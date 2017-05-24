Carlton County Court Report: March 31-April 1, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 31-April 1, 2017:
BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-625
Citation: 090101707101 Badge #: 65515
1
03/12/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KNOCHENMUS, WALTER JAY
Age 55
Esko, MN 55733
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-720
Citation: 000700003943 Badge #: 1FD138
1
03/16/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MYERS, ALEX JAMES
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55807
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-15-3027
Citation: 890390526403 Badge #: 390
1
09/19/2015 Off-highway motorcycles-OHM registration/decal - Fail to display
(Misdemeanor) 84.788.3(f) 847883f
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CICH, CLAYTON JOHN
Age 70
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-815
Citation: 881703870281 Badge #: 387
1
03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KURR, KYLE RICHARD
Age 29
Rogers, MN 55374
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-469
Citation: 881703520035 Badge #: 352
1
02/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOUKKALA, DUSTIN ALLAN
Age 32
Sawyer, MN 55780
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-552
Citation: 881705230171 Badge #: 523
1
03/02/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILSON, RICHARD KENT
Age 79
Biwabik, MN 55708
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-762
Citation: 881705560188 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/31/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FISHER, JAMES ROBERT
Age 36
Deer River, MN 56636
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-12-248
Citation: 090200000586 Badge #: 3860
1
01/24/2012 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 03/31/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/31/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/31/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOHNSON, JEREMIAH JEROME
Age 30
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-14-1163
1
03/31/2014 Assault 4th Degree – Secure Treatment Facility – Demonstrable Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.2231.3a(b)(1) 60922313ab1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/01/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 02/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/31/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/31/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/31/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
KING, AMANDA LEA
Age 27
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-645
Citation: 881701830128 Badge #: 183
1
03/13/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 4/1/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
REYES, CANDICE MARY
Age 69
Eagan, MN 55123-1880
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-680
Citation: 090109707802 Badge #: 65511
1
03/19/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLEVELAND, JEREMY JAMES
Age 38
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-192
Citation: 881703520012 Badge #: 352
1
01/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 4/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLMES, JOHN WILLIAM
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-742
Citation: 881701770163 Badge #: 177
1
03/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 4/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JANECEK, JODEANNE MARIE
Age 48
Ashland, WI 54806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-633
Citation: 881705230181 Badge #: 523
1
03/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 4/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POWELL, ANDREW JOHN
Age 44
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-669
Citation: 881701830129 Badge #: 183
1
03/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RUX, TAYLOR AMELIA
Age 19
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-814
Citation: 881703870280 Badge #: 387
1
03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 04/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 4/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor