Badge #: 6427

    1

    03/13/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1392

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-1466

    Citation: 000700002807 Badge #: 9428

    1

    05/16/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-1787

    Citation: 000700002583 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    06/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months. 04/06/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 04/06/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

    2

    06/02/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    BERG, JESSICA DIANNE

    Age 21

    North Branch, MN 55056

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-735

    Citation: 881705800233 Badge #: 580

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOESE, JONATHAN MICHAEL

    Age 27

    Rosemont, MN 55068

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-424

    Citation: 881701830099 Badge #: 183

    1

    02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 98/70

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/16/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/27/2017 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 04/06/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 04/06/2017

    DWI clinic, in home county 04/06/2017

    Victim impact panel, in home county 04/06/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/06/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    FOSTER, BEATRICE ANNE

    Age 42

    Minneapolis, MN 55405

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-611

    Citation: 881703870226 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FREESE, BRADLEY JOHN

    Age 38

    Oak Park, MN 56357

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-712

    Citation: 881705560179 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/18/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense:

    Thomson Township

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/18/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAAPALA, CHARLES VICTOR

    Age 65

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-367

    Citation: 881702830023 Badge #: 283

    1

    02/10/2017 Headlights/Taillights to Be Displayed Sunset-Sunrise

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.48.1(a)(1) 169481a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/10/2017 Safety Chains/Cables Not Attached

    (Misdemeanor) 169.82.3(b) 169823b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    JACOBSON, JESSE JOHN

    Age 30

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3777

    Citation: 881601770632 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JONGEWAARD, PETER KIEBEL

    Age 65

    Canyon, MN 55717

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-893

    Citation: 881705560266 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/01/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAVAMAKI, LEE MICHAEL

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3319

    Citation: 881602090518 Badge #: 209

    1

    10/14/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    2

    10/14/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    PATTERSON, SARA BETH

    Age 35

    Pittsburgh, PA 15213

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-701

    Citation: 881703520060 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 97/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REYNOLDS, NATASHA KAY

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1392

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-897

    Citation: 881504491155 Badge #: 449

    1

    03/27/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017

    Conditions, other, Driver’s license to be reinstated within 6 months 04/06/2017

    No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    Make all future court appearances, November 2, 2017 @ 9:30 am 04/06/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive)

    2

    03/27/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    3

    03/27/2015 No Insurance Owner

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    SIERAKOWSKI, DAVID MICHAEL

    Age 20

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-781

    Citation: 881705560225 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SIMS, JACK THOMAS

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-443

    Citation: 881705560130 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    TECKER, DEOREN AHSUMO

    Age 27

    St. Louis Park, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-874

    Citation: 881705560252 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, VICTOR MANUEL

    Age 31

    White Bear Lake, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-541

    Citation: 881705560156 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    TRULSON, ALLEN JOSEPH

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-43

    Citation: 881702090007 Badge #: 209

    1

    01/04/2017 Under 21 Drinking And Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/23/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Dismissed

    2

    04/06/2017 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 10/31/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-DPS Officer $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    VONARB, CARMI MARIE

    Age 54

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-861

    Citation: 881705560239 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILMOT, RYAN JAMES

    Age 32

    Culver, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-86

    Citation: 881705560011 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/08/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/06/2017)

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 36

    Chandler, AZ 85225-5428

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-171

    Citation: 881701770034 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/22/2017 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/6/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, MONTANIQUE LENEE

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1302

    1

    06/24/2015 Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 02/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

    Random testing, 04/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 04/05/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/05/2017

    Pay costs, 04/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/05/2017)

