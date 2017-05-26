Carlton County Court Report: April 4, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 4, 2017:
ANGELL, HOLLY ANNE
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-628
Citation: 090002706803 Badge #: 62234
1
03/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIVER, TIFFANY ANN
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55806-9999
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-298
Citation: 090000001140 Badge #: 62253
1
02/10/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/23/2017 Dismissed
2
02/10/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/04/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
02/10/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Sentenced
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 04/04/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/04/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHABIASH, TYMOTHY JOSEPH
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-664
Citation: 090000002541 Badge #: 62254
1
03/16/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed
THURBER, JACOB JOHN
Age 36
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2821
Citation: 090000002601 Badge #: 62248
1
08/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROY, EMILY LOUISE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-794
Citation: 090107708304 Badge #: 65522
1
03/24/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WILKINSON, WILLIAM LOREN, III
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1738
Citation: 090100001341 Badge #: 65510
1
09/03/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed
WILKINSON, WILLIAM LOREN, III
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1731
Citation: 000700003693 Badge #: 1FD123
1
09/04/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed
2
09/04/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed
3
09/04/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed
DIVER, STUART LEE
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-142
Citation: 881703870073 Badge #: 387
1
01/17/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAUSSNER, BRADLEY ALLAN
Age 38
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-797
Citation: 881701830140 Badge #: 183
1
03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HERDZINA, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age 36
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-159
Citation: 881703520004 Badge #: 352
1
01/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KELLY, MADISEN JO
Age 20
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-601
Citation: 881703520052 Badge #: 352
1
03/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 99/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAHAD, MOHAMED ABDI
Age 32
St. Paul, MN 55103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-842
Citation: 881704590165 Badge #: 459
1
03/23/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Barnum
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PREBLE, BRIAN EUGENE
Age 55
Bloomington, MN 55431
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-860
Citation: 881705560241 Badge #: 556
1
03/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PYATSKOWIT, PETER JAMES
Age 35
McGregor, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-137
Citation: 881705230059 Badge #: 523
1
01/17/2017 Hitchhiking on Freeway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.22.1 169221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROHDE, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age 47
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-873
Citation: 881705560247 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOLQUIST, DANI M
Age 40
South Range, WI 54874
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-149
Citation: 881704590027 Badge #: 459
1
01/12/2017 Duty to Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRIMBLE, ISAAC-DAVID
Age 35
Portland, OR 97266
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-160
Citation: 881701770030 Badge #: 177
1
01/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
UECKER, JILL ERIN
Age 37
Blaine, MN 55014
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-865
Citation: 881705560245 Badge #: 556
1
03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/4/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor