    Carlton County Court Report: March 30, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 30, 2017:

    FISHER, OWEN JAMES

    Age 27

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-13-945

    1

    12/22/2011 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

    (Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 06/16/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/30/2014 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Serve As:

    Home Detention/Electronic Monitoring

    Comment: balance to be served on Electronic Monitoring

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/30/2014

    Contact with probation, 06/30/2014

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/30/2014

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/30/2014

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/30/2014

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/30/2014

    Random testing, 06/30/2014

    Pay costs, 06/30/2014

    No same or similar, 06/30/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $500.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $575.00

    MURRAY, JASMINE KAY

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3543

    Citation: 090011630801 Badge #: 62108

    1

    11/03/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    RUDECK, ALLAN SCOTT

    Age 46

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-807

    Citation: 090002708401 Badge #: 62234

    1

    03/25/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOUDER, KELSEY ANNE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1355

    1

    07/11/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/11/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/30/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/30/2017

    No same or similar, 03/30/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $585.00)

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine: $1,000.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Stay of $500.00 for 1 Yr

    Restitution: $0.00

    3

    07/11/2016 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

    AKER, JENNIFER LINNEA

    Age 41

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-407

    Citation: 090106705501 Badge #: 65523

    1

    02/24/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Turning Left Fails to Yield Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MURRAY, JASMINE KAY

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1538

    Citation: 090106614501 Badge #: 65521

    1

    05/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/07/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

    PADLO, TIFFANI LYNN

    Age 26

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-460

    Citation: 090109705502 Badge #: 65522

    1

    02/24/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2 and 3)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/24/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge:

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 and 3)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    02/24/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 and 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WUORINEN, RONALD PATRICK

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55815

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3417

    Citation: 090107629403 Badge #: 65515

    1

    10/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3495

    Citation: 090101630203 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Scanlon Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    JOHNSON, SHERMAN WARREN

    Age 77

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-110

    Citation: 000700003746 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    01/14/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/30/2017

    Restitution reserved, 03/30/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/30/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    QUADERER, ANTHONY WAYNE

    Age 33

    Pine City, MN 55063

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-627

    Citation: 000700003499 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    03/28/2017 Govt-False Name or Dob-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COLLIER, HEATHER MARIE

    Age 33

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-452

    Citation: 881703520027 Badge #: 352

    1

    02/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAMMERSTEN, ELIJAH GERALD

    Age 20

    Edina, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-643

    Citation: 881701830121 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, KATHERINE LORA

    Age 22

    Pine City, MN 55063

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-813

    Citation: 881703870278 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAHMALJI, SHAYLA RUTH

    Age 34

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-511

    Citation: 881705230160 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $225.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MURRAY, JASMINE KAY

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3613

    Citation: 881605230648 Badge #: 523

    1

    11/09/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 09-VB-16-3543 and 09-VB-16-1538, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    11/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/07/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

    NISKA, TERRENCE ALAN

    Age 54

    Eveleth, MN 55734

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-759

    Citation: 881705560189 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSMAN, NAFISA FARAH

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-209

    Citation: 881703870104 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 03/30/2017

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROEDER, HELEN ANN

    Age 84

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-700

    Citation: 881703010126 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, JAMES PATRICK

    Age 26

    Farmington, MN 55024

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3902

    Citation: 881605561242 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/11/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/11/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/11/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)

    Due 01/13/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017

    Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    12/11/2016 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)

    Due 01/13/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017

    Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    5

    12/11/2016 Tires Extending Beyond Fenders

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.734 169734

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)

    Due 01/13/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017

    Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WILSON, DEMOND LAMAR

    Age 39

    St. Paul, MN 55130

    09-VB-17-811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    Citation: 881702090131 Badge #: 209

    1

    03/25/2017 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 3/30/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

