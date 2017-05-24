Carlton County Court Report: March 31-April 1, 2017

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-625

Citation: 090101707101 Badge #: 65515

1

03/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KNOCHENMUS, WALTER JAY

Age 55

Esko, MN 55733

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-720

Citation: 000700003943 Badge #: 1FD138

1

03/16/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MYERS, ALEX JAMES

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55807

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-15-3027

Citation: 890390526403 Badge #: 390

1

09/19/2015 Off-highway motorcycles-OHM registration/decal - Fail to display

(Misdemeanor) 84.788.3(f) 847883f

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CICH, CLAYTON JOHN

Age 70

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-815

Citation: 881703870281 Badge #: 387

1

03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KURR, KYLE RICHARD

Age 29

Rogers, MN 55374

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-469

Citation: 881703520035 Badge #: 352

1

02/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOUKKALA, DUSTIN ALLAN

Age 32

Sawyer, MN 55780

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-552

Citation: 881705230171 Badge #: 523

1

03/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILSON, RICHARD KENT

Age 79

Biwabik, MN 55708

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-762

Citation: 881705560188 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/31/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FISHER, JAMES ROBERT

Age 36

Deer River, MN 56636

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-12-248

Citation: 090200000586 Badge #: 3860

1

01/24/2012 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/31/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JOHNSON, JEREMIAH JEROME

Age 30

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-14-1163

1

03/31/2014 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Demonstrable Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/01/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 02/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/31/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/31/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/31/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

KING, AMANDA LEA

Age 27

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-645

Citation: 881701830128 Badge #: 183

1

03/13/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 4/1/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

REYES, CANDICE MARY

Age 69

Eagan, MN 55123-1880

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-680

Citation: 090109707802 Badge #: 65511

1

03/19/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLEVELAND, JEREMY JAMES

Age 38

Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-192

Citation: 881703520012 Badge #: 352

1

01/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 4/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOLMES, JOHN WILLIAM

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-742

Citation: 881701770163 Badge #: 177

1

03/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 4/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JANECEK, JODEANNE MARIE

Age 48

Ashland, WI 54806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-633

Citation: 881705230181 Badge #: 523

1

03/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 4/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POWELL, ANDREW JOHN

Age 44

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-669

Citation: 881701830129 Badge #: 183

1

03/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RUX, TAYLOR AMELIA

Age 19

Eden Prairie, MN 55346

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-814

Citation: 881703870280 Badge #: 387

1

03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 4/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor