Carlton County Court Report: April 5, 2017

Bayport, MN 55003

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2703

1

12/26/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

2

12/26/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

3

12/26/2015 Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

4

12/26/2015 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

BOWERS, JOHN THOMAS

Age 29

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-250

Citation: 090000002532 Badge #: 62254

1

02/04/2017 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

02/04/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

02/04/2017 Traffic-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, TYLER JOHN

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-1938

Citation: 090007616701 Badge #: 62249

1

06/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 07/16/2016

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOULE, DENNIS WAYNE

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2255

Citation: 090109631002 Badge #: 65521

1

11/05/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Comment: time has been executed: File to close

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)

Due 04/05/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: PD fee waived per REM

MCFATRIDGE, BRANDI ELIZABETH

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-671

Citation: 090107709302 Badge #: 65522

1

04/03/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PAINTER, CHOLENA RENEA

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1490

Citation: 090100002076 Badge #: 65509

1

07/07/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

Restitution reserved, until the end of May 2017 04/05/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

PETITE, CHARLOTTE MARIE

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1391

Citation: 090100001337 Badge #: 65510

1

07/14/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

2

07/14/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1859

Citation: 090111626501 Badge #: 65508

1

09/21/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

2

09/21/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/05/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as directed by probation 04/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol. Do not attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution and programming rules 04/05/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

SHABAIASH, TYLER JOHN

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-662

Citation: 000700003882 Badge #: 1FD141

1

04/01/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/05/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-104

1

01/13/2017 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

2

01/13/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, comply with probation’s interlock program 04/05/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 04/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

01/13/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

WILLIAMS, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1114

1

06/02/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 311 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 36 Days)

Comment: time complete with good time

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 07/19/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare if recommended, document to Probation 04/05/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) and document – attend orientation on 4/14/17 and follow recommendations 04/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from Probation 04/05/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/05/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-586

1

03/23/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 344 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Due 07/19/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

03/23/2017 Obstructing Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

ERICKSON, JENNA MARIE

Age 23

Robbinsdale, MN 55422

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-572

Citation: 881703520039 Badge #: 352

1

03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON LEBLANC, MIRANDA RAE

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-468

Citation: 881701770124 Badge #: 177

1

02/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KANTOS, HEATHER DAWN

Age 40

Shakopee, MN 55379

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-858

Citation: 881705560232 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LICK, SIMON LEO

Age 35

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-798

Citation: 881701830141 Badge #: 183

1

03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, HEATHER ALENA

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720-2125

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-235

1

12/16/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/15/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

2

12/16/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/05/2017

Follow all treatment directions, 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/05/2017

DWI clinic, 04/05/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/05/2017

No alcohol use, 04/05/2017)

Due 06/04/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00 Until 04/05/2019

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $885.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

12/16/2016 Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/15/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

MASON, JAMES RUSSELL

Age 68

South St. Paul, MN 55075

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-761

Citation: 881705560185 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MATTISON, MEREDITH KATHLEEN

Age 28

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-864

Citation: 881705560253 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, ROBIN JOY

Age 51

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-847

Citation: 881705230211 Badge #: 523

1

03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PHILLIPS, SABINA CIRBITO

Age 65

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-872

Citation: 881705560240 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOUMIS, IAN ROBERT

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-837

Citation: 881703010131 Badge #: 301

1

03/30/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOVER, DANIEL LEE

Age 43

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-253

1

10/31/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 179 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 06/30/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $300.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $385.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/31/2016 Child Passenger Restraint System not Equipped and Installed

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(a) 1696855a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-2239

Citation: 090200000251 Badge #: 63863

1

10/24/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

2

10/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/05/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as directed by probation 04/05/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol. Do not attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution and programming rules 04/05/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017

Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/05/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

10/24/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

THOMPSON, MONTANIQUE LENEE

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55412

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1302

1

06/24/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 02/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/05/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 06/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult(No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/05/2017

Random testing, 04/05/2017

No same or similar, 04/05/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/05/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/05/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/05/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer to home county 04/05/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/05/2017

No alcohol use, 04/05/2017

Pay costs, 04/05/2017

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

