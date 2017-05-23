Carlton County Court Report: March 30, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 30, 2017:
FISHER, OWEN JAMES
Age 27
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-13-945
1
12/22/2011 Drugs – 4th Degree – Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell
(Felony) 152.024.2(2) 15202422
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 06/16/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/30/2014 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Serve As:
Home Detention/Electronic Monitoring
Comment: balance to be served on Electronic Monitoring
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/30/2014
Contact with probation, 06/30/2014
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/30/2014
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/30/2014
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/30/2014
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/30/2014
Random testing, 06/30/2014
Pay costs, 06/30/2014
No same or similar, 06/30/2014)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $500.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $575.00
MURRAY, JASMINE KAY
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3543
Citation: 090011630801 Badge #: 62108
1
11/03/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 03/30/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
RUDECK, ALLAN SCOTT
Age 46
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-807
Citation: 090002708401 Badge #: 62234
1
03/25/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOUDER, KELSEY ANNE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1355
1
07/11/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed
2
07/11/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/30/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/30/2017
No same or similar, 03/30/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $585.00)
Due 03/30/2017
Fine: $1,000.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Stay of $500.00 for 1 Yr
Restitution: $0.00
3
07/11/2016 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed
AKER, JENNIFER LINNEA
Age 41
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-407
Citation: 090106705501 Badge #: 65523
1
02/24/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Turning Left Fails to Yield Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.2 169202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 03/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MURRAY, JASMINE KAY
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1538
Citation: 090106614501 Badge #: 65521
1
05/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 03/30/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 03/30/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/07/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed
PADLO, TIFFANI LYNN
Age 26
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-460
Citation: 090109705502 Badge #: 65522
1
02/24/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2 and 3)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/24/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge:
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 03/30/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 and 3)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
02/24/2017 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 03/30/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 and 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WUORINEN, RONALD PATRICK
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55815
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3417
Citation: 090107629403 Badge #: 65515
1
10/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3495
Citation: 090101630203 Badge #: 65521
1
10/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Scanlon Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
JOHNSON, SHERMAN WARREN
Age 77
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-110
Citation: 000700003746 Badge #: 1FD138
1
01/14/2017 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/30/2017
Restitution reserved, 03/30/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/30/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
QUADERER, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age 33
Pine City, MN 55063
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-627
Citation: 000700003499 Badge #: 1FD108
1
03/28/2017 Govt-False Name or Dob-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 03/30/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COLLIER, HEATHER MARIE
Age 33
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-452
Citation: 881703520027 Badge #: 352
1
02/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAMMERSTEN, ELIJAH GERALD
Age 20
Edina, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-643
Citation: 881701830121 Badge #: 183
1
03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, KATHERINE LORA
Age 22
Pine City, MN 55063
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-813
Citation: 881703870278 Badge #: 387
1
03/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAHMALJI, SHAYLA RUTH
Age 34
Mahtowa, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-511
Citation: 881705230160 Badge #: 523
1
02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $225.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MURRAY, JASMINE KAY
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3613
Citation: 881605230648 Badge #: 523
1
11/09/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 03/30/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 09-VB-16-3543 and 09-VB-16-1538, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
11/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/07/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed
NISKA, TERRENCE ALAN
Age 54
Eveleth, MN 55734
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-759
Citation: 881705560189 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSMAN, NAFISA FARAH
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-209
Citation: 881703870104 Badge #: 387
1
01/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 03/30/2017
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROEDER, HELEN ANN
Age 84
Hinckley, MN 55037
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-700
Citation: 881703010126 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, JAMES PATRICK
Age 26
Farmington, MN 55024
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3902
Citation: 881605561242 Badge #: 556
1
12/11/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed
2
12/11/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Dismissed
3
12/11/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)
Due 01/13/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017
Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
12/11/2016 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)
Due 01/13/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017
Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
5
12/11/2016 Tires Extending Beyond Fenders
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.734 169734
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 4 Mo)
Due 01/13/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/30/2017
Conditions, other, must sell vehicle or make truck legal within 60 days 03/30/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WILSON, DEMOND LAMAR
Age 39
St. Paul, MN 55130
09-VB-17-811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
Citation: 881702090131 Badge #: 209
1
03/25/2017 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/30/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 3/30/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02