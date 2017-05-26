Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: April 4, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on April 4, 2017:

    ANGELL, HOLLY ANNE

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-628

    Citation: 090002706803 Badge #: 62234

    1

    03/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIVER, TIFFANY ANN

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55806-9999

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-298

    Citation: 090000001140 Badge #: 62253

    1

    02/10/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/23/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/10/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/04/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    02/10/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Sentenced

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 04/04/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/04/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHABIASH, TYMOTHY JOSEPH

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-664

    Citation: 090000002541 Badge #: 62254

    1

    03/16/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

    THURBER, JACOB JOHN

    Age 36

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2821

    Citation: 090000002601 Badge #: 62248

    1

    08/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROY, EMILY LOUISE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-794

    Citation: 090107708304 Badge #: 65522

    1

    03/24/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WILKINSON, WILLIAM LOREN, III

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1738

    Citation: 090100001341 Badge #: 65510

    1

    09/03/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

    WILKINSON, WILLIAM LOREN, III

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1731

    Citation: 000700003693 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    09/04/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/04/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/04/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

    DIVER, STUART LEE

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-142

    Citation: 881703870073 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/17/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAUSSNER, BRADLEY ALLAN

    Age 38

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-797

    Citation: 881701830140 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HERDZINA, JEFFREY SCOTT

    Age 36

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-159

    Citation: 881703520004 Badge #: 352

    1

    01/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KELLY, MADISEN JO

    Age 20

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-601

    Citation: 881703520052 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAHAD, MOHAMED ABDI

    Age 32

    St. Paul, MN 55103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-842

    Citation: 881704590165 Badge #: 459

    1

    03/23/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PREBLE, BRIAN EUGENE

    Age 55

    Bloomington, MN 55431

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-860

    Citation: 881705560241 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PYATSKOWIT, PETER JAMES

    Age 35

    McGregor, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-137

    Citation: 881705230059 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/17/2017 Hitchhiking on Freeway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.22.1 169221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROHDE, CHRISTOPHER LEE

    Age 47

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-873

    Citation: 881705560247 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOLQUIST, DANI M

    Age 40

    South Range, WI 54874

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-149

    Citation: 881704590027 Badge #: 459

    1

    01/12/2017 Duty to Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRIMBLE, ISAAC-DAVID

    Age 35

    Portland, OR 97266

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-160

    Citation: 881701770030 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    UECKER, JILL ERIN

    Age 37

    Blaine, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-865

    Citation: 881705560245 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/4/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness