Carlton County Court Report: April 4, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-628

Citation: 090002706803 Badge #: 62234

1

03/09/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIVER, TIFFANY ANN

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55806-9999

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-298

Citation: 090000001140 Badge #: 62253

1

02/10/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/23/2017 Dismissed

2

02/10/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/04/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

02/10/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Sentenced

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 04/04/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/04/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHABIASH, TYMOTHY JOSEPH

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-664

Citation: 090000002541 Badge #: 62254

1

03/16/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

THURBER, JACOB JOHN

Age 36

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2821

Citation: 090000002601 Badge #: 62248

1

08/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ROY, EMILY LOUISE

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-794

Citation: 090107708304 Badge #: 65522

1

03/24/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WILKINSON, WILLIAM LOREN, III

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1738

Citation: 090100001341 Badge #: 65510

1

09/03/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

WILKINSON, WILLIAM LOREN, III

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1731

Citation: 000700003693 Badge #: 1FD123

1

09/04/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

2

09/04/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

3

09/04/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Dismissed

DIVER, STUART LEE

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-142

Citation: 881703870073 Badge #: 387

1

01/17/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAUSSNER, BRADLEY ALLAN

Age 38

Champlin, MN 55316

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-797

Citation: 881701830140 Badge #: 183

1

03/24/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HERDZINA, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age 36

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-159

Citation: 881703520004 Badge #: 352

1

01/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KELLY, MADISEN JO

Age 20

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-601

Citation: 881703520052 Badge #: 352

1

03/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAHAD, MOHAMED ABDI

Age 32

St. Paul, MN 55103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-842

Citation: 881704590165 Badge #: 459

1

03/23/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Barnum

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PREBLE, BRIAN EUGENE

Age 55

Bloomington, MN 55431

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-860

Citation: 881705560241 Badge #: 556

1

03/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PYATSKOWIT, PETER JAMES

Age 35

McGregor, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-137

Citation: 881705230059 Badge #: 523

1

01/17/2017 Hitchhiking on Freeway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.22.1 169221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROHDE, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age 47

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-873

Citation: 881705560247 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOLQUIST, DANI M

Age 40

South Range, WI 54874

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-149

Citation: 881704590027 Badge #: 459

1

01/12/2017 Duty to Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRIMBLE, ISAAC-DAVID

Age 35

Portland, OR 97266

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-160

Citation: 881701770030 Badge #: 177

1

01/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

UECKER, JILL ERIN

Age 37

Blaine, MN 55014

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-865

Citation: 881705560245 Badge #: 556

1

03/31/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 04/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/4/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor