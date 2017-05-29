Search
    Carlton County Court Report: April 5, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 5, 2017:

    BOHLMAN, JESS C ROBERT

    Age 50

    Bayport, MN 55003

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2703

    1

    12/26/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/26/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/26/2015 Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    4

    12/26/2015 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    BOWERS, JOHN THOMAS

    Age 29

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-250

    Citation: 090000002532 Badge #: 62254

    1

    02/04/2017 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    02/04/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    02/04/2017 Traffic-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, TYLER JOHN

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1938

    Citation: 090007616701 Badge #: 62249

    1

    06/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 07/16/2016

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOULE, DENNIS WAYNE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2255

    Citation: 090109631002 Badge #: 65521

    1

    11/05/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Comment: time has been executed: File to close

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)

    Due 04/05/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: PD fee waived per REM

    MCFATRIDGE, BRANDI ELIZABETH

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-671

    Citation: 090107709302 Badge #: 65522

    1

    04/03/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PAINTER, CHOLENA RENEA

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1490

    Citation: 090100002076 Badge #: 65509

    1

    07/07/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    Restitution reserved, until the end of May 2017 04/05/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    PETITE, CHARLOTTE MARIE

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1391

    Citation: 090100001337 Badge #: 65510

    1

    07/14/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/14/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1859

    Citation: 090111626501 Badge #: 65508

    1

    09/21/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/21/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/05/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as directed by probation 04/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol. Do not attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution and programming rules 04/05/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

    Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    SHABAIASH, TYLER JOHN

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-662

    Citation: 000700003882 Badge #: 1FD141

    1

    04/01/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/05/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-104

    1

    01/13/2017 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/13/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, comply with probation’s interlock program 04/05/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 04/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    01/13/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

    WILLIAMS, TYRONE ANTHONY

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1114

    1

    06/02/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 311 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 36 Days)

    Comment: time complete with good time

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 07/19/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare if recommended, document to Probation 04/05/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) and document – attend orientation on 4/14/17 and follow recommendations 04/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from Probation 04/05/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

    Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/05/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-586

    1

    03/23/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 344 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Due 07/19/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    03/23/2017 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    ERICKSON, JENNA MARIE

    Age 23

    Robbinsdale, MN 55422

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-572

    Citation: 881703520039 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON LEBLANC, MIRANDA RAE

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-468

    Citation: 881701770124 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KANTOS, HEATHER DAWN

    Age 40

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-858

    Citation: 881705560232 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LICK, SIMON LEO

    Age 35

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-798

    Citation: 881701830141 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, HEATHER ALENA

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720-2125

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-235

    1

    12/16/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/15/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/16/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/05/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/05/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/05/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/05/2017

    No alcohol use, 04/05/2017)

    Due 06/04/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00 Until 04/05/2019

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $885.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    12/16/2016 Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/15/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    MASON, JAMES RUSSELL

    Age 68

    South St. Paul, MN 55075

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-761

    Citation: 881705560185 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MATTISON, MEREDITH KATHLEEN

    Age 28

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-864

    Citation: 881705560253 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, ROBIN JOY

    Age 51

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-847

    Citation: 881705230211 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PHILLIPS, SABINA CIRBITO

    Age 65

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-872

    Citation: 881705560240 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOUMIS, IAN ROBERT

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-837

    Citation: 881703010131 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/30/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOVER, DANIEL LEE

    Age 43

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-253

    1

    10/31/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 179 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 06/30/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $300.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $385.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/31/2016 Child Passenger Restraint System not Equipped and Installed

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(a) 1696855a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-2239

    Citation: 090200000251 Badge #: 63863

    1

    10/24/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/05/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as directed by probation 04/05/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol. Do not attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution and programming rules 04/05/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/05/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    10/24/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed

    THOMPSON, MONTANIQUE LENEE

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1302

    1

    06/24/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 02/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 06/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult(No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/05/2017

    Random testing, 04/05/2017

    No same or similar, 04/05/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/05/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/05/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/05/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/05/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer to home county 04/05/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/05/2017

    No alcohol use, 04/05/2017

    Pay costs, 04/05/2017

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    BOHLMAN, JESS C ROBERT

    Age 50

    Bayport, MN 55003

    No Agency

    09-CR-15-2703

    5

    12/26/2015 Pharmacy - Possess/Control/Manufacture/Sell/Furnish/Dispense

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

    6

    12/26/2015 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed

