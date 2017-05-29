Carlton County Court Report: April 5, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 5, 2017:
BOHLMAN, JESS C ROBERT
Age 50
Bayport, MN 55003
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2703
1
12/26/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
2
12/26/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
3
12/26/2015 Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
4
12/26/2015 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
BOWERS, JOHN THOMAS
Age 29
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-250
Citation: 090000002532 Badge #: 62254
1
02/04/2017 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
02/04/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
02/04/2017 Traffic-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, TYLER JOHN
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1938
Citation: 090007616701 Badge #: 62249
1
06/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 07/16/2016
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOULE, DENNIS WAYNE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2255
Citation: 090109631002 Badge #: 65521
1
11/05/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Comment: time has been executed: File to close
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)
Due 04/05/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: PD fee waived per REM
MCFATRIDGE, BRANDI ELIZABETH
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-671
Citation: 090107709302 Badge #: 65522
1
04/03/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 27 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PAINTER, CHOLENA RENEA
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1490
Citation: 090100002076 Badge #: 65509
1
07/07/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017
Restitution reserved, until the end of May 2017 04/05/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
PETITE, CHARLOTTE MARIE
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1391
Citation: 090100001337 Badge #: 65510
1
07/14/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
2
07/14/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1859
Citation: 090111626501 Badge #: 65508
1
09/21/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed
2
09/21/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 78 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/05/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as directed by probation 04/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol. Do not attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution and programming rules 04/05/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017
Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017
Contact with probation, 04/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
SHABAIASH, TYLER JOHN
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-662
Citation: 000700003882 Badge #: 1FD141
1
04/01/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/05/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-104
1
01/13/2017 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed
2
01/13/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, comply with probation’s interlock program 04/05/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 04/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017
Contact with probation, 04/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
01/13/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed
WILLIAMS, TYRONE ANTHONY
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1114
1
06/02/2016 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 311 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 36 Days)
Comment: time complete with good time
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 07/19/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including treatment and aftercare if recommended, document to Probation 04/05/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) and document – attend orientation on 4/14/17 and follow recommendations 04/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without pre-approval from Probation 04/05/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017
Contact with probation, 04/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017
Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/05/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-586
1
03/23/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 344 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Due 07/19/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
03/23/2017 Obstructing Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
ERICKSON, JENNA MARIE
Age 23
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-572
Citation: 881703520039 Badge #: 352
1
03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON LEBLANC, MIRANDA RAE
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-468
Citation: 881701770124 Badge #: 177
1
02/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 74/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KANTOS, HEATHER DAWN
Age 40
Shakopee, MN 55379
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-858
Citation: 881705560232 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LICK, SIMON LEO
Age 35
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-798
Citation: 881701830141 Badge #: 183
1
03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, HEATHER ALENA
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720-2125
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-235
1
12/16/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/15/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
2
12/16/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 04/05/2017
Follow all treatment directions, 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/05/2017
DWI clinic, 04/05/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/05/2017
No alcohol use, 04/05/2017)
Due 06/04/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00 Until 04/05/2019
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $885.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
12/16/2016 Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/15/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
MASON, JAMES RUSSELL
Age 68
South St. Paul, MN 55075
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-761
Citation: 881705560185 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MATTISON, MEREDITH KATHLEEN
Age 28
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-864
Citation: 881705560253 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, ROBIN JOY
Age 51
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-847
Citation: 881705230211 Badge #: 523
1
03/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PHILLIPS, SABINA CIRBITO
Age 65
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-872
Citation: 881705560240 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOUMIS, IAN ROBERT
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-837
Citation: 881703010131 Badge #: 301
1
03/30/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOVER, DANIEL LEE
Age 43
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-253
1
10/31/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 179 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 06/30/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $300.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $385.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
10/31/2016 Child Passenger Restraint System not Equipped and Installed
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(a) 1696855a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
SWANSTROM, MALLORY PATRICIA
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-2239
Citation: 090200000251 Badge #: 63863
1
10/24/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed
2
10/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 03/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 85 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 04/05/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete DAIP (Domestic Abuse Intervention Project) as directed by probation 04/05/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 04/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/05/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 04/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol. Do not attend social gatherings where alcohol is served without prior approval from Probation 04/05/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO or No Contact Orders 2. Comply with all institution and programming rules 04/05/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 04/05/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017
Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing on 7/26/17 at 1:30 pm 04/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017
Contact with probation, 04/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/05/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
10/24/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/08/2017 Dismissed
THOMPSON, MONTANIQUE LENEE
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55412
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1302
1
06/24/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 02/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/05/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 04/05/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 06/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult(No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/05/2017
Random testing, 04/05/2017
No same or similar, 04/05/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/05/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/05/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/05/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/05/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/05/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/05/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 04/05/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/05/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/05/2017
Contact with probation, 04/05/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/05/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/05/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/05/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/05/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer to home county 04/05/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/05/2017
No alcohol use, 04/05/2017
Pay costs, 04/05/2017
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 04/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
BOHLMAN, JESS C ROBERT
Age 50
Bayport, MN 55003
No Agency
09-CR-15-2703
5
12/26/2015 Pharmacy - Possess/Control/Manufacture/Sell/Furnish/Dispense
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed
6
12/26/2015 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/05/2017 Dismissed