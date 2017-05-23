Carlton County Court Report: March 30, 2017

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-13-945

1

12/22/2011 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 06/16/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/30/2014 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Serve As:

Home Detention/Electronic Monitoring

Comment: balance to be served on Electronic Monitoring

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/30/2014

Contact with probation, 06/30/2014

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/30/2014

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/30/2014

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/30/2014

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/30/2014

Random testing, 06/30/2014

Pay costs, 06/30/2014

No same or similar, 06/30/2014)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $500.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $575.00

MURRAY, JASMINE KAY

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3543

Citation: 090011630801 Badge #: 62108

1

11/03/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 03/30/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

RUDECK, ALLAN SCOTT

Age 46

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-807

Citation: 090002708401 Badge #: 62234

1

03/25/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOUDER, KELSEY ANNE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1355

1

07/11/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

2

07/11/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/30/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/30/2017

No same or similar, 03/30/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $585.00)

Due 03/30/2017

Fine: $1,000.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Stay of $500.00 for 1 Yr

Restitution: $0.00

3

07/11/2016 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

AKER, JENNIFER LINNEA

Age 41

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-407

Citation: 090106705501 Badge #: 65523

1

02/24/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Turning Left Fails to Yield Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 03/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MURRAY, JASMINE KAY

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1538

Citation: 090106614501 Badge #: 65521

1

05/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 03/30/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 03/30/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

05/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/07/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

PADLO, TIFFANI LYNN

Age 26

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-460

Citation: 090109705502 Badge #: 65522

1

02/24/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2 and 3)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/24/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge:

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 03/30/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 and 3)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

02/24/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 03/30/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 and 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WUORINEN, RONALD PATRICK

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55815

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3417

Citation: 090107629403 Badge #: 65515

1

10/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3495

Citation: 090101630203 Badge #: 65521

1

10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Scanlon Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

JOHNSON, SHERMAN WARREN

Age 77

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-110

Citation: 000700003746 Badge #: 1FD138

1

01/14/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/30/2017

Restitution reserved, 03/30/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/30/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

QUADERER, ANTHONY WAYNE

Age 33

Pine City, MN 55063

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-627

Citation: 000700003499 Badge #: 1FD108

1

03/28/2017 Govt-False Name or Dob-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 03/30/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COLLIER, HEATHER MARIE

Age 33

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-452

Citation: 881703520027 Badge #: 352

1

02/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAMMERSTEN, ELIJAH GERALD

Age 20

Edina, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-643

Citation: 881701830121 Badge #: 183

1

03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, KATHERINE LORA

Age 22

Pine City, MN 55063

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-813

Citation: 881703870278 Badge #: 387

1

03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAHMALJI, SHAYLA RUTH

Age 34

Mahtowa, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-511

Citation: 881705230160 Badge #: 523

1

02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $225.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MURRAY, JASMINE KAY

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3613

Citation: 881605230648 Badge #: 523

1

11/09/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 03/30/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 09-VB-16-3543 and 09-VB-16-1538, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

11/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/07/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

NISKA, TERRENCE ALAN

Age 54

Eveleth, MN 55734

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-759

Citation: 881705560189 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSMAN, NAFISA FARAH

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-209

Citation: 881703870104 Badge #: 387

1

01/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 03/30/2017

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROEDER, HELEN ANN

Age 84

Hinckley, MN 55037

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-700

Citation: 881703010126 Badge #: 301

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, JAMES PATRICK

Age 26

Farmington, MN 55024

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3902

Citation: 881605561242 Badge #: 556

1

12/11/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

2

12/11/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed

3

12/11/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)

Due 01/13/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017

Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

12/11/2016 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)

Due 01/13/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017

Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

5

12/11/2016 Tires Extending Beyond Fenders

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.734 169734

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)

Due 01/13/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017

Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WILSON, DEMOND LAMAR

Age 39

St. Paul, MN 55130

09-VB-17-811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

Citation: 881702090131 Badge #: 209

1

03/25/2017 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 3/30/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02