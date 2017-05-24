Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 31-April 1, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 31-April 1, 2017:

    BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-625

    Citation: 090101707101 Badge #: 65515

    1

    03/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KNOCHENMUS, WALTER JAY

    Age 55

    Esko, MN 55733

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-720

    Citation: 000700003943 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    03/16/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MYERS, ALEX JAMES

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-15-3027

    Citation: 890390526403 Badge #: 390

    1

    09/19/2015 Off-highway motorcycles-OHM registration/decal - Fail to display

    (Misdemeanor) 84.788.3(f) 847883f

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CICH, CLAYTON JOHN

    Age 70

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-815

    Citation: 881703870281 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KURR, KYLE RICHARD

    Age 29

    Rogers, MN 55374

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-469

    Citation: 881703520035 Badge #: 352

    1

    02/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOUKKALA, DUSTIN ALLAN

    Age 32

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-552

    Citation: 881705230171 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILSON, RICHARD KENT

    Age 79

    Biwabik, MN 55708

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-762

    Citation: 881705560188 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/31/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FISHER, JAMES ROBERT

    Age 36

    Deer River, MN 56636

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-12-248

    Citation: 090200000586 Badge #: 3860

    1

    01/24/2012 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/31/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOHNSON, JEREMIAH JEROME

    Age 30

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-14-1163

    1

    03/31/2014 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Demonstrable Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/01/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 02/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/31/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/31/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/31/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    KING, AMANDA LEA

    Age 27

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-645

    Citation: 881701830128 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/13/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 4/1/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    REYES, CANDICE MARY

    Age 69

    Eagan, MN 55123-1880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-680

    Citation: 090109707802 Badge #: 65511

    1

    03/19/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLEVELAND, JEREMY JAMES

    Age 38

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-192

    Citation: 881703520012 Badge #: 352

    1

    01/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 4/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLMES, JOHN WILLIAM

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-742

    Citation: 881701770163 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 4/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JANECEK, JODEANNE MARIE

    Age 48

    Ashland, WI 54806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-633

    Citation: 881705230181 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 4/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POWELL, ANDREW JOHN

    Age 44

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-669

    Citation: 881701830129 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RUX, TAYLOR AMELIA

    Age 19

    Eden Prairie, MN 55346

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-814

    Citation: 881703870280 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 4/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

